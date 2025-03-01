As a separate source:



Pfizerin asiakirjoista ja niiden julkaisusta – tausta, prosessi ja julkitulleet löydökset

Artikkelissa käsitellään seuraavia: • Mitkä Pfizerin asiakirjat? • Miksi julkaistaan? • Tapahtumien kulku asian osalta • Asiakirjojen sisältö, niistä tehdyt löydökset ja löydösten merkitys

*) #vaccine_safety | #manipulation_by_data | #inflation_of_the_science | Is There a Plausible Basis For Fertility Concerns? – ”A further concern is that pregnant women were excluded from all of the vaccine trials, so there has not yet been a proper study with a control group to see if there are any differences in pregnancy loss or congenital defects between vaccinated and unvaccinated women” – article (added 18.12.2021)

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Study concludes women’s fertility harmed in vaccinating countries – “Comparisons between countries show lower fertility associated with female vaccination,” he writes. “This is in line with suspicions of greater adverse pregnancy risks in women vaccinated during the first pregnancy trimester. It is possible that male vaccination effects independent of female vaccination effects would be detectable if fertility was estimated by pregnancy numbers, not numbers of births, over a longer period, as male fertility affects more directly pregnancy frequencies and more indirectly pregnancy outcomes. Data analyzed reflect almost exclusively vaccine effects during pregnancy. Soon, effects of vaccination on the period before conception, including on men, should appear and strengthen the decrease in fertility observed at this point.” To read his study, click here. – article (added 26.1.2022)

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Whistleblower bombshell: DOD medical data reveals surges in oft-cited vax ’adverse events’ in 2021 – ”Three military doctors say medical billing code data captured by Defense Medical Epidemiology Database shows sharp spikes in miscarriages, myocarditis, cancer diagnoses, Bell’s palsy, female infertility. According to the data found by the military doctors, there was also a nearly 300% increase in cancer diagnoses, from a 38,700-per-year average in 2016-2020 to 114,645 in 2021.” – article (added 28.1.2022)

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | The Pfizer mRNA Vaccine: Pharmacokinetics and Toxicity – Analysis | Doctors for COVID Ethics ”Of particularly grave concern is the very slow elimination of the toxic cationic lipids. In persons repeatedly injected with mRNA vaccines containing these lipids— be they directed against COVID, or any other pathogen or disease—this would result in cumulative toxicity. There is a real possibility that cationic lipids will accumulate in the ovaries. The implied grave risk to female fertility demands the most urgent attention of the public and of the health authorities.” – article & articlessa käsitelty study [tri. Bhakdi et al.](added 12.3.2022)

*) #vaccine_safety | #inflation_of_the_science | 10K New Pfizer Docs Reveals FDA Knew Natural Immunity Works, Vaccine Fertility Effects UNKNOWN – video (added 8.4.2022)

*) #manipulation_by_data | #BigPharma | #vaccine_safety | FOI reveals Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid the dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy because Study found it increases risk of Birth Defects & Infertility – ”The Module 4 evaluator told Pfizer that ‘Pregnancy Category B2’ was considered appropriate and requested that they added the following line –

“A combined fertility and developmental toxicity study in rats showed increased occurrence of supernumerary lumbar ribs in fetuses from COMIRNATY- treated female rats”.

But here’s how the official document issued to the general public reads –

*) #vaccine_safety | #vaccines&immune_system | Synthetic mRNA Suppresses Immune System, Possibly Leads to Cancer, Blood Clots, Fertility Issues, Spontaneous Abortions: Dr. Malone – ”Why are so many women experiencing delays in their menstrual cycle? And are the blood clots, cancers, spontaneous abortions, and other fertility issues that women are experiencing tied to the mRNA vaccines? In order to answer these questions, we sat down with Dr. Robert Malone—a vaccine expert who holds several patents to the original mRNA platform technology. And during the discussion, he shed light on how, according to recent studies, the positively charged, synthetic lipids that are part of the mRNA vaccines accumulate in the ovaries—which might account for some of what pathologists are now seeing plague women.” –video (added 7.5.2022)

