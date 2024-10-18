* Arkistossa 6459 otetta; Off- line tiedostossa 3126 sivua (31.8.2024)

Tämä kokoelma on kerätty ensisijaisesti resurssiksi itselleni ja kaikille niille, jotka yrittävät kartoittaa tätä koko älyllis- eettistä konkurssia. Samalla se toimii myös jatkuvasti kasvavana pöytäkirjana, joka osoittaa, mikä median rooli tässä kaikessa on ollut. Iso osa suomalaisista ei ole kuullut mitään suurimmasta osasta alla olevaa informaatiota. Omissio on vain yksi manipulaation väline – mutta tehokas sellainen. Olemme jo pitkään olleet tilanteessa, jossa edes lääketieteellisten julkaisujen artikkelit taikka arvostettujen lääkäreiden ja asiantuntijoiden näkemyksetkään eivät pääse uutisiin, mikäli niissä kritisoidaan koronaa ja rokotteita käsittelevää ’valtanarratiivia’ . Kun tämä yhdistetään siihen havaintoon, että meillä on valtava määrä ihmisiä, joille mikään, mikä ei ollut uutisissa, ei ole ”totta”, alkaa oivallusketju aueta. Fiksut ihmiset pystyvät tekemään itsenäisesti havaintoihinsa perustuvia päätöksiä – tosin ainoastaan siinä määrin, missä heidän havaintonsa kattavat koko todellisuutta. - @2ndRayer kesäkuussa 2021

*ensimmäinen vuosi (heinäkuu 2021 - kesäkuu 2022): suomenkieliset lähteet eriteltynä artikkelin alussa; heinäkuusta 2022 alkaen "kansainvälinen" yhtenäinen formaatti. Uudemmissa siirrytty kuukausittaiseen jaksotukseen latausajan nopeuttamiseksi.

