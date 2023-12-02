".. tietyssä mielessä meillä oli mahdollisuus skaalata hydroksiklorokiinilla toteutettava varhaisen vaiheen hoito globaaliin mittakaavaan. Se olisi pysäyttänyt tämän kaiken."

- lääkäri Vladimir Zelenko

Hydroksiklorokiinin hyllytysoperaatio Yhdysvalloissa 2020 (suom.)

- Linkit videoon eri videoalustoilla ja lähteet & taustamateriaalit löytyvät allekirjoittaneen Substackista!

Video Rumblessa (klikkaa kuvaa)

Video myös Bitchutessa ja Odyseessa.

_________________________________________

Tekstitys & editointi: @2ndRayer | Antti Säippä

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/SecondRayer