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | #the_great_deception | Vaccinated Women – Fertility signals are coming through | – ”Pregnant women were excluded from clinical trials when they were declared safe and effective for pregnant women. Pfizer, the FDA, the CDC, the entire “medical community” and your local employer who declared that you couldn’t come to work if you’re not vaccinated have concluded that this was safe and effective for pregnant women based on trials that were done on rats in France. There have not been any human clinical trials that have been concluded by Pfizer or other pharmaceutical companies to find out if these vaccines are safe for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding. There is currently one that’s still active, has no posted results and won’t conclude until July, 2022.” – article (added 26.5.2022)

*) #vaccines&immune_system | #adverse_events |#vaccine_safety |Synthetic mRNA Suppresses Immune System, Possibly Leads to Cancer, Blood Clots, Fertility Issues, Spontaneous Abortions: Dr. Malone – video (added 1.6.2022)

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Spike in Miscarriages, Fetal Deaths, Uterus Shedding: Fertility Doctor on Vaccine Side Effects in Pregnant Women – ”From his experience, Dr. Thorp said that although he has seen a spike in fetal death and adverse pregnancy outcomes after the mass vaccination campaign began, his attempts to quantify this effect have been hampered by the imposition of gag orders on physicians and nurses that were imposed in September 2021.” – video

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | Sweden’s Birth Rate Dropping Precipitiously Every Month – A very unusual pattern this year — 9 months after young people vaccinated | – ”Sweden, a good country that cares about its citizens, publishes up-to-date birth statistics. The statistics are very concerning and show a deepening decline in births this year. It is actually WORSE than it looks on this chart, as I will show later.” – article

*) #fertility | #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Springtime for Stillbirths in Germany – Winter for women and babes | Dr. Joel Guetzkow – ”I just received FOIA’d data on stillbirths in Germany from my friend and colleague, Prof. Christof Kuhbandner and share them with his permission. The picture they reveal is jaw-dropping. The graph below shows the monthly percent change in stillbirths in 2021-2022 compared to the monthly average from 2019-2020:”

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | Hungary: Highest Vaccinated Counties Have Worst Birth Rate Drops! – ”Budapest is the new Taiwan — Birth Rate Drop of -22.2%!” – article

*) #fertility | SARS-CoV-2 infection negatively affects ovarian function in ART patients

In conclusion, our results describe for the first time that the SARS-CoV-2 infection adversely affects the follicular microenvironment, thus dysregulating ovarian function. –STUDY

*) #vaccine_safety | #hijacking_of_perception | #manipulation_by_data | Pathologist Speaks Out About COVID Jab Effects

The DMED, one of the best databases in the world, shows a disturbing trend with post-COVID jabs – dramatic increases in medical visits for malignancies, neurological and autoimmune diseases, and infertility. But after being exposed, DMED was shut down and its data spikes washed clean. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Hungarian MP links drastic fall in birth rates to mass ’vaccinations’ against COVID (Video)

”The deputy president of the Hungarian political party, Our Homeland Movement, warned that her country’s birth rates had shown a sudden and drastic drop since the beginning of this year. This massive dop comes almost nine months after the first surge of the covid “vaccines.”” –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | MODERNA AND PFIZER: REPRODUCTIVE TOXICOLOGY STUDIES FROM FOIA DOCUMENTS | Dr. Alexandra Latypova

”I reviewed materials from Pfizer and Moderna in regard to the preclinical assessments of reproductive toxicities from recently obtained documents from FOIA lawsuits. The results indicate shocking disregard to safety and potential for reproductive harm that will span generations. Pfizer’s published data is here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0890623821000800?via%3Dihub Note the study is authored by Pfizer employees with extremely biased interpretation of their results, so you should read the methods and results sections yourself. NEJM study where authors tried to hide the 82% miscarriage rates in 1st trimester: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983 Lund University study of Pfizer mRNA incorporating into DNA: https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73/htm” –VIDEO

