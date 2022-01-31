Antti Säippä (@SecondRayer) Substack

Home
Notes
Omat artikkelit
Välitetyt artikkelit
Käännökset
#TwitterFiles
Tekstitetyt videot
Videos
Korona- linkkiarkisto
Archive
About

Citizen journalist from Finland writing about media & politics and their effect on the world view of people. Somehow, during recent years I've got more interested about medical ethics, institutional corruption, propaganda and inflation of "the science"...

Subscribe to Antti Säippä (@SecondRayer) Substack

Ajatuksia mediasta, politiikasta ja maailmankuvasta *** Musings on media, politics and world-view

People

Antti Säippä

@anttisaippa
Citizen journalist from Finland writing about media & politics and their effect on the world view of people. Weirdly, in recent years I've got more interested about medical ethics, institutional corruption, propaganda and inflation of "the science"
© 2025 Antti Säippä
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture