Hydroksiklorokiinin hyllytysoperaatio Yhdysvalloissa 2020 (suom.)
Linkit videoalustoille ja taustamateriaalit
".. tietyssä mielessä meillä oli mahdollisuus skaalata hydroksiklorokiinilla toteutettava varhaisen vaiheen hoito globaaliin mittakaavaan. Se olisi pysäyttänyt tämän kaiken."
- lääkäri Vladimir Zelenko
Hydroksiklorokiinin hyllytysoperaatio Yhdysvalloissa 2020 (suom.)
- Linkit videoon eri videoalustoilla ja lähteet & taustamateriaalit löytyvät allekirjoittaneen Substackista!
Video Rumblessa (klikkaa kuvaa)
Video myös Bitchutessa ja Odyseessa.
Päälähteet:
’Totally Under Control’ (dokumentti vuodelta 2020)
’Dr. Vladimier Zelenko | Sitzung 62: Die Welle | Corona Investigative Committee’ (heinäkuussa 2021)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Vladimier-Zelenko---Sitzung-62-Die-Welle:f?r=2FvEhXYHv8ycNgyaDaxqqrBvNdM3jifa
’Hydroxychloroquine and Other Therapeutics Highly Effective in Early COVID Treatment | CLIP’ | Prof. Harvey Risch, Yale Emeritus (marraskuussa 2021)
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/dr-harvey-risch-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-and-other-therapeutics-highly-effective-in-early-covid-treatment-4131804
tai
https://rumble.com/vq4vz7-hydroxychloroquine-and-other-therapeutics-highly-effective-in-early-covid-t.html
Johdanto- osa:
’Hydroksiklorokiini – Lääke, josta tuli vaarallinen’ (kesäkuussa 2020)
https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/hcq-laake-josta-tuli-vaarallinen-17-6-2020
’Ivermektiini – hevoslääke vai koronantappaja?’ (syyskuussa 2021)
https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/ivermektiini-hevoslaake-vai-koronantappaja
’Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines Explained’ | FDA
https://web.archive.org/web/20210124171202/https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained
’Dr. McCullough on Stinchfield Tonight, Ivermectin, EUA, Failed Vaccines, Agency Corruption’ (RFK- klippi, elokuussa 2023)
https://rumble.com/v36y5sd-dr.-mccullough-on-stinchfield-tonight-ivermectin-eua-failed-vaccines-agency.html
Project Veritas - DARPA - Eco Health Alliance
’Military Documents About Gain of Function Contradict Fauci Testimony Under Oath’ | Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under
Major Murphy’s letter:
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/2mVob3c1aDd8CNvVnyei6n/95af7dbfd2958d4c2b8494048b4889b5/JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
EcoHealth Alliance Executive Summary of DEFUSE
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/oVt6gT0yBx4eQXSeuNfEp/3cbbd7ef84e90c9702c1943c55d80f75/executive-slide-hr00118s0017-ecohealth-alliance-defuse.pdf
Project Defuse: Defusing the Threat of Bat-Borme Coronaviruses
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/4NFC6M83ewzKLf6DvAygb4/0cf477f75646e718afb332b7ac6c3cd1/defuse-proposal_watermark_Redacted.pdf
’Project Veritas: Former DARPA Fellow Pens Letter Exposing Gov’t Secrets’ | article - UncoverDC
https://uncoverdc.com/2022/01/12/project-veritas-former-darpa-fellow-pens-letter-exposing-govt-secrets/
“Few will ever understand the gravity of what Lt. Col. Murphy did. By releasing DEFUSE he showed us where to look. From that discovery, subsequent draft DEFUSE documents were discovered years later by USRightToKnow that proved C-19 to be synthetic, and revealed how it was made.” (ketju)
https://x.com/BlackTomThePyr8/status/1777692297062175157
Tutkimuksia:
Joulukuussa 2020:
’COVID-19 outpatients: early risk-stratified treatment with zinc plus low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: a retrospective case series study’ | Zelenko et al.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258?via%3Dihub
(ennen 2020):
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15351731/
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857907002580?via%3Dihub
MUUTA:
'Dr. Hatfill Publishes Devastating Paper on Malfeasance During COVID-19'
https://uncoverdc.com/2023/12/19/dr-hatfill-publishes-devastating-paper-on-malfeasance-during-covid-19
Ketju 🧵- Varhaisvaiheen hoito
- Katkelmia artikkelista joka valottaa mm. HCQ:n ja sinkin toimivuutta ja asiaan liittyvän ymmärryksen alkuperää... Viruksia manipuloineet löysivät ensimmäisinä myös hoitokeinot?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1780487643807039621.html
Musiikki:
’Inspiring Cinematic Ambient’
Lexin_Music/ Pixabay
_________________________________________
Tekstitys & editointi: @2ndRayer | Antti Säippä
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/SecondRayer