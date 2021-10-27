Miksi tämä artikkeli?

Gain of Function- (”toiminnantehostamis”-) tutkimus on jokseenkin tulenarka aihe; miksi kirjoittaa siitä? Yksi syy on se, että sillä saattaa olla merkittävä rooli kaikessa siinä, mikä on ajanut meidät tilanteeseen, jossa nyt olemme. Tässä artikkelissa aiheeseen tartutaankin lähinnä siinä kontekstissa, mikä sillä on korona- pandemiaan.

Gain of Function- tutkimus; määritelmiä:

”Tutkijat käyttävät erilaisia tekniikoita organismien muokkaamiseen riippuen itse organismin ominaisuuksista ja tarkoituksesta. Joissakin näistä menetelmistä tehdään muutoksia suoraan geneettisen koodin tasolla. Toisissa menetelmissä organismeja saatetaan sijoittaa ympäristöihin, joissa valikoituu geneettisiin muutoksiin liittyviä toimintoja.. ..Potentiaalisiin pandemiaa aiheuttaviin patogeeneihin keskittyvää Gain-of-function-tutkimusta on tuettu sillä perusteella, että se auttaa tutkijoita ymmärtämään paremmin kehittyvää patogeenimaisemaa, valmistautumaan paremmin pandemiavasteeseen ja kehittämään hoitoja ja vastatoimia.” LÄHDE: PHYS.ORG ”Toiminnan tehostaminen” on kiertoilmaus biologiselle tutkimukselle, jolla pyritään lisäämään taudinaiheuttajien ja virusten virulenssia ja tappavuutta. GoF- tutkimus on valtiorahoitteista, ja siinä keskitytään parantamaan taudinaiheuttajien kykyä tartuttaa eri lajeja ja lisäämään niiden tappavaa vaikutusta ilmassa leviävinä taudinaiheuttajina ja viruksina. Näennäisesti GoF-tutkimusta tehdään biopuolustustarkoituksiin.” LÄHDE: AHRP.ORG

Jo epidemian alkuviikkoina 2020 kevättalvella se esiin tullut tosiasia, että Kiinan ainut (tiedetty) P4- tason patogeenilaboratorio (jossa voidaan luvallisesti käsitellä vaarallisimpia viruksia ja patogeenejä) sijaitsee Wuhanissa, on tehnyt aiheesta omalta osaltaan melko relevantin. Aluksi kysymykset -ensin laboratorio- vuodosta ja sitten myöhemmin koronaan liittyvästä gain of function -tutkimuksesta leimattiin valtamedian ja viranomaisten toimesta salaliittoteorioiksi. Aika on kuitenkin osoittanut kysymykset aiheellisiksi. Tänä päivänä noiden kysymysten kiistäminen tai vähättely täyttää salaliittoteorian tunnusmerkit paremmin. Washington Examiner kävi toukokuussa 2021 läpi näihin teemoihin liittynyttä valtamedian soveltamaa faktantarkistusta:

Monet lehdistön edustajat olivat viime vuonna innokkaita – ehkä hieman liiankin innokkaita hylkäämään teorian, jonka mukaan COVID-19-virus oli peräisin Kiinan Wuhanissa sijaitsevasta laboratoriosta. Oli typerää hylätä teoria kokonaan ilman hylkäämistä puoltavia vakuuttavia todisteita. Nyt se näyttää vieläkin typerämmältä, sillä yhä useammat todisteet osoittavat, että teoria saattaa pitää paikkansa. PolitiFact näyttää tällä viikolla erityisen typerältä sen jälkeen, kun se perui ”faktantarkistuksen”, jossa alun perin annettiin ”housut kintuissa” -luokitus lääkärille, joka väitti viime vuonna, että COVID-19 on ”ihmisen laboratoriossa luoma virus”. WASHINGTON EXAMINER

(*Jatkossa termi ’gain of fuction’ korvataan tässä artikkelissa lyhenteellä GoF.)

Artikkelissa käydään ensiksi pinnallisesti läpi GoF- konseptia ja sen taustaa sekä historiaa. Tämä vaatii myös pientä kurkistusta bioaseisiin ja niihin liittyviin sopimuksiin. Tämän jälkeen käsitellään GoF- tutkimusta Wuhanissa ja keskustelua mahdollisesta laboratorio- vuodosta.

Artikkelin loppuosa käsittelee länsimaisten – etupäässä yhdysvaltalaisten – toimijoiden roolia Wuhanin GoF- tutkimukseen ja koronaan liittyen. Huomiota herättävää on etenkin eturivin terveysviranomaisten, kuten kansallisen terveysinstituutin, NIH:n ja ”korona- tsaari” Anthony Faucin rooli tutkimuksissa ja rahoituksessa

Gain of Function – toiminnan tehostaminen; mitä – miksi?

Esimerkiksi EASAC (the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council) käsittelee GoF- tutkimusta raportissaan Gain of function: experimental applications relating to potentially pandemic pathogens. Julkaisussa selitetään, että yleensä GoF- tutkimuksessa geenejä muokataan, jotta saataisiin lisää tietoa niiden toiminnasta. Raportti korostaa, että GoF- tutkimuksella on ollut merkittävä rooli mikrobiologiassa patogeenien hahmottamisessa. Tämän tiedon sanotaan olevan erittäin hyödyllistä kun valitaan ja kehitetään uusia lääkkeitä ja rokotteita. Raportti on esittelyn mukaan kuitenkin koostettu ensisijaisesti ottamaan kantaa keskusteluun GoF- tutkimuksen vaaroista ja peräänkuuluttaa laajempaa julkista keskustelua suosituksissaan. Lukijalle kerrotaan, että esim. Yhdysvalloissa tietyn tyyppinen GoF- tutkimus ja sen rahoitus on ollut kiellettyä ja että myös EU:n alueella jotkut tiedeyhteisön jäsenet ovat kyseenalaistaneet näiden tutkimusten tarpeellisuutta (tästä myös AHRP:n artikkelissa).

GoF- tutkimuksen vaaroina nähdään yleisesti mm. mahdolliset päinvastaiset seuraukset suhteessa niiden alkuperäiseen tavoitteeseen. Esimerkki tästä voisi olla vaikka tilanne, jossa vain eläinten keskuudessa leviävää ja aiemmin ihmisille täysin vaaratonta hengitystievirusta peukaloitaisiin geneettisesti tutkimustarkoituksessa niin, että se saataisiin tarttumaan ihmiseen. Tästä tulisi ongelma etenkin silloin, jos tällainen uusi synteettinen virus pääsisi jostain syystä pakenemaan laboratoriosta ja leviämään ihmispopulaatiossa.

Lordi Mayn kommentti kysyttäessä GoF- tutkimuksen vaaroista:

”Kyllä, vaara on olemassa, mutta se ei aiheudu eläimissä olevista viruksista, vaan törkeän kunnianhimoisten ihmisten laboratorioista.” LÄHDE: OXFORDIN YLIOPISTON PROFESSORI LORDI MAY, ROYAL SOCIETYN ENTINEN PUHEENJOHTAJA JA YHDISTYNEEN KUNINGASKUNNAN HALLITUKSEN ENTINEN TIEDENEUVONANTAJA

Kuitenkin esim. Anthony Fauci (josta vielä lisää myöhemmin) on ollut ainakin vielä vuonna 2012 sitä mieltä, että GoF- tutkimuksen suhteen hyödyt ovat riskejä huomattavasti suuremmat. Hänen mukaansa luonnosta alkunsa saavan pandemian todennäköisyys oli paljon suurempi verrattuna laboratorio- onnettomuuteen ja että tutkimus olisi juuri siksi tärkeää, jotta ”kykenisimme säilyttämään etumatkan” tällaisien uhkien suhteen, harjoittamalla tällaista tutkimusta, vaikka siihen sisältyisikin riskejä.

Tämän kaiken myötä lienee kuitenkin myös helppoa ymmärtää, että GoF- tutkimuksella on väistämättä toinenkin, synkempi ja tarkoituksellisempi mahdollinen käyttötarkoitus, joka liittyy bioaseiden kehittämiseen.

GoF- tutkimus ja bioaseet?

Bioaseen määritelmä:

Biologinen ase koostuu yleensä biologisesta aineesta tai toksiinista (bakteerit, mykoplasmat, riketsiat, virukset, hiivat, sienet), niiden levittämistä ja pysyvyyttä edistävistä lisäaineista sekä levitysjärjestelmästä. Näitä biologisia aineita voidaan välittää: – aerosolina – elintarvikkeiden tai veden kautta – vektorin välityksellä – injektiona LÄHDE: JOHN HOPKINS

Bioaseet ovat melkoinen tabu ja niiden kehitystä ja käyttöä on jo vuosikymmenien ajan säännelty lukuisilla kansainvälisillä sopimuksilla. Kansainvälinen yhteisö kielsi bioaseiden käytön ensimmäisen maailmansodan jälkeen kansainvälisellä lailla vuonna 1925 (Geneven protokolla). Kieltoa on vahvistettu mm. vuosien 1972 (Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention – BTWC) ja 1993 (Chemical Weapons Convention – CWC) sopimuksilla, jotka kieltävät niiden kehittämisen, tuotannon, varastoinnin ja kuljettamisen. (International Committee of the Red Cross – Chemical and biological weapons).

John Hopkins -sairaala yhdysvalloissa jakaa biologiset aseet kolmeen kategoriaan niiden vaarallisuuden mukaan. Vaarallisimmassa ”A- kategoriassa” olevia bioaseita yhdistävät seuraavat asiat:

niitä on helppo levittää ihmisten keskinäisen kanssakäymisen yhteydessä

ne saattavat olla tappavia

niillä on potentiaali vaikuttaa ratkaisevasti kansanterveyteen

ne saattava aiheuttaa yleistä paniikkia ja sosiaalisia häiriöitä

Esimerkkeinä A- kategoriaan kuuluvista bioaseista annetaan erilaisia viruksia, kuten isorokko, pernarutto taikka erilaiset verenvuotokuumeet.

Voisiko GoF- tutkimus mahdollistaa esimerkiksi sen, että joku osapuoli voisi kehittää viruksen, joka kohdistuisi enemmän vaikka populaatioihin, jolla on tietynlainen geenipohja? Toisaalta taas GoF- tutkimuksen avulla syntetisoituun virukseen voitaisiin samalla kehitykseen käytetyllä tiedolla kehittää vasta- aine, jonka avulla haluttu populaatio voitaisiin bioaseen kehittäjän toimesta immunisoida samalla, kun virusta levitettäisiin globaalisti. Miltä se näyttäisi käytännössä? Esimerkkinä voisi olla vaikka ennen viruksen ”ilmaantumista” kehitetty ja valmistettu rokote. Huhuja tällaisestakin liikkuu.

Mm. juuri tällaisten vaarojen takia Yhdysvallat päätti vuonna 2014 hyllyttää rahoituksen (moratorium) kaikelta GoF- tutkimukselta, joka liittyy influenssa-, MERS- ja SARS- viruksiin. Fauci aloitti uudelleen tutkimukset rahoituskiellosta huolimatta vuonna 2017. Asiaa on tutkinut etenkin australialainen tutkiva journalisti Sharri Markson (videopätkä aiheesta), mutta palaamme asiaan syvemmin vielä artikkelin loppuosassa.

Wuhan; laboratoriovuoto & GoF tutkimus ja sen rahoitus

Ei siis ole suurikaan ihme, että GoF- aspekti koronan suhteen on herättänyt keskustelua, varsinkin kun vedetään yhteen viimeisen puolentoista vuoden aikana julkisuuteen tullutta informaatiota. Ajatus siitä, että juuri siinä kaupungissa (Wuhan), josta virus lähti liikkeelle, on laboratorio, jossa käsitellään vaarallisia eläinperäisiä patogeenejä (mm. lepakoista peräisin olevia) on ja hieman kiusallinen. Kun sitten vielä vaikuttaa siltä, että kyseisessä laboratoriossa on myös harjoitettu viruksiin liittyvää GoF- tutkimusta ja samalla ymmärretään, että suuri osa esim. aiemmin esitetystä bioaseiden vaarallisimman A- kategorian aineista on juuri viruksia, alkaa kokonaisuus vaikuttaa suorastaan häiritsevältä. Mutta ei siinä vielä kaikki; onkalo syvenee entisestään, kun ryhdytään katsomaan kytköksiä rahoituksen suhteen.

Wuhanin laboratoriosta ja siellä tehdystä tutkimuksesta kiersi huhuja jo heti keväällä 2020. Asiasta oli hankalaa löytää vahvistusta Kiinan ollessa kyseessä ja valtamedian ollessa äärimmäisen haluton tutkimaan asiaa syvemmin. Kysymykset nousivat kuitenkin julkisuuteen siinä vaiheessa kun Yhdysvaltain hallinnon eri jäsenet ottivat asiaan kantaa julkisuudessa, kuten esimerkiksi senaattori Tom Cotton Wall Street Journaliin kirjoittamassaan mielipidekirjoituksessa huhtikuussa 2020. Myös ulkoministeri Mike Pompeo sivusi asiaa kannanotoissaan. Asiaa ei suoranaisesti ole selventäneet myöskään maailman terveysjärjestö WHO:n tekemät ”riippumattomat” tutkimukset asiasta – WHO:n, joka on vahvasti Kiinan vaikutuksen alaisena mm. pääsihteerinsä Tedroksen kautta (toinen artikkeli aiheesta). Bidenin hallinnon loppulausunto viruksen alkuperää käsitelleen tutkimuksen osalta oli, että kysymykseen ”ei ole aukotonta vastausta” (inconclusive), mikä ei sinänsä ole odottamatonta Bidenin omat Kiina- kytkökset huomioon ottaen. Valtamedian tarjoamien representaatioiden ristiriita aiheesta havainnollistaa teemaa hyvin:

Kesällä 2021 asiat saivat kuitenkin selkeän ja yllättävän käänteen kun ensin ’Informed Consent Action Network’– järjestö sai käsiinsä Anthony Faucin (Yhdysvaltain ’koronanyrkin’ ja kansallisen allergia- ja tartuntatauti- instituutin NIAID:n johtaja) sähköposteja FOIA:n (Freedom Of Information Actin) nojalla (*linkki sähköposteihin*). Materiaalia oli kaiken kaikkiaan yli 3000 sivua. Hiukan myöhemmin ’The Intercept’- lehti sai niin ikään FOIA:n myötä 900 sivua asiakirjoja, lähinnä GoF- tutkimukseen ja sen rahoitukseen liittyen. Sähköpostien ilmaantuminen alkoi väistämättä kääntää narratiivia, koska FOIA:n myötä ne tulivat julki virallisen prosessin myötä. Siitä huolimatta asiaa pyrittiin vähättelemään ja sensuroimaan välittömästi valtamedian ja SOME- jättien toimesta jo totuttuun tapaan – Facebook oli jo aiemmin sensuroinut aktiivisesti keskustelua mahdollisesta laboratoriovuodosta.

Myös keskustelu viruksen alkuperästä koki voimakasta sensuuria:

Miksi sähköposteilla sitten on ollut niin suuri merkitys? FOIA:n myötä julkaistuilla sähköposteilla ja asiakirjoilla on laaja ja monitahoinen merkitys korona- narratiivin kannalta. Yleisesti ottaen ne paljastavat sen, kuinka yleisöltä pyritään peittämään olennaisia tosiasioita aivan johtavien terveysviranomaisten toimesta; Yhdysvaltain osalta nyt todistettavasti. Tämä koskee niin narratiivia viruksen alkuperästä, arvioita viruksen vaarallisuudesta kuin näkemyksiä maskienkin hyödyllisyydestä. Sähköposteista löytyy myös Facebookin Mark Zuckerbergin yhteistyöhenkeä ilmentävä viesti Faucille, mikä osaltaan selittänee myös kyseisen alustan vahvaa sensuuria aiheesta. Tutkiva journalisti Jeff Carlson on tehnyt sähköposteista ilmenneen informaation perusteella kattavan aikajanan. Hän julkaisi myös aiheesta artikkelin.

Sähköpostikeskustelua viruksen koostumuksesta:

Sähköpostikeskustelua tutkimusrahoituksesta:

Eräs mielenkiintoinen keskustelu ilmenee Faucin sähköpostivaihdosta Scripps Researchin professorin Kristian Andersenin kanssa, jossa Andersen totesi joidenkin virusten ominaisuuksien vaikuttavan kehitetyiltä/ keinotekoisilta (engineered). Hiukan sen jälkeen sama Andersen kuitenkin julkaisi tutkimuksen, jossa vakuutti viruksen olevan peräisin luonnosta, ja mikä räikeintä – Fauci itse käytti kyseistä julkaisua perusteena laboratorioalkuperä -teorioiden ”debunkkaamiselle” (artikkeli). Fauci ja Andersen olivat myös kiinteästi yhteydessä julkaisun koostamiseen liittyen. Myös The Lancet -ja Nature Medicine– julkaisuilla oli merkittävä rooli siinä, että narratiivi viruksen alkuperästä saatiin haluttuihin uomiin – eli viruksen luonnollista alkuperää puoltavaksi (artikkeli). On selvinnyt – ei täysin yllättävästi – että 26:lla niistä 27 henkilöstä, jotka olivat mukana kirjoittamassa Lancet- kirjettä, jossa tuomitaan laboratoriovuoto, oli yhteys Wuhanin virologian instituuttiin kytköksissä oleviin tutkijoihin, mikä on valtava eturistiriita.