*) #fertility | Pfizer Vaccine Dangers for Pregnant Women – A Letter to Massachusetts Attorney General | Daily Clout

*) #fertility | #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Largest study to date finds alarming percentage of women experienced menstrual cycle changes after receiving COVID vaccines

”A new study discovered that changes in menstrual cycles of women who received the COVID-19 vaccines are far more prevalent than previously acknowledged. The study found that 56% of women experienced changes in their menstrual cycle after being double-vaccinated against COVID.” –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Of 29 Pregnant Women That Had Received Pfizer’s COVID-19 Inoculation, Only One Had a Baby That Lived – I Am In Shock | Dr. Byram Bridle

I have looked at Pfizer’s pre-clinical reproductive toxicity data and they are fatally flawed. Issues included ‘vaccinating’ the females only; apparently it was forgotten that ‘it takes two to tango’. Also, the rodent models that were used express the low-affinity version of the receptor for the spike protein encoded by the ‘vaccines’. People express the high-affinity receptor. This means the rodent models aren’t capable of revealing toxicities that might be associated with the spike protein. In short, the pre-clinical studies could provide no assurance whatsoever that Pfizer’s vaccine would be safe in the context of pregnancy. Now there is proof that data were in the hands of regulatory agencies that suggested the potential for a 97% fatality rate for babies from ‘vaccinated’ women. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Menstrual Problems Are Common After Receipt of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Inoculation – Women Deserve Answers About the Implications

In breaking news, the results of an important new study were released by the medical journal called International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics. The study underwent peer review and has been accepted for publication. It was posted online ahead of print ~48 hours ago. The paper is entitled “The effect of BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine on menstrual cycle symptoms in healthy women”. In other words, the effect of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 inoculation was studied in menstruating women. You can find the article here. The results are concerning. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system

The molecular mechanisms involved in NP toxicity to the reproductive system are not fully understood, but possible mechanisms include oxidative stress, apoptosis, inflammation, and genotoxicity. Previous studies have shown that NPs can increase inflammation, oxidative stress, and apoptosis and induce ROS, causing damage at the molecular and genetic levels which results in cytotoxicity. This review provides an understanding of the applications and toxicological effects of NPs on the reproductive system. –STUDY

*) #fertility | #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | Thousands report changes to menstrual bleeding after COVID-19 vaccine, study shows – Many women and menstruating people reported heavier bleeding after getting the jab. | The Hill

The COVID-19 vaccine temporarily impacted women and menstruating people’s periods, a new study suggests. Reports of people experiencing changes to their menstrual cycles after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine started popping up in 2021. But little research had been done to assess the connection and all three COVID-19 vaccine manufactures denied any link between the inoculation and changes in menstrual bleeding or fertility. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | COVID Jabs Impact Both Male and Female Fertility

Many countries are now reporting sudden declines in live birth rates, including Germany, the U.K., Taiwan, Hungary and Sweden. In the five countries with the highest COVID jab uptake, fertility has dropped by an average of 15.2%, whereas the five countries with the lowest COVID jab uptake have seen an average decline of just 4.66% –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system | International Journal of Nanomedicine [2018]

”NPs can pass through the blood–testis barrier, placental barrier, and epithelial barrier, which protect reproductive tissues, and then accumulate in reproductive organs. NP accumulation damages organs (testis, epididymis, ovary, and uterus) by destroying Sertoli cells, Leydig cells, and germ cells, causing reproductive organ dysfunction that adversely affects sperm quality, quantity, morphology, and motility or reduces the number of mature oocytes and disrupts primary and secondary follicular development. In addition, NPs can disrupt the levels of secreted hormones, causing changes in sexual behavior.” –STUDY