Julkaistulla materiaalilla on erityistä merkitystä etenkin siinä, kuinka se valottaa gain of function -tutkimusta ja siihen kytkeytyvien toimijoiden verkostoa. Käytännössä julkaistut asiakirjat antavat vahvoja viitteitä siitä, että SARS:iin liittyvän GoF- tutkimuksen ollessa Yhdysvalloissa hyllytettynä vuodesta 2014 lähtien, kieltoa kierrettiin myöhemmin ”pesemällä” rahoitus ei- valtiollisen järjestön kautta. Tämä järjestö oli Peter Daszakin johtama ’Ecohealth Alliance. Joidenkin arvioiden mukaan Pentagon ja liittovaltion hallinto ovat kanavoineet yli 150 miljoonaa dollaria Wuhanissa tehtävälle GoF- tutkimukselle Ecohealth Alliancen kautta. Ecohealth Alliance on saanut rahoitusta myös muilta toimijoilta, kuten USAID:lta:

Lokakuun 2009 ja toukokuun 2019 välisenä aikana PREDICT antoi yhteensä 1,1 miljoonaa dollaria EcoHealth Alliancelle Wuhanin virologian instituutin (WIV) kanssa tehtyä alasopimusta varten projektiin, jonka tarkoituksena on edistää sellaisten kriittisten virusten tutkimusta, jotka voivat aiheuttaa haittaa ihmisille ja eläimille. USAID:n rahoittamat WIV:n toimet olivat yhdenmukaisia vastaavan, muissa maissa tehtävän työn kanssa, jota varten on myös myönnetty vastaavaa rahoitusta. Näihin toimiin kuului seuraavaa: organismien testaaminen, virussukujen löytäminen (polymeraasiketjureaktiolla (PCR)) luonnonvaraisista eläimistä kerätyistä näytteistä ja ihmisistä otetuista näytteistä sekä serologisten testien kehittämistä altistumisen (eli vasta-aineiden) testaamiseksi koronaviruksille eläimissä ja ihmisissä. Näillä toimilla pyrittiin tunnistamaan ja ymmärtämään eläinpopulaatioiden eläinperäisiä (zoonotic) viruksia ennen kuin ne leviävät (eli pystyvät tarttumaan ihmisiin) ja aiheuttavat mahdollisia pandemioita ihmispopulaatioissa. USAID ei ole koskaan hyväksynyt tai rahoittanut työtä, jonka tarkoituksena oli lisätä tartunnanaiheuttajien kykyä aiheuttaa tauteja lisäämällä niiden patogeenisuutta tai tarttuvuutta (tutkimus, joka tunnetaan nimellä ”Gain of Function” -tutkimukset) WIV:ssä. Lisäksi USAID ei myöskään koskaan saanut terveysministeriön (Department of Health and Human Services) (HHS) EcoHealth Alliancelle lähettämää kirjettä, jossa pyydetään vapaaehtoista taukoa rahoitukselle. LÄHDE: USAID [4.2.2025: linkki rikottu; täällä arkistolinkki]

Mielenkiintoisesti sähköposteista käy ilmi myös mm. mainitun Ecohealth Alliancen Peter Daszakin kiitollisuus Faucille tämän julkisesti tyrmättyä teoriat viruksen laboratorio- alkuperästä. Sehän olisi juuri se tutkimuslinja, joka väistämättä lopulta johtaisi Daszakiin. Onkin vaikeaa olla ajattelematta, että pentele; tässähän ovat ketut kanatarhaa vahtimassa…

Myös amerikkalainen konservatiivinen järjestö Judicial Watch, joka ajaa hallinnon läpinäkyvyyttä pääasiassa FOIA- vaateiden kautta, sai käsiinsä GoF- tutkimukseen liittyviä asiakirjoja kesällä 2021. Judicial Watchin dokumenteista ilmenee rahoituksen suora yhteys Wuhanin virologiseen instituuttiin:

(Washington, DC) Judicial Watch ilmoitti tänään, että se on saanut terveysministeriöltä 280 sivua asiakirjoja, jotka paljastavat, että vuosina 2014-2019 tohtori Anthony Faucin johtama National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) myönsi Wuhanin virologian instituutille 826 277 dollaria lepakkokoronavirustutkimusta varten.



Asiakirjat, joista osa oli redusoitu tai kokonaan salattu, saatiin haltuun tiedonvapauslakia (FOIA) koskevan kanteen kautta, jossa haettiin tietoja yhteydenpidosta, sopimuksista ja sopimuksista Kiinassa sijaitsevan Wuhanin virologian instituutin kanssa (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (nro 1:21-cv-00696)). Virasto käsittelee vain 300 sivua asiakirjoja kuukaudessa, mikä tarkoittaa, että kestää marraskuun loppuun asti, ennen kuin asiakirjat on täysin tarkastettu ja julkaistu FOIA:n nojalla.



Tietueisiin kuuluu NIAID:n Chase Crawfordin 21. huhtikuuta 2020 lähettämä kaavio NIAID:n rahoituksesta Wuhanin virologian instituutille, jonka NIAID:n apulaisjohtaja Hugh Auchincloss ja muut NIAID:n virkamiehet lähettivät 21. huhtikuuta 2020. Wuhanin virologian instituutille vuosina 2014-2019 suunnatut viraston varat ovat yhteensä 826 277 dollaria. Kaikkien taulukossa lueteltujen hankkeiden otsikko on ”Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence”.

Sähköpostien lisäksi julkisuuteen tuli syyskuussa 2021 whistleblowerin myötä Pentagonin puolustusministeriön edistyneen tutkimuksen yksikölle DARPA:lle (Defence Advanced Research Agency) vuonna 2018 toimitettu rahoitusehdotus, jonka tavoitteena oli ”lisätä koronaviruksiin erityisesti ihmisiä varten tarkoitettuja liittymäkohtia, jotta viruksia voitaisiin tartuttaa ihmissoluihin” (*human-specific cleavage sites into coronaviruses in order to increase their ability to infect human cells). The Epoch Timesin artikkeli aiheesta toteaa asiakirjan olevan mielenkiintoinen etenkin siksi, että tämän koronaviruksen aiemmista ”samaan haaraan” kuuluvista viruksista erottaakin juuri sen erityinen kyky tarttua ihmissoluihin. Rahoitusehdotus on todettu aidoksi liittovaltion edellisen hallinnon virkailijan toimesta, artikkeli kertoo.



Virallisen tarinan mukaan DARPA kieltäytyi rahoittamasta hanketta, koska piti sitä liian riskaabelina. Myöhemmin myös Project Veritas sai käsiinsä kyseiseen aiheeseen liittyvää materiaalia whistleblowerilta, taannoin DARPA:ssa työskennelleeltä majuri Joseph Murphylta. Aiheesta lisää alla:

Project Veritas sai uusia vuodettuja asiakirjoja (10.1.2022): Ryhmän käsiinsä saamat dokumentit ovat USA:n puolustusministeriön / Pentagonin alaosaston DARPAN (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) materiaalia. DARPA keskittyy ”Pitkälle vietyihin tutkimusprojekteihin” puolustuksen saralla. Veritaksella on: – projektin hylkäyspäätös – projektihakemuksen yhteenveto – Tapauksesta puolustusministeriön päätarkastajalle kirjoitettu erillinen varoittava raportti Mitä Veritaksen juttu sitten kertoo? Mm. seuraavaa: Eco Health Alliance ja Peter Daszak yrittivät hakea rahoitusta lepakkovirusten tutkimusprojektiin DARPAlta DARPA hylkäsi dokumenttien mukaan anomuksen, koska siinä ei oltu lainkaan arvioitu mm. turvallisuusriskejä Fauci:n ikioma instituutio NIAID* (Tartuntatautien ja allergioiden instituutti) päätti kuitenkin jatkaa tutkimusta projektin kanssa Puolustusministeriön/ DARPA:n syynä projektin hylkäämiselle olivat mm. seuraavat seikat: rokotteiden kyseisenlaisia viruksia vastaan tiedettiin olevan tehottomia

Gain of Function -tutkimukseen liittyen uusien varianttien luomista piikkiproteiinia hyväksikäyttäen pidettiin liian vaarallisena Gain of Function -tutkimusta ei tehty pelkästään Wuhanissa – LÄHDE JA VIDEOKOOSTE

Mielenkiintoisena lisänä Asiakirjoissa mainitaan mm. sekä ivermektiinin että hydroksiklorokiinin toimivuus lääkkeenä tällaisissa viruksissa – eli tieto tästä on ollut olemassa jo mm DARPA:lla

Lokakuussa 2021 ollaan edetty tilanteeseen, jossa jopa valtamedian karikatyyriesimerkki Washington Post vaatii Peter Daszakin kutsumista kongressin kuultavaksi mielipidekirjoituksessaan One person who might know what really happened in Wuhan.

Eläinperäinen leviäminen on uskottava selitys, joka perustuu historialliseen kokemukseen, ja tutkijoiden olisi pyrittävä siihen tarmokkaasti. Samanlaisia ponnisteluja on kuitenkin tehtävä sen selvittämiseksi, johtuuko pandemia laboratoriossa tapahtuneesta tartunnasta tai vuodosta. Peter Daszak, New Yorkissa sijaitsevan voittoa tavoittelemattoman EcoHealth Alliance -järjestön puheenjohtaja, koordinoi viisivuotisen tutkimusohjelman, jota Yhdysvaltain kansallinen terveysinstituutti (National Institute of Health) rahoitti ja jonka tarkoituksena oli tutkia lepakoiden koronaviruksia ja niiden mahdollista leviämisriskiä ihmisiin, ja johon WIV ja sen tutkija Shi Zhengli osallistuivat merkittävästi. Kiinan hallitus, Shi ja Daszak väittävät, että laboratorio ei voi olla pandemiakannan lähde. Daszak on ollut erityisen aggressiivinen puolustaessaan eläinperäisen leviämisen hypoteesia ja hyökätessään laboratoriovuodon kimppuun ”salaliittoteoriana”.

WAPO

Juuri Daszakin roolista on tullut viime viikkoina julkisuuteen jatkuvasti uutta materiaalia. Eräällä videolla hän mm. kehuskelee ”kuinka hänen kiinalaiset kollegansa kehittävät tappajaviruksia manipuloimalla proteiineja. Alla vielä yksi esimerkki eräästä rahoitetusta projektista:

Toinen GoF- tutkimukseen ja Wuhanin virologiseen instituuttiin kytkeytyvä henkilö on tri. Ralph Baric, joka on tunnettu toimija GoF- tutkimuksen kentällä. Baric oli keskeinen ääni lobbaamassa GoF- rahoituksen jäädyttämistä vastaan vuonna 2014 ja hän on tehnyt kiinteää yhteistyötä Wuhanin instituutin kanssa. The National Pulse käsittelee Baricin tekemisiä ja lausuntoja artikkelissaan WATCH: 2018 Video Shows Wuhan Lab Partner Scheming on How to Make Money from a Pandemic. Videolla Baric nähdään pitämässä esitelmää yleisölle. Hän pyrkii siinä havainnollistamaan mm. sitä, kuinka loistavia liiketoimintamahdollisuuksia pandemiat tarjoavat niille, jotka osaavat niitä hyödyntää. Lisäksi Baric on toimut myös GoF- tutkimusrahoituksen väylänä NIAID:n ja Wuhanin välillä. Baricin nimi on myös vaitiolosopimuksessa, joka on kirjoitettu samassa yhteydessä, kun mahdollisia koronavirusrokote- ehdokkaita siirrettiin lääkevalmistaja Modernalta Pohjois- Carolinan yliopistolle – 19 päivää ennen kuin virus edes virallisesti ilmeni Wuhanissa.

Voi myös olla, että näin suuren määrän informaatiota ollessa jo julkista, kyseessä on käytännössä käsienpesun lopputurnaus, jossa erinäiset toimijat yrittävät vierittää syytä toistensa päälle. Anthony Fauci on asiassa hankalassa tilanteessa, koska hän vakuutti toistuvasti kongressin edessä, että GoF- tutkimukseen ei oltu osallistuttu NIH:n & NIAID:n taholta. Hän oli tiukassa sananvaihdossa etenkin kongressiedustaja Rand Paulin kanssa, joka on ammatiltaan lääkäri:

Lokakuussa 2021 kansallinen terveysinstituutti NIH oli pakotettu vetämään matto Faucin ja samalla myös Daszakin jalkojen alta. Instuutti ilmoitti virallisesti, että se joutuu oikaisemaan aiempia Anthony Faucin ja entisen NIH:n johtajan Francis Collinsin (joka sitten erosi) antamia lausuntoja, joissa nämä olivat vakuuttaneet, ettei instituutti ole rahoittanut GoF- tutkimusta Wuhanissa. NIH:n mukaan rahoitusta on mahdollisesti tapahtunut, mutta se johtuu instituutin mukaan siitä, että Daszakin Ecohealth Alliance on rikkonut rahoitukselle määrättyjä ehtoja.

NIH oli pakotettu oikaisuun siinä vaiheessa, kun media oli saanut selville, että Ecohealth Alliance oli toimittanut rahoitusraporttinsa poikkeuksellisesti kaksi vuotta myöhässä määräajasta. The Intercept kirjoittaa aiheesta vielä lisää:

The Intercept -lehdelle julkaistuista asiakirjoista puuttuu myös viiden vuoden edistymisraportti, joka kattaa ratkaisevan tärkeän ajanjakson kesäkuusta 2018 toukokuuhun 2019 ja jonka piti NIH:n ohjeiden mukaan valmistua syyskuussa 2019. Tutkijat sanoivat, että NIH:n ohjelmavastaavat jättävät joskus huomiotta viimeisen raportointijakson raportit, mutta yhdessä vuoden neljän raportin oudon päivämäärän kanssa puute herättää kysymyksiä, joihin viraston pitäisi vastata. THE INTERCEPT

Yhdysvaltalaisten toimijoiden roolin selvittämisessä Wuhanissa tehdyn GoF- tutkimuksen osalta tullee viemään vuosia ja kokonaiskuvaa ei välttämättä ehkä koskaan saada selville. Oikeusministeriö on kuitenkin säännöllisesti asettanut syytteeseen henkilöitä etenkin akateemiselta kentältä Kiinan laskuun toimimisesta – myös nyt pandemian aikana. Yksi mielenkiintoisimmista tapauksista lienee nanoteknologiaan erikoistuneen tohtori Charles Lieberin tapaus. Lieber osallistui Kiinan ”Thousand Talents Plan” -ohjelmaan ja teki yhteistyötä Wuhanin teknillisen yliopiston kanssa ’strategisen tutkijan’ nimikkeellä. Lieberin mahdolliset kytkökset virustutkimukseen ovat vielä auki, mutta hänen osaamisalueensa, nanoteknologia on herättänyt paljon spekulaatioita asiasta.

”Lieber”, kirjoitti eräs lääketieteen ammattilainen, ”on tehnyt valtavan harppauksen ultrajoustavan verkkoelektroniikan saralla, minkä hän lupaa mahdollistavan niin sanotun ’tarkkuuselektronisen lääketieteen’. Teknologia ei juurikaan aktivoi immuunivastetta, mutta pysyy hyvin lähellä soluja, joita niiden on tarkoitus vakoilla.” ASIA TIMES

***

Kaiken kaikkiaan viitteet – tai edes mahdollisuus siihen, että yhdysvaltalaisten veronmaksajien rahoja käytettiin rahoittamaan mahdollisesti tämänhetkisen pandemian aiheuttaneen viruksen kehittämistä, on kaikessa banaaliudessaan hyytävä ja samalla mielipuolisen absurdi vaihtoehto – se ei kuitenkaan nykytiedon valossa ole missään tapauksessa poissuljettua.

Aineistoa

Gain of function research explained

– ”Many have the impression that GoF research involves making an organism more deadly – for example, increasing the capacity of a virus to cause disease. That impression is incorrect. Certainly GoF research might lead to a more dangerous organism, but most of the time that is not the goal” – artikkeli

Tekstiin sisältymättömät:

Veritas lätkäytti uusia vuodettuja asiakirjoja (10.1.2022):

Linkkejä artikkelin aineistoon:

Myöhemmin lisättyjä linkkejä

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | It’s The Cover Up, Stupid: Emails Impeach Kristian Andersen’s Congressional Testimony on the Pandemic’s Origin

The testimony by Scripps Institute researcher Kristian Andersen is much more problematic and is blatantly misleading. As I previously reported, emails show that NIH officials Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins helped to orchestrate a March 2020 Nature Medicine paper, with Andersen as lead author, that concluded a lab accident was not “plausible.” Weeks prior to the paper’s publication, Andersen emailed Fauci and Collins a draft of the manuscript, thanking them for their “advice and leadership” on the paper. Andersen also invited Fauci and Collins to comment and offer suggestions about the paper. Fauci responded, “Thanks for the note. Nice job on the paper.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | RFK Jr: The U.S. Won’t Investigate the Wuhan Lab Because the U.S. Funded the Wuhan Lab

“The U.S. government, not just through NIH, but through the CIA and through USAID, was actually funding the studies in the Wuhan lab,” attested Kennedy. “And NIH, I think, in the end, gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan Lab. But USAID, which was functioning as a CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million.” – VIDEO

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Genetic Variation Across Human Populations Influences SARS-COV-2 Binding Capacity for ACE2 Receptors – Once again, Mr. Kennedy has made a fool of CNN and mainstream media for not even bothering to investigate the basis of his comments.

Just in case anyone like CNN was wondering: Host susceptibility to COVID-19 varies with genetics and ethnicity usually correlates with genetics. The host susceptibility variation is based on differences in ACE2 receptors. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Genome-Specific Bioweapons – This thread will break down how humans are able to engineer pathogens that have varying levels of efficacy towards different species and ethnicities based on DNA genome sequencing.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Suppression of COVID Lab Leak Hypothesis Was Unscientific – Was it politics or science that covered-up and censored the discussion of COVID lab origins? A new hearing sheds light.

Getting Caught Up For those who are unfamiliar, the lab leak theory states that instead of COVID-19 originating via a naturally occurring spillover from the animal kingdom, COVID-19 may have been the result of a leak during laboratory experiments—either deliberately as an act of bioterrorism or accidentally because of bad laboratory safety practice. The lab leak theory is once again trending. On July 11, 2023, The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up.” This was a GOP driven hearing, but to be clear, the facts are non-political. The purpose of the hearing was to examine conflicts of interest and suppression of scientific discourse by the National Institutes of Health surrounding the publication of the infamous “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” (Proximal Origin) correspondence. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The National Library of Medicine published a study that found SARS-CoV-2 binds more strongly to ACE2 variants in European, South Asian, and African populations than in East Asians and Ashkenazi Jews.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #institutional_corruption | ”In Their Labs”: Fifteen Illuminating Passages in The Proximal Origin Chats and Emails – Communications between officials and scientists who wrote the key paper promoting a natural origin for Covid-19 show doubts, interference, politicized science, and more

Public and Racket have just published a pair of stories about a scientific cover-up and the manufacture of a major media deception, respectively, in the Covid-19 crisis. Both stories rely upon newly released documents from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating communications between the authors of the influential Nature article from March, 2020, The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2, and health officials like Drs. Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar. You can read the backstory involving these documents in the two pieces linked above. The key characters are Proximal Origin co-authors Dr. Kristian Andersen, Dr. Robert Garry, Dr. Andrew Rambaut, Dr. Edward Holmes, and Dr. Ian Lipkin. Here, I thought Racket readers might benefit from a simple list of illustrations showing key exchanges. You can draw your own conclusions – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Biden cuts off funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology linked to COVID-19 outbreak: Report

The Biden administration has taken steps to permanently block China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology from receiving funding from the U.S. government after a review found the facility non-compliant with federal regulations. According to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg, the United States notified the institute of the decision to suspend funding on Monday and reportedly outlined in a memo plans to block the institute from receiving any potential future support. The institute, located in the city where the COVID-19 outbreak began in China, previously received funding from the National Institutes of Health to conduct gain-of-function research on novel coronaviruses, and some believe it to be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, though no governing body has made that definitive determination. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | DISMANTLED: Part I – ODNI Report on COVID-19 Wuhan Origins Is an Exit Strategy

The problematic aspects of ODNI’s report begin with the word ‘potential’ in the title. There’s no ‘potential’ when US federal dollars flowed from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID through the conduit of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There’s no ‘potential’ when artificial HIV inserts are discovered in SARS-CoV-2 as an indicator of ‘gain of function’ work, which means the virus was weaponized. There’s no ‘potential’ when the evidence indicates that SARS-CoV-2, which according to US patent filings attached to it and whereby federal law prohibits patenting anything that is naturally occurring, was bioengineered at the WIV. There’s no ‘potential’ when a whistleblower and former doctor from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Li-Meng Yan, indicates that her lab developed SARS-CoV-2 as a bioweapon while she worked there. ‘Potential’ is a key word for an exit. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents |

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | U.S. Virologists Collaborate with Chinese Research Group Identified as National Security Risk – Senators demand Department of Agriculture turn over records documenting ties to Chinese BGI Group, EcoHealth Alliance, and the Earth Biogenome Project.

As previously reported, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) official Dennis Carroll started the Global Virome Project sometime around 2019 with funds he illegally diverted from a USAID project called PREDICT. After retiring, Carroll then joined the Global Virome Project’s board along with Jonna Mazet of UC Davis, Peter Dazak of the nonprofit EcoHealth Allliance, and Jennifer Gardy of the Gates Foundation. CBS News reported last March that USAID’s Inspector General opened a criminal investigation into EcoHealth Alliance’s billing practices and the misappropriation of federal funds to start the Global Virome Project. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #inflation_of_the_science | 1,700+ Demand Retraction of Influential COVID-19 Origins Paper After Emails Reveal Authors Doubted Their Own Conclusions

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling for the retraction of the seminal scientific correspondence paper, “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” that claimed COVID-19 was “not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” The paper — sometimes referred to as the “Proximal Origins” paper or the “Nature Medicine paper” — was published March 17, 2020, in Nature Medicine journal. It was used by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, former National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and other federal public health officials in 2020 and beyond to dismiss the possibility of a lab leak. Biosafety Now — a nongovernmental organization that “advocates for reducing numbers of high-level biocontainment laboratories and for strengthening biosafety, biosecurity, and biorisk management for research on pathogens” — on July 19 launched the petition, stating, “It is imperative that this clearly fraudulent and clearly damaging paper be removed from the scientific literature.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | [FIN] Koronavirus – keskustelu laboratoriokarkulaisuudesta jatkuu

Tutkijat kieltävät, että SARS-CoV2 karkasi laboratoriosta, mutta eivät näytä itsekään uskovan omiin sanoihinsa? – ARTICLE

*) #The_Reckoning | #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Dr. Anthony Fauci is caught in his biggest COVID lie yet

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has announced a criminal referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice over his apparent lying during congressional testimony in 2021. Fauci insisted repeatedly that the National Institutes of Health had never funded any gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Paul contended at the time, in arguing with Fauci, that the research done on viruses at WIV — which got US funding — matched the NIH’s own description of gain-of-function research and accused Fauci of playing word games. Now Fauci is damned by his own words. A newly surfaced February 2020 email about a COVID task-force call between him, his associates and UK science big Dr. Jeremy Farrar shows Fauci not only using the term “gain-of-function” to describe the work at Wuhan, but highlighting serious misgivings about the virus being of natural origin. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | ”The Wuhan Cover Up” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – A brief review, book scheduled for release September 12, 2023

I have been aware that this sequel to RFK’s “The Real Anthony Fauci” has been in the works for quite a while, and had advanced notice of some of the scope and content. Unlike the predecessor, I was not involved in editing this one. I was recently provided an advanced pre-print version of this current book for review, and realized that what has been produced is a potential game changer of much broader scope and depth than I had anticipated. The following is my initial assessment of the work. I just hope that people read it and pay attention. –Robert Malone – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | US experts study over 2,500 bats in search for new coronavirus strains — Russian military

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Researchers from EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based non-governmental organization, studied over 2,500 bats in an effort to identify new strains of the coronavirus, said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops. ”The intermediary organization EcoHealth Alliance has played a key role in implementing projects to study this pathogen. Since 2015, the organization’s researchers have been involved in studying a diverse population of bats, searching for new coronavirus strains and mechanisms for animal-to-human transmission. Over 2,500 bats have been studied,” he pointed out. – ARTICLE

*) #the_great_deception | The pandemic wasn’t a lab accident. It was intentional mass murder, a power grab, a land grab, and so on, and the perpetrators are still out there, walking free | Spartacus

DARPA, DTRA, USAID, HHS, and the US DOS are all involved in illicit biowarfare research spun off from the Nunn-Lugar CTR program and euphemistically characterized as ”biodefense”. They massively expanded BSL-3 and BSL-4 lab capacity in the US throughout the 2000s after the false flag Amerithrax scare following 9/11. These labs came under scrutiny from watchdog organizations like Edward Hammond’s Sunshine Project. .. – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #hijacking_of_perception | WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Biden probe censored expert claims that COVID was likely genetically engineered in a laboratory

US President Joe Biden’s 90-day probe into the origins of Covid-19 censored the input of intelligence agency scientists who concluded the virus was most likely genetically engineered. In May 2021, President Biden tasked the Intelligence Community with providing an assessment into how the pandemic began after reports, first published by Sky News, that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been hospitalised with Covid-like symptoms in November 2019 in the suspected first cluster of the pandemic. When the report was published it concluded that most intelligence agencies assessed the virus, even if it had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, was natural rather than manipulated in a laboratory. Sky News can reveal that this was not the assessments made by the four groups within the intelligence agencies that actually engaged in scientific analysis, who concurred that there was either a highly likely or reasonable chance the virus was genetically engineered. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Yes SARSCoV2 was a ”novel” coronavirus planned in 2018

”Besides the furin cleavage site (FCS), SARS2 has another unique feature mentioned in DEFUSE not yet seen in any natural SARS-like viruses – an ablated N-linked glycan at position N370. This glycan was ablated via a T372A amino acid mutation that came about via a double nucleotide mutation of the original ACT codon into GCA (the latter, incidentally, is the same codon as the one coding for alanine – out of 4 possible alanine codons – in the PRRA insertion which has created an FCS in SARS2). Importantly, the T327A mutation greatly increases SARS2 infectivity in human lung cells but, just like an FCS, this kind of a mutation seems to have selective pressure AGAINST it in ancestral bat viruses. DEFUSE’s interest in N-linked glycans stems from a very curious observation about SARS1 whose bat progenitor seems to have temporarily lost two of its N-linked glycans in civet SARS1 progenitors before re-acquiring them, and this led virologists to hypothesize that those glycans could be relevant for host switching. This is described in DEFUSE in a somewhat convoluted way:” Yuri Deigin D.R.A.S.T.I.C cofounder – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The US quietly terminates a controversial $125m wildlife virus hunting programme amid safety fears

Two years after launching what officials hailed as a five year flagship project for hunting viruses among wildlife to prevent human pandemics, the US Agency for International Development is shuttering the enterprise. David Willman reports A flagship project for the controversial practice of hunting viruses among wildlife in South East Asia, Africa, and Latin America to prevent human outbreaks and pandemics is being quietly dropped by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) after private and bipartisan criticism over the safety of such research, The BMJ has found. For more than a decade the US government has been funding international projects engaged in identifying exotic wildlife viruses that might someday infect humans. Although critics have raised concerns over the potentially catastrophic risks of such virus hunting activities,1 hundreds of millions of dollars in unabated funding have symbolised a commitment to the effort. The shuttering of the project, as described in a new congressional budget document and during interviews with scientists and federal policy makers, marks an abrupt retreat by the US government from wildlife virus hunting, an activity that has also been funded by the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. The turnabout follows early warnings raised by sceptics—including officials in the Biden White House—that the $125m (£99m; €115m) “DEEP VZN” programme could inadvertently ignite a pandemic. The misgivings continue to resonate, as the cause of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the world’s deadliest such event in a century, remains unproved. – ARTICLE

*) GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #the_great_deception | CIA tried to pay off analysts to bury findings that COVID lab leak was likely: whistleblower

The Central Intelligence Agency offered to pay off analysts in order to bury their findings that COVID-19 most likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, new whistleblower testimony to Congress alleges. A senior-level CIA officer told House committee leaders that his agency tried to pay off six analysts who found SARS-CoV-2 likely originated in a Wuhan lab if they changed their position and said the virus jumped from animals to humans, according to a letter sent Tuesday to CIA Director William Burns. Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) requested all documents, communications and pay info from the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team by Sept. 26. “According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” the House panel chairmen wrote. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | First global study reveals which countries perform the most gain-of-function experiments – and number one might shock you

The study, conducted by researchers at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, used artificial intelligence to scan 159,000 scientific literatures to find where and how often GOF and LOF studies are conducted. They found approximately 7,000 studies included this type of research and randomly chose 1,000 to manually sort through, leaving them with 488 publications. Of this literature, 25 percent involved only GOF work, 29 percent involved both GOF and LOF and 46 percent involved only LOF research. Exploring which pathogens were most tested, the team found 64 percent were viruses. Nine percent of those viruses were those that belonged to the Coronaviridae family, which includes coronaviruses. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is a new strain of coronavirus in the family of Coronaviridae. Other viruses studied included flu (21 percent) and herpes (14 percent). – ARTICLE & – STUDY

*) [FIN] #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #Nipah | Nipah- viruksesta, josta on uutisoitu Intian osalta… Wuhan mainittu.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #hijacking_of_perception | #the_great_deception | The CIA Politicizes Intelligence on China and Covid – A whistleblower says that analysts who favored the lab-leak theory were paid to change positions | Wall Street Journal

A Central Intelligence Agency whistleblower claims that the CIA rigged a report on the origins of Covid-19 to exonerate China. According to the allegation, the most senior member of a seven-member CIA analysis team “was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis.” His six colleagues thought the intelligence and science “were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment” that the disease came from a lab leak. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | This is a quick thread about NIH Grant R01 A1139092, ’Structure-based design of coronavirus subunit vaccines’

The grant objective is to design vaccines for highly pathogenic coronaviruses by focusing on the RBDs and RBMs of a selection of these, creating chimeric coronavirus RBDs, optimising them, and then testing these as nanoparticle-carried RBD vaccines on mice, then on monkeys: – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The NIH has effectively implicated the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a US company called Ecohealth Alliance as culpable for the pandemic. Arguably, the NIH must therefore also take some responsibility.

*) Why did Peter Daszak change his mind? – New documents reveal he warned against risky research

In fact, two years before the pandemic erupted, Daszak was involved in drafting a presentation about the dangers of engineered viruses being accidentally or even deliberately released into the world. In this newly uncovered presentation, the scientist warned that “gain-of-function” research — which boosts the transmissibility of viruses — was “elevating the risk” that “deadly novel biological agents” could be released through accident or design. The document, demanding the urgent development of counter-measures, put such risk at the same level as natural spillover from the wild. It even focused on the specific threat from coronaviruses. Yet after the pandemic erupted in Wuhan, Daszak headed the charge against those claiming the mysterious new disease might be potentially linked to research in the city, with even the British Medical Journal branding him the leader of the campaign to label such critics as conspiracy theorists. Little wonder the disclosure of this document has provoked angry claims of hypocrisy. Richard Ebright, an expert on biosecurity and professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University in New Jersey, told me it meant that Daszak and his allies have spent the past three years not telling the world the whole truth. The revelations, he said, underlined “the shocking recklessness” of funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan that was being carried out at a low-level biosecurity lab “with no protections beyond a pair of gloves, a lab coat and a hood”. Today, Daszak is the $460,368-a-year president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based group that channelled US research funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology until the payments were exposed and terminated by President Trump in April 2020. The former Kingston University snail researcher responded with outrage, rounding on suggestions that research in Wuhan might have sparked the pandemic. Typical was a June 2020 article in The Guardian entitled “Ignore the conspiracy theories: scientists know Covid-19 wasn’t created in a lab” that insisted claims of “frankenviruses” made in labs were “the latest chapter in a tale of blame, misinformation and finger-pointing”. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #hijacking_of_perception | #institutional_corruption | New allegation: CIA secretly escorted Dr. Anthony Fauci into Agency Headquarters to ”influence” its COVID-19 origins investigation.

“According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19. The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to “influence” the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence,” wrote Chairman Wenstrup. Read Chairman Wenstrup’s letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm here. – ARTICLE & – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #hijacking_of_perception | Fauci Was ’Smuggled’ Into CIA Headquarters To ”Influence” Covid-19 Origins Investigation: Select Subcommittee

This allegation is even more interesting in light of a report from two weeks ago that the CIA bribed analysts to say Covid-19 did not originate in a Chinese lab. According to a ’senior-level’ CIA whistleblower, the agency ’tried to pay off six analysts who found SARS-CoV-2 likely originated in a Wuhan lab if they changed their position and said the virus jumped from animals to humans.’ ”According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” reads the letter from Wenstrup. ”The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis. ”The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,” the letters continue, adding that the analysts were ”experienced officers with significant scientific expertise.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #hijacking_of_perception | ”A CIA Front Organization”: Revisiting EcoHealth COVID-19 Claims After Fauci ’Influence’ Campaign Bombshell

From Huff’s book, ”The Truth About Wuhan”: ”These discussions resulted in publications indicating that Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, was working with the CIA, and that the biological agent commonly known as COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) had been in development at EcoHealth Alliance since 2012, and other evidence suggested that SARS-CoV-2 began earlier than 2012. The development of SARS-CoV-2 included several prominent US-based scientists and US academic institutions that received funding from numerous federal government agencies and private non-governmental organizations to complete the gain of function work on SARS-CoV-2.” Huff also posted a document obtained by Project Veritas and published in January of 2022 purportedly authored (and not denied) by Maj. Joseph Murphy (USMC), which states ”SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine” which was ”created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).” And way more on that… Huff also provided a report to Congress, under oath, which claims: 1. SARS-COV2 was created in the lab in Wuhan, China;

2. Anthony Fauci funded the creation of SARS-COV2 and lied to Congress about funding Gain-of-Function work;

3. The US Intelligence Community was aware of and appeared to have been involved with the funding of said Gain-of-Function work;

4. A number of well-connected public and private partners were involved in the Gain-of-Function work that resulted in the creation and release of SARS-COV2;

5. Anthony Fauci and others coordinated to cover-up the funding of the Gain-of-Function work that resulted in SARS-COV2. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Enter The Wuhan Clan – Part 1: An Inconvenient History of Lab Leaks

This is Part One of an investigative series that delves into the documented history of lab leaks worldwide and the research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that I contend, led to the pandemic that has upended our world. I will also examine the words and deeds of the individuals who through nothing but hubris, greed and abuse of power placed the future of our species in peril. It is my hope that even the most ardent skeptic of the “Lab Leak” theory will come away from this series with enough evidence to allow themselves to rethink their position and find the bravery to speak out. – ARTICLE

Enter The Wuhan Clan – Part Two: An Unholy Alliance & the Birth of a Bioweapon

This is Part Two of an investigative series that delves into the documented history of lab leaks worldwide and the research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that I contend, led to the pandemic that has upended our world. I will also examine the words and deeds of the individuals who through nothing but hubris, greed and abuse of power placed the future of our species in peril. It is my hope that even the most ardent skeptic of the “Lab Leak” theory will come away from this series with enough evidence to allow themselves to rethink their position and find the bravery to speak out. Read Part One Here – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Circumstantial Evidence against Wuhan Institute of Virology | FOIA

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Wuhan Cover-Up: Scientists Lied as People Died – Four years later, we know that Anthony Fauci conspired with virologists to deceive the public and label critics as conspiracy theorists.