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | #the_great_deception | Welcome to Gilead – A scientific scandal with huge implications for women’s health is brewing and you weren’t going to hear about it – until now

*) #fertility | Miscarriages and a medical conspiracy of silence

Doctor Luke McLindon, head of fertility services at Mater Hospital in Brisbane, startlingly claimed that 74 per cent of pregnancies are ending in miscarriage (the normal rate is around 10-15 per cent). McLindon was running clinical trials on pregnant women, the majority of whom have received the Covid vaccine (largely due to the trumping of consent by coercion in Australia). According to social media accounts, McLindon was intending to release the data on public interest grounds, but was sacked by the hospital. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Doctors Criticize Fauci for Saying COVID Vaccines Induce ‘Temporary’ Menstrual Irregularities

*) #fertility | Good Fertility News for Vaccinated People – Birth Rate Declines are Real, but May be Temporary After All

Since that article, some time has passed and many more updates to birth rates were provided by many locales. And I have some good news: fertility declines are real, however, they are more likely to be temporary than permanent. (and likely are a mix of both) –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Dr. Thorp Answers Biggest Questions on COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Women Should Think Twice Before Getting Vaccinated

*) #fertility | Naomi Wolf: FOIA Request Did Not Release Email Communication Between CDC And Pfizer

The MONSTERS at Pfizer Recategorized Miscarriages as ’Resolved’ or ’Recovered’ Adverse Events Dr. Naomi Wolf: ”Pfizer notes the miscarriages as serious adverse events with moderate or severe toxicity ratings. However, all of them were recategorized, by Pfizer, in the internal documents under the category of adverse events that were ’recovered’ or ’resolved.’ –VIDEO

*) #fertility | Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients

*) #fertility | FDA Knew 44% of Pregnant Women in Pfizer Trial Suffered Miscarriages

With access to this startling data by April 1, 2022, the article points out that the FDA was aware that a “significant percentage of pregnancies ended in ‘Abortion Spontaneous.’” Yet, despite this, the agency “failed in its duty to study the data and investigate what basis Pfizer had for marking the fetal deaths as unrelated to the vaccine and having ‘Other’ causes.” Moreover, the FDA failed to inform the public of this life-changing, serious adverse event. Most importantly, Daily Clout’s Berberine wrote, “without that information, women were not able to give informed consent for receiving Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine.” –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Record low birthrate in Norway this year – What is happening?

So Norway too has since a decrease in the number of births this year, however it doesn’t seem to be as bad as it has been in many other countries, so let’s take a closer look. Interestingly, the birthrate actually rose for the first time in 12 years in 2021 during the pandemic. However during the first quarter of 2022, the birthrate has fallen to new record lows. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Fewer children are born in Sweden according to Statistics Sweden

Between January and April this year, 35,467 children were born in Sweden, that is 2,483 fewer children than the corresponding period in 2021. In 2021, 1.69 children were born per woman, now the corresponding figure is 1.57. This is shown by figures from Statistics Sweden, something that SVT also reported on. Gunnar Andersson, professor of demography at Stockholm University, is surprised. –Normally, the fertility rate usually develops quite slowly in the meantime, but we are not used to it jumping up so suddenly. The last time childbirth was at approximately the same low level was in the late 1990s, when 1.5 children were born per woman. –ARTICLE

) #fertility | Massive Miscarriage Rates Among Vaccinated Pregnant Women Found Buried In The Pfizer Documents

In this paragraph, at first read, it is just a list of adverse events and numbers, detailed in a way that is confusing at best, and obfuscating at worst. I think it is the latter because, if you do some simple arithmetic trying to parse that paragraph, you end up with this: 270 pregnancies were reported in vaccinated women during the first 12 weeks of the vaccine campaign. In 238 of them, “no outcome was provided.” So, they only knew the outcome of 32 pregnancies reported. What happened in those 32 pregnancies they followed up on? My hands are literally trembling as I write this, but here goes. In these 32 pregnancies, there were:

23 spontaneous abortions

2 spontaneous abortions with intra-uterine death So, 25 of the 32 pregnancies with known outcomes resulted in a miscarriage, a rate of 78%. Note that miscarriage normally occurs in only 12-15% of pregnancies

2 premature births with neonatal death

1 spontaneous abortion with neonatal death

1 normal outcome

*) #fertility | Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician Raises Alarm About COVID-19 Vaccines

Most recently, Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic and published several peer-reviewed scientific publications documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy. He invites anyone who has been injured by a COVID-19 and is willing to share their story to contact him at jathorp@bellsouth.net. –VIDEO

*) #fertility | Dr. Naomi Wolf Explains the Multiple Concerns Emerging Around COVID Vaccines & Reproductive Health

”Right before I got on this podcast, Dr. Jim Thorp who is gynecologist / obstetrician showed what he is seeing over and over these days which is images of placentas riddled with calcifications. These placentas are compromised.” –VIDEO

*) #fertility | FDA Ignored Moderna’s Pregnancy COVID-19 Vaccine Study

On the CDC’s website, there is a page for COVID-19 vaccines and their effect on pregnancy. The bullet points on the page cite a total of 22 studies, including studies from the manufacturers, to illustrate why the CDC says COVID-19 vaccination “during pregnancy is safe, effective and beneficial to both mother and baby.” But is that the truth? Have the CDC and FDA been ignoring an extremely dangerous warning signal from this data? The CDC says that “studies in animals receiving a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine before or during pregnancy, found no safety concerns in pregnant animals or their babies.” There is no footnote number after that sentence, and that’s because there are no published studies available to reference—meaning, these animal studies were performed privately by the vaccine manufacturers. The results were then submitted confidentially to the FDA to get the vaccine on the market. But after the jabs got approved, the animal trial results were still not available to the public, until the Judicial Watch obtained Moderna’s animal trial test results through the Freedom of Information Act. The Epoch Times was able to review a portion of that document. –VIDEO

*) #fertility | Head Of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine Is Female Sterilization

”The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. However, spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be absolutely ruled out that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.” – Dr. Mike Yeadon, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech

*) #fertility | Here’s Why the COVID Vaccine Should Be Banned for Pregnant Women

Pfizer court-ordered, released data reveals the miscarriage rate among women whose pregnancy outcomes were known was 87.5%. The true rate may be higher or lower, as Pfizer did not record or report pregnancy outcomes for 238 of the 274 women known to be pregnant during the trial. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | More frightening news about fertility and the mRNA shots, this time from Singapore

In March, the increase in births abruptly reversed. Between March and June 2022 – the most recent month for which figures are available – Singapore has recorded about 1,000 fewer live births compared to 2021, a decline of 8.5 percent. The drop has been consistent each month. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Naomi Wolf Lays Out The Case For Banning Covid Vaccines For Pregnant Women

In this video, Dr. Naomi Wolf joins Steve Bannon to discuss more on FDA and Pfizer fraud, and to-date findings regarding vaccine dangers to fertility, specifically in regard to pregnancy and harms to both mothers and children. Why should the Covid vaccines be banned for pregnant women? –ARTICLE

*) #vaccine_safety | #fertility | Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients

Transfer of mRNA Vaccine Ingredients Between Humans

We stated above that Pfizer knew that men can transmit the vaccine ingredients to their partners via sexual intercourse. Pfizer’s clinical trial protocol shows the company suspected that negative fertility impacts may occur in men, from its vaccine. Male trial participants had to follow specific “Male Participant Reproductive Inclusion Criteria.” –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Report 39: Data Do Not Support Safety of mRNA COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