Noting that virologists on the call were worried that the COVID virus may have been engineered, Fauci wrote, “They were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.” Fauci added that researchers in Wuhan were conducting dangerous “gain-of-function” studies to make bat coronaviruses more deadly and likely to infect humans. “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that the scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,” Fauci wrote. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | China’s top spy agency warns of ‘gene weapons’ able to target specific ethnicity or race

Some countries have “armed” themselves with deadly weapons targeting human genes, China’s top spy agency alleged on Monday – the first time a Chinese state body has mentioned such a threat publicly. In a post on its official WeChat account, the Ministry of State Security said some nations had targeted the Chinese population for “ulterior motives”. The ministry did not name those countries or offer evidence to support the claim. The existence of such weapons has long been dismissed by the mainstream scientific community as a conspiracy theory. – ARTICLE

*) Why is the University of North Carolina fighting tooth and nail to prevent disclosure of Ralph Baric’s emails? Could it be because Baric has been collaborating with the Wuhan lab’s Shi Zhengli since at least 2015? Could it be because Baric gave Shi advanced Western biotechnology?

Here are the University of North Carolina’s arguments for why it should not disclose about 4500 records mostly related to Ralph Baric, and potentially related to the origin of Covid-19. #FOIA https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/23.11.02-USRTK-Ds-Memo-ISO-of-Ds-Motion-for-JOP.pdf – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Officials With Ties to Wuhan Institute Still Conspiring to Discredit Theory That COVID May Have Leaked From Lab

According to Thacker, four years after the virus appeared, this “conspiracy to deny” the lab-leak theory continues. In one recent example, Peter Daszak, Ph.D., president of the EcoHealth Alliance, who conducted gain-of-function research alongside scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, said at a conference that the pandemic started through zoonosis — spillover of the virus from an animal to humans. “We know this is misleading and dishonest, and that much of the evidence points to a lab accident by Daszak’s colleagues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Thacker wrote. This evidence, Thacker said, was known to scientists soon after COVID-19 appeared. “Virologists knew within a month after the pandemic began in 2019 that the COVID virus appeared genetically manipulated and that it may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China — a lab that was funded by Anthony Fauci at the NIH [National Institutes of Health],” he wrote. Yet, Thacker said, “Instead of explaining this to the public, these scientists launched a misinformation campaign with complicit science writers to label critics ‘conspiracy theorists’ and misdirect attention away from their research colleagues and funders as the possible cause of so many deaths and unimaginable economic catastrophe.” As part of this misinformation campaign, Thacker wrote, the same scientists, along with complicit figures in government and the media, labeled any speech that questioned the official COVID-19 narrative as “misinformation.” Thacker said government agencies continue to perpetuate a cover-up of the lab-leak theory. “The NIH has hidden what it knows and when it knew it, and is ignoring Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.” The FOIA requests came from several organizations that are now suing the NIH “to force compliance with FOIA so they can gain access to public documents.” Yet even when the NIH responds, “They still hide information by heavily redacting documents,” according to Thacker. In one instance, “The Intercept sued the NIH for documents on the pandemic’s origin and received 92 pages that were fully redacted,” Thacker wrote. Nevertheless, Thacker said, “Multiple lawsuits against the NIH continue to move forward and uncover more and more evidence of what the government knew and when NIH officials knew it.” Thacker, who was recently interviewed by producer Vanessa Dylyn for an upcoming documentary about the damage the pandemic caused to society, said he received “6 pages of questions” concerning the possible lab accident at Wuhan — which he decided to turn into an article. “So much has happened since December 31, 2019, when the World Health Organization was notified of a new pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China,” Thacker wrote. “Instead of going over how this all unfolded over four years, I decided to lay out what happened, based on what we now know. It’s been a long, tough journey.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | DRASTIC Analysis of the DEFUSE Documents

The DRASTIC analysis follows below: DRASTIC was recently made aware of documents provided by a whistleblower, which show that EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) in concert wIth the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) attempted to carry out advanced and dangerous human pathogenicity Bat Coronavirus research that would clearly qualify as Gain of Function (GoF), in a grant proposal submitted to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2018. .. The grant proposal includes some elements of research that are already public via scientific papers, as well as other elements that have never been made public, including vaccinating wild bats using aerosolized viruses and further work on published and unpublished strains that could have directly produced SARS-CoV-2. These grant proposal documents also show a staggering level of deep involvement of EHA with the WIV, on matters of national interest (such as DURC), for instance by proposing that the DARPA grant pays a good chunk of key WIV researchers salaries, or that some of these researchers should be invited to DARPA headquarters in Arlington. All the while without proper risk assessment and considerations for ethical and social issues and incorrect evaluation of what constitutes GoF research. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Why US outsourced bat virus research to Wuhan

US-funded $3.7 million project approved by Trump’s Covid-19 guru Dr Anthony Fauci in 2015 after US ban imposed on ‘monster-germ’ research The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded bat-coronavirus research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to the tune of US$3.7 million, a recent article in the British newspaper Daily Mail revealed. Back in October 2014, the US government had placed a federal moratorium on gain-of-function (GOF) research – altering natural pathogens to make them more deadly and infectious – as a result of rising fears about a possible pandemic caused by an accidental or deliberate release of these genetically engineered monster germs. This was in part due to lab accidents at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July 2014 that raised questions about biosafety at US high-containment labs. At that time, the CDC had closed two labs and halted some biological shipments in the wake of several incidents in which highly pathogenic microbes were mishandled by US government laboratories: an accidental shipment of live anthrax, the discovery of forgotten live smallpox samples and a newly revealed incident in which a dangerous influenza strain was accidentally shipped from the CDC to another lab. A CDC internal report described how scientists failed to follow proper procedures to ensure samples were inactivated before they left the lab, and also found “multiple other problems” with operating procedures in the anthrax lab. As such in October 2014, because of public health concerns, the US government banned all federal funding on efforts to weaponize three viruses – influenza, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #institutional_corruption | Anthony Fauci’s Deceptions – A trove of emails, Slack messages, and other documents reveal Fauci’s behind-the-scenes involvement. ‘Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories.’

Fauci, who was the face of the public health community during the crisis, pushed the idea that the evidence strongly indicated that the virus was just a tragic, natural occurrence. He insisted, repeatedly, that an epidemic that started in Wuhan was unlikely to have been the result of an escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). But Fauci had an incentive to arrive at his conclusion about the deadly pandemic that started in Wuhan. The WIV was known for doing high-risk virology research studying and manipulating coronaviruses. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for almost 40 years, had funded such research at the WIV. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Architect Of Cash Transfers To Wuhan Lab Silent When Pushed On COVID-19 Record

EcoHealth Alliance had previously collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including funding its research with U.S. taxpayer dollars received via grants from the National Institutes of Health. In February of 2020, Daszak was a co-signatory of a letter with other health experts published in The Lancet, a prominent medical journal, that dismissed the notion that COVID-19 emerged from a lab. “We sign this statement in solidarity with all scientists and health professionals in China who continue to save lives and protect global health during the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the letter read, also stating “[w]e stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. Scientists from multiple countries have published and analyzed genomes of the causative agent…and they overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife.” Daszak later joined a team of scientists, under the World Health Organization (WHO), that traveled to Wuhan in China to investigate the virus. Daszak’s team “discounted claims that the virus originated in a lab, saying that possibility was so unlikely that it was not worth further investigation,” according to an interview of Daszak by The New York Times after his trip, a finding that was supplemented by his team’s report. However, many observers raised concerns over Daszak’s possible conflict of interest due to Daszak’s organization, EcoHealth Alliance, previously working with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | New Email Shows Fauci Adviser Suggesting He Destroyed Records – Dr. David Morens sent the email to a group including a scientist who funneled money to a laboratory in China

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) obtained the email and included it in a letter to Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Dr. Morens wrote to colleagues after senators, including Mr. Johnson, wrote to then-National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins asking for documents on how the NIH handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in a city that features a laboratory that ran risky tests with funds from the NIH. ”Based on this email, it appears that Dr. Morens may have intentionally deleted or destroyed records relating to the origins of COVID-19 given his admission that he has ’retained very few emails or documents on these matters,” Mr. Johnson told Mr. Becerra. ”Further, Dr. Morens’ stated preference to receive correspondence on ’sensitive issues’ through Gmail shows an apparent evasion of federal record keeping requirements and a complete disregard for transparency.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | SARS-CoV-2: lab-origin hypothesis gains traction [2020]

More than a year after SARS-CoV-2 emerged as a global threat, there is still no clarity about its origins. Those who suspect that the virus was developed in a laboratory are frequently dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but there is growing evidence to support the suggestion that gain-of-function research has made SARS-CoV-2 particularly virulent. While some scientists still argue that SARS-CoV-2 is a product of natural evolution, others consider an accidental or deliberate leak from a laboratory to be a valid hypothesis that merits further investigation. For decades, gain-of-function research, which alters viruses to increase their transmissibility, pathogenicity, virulence or lethality, has been carried out by American and Chinese scientists working in collaboration. There have been numerous ‘leaks’ of viruses from laboratories, including during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak that occurred in 2003–2004. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Secret Warnings About Wuhan Research Predated the Pandemic | Vanity Fair

From 2009 to 2021, the NIH was led by the renowned geneticist Francis Collins, whose many achievements include discovering the gene that causes cystic fibrosis. In March 2012, Collins wrote an email to members of the ferrets committee in which he acknowledged, “I am not familiar with the Biologic and Toxic Weapons Convention. Can our crack legal staff offer any opinions on this question?” The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, enforced since 1975, is the most significant treaty that governs the development and use of biological agents. In response, a staffer emailed her supervisor: “I can’t believe he doesn’t know what the BWC is???!!! yikes.” The supervisor replied, “It shows you how different our worlds are.” – ARTICLE

*) Deploying once, deploying many times. Impossibly high R0 here should remind you something.

*) Steven Quay: Since 1992 the virology community has known that the one sure way to make a virus deadlier is to give it a Furin Cleavage Site precisely at the S1/S2 junction in the laboratory

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Dr. Kadlec Admits Covering Up the COVID-19 Origins. – Done to protect the G-O-F programs and their own asses. | Robert Malone

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Prohibit all Department of Defense funding for EcoHealth Alliance

On December 5, 2023, Biosafety Now sent letters to Congressional leaders urging them to support provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act that prohibit all funding for EcoHealth Alliance, and to ensure that these provisions remain in place as the House and the Senate negotiate a final version of the National Defense Authorization Act. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance Has Hidden Almost $40 Million In Pentagon Funding And Militarized Pandemic Science (2020)

Following the EcoHealth Alliance’s money trail to the Pentagon Collecting dangerous viruses is typically justified as a preventive and defensive activity, getting ahead of what “Nature” or “The Terrorists” might throw at us. But by its nature, this work is “dual use”. “Biodefense” is often just as easily biowarfare since biodefense and the products of biowarfare are identical. It’s simply a matter of what the stated goals are. This is openly acknowledged [See below] by scientists associated with EcoHealth Alliance when talking about alleged programs in other counties — like Iraq. For much of this year, Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance garnered a great deal of sympathetic media coverage after its $3.7 million five-year NIH grant was prematurely cut when the Trump administration learned that EcoHealth Alliance funded bat coronavirus research at the WIV. The temporary cut was widely depicted in major media as Trump undermining the EcoHealth Alliance’s noble fight against pandemics. The termination was reversed by NIH in late August, and even upped to $7.5 million. But entirely overlooked amid the claims and counter-claims was that far more funding for the EcoHealth Alliance comes from the Pentagon than the NIH. To be strictly fair to the media, Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance obscures its Pentagon funding. On its website EcoHealth Alliance states that “A copy of the EHA Grant Management Manual is available upon request to the EHA Chief Financial Officer at finance ( at ) ecohealthalliance.org”. But an email to that address and numerous others, including Peter Daszak’s, requesting that Manual, as well as other financial information, was not returned. Neither were repeated voicemails. Only buried under their “Privacy Policy,” under a section titled “EcoHealth Alliance Policy Regarding Conflict of Interest in Research,” does the EcoHealth Alliance concede it is the “recipient of various grant awards from federal agencies including the National Institute of Health, the National Science Foundation, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the US Agency for International Development and the Department of Defense.” Even this listing is deceptive. It obscures that its two largest funders are the Pentagon and the State Department (USAID); whereas the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which accounts for a minuscule $74,487, comes before either. Meticulous investigation of U.S. government databases reveals that Pentagon funding for the EcoHealth Alliance from 2013 to 2020, including contracts, grants and subcontracts, was just under $39 million. Most, $34.6 million, was from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), which is a branch of the DOD which states it is tasked to “counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and improvised threat networks.” Most of the remaining money to EHA was from USAID (State Dept.), comprising at least $64,700,000 (1). These two sources thus total over $103 million. (See Fig). – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #the_great_deception | Visual timeline: ‘Proximal Origin’

Published early in the pandemic, an article in Nature Medicine titled “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2” — known to many simply as “Proximal Origin” — helped push the lab leak theory of the origins of COVID-19 to the outer fringes by March 2020. “We do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible,” the analysis stated, which had been read about three million times within weeks of publication. “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” For years, the infectious diseases community had debated whether cutting-edge virology — gain-of-function research that generates more dangerous viruses — could cause a pandemic. Once a pandemic arrived, that debate abruptly ended. The virologists had sold the public on an irrefutably natural origin. But emails and Slack chat messages acquired through the Freedom of Information Act and subpoenaed by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis show that the virologists who wrote the analysis privately expressed concerns that the virus could have emerged from a lab. They also reveal the depth of involvement of some of the most powerful men in science, including former pandemic response leader and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, in shaping the article. Fauci’s institute had funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology through an American research organization called EcoHealth Alliance. The controversy over “Proximal Origin” represents years of unanswered questions about how a scientific hypothesis that some scientists and intelligence agencies now consider likely was cast as a conspiracy theory — culminating in a committee hearing this summer. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Former Biden COVID Official: A Breach in a Wuhan Laboratory Could Have Triggered a Pandemic

Former White House National Security Council pandemic official Dr. Raj Panjabi has now publicly speculated that a laboratory breach in Wuhan, China, may have been the source of COVID-19. Yesterday at the annual Forbes Healthcare Summit, Panjabi stated, “It is plausible that Covid originated in a laboratory accident in Wuhan,” as reported by The Daily Mail. “We have got to do more to keep labs safe.” Recall that in May 2020, Biden referred to former President Donald Trump’s assertion that Covid originated from erroneous Chinese experiments as “nakedly xenophobic.” However, numerous scientists and US government officials, including the FBI and the Department of Energy, now consider it to be the most probable source of the pandemic. Panjabi further cautioned that the likelihood of future pandemics increasing globally is expanding. “There is a 50 percent risk one will happen in the next 25 years. This is because of globalization, or what I call the three Ps,” he said. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Biden’s Ex-Pandemic Advisor Called A Wuhan Lab Accident Plausible, But Can Writers Still Say It’s “Conspiracy Theory”?