Commentary on Preliminary Findings of “mRNA Covid Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” as Reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, June 17, 2021, New England Journal of Medicine –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | #MediaBias | Destroying Women, Poisoning Breast Milk, Murdering Babies; and Hiding the Truth – Conflicted Wire Services; Press Release Distributor, Spotify, BBC, Censored, Attacked Us –for our Pfizer Reports’ Info re mRNA Vaccine Destruction of Pregnant Women, Fetuses, Babies | Naomi Wolf

Our 3,250 research volunteers, in 39 fully cited reports to date, have documented evidence of what I’ve been calling “360 degrees of harm” to reproduction. The Pfizer documents reveal monstrous damage to menstruation, harm to the testes and epididymis, harms to the penis, horrible harm to the ova and ovaries, mechanisms for compromising the placenta, contamination of amniotic fluid, and damage to newborns. They reveal that four women’s breast milk turned blue-green. They reveal injuries to at least one newborn that extend to death (or murder) from ingesting tainted breast milk. They reveal horrific levels of miscarriages. They reveal that Pfizer defined “exposure” to the vaccine as including sexual intercourse, especially at conception. They reveal a weird focus on mammalian sexual and reproductive issues. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Covid-19 Injections in Pregnant Women Lead to 8X Increase in Spontaneous Abortions and 3X Increase in Stillbirths

Given the avalanche of “tremendously safe in pregnancy” messages out there, including from the top FDA and CDC officials, one may be surprised that as of today, these shots are officially not recommended in pregnancy according to the product labels, that state there is no data to make these recommendations. For example the Pfizer label declares “available data on COMIRNATY administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.” But apparently the urgencies of the pandemic, and subsequent need for these countermeasures was so great that some small lab experiments involving female rats sufficed for the safety checklist. But this is a vast deviation from good clinical practices. See 8.1. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk

We believe it is safe to breastfeed after maternal COVID-19 vaccination. However, caution is warranted about breastfeeding children younger than 6 months in the first 48 hours after maternal vaccination until more safety studies are conducted. In addition, the potential interference of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA with the immune response to multiple routine vaccines given to infants during the first 6 months of age needs to be considered. It is critical that lactating individuals be included in future vaccination trials to better evaluate the effect of mRNA vaccines on lactation outcomes. –STUDY

*) #fertility | VSRF Update Thursday Night: New mRNA Harms for Fertility and Reproduction – Dr. Naomi Wolf and OB/GYN Dr. James Thorp, MD join the call.

Our friend Dr. Naomi Wolf returns to the show this week to update us on the work she and her DailyClout team have been doing investigating the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial data. Naomi is joined by Dr. James Thorp, MD, – a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. We will focus on the new data being exposed about how mRNA harms fertility, reproductive, and fetal health. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Dr. James Thorp Presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International C19 Injectables Effect in Pregnancy – And A Discussion About The Corrupt Medical Boards Who Would Threaten A Physician For Doing The Right Thing

Most recently, much information has surfaced about the private organization Federation of State Medical Boards, that has threatened physicians who speak out about the dangers of the C19 injection. They also threatened physicians who prescribed Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and through that action caused the United States to have the highest Covid mortality rate in the world. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | Miscarriages and COVID Vaccines

So COVID Vaccines and Miscarriages are being discussed again. Fortunately we are making progress and nobody is claiming 40-80% miscarriage rates. –ARTICLE

*) #fertility | ”I Want It Stopped Now!”: OB/GYN Dr. James A. Thorp Presents Alarming Stillbirth Data

”We’ve basically shown using government data that there is undeniable, irrefutable evidence that the vaccine is killing my patients, my women of reproductive age, my pregnant women, my pre-born babies, and my newborn babies. And I want it stopped and I want it stopped now!” From the 10.22.2022 Florida COVID Summit –VIDEO

*) #fertility | OpenVAERS Has a VAERS COVID Vaccine Reproductive Health-Related Reports Page – What it shows is shocking though not at all unexpected.

*) #fertility | ‘Danger Signal’: Leaked Hospital Email Reports Increase in Stillbirths, COVID-19 Vaccine Suspected

*) #fertility | Fetal supraventricular tachycardia and maternal COVID-19 vaccination: is there any relationship?