Last week, President Biden’s former pandemic advisor to the National Security Council admitted at a Forbes health conference that a Chinese lab accident could have started the pandemic. “It is plausible that Covid originated in a lab accident in Wuhan…we have got to do more to keep labs safe,” said Dr. Panjabi. Dr. Panjabi’s statement follows a report released earlier this year by the U.S. Energy Department concluding that the pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak. FBI chief Christopher Wray testified afterwards that his agency agrees. But for most of the pandemic, science reporters allied with Democratic Party stalwart Anthony Fauci smeared anyone making similar statements as xenophobes or conspiracy theorists—especially if the person had any ties to the Republican Party or Donald Trump. (Question: why does party affiliation seem to guide science journalism?) Oddly enough, some of the most incriminating evidence can be found in Anthony Fauci’s own email. Made public by Congress and freedom of information requests, these documents show that the former NIH leader knew the following by Feb. 1, 2020: Fauci was funding Peter Daszak with the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance to collaborate with Chinese scientists on coronavirus research in Wuhan; Wuhan researchers were doing dangerous gain-of-function research that made viruses more deadly; The outbreak started in Wuhan; Daszak collaborated with and funded some of the biggest names in coronavirus research; After examining the genetic sequence, many top virologists working with Fauci and Daszak felt that the COVID virus was not natural and may have been engineered. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Dispute simmers over who first shared SARS-CoV-2’s genome – Scientists suggest GISAID, a virus sequence database, is rewriting pandemic history

When GISAID, the widely used database for influenza and SARS-CoV-2 genomes, issued a statement last week about a set of controversial sequences from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, the release explained by way of background that the repository was “an essential contributor to global health” trusted by thousands of data contributors from 215 nations and territories. But GISAID also included a claim that has been puzzling and infuriating some virologists for 3 years: It was the place where the first SARS-CoV-2 genomes were publicly shared, on 10 January 2020. That claim challenges contemporaneous news and social media accounts, the memories of many researchers contacted by Science, and non-GISAID records that all indicate the first sequence was made available through virological.org, a forum where scientists share and discuss information, early on 11 January in Europe, which was the evening of 10 January in the United States. It had been submitted by Edward Holmes, an evolutionary biologist and virologist at the University of Sydney who had received the sequence from Zhang Yong-Zhen, a virologist at Fudan University. GISAID, various information sources suggest, didn’t actually make its first genomes of the new coronavirus public until 12 January 2020. “I am very surprised” at GISAID’s claims, Zhang wrote in an email to Science. “I could not understand why some people attempted to rewrite the history.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Let’s be blunt: SARS2 leaked from a Wuhan lab but it’s not Chinese junk – We didn’t just fund the virus, we created it on US soil, using American lab animals

The virus was an animal vaccine created in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; developed in Hamilton, Montana; and tested in Wuhan. This is where it leaked, accidently, but the creation and coverup was not an accident. SARS-CoV-2 was not designed to infect us humans, but to inoculate our distant mammalian ancestors. Bats are the mother of the animal kingdom when it comes to potential human disease (e.g. Rabies, Marburg, Nipah) and the source of zoonotic disease spillover events like SARS1, described by Anthony Fauci in 2003. In 2012, interest in bat viruses increased and Fauci organized a coronavirus meeting to discuss one subject: foreign bats and American vaccines. SARS2 was designed by Western men to look natural to an Asian lab animal. This enabled the ‘virus’ to infect and inoculate the animal species SARS1 came from: Chinese horseshoe bats. It was amazing Western biotechnology (DURC) that was in the making for years, if not decades. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | U.S. Researchers Deceived Pentagon With Plans to Cut Costs by Conducting High-Risk Research in Wuhan

American researchers concealed their intention to conduct high-risk coronavirus research in Wuhan under lax safety standards from the U.S. Department of Defense the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents obtained by U.S. Right to Know. A 2018 grant proposal called Project DEFUSE, coauthored by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and American scientists, has stoked concern that the pandemic resulted from a lab accident. It proposed engineering high-risk coronaviruses of the same species as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and SARS-CoV-2. Most worrying to some scientists: The proposal involved synthesizing spike proteins with furin cleavage sites — the same feature that supercharged SARS-CoV-2 into the most infectious pandemic pathogen in a century. Indeed, some scientists have likened DEFUSE to a blueprint for generating SARS-CoV-2 in the lab. New documents obtained by U.S. Right to Know now show that these experiments were proposed to occur in part in Wuhan with fewer safety precautions than required in the U.S. — apparently to save on costs. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Leading Biodefense Expert Says A Science ”Cabal” Is Misdirecting America About A Wuhan Lab Accident: ”It’s like denial and deception.”

Operating mostly in the background, Kadlec has now emerged from the bureaucracy to assert that federal scientists and the virologists they funded have misdirected the public and helped to cover up evidence that the pandemic began in a Wuhan lab—a lab funded with American money. These researchers’ motives seem clear: protect reputations, protect federal grants. From his home office in the DC area, where he’s lived for the last 25 years, Kadlec spoke to me over the last several months to warn that another pandemic is coming and scientists have helped cover up how this one began. “It looks like an information operation to me.” Kadlec said. “It’s directing people away. And these guys did it by a variety of means.” This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #The_Reckoning | Science Writers Hide as New Documents Expose Virologists Dissembling About Dangerous Virus Research in Wuhan—Once Again! – Thank you, Internet, for saving those receipts….

Of course, we now know that little of what scientists told us about the DEFUSE grant was true. Virologists planned to do these dangerous virus studies in Wuhan, and they lied about it to the federal government to get funding. And then they lied to us about their intentions, after the pandemic started in Wuhan. And science writers amplified these lies to you and the rest of the American public. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #the_great_deception | At the exact time of the IC’s statement that COVID was not manmade, an internal memo from the State Department revealed the exact opposite assessment

That government officials knew that Covid almost certainly originated at a Wuhan lab. The State Dept memo, dated April 2020, stated that of five possible origins for Covid, a lab leak was by far the most likely. The memo also suggested that alternative theories had been introduced to prevent a lab leak from being investigated. The memo was released by @USRightToKnow. Read for yourself. https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/State-Department-FOIA-An-Analysis-of-Circumstantial-Evidence-for-Wuhan-Labs-as-the-Source-of-the-Coronavirus.pdfT – POST

*) Remember Peter Daszak, who with Linfa Wang and Ralph Baric was part of the DEFUSE proposal to introduce furin cleavage sites into novel SARS-related bat coronaviruses, suggested they keep their names off the Lancet letter Daszak orchestrated saying lab leak was a conspiracy.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Scientists at the Center of the ‘Lab Leak’ Controversy met with NIH, Fauci

Per the FOIA-based article posted below- In the very early hours of February 1, 2020, Fauci dispatched his aide Hugh Auchincloss to investigate whether his institute had funded the gain-of-function collaboration. It had. Fauci knowingly lied to Rand Paul under sworn testimony. If Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro are to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify against their former boss Trump, what should be done with a senior Federal Employee who knowing lies during testimony under oath to a US Senator? Recently, the public rights advocacy group “US Right to Know” published a summary of relevant freedom of information findings which it has obtained, which further document Fauci and Collins’ falsehoods. That summary article is republished below with permission from the organization, under Creative Commons 4.0 licensing terms. US Right to Know is focused on “Pursuing truth and transparency for public health”, a mission which we share here at the Malone Institute. Like the Malone Institute, “US Right to Know” is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit investigative public health group working globally to expose corporate wrongdoing and government failures that threaten our health, environment and food system. The organization seeks to promote transparency for public health. All contributions are tax deductible. If you wish to support the work of “US Right to Know”, their donations page can be found here. Scientists at the center of the ‘lab leak’ controversy met with NIH, Fauci Posted: January 6, 2024 by Emily Kopp – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Why was Fauci funding the Chinese military scientist whom his superior believes could be responsible for starting COVID-19?

why five publications funded by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Hotez’s R01AI098775 grant list Dr. Zhou Yusen, the People’s Liberation Army officer who filed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine patent for the Chinese military on February 24, 2020, as a co-author? Dr. Zhou Yusen reportedly started working on a COVID-19 vaccine as early as October 2019 before allegedly being thrown off the roof of the Wuhan lab in April 2020. Fauci’s former boss, Dr. Robert Kadlec, recently stated that he believed it was a ”plausible possibility” that Dr. Zhou Yusen was killed for starting COVID-19. – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Based on what I’ve seen, I have reason to believe that the work being conducted under the CBEP/BTRP may have had an ulterior motive behind it. | Spartacus

First of all, that work came out of the Nunn-Lugar CTR act, which was reputedly intended to reduce the threat of WMD stockpiles held by collapsed Eastern Bloc states. Sam Nunn started the NTI with Ted Turner, who, in turn, is a known, outspoken Neo-Malthusian depopulationist. https://bridgespan.org/insights/ted-turner/for-the-sake-of-sustainability-ted-turner-makes-a… The NTI made a report that somehow, mysteriously presaged the recent Monkeypox outbreak. https://nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf… Before Nathan Wolfe founded Metabiota, he founded Global Viral (also known as GVFI), pretty much right after Ed Hammond’s congressional hearing opposite Gigi Gronvall. https://govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-110hhrg44948/html/CHRG-110hhrg44948.htm… It appears that they were concerned about the public scrutiny toward the proliferation of BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs in the US throughout the early 2000s led by Robert Kadlec’s fearmongering over anthrax and smallpox, and they wanted to outsource the work to avoid FOIA disclosure, hence the need for middlemen like Wolfe. Here’s Nathan Wolfe’s Epstein/Maxwell connections: Here’s a profile on him linking him to EcoHealth and DARPA: https://austincollege.edu/wp-content/uploads/2010/12/Wolfe.pdf… Here’s a wayback machine page showing that, yes, Nathan Wolfe was a founding member of Maxwell’s TerraMar: https://web.archive.org/web/20120715091022/https://theterramarproject.org/… Here’s Nathan Wolfe and Karen Saylors wandering around through Africa: Labyrinth’s listed office address is a house in Saint Petersburg, Florida: https://zillow.com/homedetails/546-15th-Ave-NE-Saint-Petersburg-FL-33704/47103211_zpid/… If you go on http://USASpending.gov , you can see that EcoHealth, Metabiota, and Labyrinth all drew from the same general pot of money. EcoHealth and Metabiota also partnered on Dennis Carroll’s Global Virome Project, which was basically a means for Carroll to embezzle funds: https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/celebrated-virus-hunter-siphoned-taxpayer-funds-for-his-private-global-virome-project/… The Epstein/Maxwell connection with Nathan Wolfe is especially alarming in light of Nicole Junkermann’s connection to Epstein, and how ”Midazolam Matt” Hancock gave away NHS data to her: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2019/07/investigative-reports/the-epstein-associate-nobodys-talking-about-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/… Peter Daszak was tapped by the DHS’s NBIC for something called the ”Ground Truth Network”: https://miningawareness.wordpress.com/2021/09/29/us-congressman-gallagher-this-is-bigger-than-dr-fauci/… https://govtribe.com/opportunity/federal-contract-opportunity/ground-truth-network-rfiohagroundtruthnetwork2016… These are some really scummy characters that we have working in the globalization and outsourcing of virology, and there are indications of premeditation here that are too strong to ignore. – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #The_Reckoning | Fauci ‘doesn’t recall’ much about COVID pandemic start, House panel chair says

The House COVID subcommittee is also probing the influence Fauci had over the US intelligence community about the origin of the pandemic after a whistleblower disclosed that the NIAID director secretly visited CIA headquarters in an attempt to “influence” analysts who later were unable to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a lab or was transmitted from animals to humans. Fauci declined to respond to The Post’s questions about the whistleblower’s claim as he arrived for his interview Monday morning. He also did not stop to talk as he left the interview room just after 7 p.m. – ARTICLE

*) Directed Evolution = Gain of Function – Pfizer’s formula for unlimited Financial Plunder

Jordon Trishton Walker. (2023) Remember that name from a famous video captured by Project Veritas.1 Read and comprehend all the implications. Ask yourself why members of the Fifth Column immediately tried to discredit Project Veritas? Directed Evolution is A Thing.2 – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Wuhan Lab’s ‘Bat Lady’ Visited Fauci, NIH in 2017, Emails Reveal

Scientists at the center of the “lab leak” controversy visited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2017 to discuss their research — just months before NIH lifted a pause on high-risk virology, and two years before a novel coronavirus emerged near their lab in Wuhan. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) Senior Scientist Shi Zhengli passed a security screening to visit National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) staffers in June 2017, where she gave a presentation about novel coronaviruses, emails obtained by U.S. Right to Know show. Shi is known internationally as the “Bat Lady” for her work with bats and their coronaviruses. Though ostensibly a civilian lab, the WIV has conducted research projects “for defensive and biosecurity needs of the military” since at least 2017, according to U.S. intelligence. EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. research organization, partnered closely with the WIV, subcontracting NIAID funding to Shi’s lab, and arranged the meeting. “Zhengli and I will do a double act,” EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, Ph.D. said of their June 2017 meeting with NIAID’s Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Respiratory Diseases. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | A network analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine patents

A preliminary network analysis highlights the complex intellectual property landscape behind mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on global health and highlighted the importance of international cooperation to effectively combat SARS-CoV-2. Since the discovery and publication of the virus’s genome in January 2020, scientists have rushed to develop vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics on an unprecedented timescale. To date there are 80 vaccines in clinical trials and 70 more in clinical development, setting the stage for some of the fastest vaccine development and testing in modern history1. The vaccine technology platforms used by the most promising vaccine candidates range from viral vector–based and protein-based technologies to mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technology. Despite these impressive scientific achievements, barriers such as the vaccine cold chain and multiple forms of intellectual property (IP) protection stand in the way of equitable access and fair allocation. Webs of intellectual property claims underpin the marketing of many vaccines. For example, the underlying technology used to develop a vaccine can be protected by patents, while manufacturing methods and techniques (know-how) can be protected by trade secrets. Therapeutic development programs tend to consist of an intricate relationship between an inventor and an innovator2. The foundational technology needed to develop a vaccine could have been invented in an academic lab setting or startup research firm, protected through patents, and subsequently licensed out to a larger entity for further development and commercialization. These larger entities are designated as innovators because they transform the foundational technology into the final market product. In an attempt to demonstrate the complexity involved in IP protections and licensing deals surrounding COVID-19 vaccine technology, we developed a preliminary patent network analysis. We identified patents that were relevant to various vaccine technology platforms and used US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings to highlight pertinent licensing deals. A visualization of the landscape is shown in Fig. 1. Fig. 1: Patent network analysis of mRNA-based vaccine candidates for COVID-19. – STUDY

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Why Fauci, Not Drosten? German Scientists Met OPENLY With Wuhan ”Batwoman”

Perfectly-timed to coincide with Anthony Fauci’s closed-door testimony before the U.S. Congress, a recent bombshell report suggested, based on FOI emails, that Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology met with Fauci at his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), outside Washington, in June 2017. According to the most popular version of the ‘lab leak’ theory, it is, of course, Shi’s research on coronaviruses in bats which is supposed to have given rise to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. In an even more sensational riff on the original report from the American non-profit U.S. Right to Know, a Daily Mail headline even proclaims that ‘U.S. scientists held secret talks with Covid ‘Batwoman’ amid drive to make coronaviruses more deadly… just before pandemic’. But there was nothing “secret” about the meeting. Supposing it in fact took place – which could at most be inferred from the cited e-mails – it was simply not publicised. At the time, pre-Covid, it would have been a matter of small public interest anyway. Furthermore, although the U.S. Right to Know headline – ‘Scientists at the centre of the ‘lab leak’ controversy met with NIH, Fauci’ – implies that Fauci himself met with Shi, Fauci was not even a participant in the relevant e-mail string. The recipient of the supposedly incriminating e-mails from Peter Daszak of EcoHealth was Eric Stemmy of a NIAID subdivision. The current, updated version of the article appears to concede that Fauci was not present at the meeting in question, although he did meet Daszak – without Shi – four months later. – ARTICLE

*) The world’s opinion of US bioprogrammes is changing because of the findings of the special military operation (allegedly Russian Governmental sources)

Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov: Such language may be indicative of Washington’s attempts to recreate technologies for the large-scale production of biological formulations as part of an offensive biological programme. Thus, the systemic expansion of biological-military activities poses a threat to the security of the Russian Federation and other States considered by the United States as strategic adversaries. The scale of U.S. dual-use research and the global biological risks it poses raise the question of an independent international investigation. Due to the unprecedented pressure from Washington, many states have taken a passive position on this issue, but the information received in the course of the special military operation on the development of biological weapons components on the territory of Ukraine in violation of Articles 1 and 4 of the Convention makes them change their point of view. In the current situation, we consider it extremely important to resume work on a legally binding protocol to the Convention, which would be binding on all States Parties to the BWC, and first and foremost on the United States. We are continuing to analyse incoming documents and will keep you informed. – POST & TEXT

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Likely Lab Leak and the Covid Cassandra

As I’ve written in several previous columns, that seeming consensus among top experts shut down almost all further discussion of the Wuhan lab as a possible source of Covid. Fauci dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis as “just a conspiracy theory,” and the media eagerly doubled down on that politically useful framing. The New York Times’ top Covid reporter called the idea “racist.” Only a few brave scientists—including Ebright and Alina Chan, a young researcher at the Harvard-MIT Broad Institute—dared to challenge the fast-jelling conventional wisdom. It took over a year before a few mainstream media outlets began gingerly to consider the lab-leak question, and two more years before the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy announced that their investigations now pointed to the Wuhan lab as the contagion’s likely source. But in the absence of any high-level nonpartisan inquiry, we still don’t have a clear picture of how Covid emerged. China has been predictably truculent, throwing out absurd claims that the virus must have been carried into their country by visiting Americans or in imported seafood. Worse, Chinese authorities took the entire database of WIV virus data offline. Even international scientists who conducted joint research with their WIV colleagues—and whose governments helped fund those projects—have no access to data that might hold clues to the source of one of the most devastating pandemics in centuries. At this point, China’s intransigence is a given. Americans should be more outraged that, when it comes to transparency, U.S. officials and scientific institutions haven’t been much better than their Chinese counterparts. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | WUHAN COVER UP: Wall Street Journal reviewed documents showing a Chinese researcher uploaded a COVID virus sequence on December 28, 2019–two weeks before China released sequence to Eddie Holmes

China called this a ”vicious lie” in 2021. http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zmgxss/202111/t20211107_10445198.htm… We now have documents showing that China lied to the world in this statement. We also know that many science writers and virologists misled the public about Wuhan virus research. – POST

*) US scientists proposed to make viruses with unique features of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan

American scientists planned to work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology to engineer novel coronaviruses with the features of SARS-CoV-2 the year before the virus emerged from that city, according to documents obtained by U.S. Right to Know. While rare in nature, these features were central to the esoteric research interests of the scientists working with the Wuhan lab, those documents show. Scientists divided over the so-called “lab leak” and natural origin hypotheses have for years pored over the arcane language of a U.S.-China research proposal called “DEFUSE” describing coronavirus engineering experiments. The DEFUSE grant proposal was led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak. Now, drafts and notes uncovered through the Freedom of Information Act reveal fresh details about the intended research. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | DOCUMENTS: Chinese Researcher Who Mapped COVID Virus Two Weeks Before China Released Sequence Was on Anthony Fauci’s Payroll

*) US And Chinese Scientists Made Plans To Engineer Coronaviruses Like SARS-CoV-2, New Documents Show

Was EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE proposal a blueprint for bioweapons-related experiments that led to the Covid-19 lab leak? The DEFUSE records show that UNC and WIV scientists wanted to insert a furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction of the spike protein. What’s more, a 2022 preprint analysis determined that SARS-CoV-2 was assembled in six fragments with the restriction enzyme BsmBI. The new documents show that the DEFUSE team planned to use six segments to make synthetic viruses and ordered BSmBI from New England Biolabs. In response to the release, Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, wrote that his group “had the misfortune of predicting” that a SARS-like virus with features of SARS-CoV-2 “had the potential to emerge in China & become pandemic. It did. Rather than taking these prescient ideas seriously, we’ve had 4 [years] of attacks.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | DEFUSE proposed the blueprint to SARS2 to DARPA, but DARPA wisely rejected it due to risky GOF

NIAID funded DEFUSE collaborators, but the Chinese Academy of Sciences also funded similar work. They had means, motive, and opportunity in Wuhan – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Implications of DEFUSE – If the virus came from a lab, then what?

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #data-collection | USGS DEFUSE SEARCHABLE Records 1

FOIA released documents obtained by Emily Kopp w/ the USRTK which was released January 18th 2024. I’ve taken the liberty of taking the FOIA file and making it more useful for researchers-this copy will allow you to do a text search, text copy, highlight, voice over/read aloud. For the original format without those capabilities you can find the document here: -We’re in this together-Whether we like it or not.- – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | COVID: updated summary of lab-origin hypothesis

This important thread by Richard Ebright is essential reading for anyone interested in #COVID19 origins. Anyone saying they know the pandemic stems from zoonosis in the wild or Huanan market is knowingly or unwittingly engaging in fraud. – POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #institutional_corruption | In Early 2020, A Chinese Source Trusted By FBI Said Covid Leaked From Wuhan Lab, Sources Say – FBI’s entire 25-person Chinese intelligence squad knew of reliable human intelligence that SARS-CoV-2 Covid leaked from a lab

Over the last several months, Public has reported on a growing body of evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the Covid pandemic escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Last year, Public and Racket were the first to report that US government officials had identified that the first patients to become sick with Covid worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Now, Public has learned from multiple sources that the FBI knew since at least March 2020 that Covid was the result of a lab leak. A Chinese national from Wuhan, working as a confidential human source (CHS) for the FBI, told their handler at the FBI’s Chinese Intelligence Squad. The sources said it was probable that the whole squad of 25 people knew. “A person working at the Virology Institute lab in Wuhan, China was infected, left the building, and spread the virus outside the lab in Wuhan,” the CHS told the FBI, according to a source. “It didn’t have anything to do with the wet market or the bat soup story they were going with.” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | SARS2 was patented by Ralph Baric in 2018 – But the story is much bigger than a UNC patent, since it also included an NIH patent

Let me repeat, Dr Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina patented the SARS-CoV-2 genome in 2018! No, the Chinese did not copy or steal Baric’s ‘obscure’ methods. Yes, we all know the about the ‘other’ patents in SARS2; like Moderna, CGG-CGG, David E. Martin, and immune evasion. This was a Baric patent for the individual genome now called SARS-CoV-2. Mother nature has never seen SARS2, so Baric claimed a lab origin would only be “within the records of the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” but SARS2 was in the records of a US Government patent office. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Congressional letter to DoD, 01/25/24: ”Inspector General of the Department of Defense shall…report…Federal funds…used to fund research…that could have reasonably resulted in…enhancement of a…pathogen of pandemic potential or chimeric version…in…any…foreign country. ”

”.. This review isn’t about just one bad actor flouting federal laws and biosafety standards. EcoHealth demonstrates how easy it is to bend and ignore government grant requirements, while continuing to receive millions of dollars from other agencies without any additional accountability requirements. As prescribed in the law, we stress the need for an accounting of all defense dollars supporting Chinese institutions, for any purpose, by any defense agency or grantee and a review and accounting of all risky research being conducted in foreign nations with the support of the Pentagon, including U.S. run or U.S.- affiliated labs. American taxpayers deserve to know: How many U.S. defense dollars are going to China, purposely or inadvertently, and for what purposes? Is any being sent under the radar because it is not being tracked or reported? How much is the Pentagon providing to support projects involving pathogens of pandemic potential and where are those taking place? Is EcoHealth Alliance continuing to pose as a pass-through organization, funneling U.S. taxpayer dollars to finance dangerous research in foreign labs with substandard biosafety precautions, including China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology? And how can we bring greater transparency and accountability to how tax dollars are being spent? The investigations outlined in the NDAA your office will be conducting will provide invaluable insights for answering these questions. Thank you again for your attention to this important effort, and please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.” – LETTER & POST

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Story of the Decade – New documents strengthen—perhaps conclusively—the lab-leak hypothesis of Covid-19’s origins.

The new recipe is in striking accord with a theoretical paper published in 2022 that predicted the SARS2 virus had been generated in exactly this way. Three researchers—Valentin Bruttel, Alex Washburne, and Antonius VanDongen—noted that the virus could be cut into six sections if treated with a pair of agents known as restriction enzymes and so had probably been synthesized and assembled in this way. Restriction enzymes, made naturally by bacteria as a defense against viruses, are an invaluable tool for biologists because they cut DNA at specific points known as recognition sites. These sites occur randomly across the genome, so a natural virus treated with a restriction enzyme will be cut into pieces of different sizes. However, researchers who want to synthesize a virus from scratch in order to manipulate its parts more effectively will often rearrange the recognition sites so that they are evenly spaced. This allows short chunks of DNA, all of roughly equal length, to be synthesized chemically and then strung together in a complete viral genome. Bottom line: if your virus has evenly spaced recognition sites, it’s a pretty good bet that it was made in a laboratory. Bruttel and his colleagues guessed that a commonly used pair of restriction enzymes, known as BsaI and BsmBI, might have been used to assemble the SARS2 virus’s genome. When they examined the structure of SARS2, they found that the recognition sites used by these enzymes were indeed evenly spaced across the genome, marking it into six sections. “Our findings strongly suggest a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV2,” they wrote. Their paper did not receive the attention it deserved, in part because of the difficulty of ruling out a natural explanation for the even spacing. The small group of virologists who adamantly oppose the lab-leak hypothesis attacked the paper as “confected nonsense” (Edward Holmes) and “kindergarten molecular biology” (Kristian Andersen). – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Daszak responded with another ’cufflink’ clue – That will lead us to the creator of Covid

A 2018 RML collaboration between Munster and Baric tried to infect Egyptian fruit bats with a Chinese bat virus. They co-authored a DARPA Defuse style paper (above) trying to infect American lab bats with a coronavirus called WIV1 (detailed in Defuse below). The Montana lab was now double dipping, because they actually won the DARPA Preempt project. Early 2018 DARPA Defuse proposal wanted to infect live bats with WIV1 The Montana experiment failed, so they concluded with a wish list for the 2019 future: Therefore, it would be interesting to perform an experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats, from which WIV1-CoV was originally isolated, to investigate if more efficient virus replication and shedding can be observed in these animals. In 2020, a German BSL4 lab infected Egyptian fruit bats with SARS2 and published the shocking results. Our data suggest that intranasal infection of Egyptian fruit bats could reflect reservoir host status and therefore represent a useful model, although this species is certainly not the original reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 because these bats are not present in China, the epicenter of the pandemic. Those exact same Egyptian fruit bats were referenced in the DARPA Defuse project.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Double-edged sword of BioNTech & Pfizer – The patent technology related to the EMA document improves the yield of RNA while increasing the residual DNA.

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | An Engineered Origin for the SARS-CoV2 Genome. (2021)

Despite doubt regarding the origins of SARS-CoV2 and the possibility of deliberate engineering of this pandemic virus, an engineering workflow for SARS-CoV2 using available data sets and techniques common to molecular biology labs is hereby explained. Each step in the workflow has a historical precedence of being used on SARS-like coronaviruses from China. For the sake of clarity, only viruses that can reasonably be assumed to come from real and natural sources were included in this analysis. More scientific detail on excluded genomes and the reasons for their exclusion will be presented at the end of the article. .. SARS-CoV2 is Not Consistent with Expectations from Evolutionary Theory. i.) The divergent evolutionary paths of the two pieces of the virus, ii.) high mutational drift in the spike protein while iii.) maintaining species and receptor specificity, plus iv.) the ability to improve DNA identity prediction in-silico are all features of the genome inconsistent with expectations from natural evolutionary theory. SARS-CoV2 is Consistent with an Engineered Origin i.) 97.3% of the genetic diversity of the virus backbone is explained by high DNA Sequence Identity to a reverse engineered assembly (SynCoV1). ii.) The vast majority (79%) best matches an in-silico consensus of three viruses (BB3C), having more identity than any of the three viruses alone. iii.) In addition, the novel mutations and high level of mutation in the spike protein when compared to natural conserved sequences are all features of the genome consistent with a chimeric backbone and random library screening of spike protein for ‘gain-of-function’ via directed evolution, an engineered virus workflow. Conclusion It is inaccurate to say that SARS-CoV2 could not be engineered. Furthermore, based solely on this genomic data set, which includes genomes of 40 bat coronavirus relatives close to both the SARS-CoV1 and SARS-CoV2 genomes, the most likely explanation for genetic diversity in this novel pandemic virus is an engineered workflow like the one proposed herein and not natural evolution. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Is This the Man Who Created COVID-19 in Fauci’s U.S. Lab?

Top U.S. virologist Ralph Baric engineered the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 in his lab at the University of North Carolina as part of his work in connection with the 2018 DEFUSE funding proposal. That’s the story that’s been going round the internet for some months now (and not just in alternative media) and it all looks very damning for Baric and those connected with his research. Details of the DEFUSE project were first leaked by Major Joseph Murphy, an employee of U.S. military research agency DARPA, in the summer of 2021 and further details of earlier drafts have come to light this month thanks to public record requests from U.S. Right to Know (USRTK). Many regard this as case closed for the lab leak. But this is not the full story. That’s because Baric’s DEFUSE proposal did not win the DARPA funding. And while it is rightly pointed out that, with or without the funding, much of the work was already in hand, it’s what happened next with the winning DARPA proposal where the story really gets interesting. U.S. researcher Jim Haslam has done an incredible job on his Substack page Reverse engineering the origins of SARS-CoV-2 documenting all the toings and froings among the virology community in connection with the creation of this peculiar virus and the subsequent cover-up. What follows is in large part indebted to his meticulous research, though any errors are of course my own. The winning 2018 DARPA bid was for a project called PREEMPT led by Dr. Vincent Munster (pictured above) based at Anthony Fauci’s NIH Rocky Mountain Lab. Both PREEMPT and Baric’s losing DEFUSE project had the same basic idea: to try to prevent a (hypothetical) future pandemic by using an engineered SARS virus to vaccinate the bats from which it is believed such a virus was likely to spill over. The idea being, of course, that the vaccinated bats would no longer be a reservoir for the virus, thus ‘defusing’ or ‘preempting’ the zoonotic spillover. Sounds crazy? Too right – far too much meddling with nature and placing too much faith in the ability of vaccines to prevent infection and transmission. But crazy or not, that’s what the scientists proposed, and PREEMPT won and DEFUSE lost. The key difference between Baric’s DEFUSE and Munster’s PREEMPT – aside from PREEMPT coming in around $4m cheaper at $10m – is that rather than relying on spraying bat caves with a non-transmissible virus-vaccine, Munster’s plan involved making the virus-vaccine transmit between the bats via aerosols. This made it a self-spreading vaccine, able (in theory) to reach all the bats without humans having to go and find all their caves and spray them. The risks of such a plan should have been obvious. Indeed, Baric himself, who went awfully quiet after his DEFUSE project leaked in mid-2021, resurfaced in mid-2023 to say that such work involving engineering transmissible virus-vaccines was “too edgy” for him. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Baric lied early in the pandemic – But who told him to lie?

To summarize, a novel genome called SARS2 emerged in Wuhan that was 20.4% different than SARS1. Baric claimed to have created a chimera, which was the combination of two more virus samples, that was “20% different” in 2018. That 2018 frozen chimera in Chapel Hill was 0.4% different from what emerged in Wuhan in 2020. Shi had a sample called RaTG13 that was 4% different, but Baric had a sample that was ten times closer! Think about making a free throw from 12,500 kilometers away, which was the distance from Chapel Hill to Wuhan. The analogy is imperfect, but the vast distance was covered in Baric’s own words in DARPA Defuse. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Strength of Evidence for a Lab Origin – Probable cause, preponderance of evidence, and beyond reasonable doubt

Evidence of a Cover-Up The Wuhan Institute of Virology had a database of hundreds of sarbecovirus genomes and spike genes, but that dataset was deleted in September 2019. The Chinese government ordered the destruction of early cases and sequences, and deleted sequences from NCBI’s servers have been recovered by Jesse Bloom, shining more light on the early outbreak, complicating the evolutionary & epidemiological story of the Huanan Seafood market (what are the odds that sequences deleted corroborate the wet market story vs. complicate it?). The Chinese government only allocated PCR tests to patients in Wuhan with connections to the wet market or travelers coming from Wuhan with connection to known cases in Wuhan, and only Wuhan was locked down, a policy that makes little sense under the SARS-CoV-1 precedent of a geographically widespread animal trade outbreak in SARS-CoV-1. Of course, since SARS-CoV-1 there were 6 lab leaks of SARS-CoV-1 in China, and that could have been the precedent guiding Chinese public health policy. Peter Daszak, the leader of DEFUSE, did not disclose DEFUSE as a conflict of interest when he was elected to be the US emissary to the WHO’s COVID origins investigation in Wuhan, nor did he disclose DEFUSE when chosen to lead The Lancet’s COVID-origins investigation. Peter Daszak went even further. Daszak coordinated with DEFUSE colleagues Ralph Baric and Linfa Wang to write an article to The Lancet calling lab origin theories “conspiracy theories”. Not only did Daszak not disclose DEFUSE as a COI, but the email also indicates Daszak’s intent to ghostwrite the article, hide conflicts of interest, all for the purpose of distracting The Lancet’s audience from DEFUSE PIs’ central role working with the lab at the heart of the lab origin theory to design a biological novelty matching the specs of SARS-CoV-2. If the organism described in DEFUSE were patented, SARS-CoV-2 would be an infringement of their patent. The subject line of Daszak’s email reads:



“No need for you to sign the ‘Statement’ Ralph!!” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Caught Red Handed: Fauci, Gates & Moderna are responsible for the COVID Pandemic – U.S. D.O.D issued a ‘COVID-19 Research’ contract 3 Months before COVID was known to exist – & Fauci & Moderna had a Vaccine ready in Dec. 2019

It was not until January 9th 2020 that the WHO reported that Chinese authorities had determined the outbreak was due to a novel coronavirus which later became known as SARS-CoV-2 with the alleged resultant disease dubbed COVID-19. So why was an v transferred to the University of North Carolina on December 12th 2019? The same Moderna that have had an mRNA coronavirus vaccine authorised for emergency use only in both the United Kingdom and the United States to allegedly combat Covid-19. What did Moderna, Fauci & Bill Gates know that we didn’t? In 2019 there was not any singular coronavirus posing a threat to humanity which would warrant a vaccine. As the world tries to move on there are many questions that remain unanswered, the above being just some of them. But the discovery of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense for Covid-19 research in November 2019, and the fact Moderna and Fauci’s NIAID has an mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate funded by Bill Gates ready in December 2019, suggests that the permanent U.S Government, Dr Anthony Fauci, Mr Bill Gates & Moderna all know the answers to those questions. – ARTICLE & GRANT LIST ARCHIVED

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Why China Was Never Held Accountable for the Covid-19 Lab Leak

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Scientist claims ‘smoking gun’ evidence COVID-19 intentionally created by researchers in Chinese lab | NyPost

COVID-19 may have been created in a Chinese lab, a British professor told the UN Wednesday, with another expert claiming that evidence of the likelihood has reached “the level of a smoking gun.” Richard H. Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, was quoted saying in a new Wall Street Journal article that the virus that killed millions around the world may actually have been manmade in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. He cited evidence found in a 2018 document from the lab that talked of making such a virus. “[The document] elevates the evidence provided by the genome sequence from the level of noteworthy to the level of a smoking gun,” Ebright said in the piece by former New York Times editor Nicholas Wade. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | The Greatest Story Never Told: German Virology in Wuhan – and Montana

But what about all the German connections to virus research in Wuhan which I have documented here, here, here and here and which involve not just German funding for virus research in Wuhan, but indeed a full-fledged German-Chinese virology lab in Wuhan, which – unlike the Wuhan Institute of Virology – is located right in the area of the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the city. It is all the more remarkable that these German connections are being ignored given that the supposedly ‘American’ story of the creation and release of COVID-19 points right back to them: namely, to a German or, more exactly, German-Dutch coronavirus research nexus, which has played a key role in the COVID-19 response and at whose centre we find none other than Christian Drosten. Drosten is, of course, the German creator of the notoriously hypersensitive and unreliable COVID-19 PCR test which was the very basis of the declaration of a pandemic. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Lab Origin: The Case is Even Stronger Now

The Strengthening Case for a Lab Origin All of these anomalies of SARS-CoV-2 emergence, SARS-CoV-2 evolution, and CCP outbreak policy, however, make perfect sense if the leak was not from animals to people, but from the world’s largest repository of bat sarbecoviruses in the same city, walking distance from both the wet market and the hospitals at the heart of earlier surges in care-seeking terms. The lab-origin theory examines the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 may have leaked from a lab, and to fully understand a lab-origin theory one must examine the research being conducted by the lab. It just so happens that there is a bat sarbecovirus lab in the same city where this bat sarbecovirus emerged; the specificity of the connection between the virus that emerged and the lab is so high it’s like finding a tiger roaming around the town walking distance from a big cat sanctuary in Germany, so knowing there is a sanctuary drawing in big cats from around the world provides critical context for the big cat roaming the streets nearby. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leading institute for studying wildlife coronaviruses. These researchers would catch all manners of animals and even sample animal trade networks in search of new viruses. They would take these wildlife viral samples back to Wuhan for further study, and in collaboration with EcoHealth Alliance they would import wildlife viral samples obtained by external, US-based parties. The wildlife virological work in Wuhan is important context, but the single most important thing to know about the lab-origin theory is a grant written in 2018 – the DEFUSE proposal. The DEFUSE proposal was pried from the unwilling hands of EcoHealth Alliance by DRASTIC, the group of independent sleuths investigating a lab-origin theory since 2020. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Jeffrey Sachs: ”We need…an independent scientific investigation in which all laboratories involved in the EHA research program in the US and China fully open their books and records to the independent investigators.”

A group of intrepid truth-seekers—journalists, scientists, whistleblowers—have uncovered a vast amount of information pointing to the likely laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2. Most important has been the intrepid work of the The Intercept and US Right to Know (USRTK), especially investigative reporter Emily Kopp at USRTK. Based on this investigative work, the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is now carrying out an important investigation in a Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In the Senate, the leading voice for transparency, honesty, and reason in investigating the origin of SARS-Cov-2 has been Republican Senator Rand Paul. The evidence of a possible laboratory creation revolves around a multi-year US-led research program that involved US and Chinese scientists. The research was designed by US scientists, funded mainly by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense, and administered by a US organization, the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), with much of the work taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The US owes the full truth, and perhaps ample financial compensation, to the rest of the world, depending on what the facts ultimately reveal. Here are facts that we know as of today. – ARTICLE

*) Senators to Study Covid Origins in Broader Biosecurity Probe | Bloomberg

A Senate panel is launching a bipartisan investigation into national security threats from biological research and technology in the US and overseas, including a probe into the origins of Covid-19. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will announce the probe Wednesday, kicking off a series of hearings on emerging outbreaks, biosecurity lapses, and the root of the pandemic. Bloomberg Government first reported on the investigation. “This bipartisan oversight effort will allow us to take a comprehensive look at whether the federal government is taking the necessary steps to keep Americans safe from current and future biological threats,” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Weekly lab leak tidbits – We’re all bats now

DARPA Defuse FOIA Jimmy Tobias delivers another great FOIA. This is a March 2018 email from the United States Geological Service (USGS) to Ralph Baric. The USGS was organizing an American bat colony to test Baric’s bat vaccine. They suggested the University of Wisconsin (UW) develop an animal vaccine delivery similar to vaccinating wildlife (foxes, coyotes, raccoons) against rabies. But none of them know how to vaccinate bats. They are picky eaters so it’s hard to use baited vaccines. Much has been made of SARS2 not infecting Chinese bats, but it loves American bats. The biggest logistical issue with DARPA Defuse was testing Baric’s bat vaccine on Chinese bats. EcoHealth tried to import the fragile Chinese horseshoe bat before and after the pandemic. They failed, so they had to develop Baric’s bat vaccine in American bats and test it in Wuhan on Chinese bats. This is the reason NIAID is building two Chinese bat labs, costing $135M. The USGS is also building a $55M bat vivarium. .. Do people get it? Yes, they do. Meryl Nassreposted Will Jonespiece on Vincent Munster. Read the comment section to gauge people’s understanding of a complex subject. Givenroomhad the best line: “We’re all bats now.” My other favorite: “So their plans were to engineer this to make it look like it originated from bats? Wow just sick…these people are insane.” – ARTICLE

(↑ Updated 4.4.2024)

Muita asiaan liittyviä:

Kirje Spartacukselta (1. kirje) – kirje

”Spartacus” on palannut – COVID-19: Korruption verkko – artikkeli

Ukraina- juonne

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Why is the Pentagon Funding Bio-Labs in Ukraine & Around Eurasia? – ”She visited numerous bio-labs and found they were located in residential areas where people subsequently complained of pollution, death, and disease. She even interrogated Robert Kadlec. The Pentagon funded 11 bio-labs in Ukraine and has been seeking the DNA and blood samples specifically of Russian nationals. We discuss media censorship and the latest development in Europe where questioning the narrative now can land you in jail.” – podcast (päivitetty 3.3.2022)

The Pentagon Bio-weapons – ”Bio warfare scientists using diplomatic cover test man-made viruses at Pentagon bio laboratories in 25 countries across the world. These US bio-laboratories are funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) under a $ 2.1 billion military program– Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP), and are located in former Soviet Union countries such as Georgia and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 3.3.2022)

Here are the Documents the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Scrubbed on ‘Biological Threat Reduction’ Labs – ”Amid the Russians’ accusations, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has scrubbed a number of documents related to the Ukrainian “Biological Threat Reduction” program. Those documents have been retrieved and can be read below. The documents show both the locations of the Ukrainian laboratories and the Department of Defense’s listing as a “donor” to the program.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 8.3.2022)

Is Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Programme? – ”The document images shared by RIA Novosti are in Russian, but one twitter user posted a translation of the covering letter and another twitter user translated, using Yandex, the remaining pages. Below are the translated images.” – Expose – artikkeli (päivitetty 8.3.2022)

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/07/ukraine-destroying-evidence-of-us-funded-bioweapons/

WHAT HAVE FAUCI’S FRIENDS BEEN UP TO IN UKRAINE? – ”Beyond the Pentagon’s speedy retreat from various laboratories across Ukraine, the US government erased all online documents in PDF form related to America’s connection to the laboratories.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.3.2022)

U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland says [8th of March 2022 in senate] Washington is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands | [8th of March 2022 in senate] – Twiitti + video (päivitetty 9.3.2022)

EXCLUSIVE: Deleted Web Pages Show Obama Led an Effort To Build a Ukraine-Based BioLab Handling ‘Especially Dangerous Pathogens’ – ”Adeleted web article recovered by The National Pulse reveals that former President Barack Obama spearheaded an agreement leading to the construction of biolabs handling “especially dangerous pathogens” in Ukraine.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.3.2022)

Nuland Warns Russia May Seize Ukraine Biolabs, Could Stage False Flag Using Bioweapons – ”The labs exist – Hours later, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told Sen. Marco Rubio during a hearing that the labs do indeed exist, and must be protected from Russia – which, as Rubio suggested – may stage a biological or chemical false flag attack that they blame on Ukraine.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.3.2022)

Victoria Nuland Admits Fear ‘Russian Forces May Be Seeking to Gain Control’ of Ukraine Biolabs – ”Russia is therefore invoking the United States’ invasion of Iraq in 2003 as a pretext for invading Ukraine. It turned out after the invasion that weapons inspectors could find scant if any evidence that then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was maintaining an active Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) program. However, the New York Times reported that Iraq had old stockpiles of WMDs that were discovered by U.S. soldiers.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.3.2022)

All Along the Watchtower – Would the Russian invasion of Ukraine be justified if it were for biodefense? | Dr. Robert Malone – ”But I never really allowed myself to confront the possibility that we might not be the good guys, the white hats. Until I experienced what we have all been through over the last two years. A government (or really multiple governments) that clearly believes that it is justified in disregarding fundamental principles of bioethics and the common rule. And like many others, once I saw that, it was like having backed into a light switch and suddenly the entire room was lit up, and I could never un-see what was revealed.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 10.3.2022)

Victoria Nuland: Ukraine Has ”Biological Research Facilities,” Worried Russia May Seize Them – ”Any attempt to claim that Ukraine’s biological facilities are just benign and standard medical labs is negated by Nuland’s explicitly grave concern that “Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of” those facilities and that the U.S. Government therefore is, right this minute, “working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 10.3.2022)

TUCKER: ”PENTAGON VALEHTELEE BIOLABORATORIOISTA UKRAINASSA” (SUOM.) – ”Fox Newsin juontaja reagoi Tucker Carlson Tonight -ohjelmassa väitteisiin, joiden mukaan Yhdysvallat rahoittaa biologisia ohjelmia Ukrainassa.” – video suomenkielisillä teksteillä & alkuperäinen Fox:lla (päivitetty 10.3.2022)

Ukraine Biolab Watchtower – An attempt to triangulate something approximating truth about Ukraine and Biolabs | “As for the Ukranian labs, you should look at the actual DoD agreement and other associated open source materials. The Ukranian labs put out published reports on a variety of public health and agricultural threats, including Swine Fever from China and Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) are some of the more recent ones, as well as public health messaging on topical items that you can watch on youtube. Unannounced inspections of these laboratories by DoD personnel are allowed ..” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

Russians Call for UN Security Council Meeting Over Pentagon-Funded Ukraine Biolabs That Involved ‘Coronavirus’ Research – ”Polyansky cited Ministry of Defense documents that allegedly show the operation of a biowarfare research program in Ukraine. Those documents have been obtained by Becker News and translated excerpts from the original Ukrainian and Russian are provided below.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

The WHO Has Recommended That Ukraine Destroy ‘High Threat Pathogens’ at U.S.-Funded Biolabs – ”The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to “destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country’s public health laboratories” to prevent “any potential spills” that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

Now Russia accuses US of ’experimenting with bat coronavirus samples’ and carrying out research on ANTHRAX in Ukraine as White House warns Putin could use chemical or biological weapons after spreading ’preposterous propaganda’ – ”Russia has today accused the United States of experimenting with ’bat coronavirus samples’ and developing of biological weapons in Ukraine, without providing evidence, as Moscow continued its attempts to justify its brutal invasion. The Kremlin’s accusation came after the White House warned yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could deploy chemical or biological weapons in the country, and that it was using such accusations as a ’false flag’ to justify their use.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

Pentagon Biolaboratories – Investigative Documentary (2018) – ”The US Embassy to Tbilisi is involved in the trafficking of frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret military program. Internal documents, leaked to Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva by Georgian insiders, implicate US scientists in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon biolaboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The military facility is just one of the many Pentagon biolaboratories in 25 countries across the world.” – video (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

List of Ukraine Biolabs documents removed by US Embassy – ”Up until recently, the existence and details of these bioweapons labs were public knowledge. The US embassy had previously disclosed the locations and details of these laboratories in a series of PDF files online. On February 26, 2022, the official embassy website shut down the links to all 15 bioweapon laboratories.” – Postaus (päivitetty 11.3.2022)

Ukraine Biolabs Expose Pentagon’s Deadly Programs – ”The discovery of biolabs in Ukraine triggered an explosive response from the media and politicians who scrambled to label it a far-right conspiracy. However, as undeniable evidence has emerged proving the existence of these labs, a much larger—and darker—plot has come to light, with the Pentagon at the center. Could this be the real reason for the frantic cover-up?” – video (päivitetty 12.3.2022)

Claimed evidence about US funded bioresearch in Ukraine | Documents via Russian sources – asiakirjoja & asiakirja 2 (päivitetty 12.3.2022)

Are we the Baddies? – Was the US illegally developing bio-weapons in the now confirmed labs that exist on Russia’s border with Ukraine? | ”And it is precisely because they can be weaponised that some Ukrainians had already petitioned President Zelensky in 2021 to close these labs. This petition had been uploaded to the Ukrainian government website by Isaev Mykola Vsisovich, stating: “In connection with the above, I ASK the President of Ukraine, who, according to Article 102 of the Constitution of Ukraine, is the Guarantor of the observance of the Constitution, rights and freedoms of citizens of Ukraine:

1. IMMEDIATELY CLOSE American bio-laboratories on the territory of Ukraine; 2. ENSURE the investigation of the activities of American bio-laboratories on the territory of Ukraine; 3. ENSURE VERIFICATION of the possible participation of Ukrainian scientists and Ukrainian medical organizations in the creation of coronavirus, as reported in the Petition No. 22/091370-ep on the website of the President of Ukraine.” – PETITION TO PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

– artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population – ”During the hearing Russia, China, India and Brazil called for an investigation into the US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. These countries represent about half of the world’s population.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

U.S. Biological Labs in Ukraine: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? – ”“Eight laboratories … were built and modernized with the participation of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as part of the ‘Program of Involvement in Special Biological Activities’ in the period from 2005 to 2014,” Izvestia reported in March 2020 to the sound of crickets in the West. “Laboratories were built in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Transcarpathian, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Ternopil regions…” – artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

BREAKING: Documents Reveal US Department of Defense Was Funding Ukrainian Biolabs — Russia Releases List of Biological Agents Tested in US BioLabs in Ukraine, Including Salmonella and E. Coli – ”Here is another deleted document on DOD funding for a veterinary Biolab.” [alla] – artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

QAnon, Ukraine and ’biolabs’: Russian propaganda efforts boosted by U.S. far right | KEK – ”PolitiFact has debunked the theories, and no evidence of U.S.-run bioweapons labs in Ukraine has been put forward. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told the Senate Intelligence Committee the U.S. has no evidence that Ukraine has pursued bioweapons and that the only assistance provided by the U.S. was “in the context of biosafety.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

Horowitz: Are the Ukraine biolabs connected to the coronavirus gain-of-function research? – ”A deleted web article from BioPrepWatch.com on June 18, 2010, which was recovered by National Pulse, titled, “Biolab Opens in Ukraine” explains how Obama, while serving as an Illinois senator, along with Indiana Sen. Dick Lugar, helped negotiate a deal to build a level-3 bio-safety lab in Odessa, Ukraine, in 2005. The article was included in Issue No. 818 of the U.S. Air Force Counterproliferation Center’s Outreach Journal.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 15.3.2022)

Peter Daszak, Ukraine Bio Labs, Military-CIA and Biden Links – In 2016, EHA president Peter Daszak attended a Rockefeller Foundation forum alongside Metabiota’s chief scientific officer Edward Rubin to discuss The Global Virome Project, which promotes an international database and tracking system “akin to the Human Genome Project.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 16.3.2022)

The White House’s game-playing denials of bio labs in Ukraine | Glenn Greenwald – video (päivitetty 16.3.2022)

Episode #412 – ‘NATO Bio Hazard’ with guest Dilyana Gaytandzhieva – ”we’re joined by investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva editor and founder of Arms Watch to discuss the breaking developments about a chain of secret Pentagon-funded biological ‘research’ labs located in Ukraine and around the world” – podcast (päivitetty 16.3.2022)

Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine, Releases Original Docs | Veterans Today – ”Essentially, the officer said, Washington’s use of third countries to carry out military biological activities was a means to bypass its international obligations by proxy. The current activity isn’t new, Kirillov stressed, pointing to President Barack Obama’s admission in 2010 that the United States carried out illegal research involving the deliberate infection with syphilis and gonorrhea pathogens of Guatemalan citizens back in the 1940s.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 20.3.2022)

Russia Challenges US: If Biolab Documents are Fake Then Ask Head of the DTRA Office at the US Embassy in Kiev Joanna Wintrol Why She Signed Off on Them? – “The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) competitively awarded Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. (Black & Veatch) one of its Biological Threat Reduction Integrating Contracts (BTRIC) in 2008 (in Ukraine). The 5-year IDIQ contract (with a 5-year option) has a collective ceiling of $4B among the five selected contractors”, the Black & Veatch website acknowledges.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 20.3.2022)

”Why is the US turning Ukraine into a biological bomb?” | Serbian newspaper ”Peчat”, 2017 – ”Over the past 12 years, public attention and fears in the post-Soviet space and not only there have been caused by the news that the United States is expanding the network of military biological laboratories in the former republics of the USSR, thus encircling Russia. From 2014 to 2017, 15 US military biological laboratories were built in Ukraine” – artikkeli (päivitetty 20.3.2022)

Biolabs in Ukraine: Who are Metabiota’s investors? – ”Metabiota, the US company funded by US Department of Defence’s Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) to operate biolabs in Ukraine, was founded by Nathan Wolfe who is linked to the Global Virome Project, EcoHealth, World Economic Forum and Jeffrey Epstein. Wolfe, directly and/or through Metabiota and its sister non-profit Global Viral, is not only been funded by various branches of US Department of Defence but, is also funded by Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and CIA venture capital company In-Q-Tel. And this is merely scratching the surface of those backing the biolabs in Ukraine. – This is Part 3 of a three-part series. Part 1 can be read HERE and Part 2 HERE.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 21.3.2022)

”They’re Just Research Facilities.” – video (päivitetty 22.3.2022)

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Bio Firm Partnered With Ukrainian Researchers ‘Isolating Deadly Pathogens’ Using Funds From Obama’s Defense Department. – ”Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) – a subsidiary of the Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz-founded Rosemont Capital – counted both Biden and Heinz as managing directors. Heinz is the stepson of former U.S. Secretary of State and current Climate czar John Kerry. Amongst the companies listed on archived versions of the RSTP’s portfolio is Metabiota – an ostensibly San Francisco-based company that purports to detect, track, and analyze emerging infectious diseases.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 25.3.2022)

The Destroyed Ukraine Bioagents: Dangerous or Benign? – ”This article will look at what we know about the documented bioagents and pathogens held in the Ukraine biolabs, based on both Russian and Western sources. The truth about such alleged biological weapons (BW) turns out to be more nuanced than reported by the press — some of which accounts are full of misinformation — and impossible to assess fully without some knowledge of the history of Russian, American, and even Japanese biological warfare programs.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 26.3.2022)

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden DID help secure millions in funding for US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research, laptop emails reveal, raising more questions about the disgraced son of then vice president | Daily Mail – ”Intelligence experts say the Russian military leader’s allegations were a brazen propaganda ploy to justify president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and sow discord in the US. But emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons. He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a ’science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. And although Metabiota is ostensibly a medical data company, its vice president emailed Hunter in 2014 describing how they could ’assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia’ – an unusual goal for a biotech firm.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 26.3.2022)

BREAKING: Jack Maxey Declares Hunter Biden Laptop Shows ‘Secret Biological Projects’ In Ukraine – ”Maxey details that emails on the device show how Hunter Biden, and the head of the infamous Ukrainian gas company Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, had stakes in the biological projects, and had been promised a 5x return in three months by those involved.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 28.3.2022)

Leaked M3tabiota emails by Jack Maxey – aineistokokoelma [varalinkki] (päivitetty 28.3.2022)

Ukrainan biolaboratorioille rahoitusta Bidenin pojalta – ”Metabiota sai starttirahoituksensa Googlen Eric Schmidtilta, eBayn Jeffrey Skollilta sekä Yhdysvaltain nykyisen presidentin, Joe Bidenin (dem) pojan Hunter Bidenin Rosemont Seneca [Technology Partners, RSTP] -yhtiön kautta, Baden-Mayer kirjoittaa. RSTP on Rosemont Senecan tytäryhtiö, jonka Hunter Biden perusti yhdessä silloisen Yhdysvaltain ulkoministerin, John Kerryn (dem) poikapuolen, Christopher Heinzin kanssa. ..” – artikkeli (päivitetty 28.3.2022)

Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Alleged “BioBiden” Timeline of US Bioresearch in Ukraine – ”Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marija Zakharova has published a timeline of US-Ukraine bioresearch, which Gateway Pundit documents here for purposes of critical analysis.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 30.3.2022)

Horowitz: Hunter Biden’s role in Ukrainian biolabs raises serious questions about gain of function and Ukraine policy – ”Hunter’s dad, as vice president, was in charge of our foreign policy with Ukraine in 2014 when all of this was occurring and when the U.S. government was backing the color revolution that led to the ouster of the pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych. It was at this time that the Defense Department began funding the Metabiota operations in Ukraine.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 31.3.2022)

Rebuilding Americas Defenses | Project for the New American Century/Foreign Policy Initiative/ – “Advanced forms of biological warfare that can ‘target’ specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.” (p. 60) | – asiakirja (lisätty 3.4.2022)

U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Office Partners with Ukrainian Government to Keep Our Nations Safe [2020] – DTRA focuses on countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMD). We focus on the full range of WMD threats — chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives. The organization also works to counter “improvised threats,” such as improvised explosive devices. – artikkeli (lisätty 4.4.2022)

Biolab opens in Ukraine [2010] – ”[Senator] Lugar said plans for the facility began in 2005 when he and then Senator Barack Obama entered a partnership with Ukrainian officials. Lugar and Obama also helped coordinate efforts between the U.S and Ukrainian researchers that year in an effort to study and help prevent avian flu.” – artikkeli [arkistoitu] (päivitetty 5.4.2022)

U.S. Firm With Ties to WEF, DOD Implicated in Bioweapons Cover-Up – ”It’s not surprising, then, to find out that the founder of Metabiota, Nathan Wolfe, not only has close ties to the WEF, but is also a rising star there. He’s a WEF Young Global Leader graduate and was awarded the WEF’s Technology Pioneer award in 2021.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.4.2022)

Whistleblowing On Bio-Labs in Ukraine and Wuhan, China – ”We speak to Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva about confirmed Bio-Labs on Russia’s border with Ukraine.

We also speak to whistleblower and former US army combat veteran Dr Andrew Huff, who was a Vice-President at Peter Daszak’s Eco-Health Alliance, about controversial research to make stronger coronaviruses apparently conducted by Eco-Health Alliance in Wuhan, China. Both Ukrainian and Chinese bio-labs are connected to MetaBiota, a company that Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca has invested in.” – video (lisätty 9.5.2022)

[*caveat] From Russian Ministry of Defense – Briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine – ”.. The presence in the collection of pathogens that are uncharacteristic of veterinary medicine, such as typhoid, paratyphoid fever and gas gangrene, is a cause for concern. This could indicate the laboratory’s misuse and involvement in a military biological programme. ..” – artikkelin käännös [vahvistamaton] (lisätty 13.5.2022)

U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract for ‘COVID-19 Research’ in Ukraine 3 months before Covid was known to even exist – ”The shocking findings however, do not end there. The contract awarded in November 2019 for ‘COVID-19 Research’ was not only instructed to take place in Ukraine, it was in fact part of a much larger contract for a ‘Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine’.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 1.6.2022)

US coordination of biological laboratories and research institutes in Ukraine – postaus (päivitetty 2.6.2022)

Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts with Ukraine, Russia and Other Former Soviet Union Countries | US Department of Defence – ”The United States has also worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health, providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades. The collaborative programs have focused on improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation. ” – tiedote (päivitetty 11.6.2022)

Zelensky Ordered Destruction of All State Docs Associated with METABIOTA on 02/24/22 – ”Ukrainian document released to Russian media outlet, @izvestia, showing decree from Zelensky to destroy all files on Ukrainian defense service members, employees and staff of the state, and any involvement with Hunter Biden’s biolab METABIOTA, on 02/24/22, the same day the air strikes on Ukraine began.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.6.2022)

US Ambassador to China Disgruntled Over China Agreeing With Russian Allegations of US Bioweapons Labs in Ukraine – ”The Ukranian Biolabs story is starting to become unavoidable by Western media. Liberal media mogul Bloomberg had no choice but to report on it due to a US Ambassador directly addressing it. However, you will notice they don’t address the “Russian Lies” Burns is referring to in the title, they bury it in the article. Further down the page they address the allegations are pertaining to Russia’s allegations of BIOWEAPONS LABS IN UKRAINE.” – artikkeli ( 6.7.2022)

Wikipedia Corrects Reporting and Admits Biolabs in Ukraine ARE REAL – ”Get the fuck outta here y’all got caught and I was right. And now the left-wing media machine are silently trying to cover up that the “conspiracy theory” with world altering implications for the liberal globalists, actually turned out to be true.” – artikkeli (15.7.2022)

Russian MIL Simplifying and Disseminating US Biolabs to the Broader Population

A new video slideshow was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense pertaining to the US Deep State biological network in Ukraine. If you have not seen it, you can see the video link here. 1 I have not seen an English version yet, so I screenshotted and translated the slides from the show, and we are going to break down what these slides say, and the impact of Russia’s escalating information campaign. I’d advise watching the video first, then see all the slides below. – ARTICLE 28.9.2022

Ukrainian Biolabs and a Kansas City Connection? Part 2/2 in the history of Ukrainian bioweapon facilities.

Fast-forward to 2012. Here are the contracts between the UNITED STATES and Ukraine, to build and fund bio-research facilities. Interesting that Kansas City based Black & Veach was the recipient of ALL of the Ukrainian bio-facilities contracts. These are screen shots because, as you can see in the first photo, the Federal Government SCRUBBED all of these documents off their website on February 24th, 2022. Not coincidental that this happened when tensions escalated in the Ukraine with Russia. If you want to verify this for yourself, there is a website called the wayback machine, where you can literally go back in time and view cached versions of a website. – ARTICLE 25.11.2022

NEW: Defense Department Records Reveal U.S. Funding of Anthrax BioLabs in Ukraine (FOIA) | Judicial Watch

Defense Department Records Reveal U.S. Funding of Anthrax BioLabs in Ukraine “Hunter Biden helped secure funds for a U.S. BioLab contractor in Ukraine” – VIDEO & DOCUMENTS 5.12.2022

Russia presents proof Ukraine, US worked with bioweapons components – top brass | Tass – RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry held a briefing in Geneva on the sidelines of the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention where it presented evidence that Ukraine, with US support, has been working with biological weapons components, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said on Saturday. ”Documented proof was presented that work with the components of biological weapons and research of agents of particularly dangerous and economically significant infections were conducted on Ukrainian soil with the US’ financial, scientific and technical and human resources,” he said. – ARTICLE 27.12.2022

Russian MIL Begin Naming Names! Fauci and Collins of the NIH Created C19! | Bioclandestine

Biological Update from Russian Ministry of Defense, pertaining to the conclusion of the Ninth Review Conference of the BWC.1 To put it briefly, no ground was made. The West blocked all proposals put forth by Russia to amend the Biological Weapons Convention, in order to hold the US accountable for their actions in Ukraine. – ARTICLE 30.12.2022

Fact Check: Did Zelensky Order Destruction of Docs Linked to Hunter Biden? | Newsweek

An investigation by The Washington Post stated that a firm linked to Rosemont Seneca (Hunter Biden’s former investment company) invested money and raised money for Metabiota. Around the same time, spending records show the U.S. Department of Defense invested more than $18 million into Metabiota. The Post investigation reported that a relatively small proportion of the funding was listed for ”Ukraine research programs”, as federal contracting records state. – ARTICLE 9.1.2023

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | EXCLUSIVE: ‘SOROS’ And Senator Obama Funding Records Discovered For Ukraine BioLab That Sparked BioTerrorism Fears

U.S. State Department records show that in 2005 the U.S. Department of Defense made an agreement with Ukraine to fund biolabs to conduct research supposedly to stop the construction of bioweapons. The agreement states: “In order to assist Ukraine in preventing the proliferation of technology, pathogens, and expertise that are located at the Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene (Lviv), the Ukrainian Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute (Odessa), the Central Sanitary Epidemiological Station (Kyiv), and other facilities in Ukraine identified by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and that could be used in the development of biological weapons, the U.S. Department of Defense shall provide assistance to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine at no cost, subject to the availability of funds appropriated for this purpose, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement.” – ARTICLE

*) Intelligence Gathering: Hunter Biden & His Laptop from Hades (Part 2) – 2014: Beijing to Metabiota in Ukraine

But back to Ukrainian deals made by Hunter & his investment firms as there is some crossover. On April 4, 2014, after some emails were sent by Burisma’s new board representative and Ukrainian government stiff, Vadim Pozharskyi, Metabiota’s VP of Science and Technology, Mary Guittieri provided this response: As promised, i’ve prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiota, our engagement in Ukraine, and how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society. Metabiota is ostensibly a health and virus investigation organization. But really it is intel-defense supported and operated as such worldwide. A week later, Devon Archer, who often chimed in with certain geopolitical no-go zones pitched, but nonetheless, these are “capitalists” – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Has the US gov’t been building bioweapons in Ukraine?

The CIA and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) have also been funding a company called Metabiota to aid in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

The U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine are in violation of Article 1 of the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, acquisition, or retaining of biological weapons, and this illegal weapons development is paid for by U.S. taxpayers through the DTRA.

Powerful interests are profiting from the Ukraine conflict and want it to continue, and one of those interested parties appears to be the Biden family. It’s time to end the United States’ involvement in the Ukraine conflict. February 19, 2023, an anti-interventionist coalition will be holding an anti-war rally in Washington, D.C. The lead demand: “Not one more penny for war in Ukraine.”

– article

*) IT’S STARTING TO COME OUT (Ukraine biolabs)

Absolutely stellar breakdown of the US funded Biolabs in Ukraine from Clayton Morris and Redacted.inc – VIDEO 26.2.2023

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #DoD_operation | U.S. Department of Defense issued a contract for ‘COVID-19 Research’ in Ukraine 3 months before Covid was known to even exist

All of this requires much further research to fit all of the pieces of the puzzle together, but here’s what we definitely know so far – A novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

The world did not get to hear about this novel coronavirus until early January 2020.

The world did not know this novel coronavirus was called Covid-19 until February 2020, when the World Health Organization officially named it so.

The US Department of Defense awarded a contract for Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp‘, which is allegedly “a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development”.

That contract involved a Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine.

As part of this larger contract, another contract was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health for ‘COVID-19 Research’ on 12th November 2019.

This was awarded at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19.

Labyrinth Global Health works alongside the ‘Eco Health Alliance’, and ‘Metabiota’, and participated in the USAID PREDICT program. All of these people and organisations have been working for at least the past decade studying coronaviruses and helping to set up Biolabs in Ukraine. All using US Department of Defense funds to do so.

Information found here points to Eco Health Alliance having a hand in creating the Covid-19 virus.

Information found here points to Moderna having a hand in creating the Covid-19 virus.

‘Moderna’, alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to tranfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna, to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019. What does all this point to? That’s for you to ponder and decide. But we promise you there is much more to come on the above… – ARTICLE

Russian MoD data via @Clandestine for future comparison:

https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1662220758813409281?s=20

*) Russia Claims They Collected Evidence of Avian Flu Pathogens with Lethality Rate up to 40% in Humans at US Biolab in Ukraine

The Pentagon in June 2022 finally admitted in a public statement that there are 46 US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. This is after months of lies and denials by Democrats, the Biden regime and their fake news mainstream media! The Pentagon FINALLY came clean. Now Russia is accusing the US of experimenting with Avian flu pathogens at a US biolab in Ukraine with a lethality rate up to 40% in humans. – ARTICLE

*) Briefing by Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on U.S. military and biological activity | Russian Ministry of Defence claims

Thus, the work of U.S. military biologists is aimed at the formation of ’artificially managed epidemics’ and is not controlled within the framework of the BWC and the UN Secretary-General’s mechanism for investigating the use of biological weapons. In the course of the special military operation documents, which prove the activity of the U.S. Department of Defence’s research institutions in Ukraine, have been discovered. – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense of the Russian Federation Lt General Igor Kirillov speaks about U.S. bioweapons activity – Parsing out facts, fiction, narratives, and reading between the lines.

English version of Kirillov’s briefing here Русская версия доклада Кириллова здесь I do not generally follow Russian or Ukrainian press. I occasionally read some Substack writers who seem to have a good handle on what goes on there. This information was forwarded to me by a friend, and it originates from the Russian Ministry of Defense. I found the Russian version and confirmed that the English translation was accurate. You can read the briefing following the links above. Here is my take on Kirillov’s (and Russian MOD) messaging and what I think it signifies. Most of the factual information in this briefing is correct. Despite the fact that the stated goals of U.S. programmes are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries, in fact, we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations under the BTWC. True! The US is violating Biological Weapons convention and covering it up as “defensive biological research”. But this is old news, as this has been ongoing since the 1970’s. His next point – it favors Big Pharma commercially and it seems like he is also pointing finger at the Democrats in power. But, c’mon man! We have a Uniparty, just like the USSR did, and Kirillov is old enough to recognize this. Nevertheless, the entities named on this chart – pharmas, academia, government and NGO/money groups are correctly identified. – ARTICLE

(↑ Updated 27.8.2023)

*) Who is the Virus Hunter Dr. Nathan Wolfe? – Nathan Wolfe Timeline from above article

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | #the_great_deception | Did Epstein Create the C19 Pandemic?

Nathan Wolfe is at the epicenter of the global zoonosis network and the production of SARS-CoV-2. But then you add his affiliation with the Clintons, Bill Gates, Maxwell, and Epstein, and it’s a whole new ballgame. Was Wolfe compromised by Epstein? We now have confirmation, via witness testimony, that Epstein was seeking out the most powerful people on Earth, to compromise and blackmail them, to essentially rule the world via proxy. What I’m getting at is, Epstein/Maxwell and their handlers, were involved in the plot to create and release SARS-CoV-2, via their connection to Nathan Wolfe. The Epstein blackmail operation didn’t just control Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Ministers, and British Royalty; they also controlled the virologist who discovered and enhanced the virus that would eventually turn into the Covid-19 pandemic… And Russia claim one of the main reasons they invaded Ukraine, was to stop this bioweapon production, at Nathan Wolfe’s Biolabs in Ukraine, via his company Metabiota, that was funded by the Bidens. At the biolabs the media told you didn’t exist. I don’t know exactly who is higher in the power structure, but all the top players in Epstein’s blackmail operation, are also heavily involved in the global zoonotic virology network, the Biolabs in Ukraine, and American vaccine production – ARTICLE

*) #GainOfFunction_LabResearch_VirusPatents | World Exclusive: Everything You Wanted to Know About Secret Biolabs in Ukraine, Now Revealed! – DOD Operation Warp Speed confirms – pathogens are made in the labs. It’s ok when WE do it! It’s to save grandma and for warfighter readiness…

I have been asked so many times about “secret” biolabs in Ukraine, that I got annoyed enough to locate this document on the official Ukrainian parliament (Rada) website. Freedom warriors are spinning stories about brave Putin revealing the evil biolabs, but apparently they can’t be bothered to use search and auto translate… Here is the document in question (in Ukrainian): the agreement between Ukraine and US, signed in August 2005, that turns over the control of the Ukrainian biolabs that store and work with “pathogens” to the US government. Link to auto English translation. Despite this change of control over Ukrainian biolabs nearly 20 years ago, just a few days ago this information was presented on Twitter as earthshattering news (again, I must add): “Russian authorities assert that the bio-research initiatives undertaken by the US Defense Department in Ukraine necessitate a thorough legal review, including scrutiny by pertinent international organizations.” Putin found the Ukrainian Rada website, at last! – ARTICLE

(↑ Updated 6.3.2024)