We present herein two cases of fetal supraventricular tachycardia following the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. Continued safety monitoring and more longitudinal follow-up are needed to evaluate the fetal impact after maternal COVID-19 vaccination. –STUDY

*) #fertility | Dr. Ryan Cole Says OB/GYN’s Are Sending Him Placentas From Vaxxed Mothers to Examine

“These are placentas coming from Obstetric colleagues around the country. There placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them.” – article

*) #fertility | Gene Therapies in the Reproductive Organs: ”What Are We Potentially Putting into the Next Generation?”

”They [doctors Nancy King and Susan Epstein] both cautioned that if gene therapies got to the testes, which many do — that they could be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer,” informed Dr. Janci Lindsay. ”It is absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots in our reproductive-aged kids or younger [or] anybody that could pass this on without investigating this.” – article

*) #fertility | Philippines Vital Statistic Drop – Death Data Precisely Tracks 2019 Deaths. Birth Rates Are Dropping.

The regular birth pattern, rising in May, did not happen in 2022. Comparing Jan-June 2019 with 2022, there are just over 206,000 fewer births. If this trend continues, 2022 looks set for even lower overall births than 2021. – article

*) #fertility | ’Exposure’ during pregnancy… – Some important findings from VAERS. Don’t read this if you are having a bad day. | Jessica Rose

*) #fertility | Dr. Jessica Rose: Update on Fertility Data & VAERS

On Monday, October 3, Dr. Jessica Rose (Canada) spoke at WCH General Assembly #59, giving a presentation about VAERS and the latest fertility data. – video

*) #fertility | Data on Neonatal Deaths from Major Israeli Health Insurer Shows Huge Spikes – Rate of neonatal deaths triples after vaccination drives

The quarterly number of neonatal deaths is very low, hovering between 4-8 for 2019 and 2020. Then in the second quarter of 2021, it suddenly jumps three-fold to 17, dips again in quarter 3 and then jumps again to 18 in the last quarter of the year. – article

*) #fertility | Report 52: Nine Months Post-COVID mRNA “Vaccine” Rollout, Substantial Birth Rate Drops in 13 European Countries, England/Wales, Australia, and Taiwan.

Robert W. Chandler, MD, completed extensive research to write the article below. Some of the highlights of this important piece include: Nine months following the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” substantial birth rate drops were seen in 13 of 19 European countries, England and Wales (one entity based on how data is published), Australia, and Taiwan.

The decline in births in Switzerland was the largest in 150 years – more than during two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the advent of widely available birth control.

There was an 8.3% drop in the birth rate in Germany through three quarters of 2022.

England and Wales had a 12% birth rate drop through June 2022, which is when their government stopped publishing data related to this.

Taiwan reported an alarming birth rate drop, but its data are incomplete.

Australian birth rates fell 21% from October to November 2021, followed by a 63% decrease from November to December 2021.

On August 25, 2022, the Swiss Hagemann group published a statement regarding the decline of live births in Europe: “My analysis puts the monthly birth figures in relation to the average of the last three years. In advance it should be noted that every single examined European country shows a monthly decline in birth rates of up to more than 10% compared to the last three years. I can be shown that this very alarming signal cannot be explained by infections with Covid-19. However, one can establish a clear temporal correlation to Covid vaccinations incidence in the age group of men and women between 18 and 49 years. Therefore, in-depth statistical and medical analyses have to be demanded.” [https://www.initiative-corona.info/fileadmin/dokumente/Geburtenrueckgang-Europe-EN.pdf] – article

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | German Hospital Data Reveals Massive Signal in Multisystemic Harm

German in-patient hospital DRGs, ICDs & procedures in 2022 YTD (as of May 2022) vs. 2019 baseline: Other & Unknown – Up to +651%

Immune & Viral – Up to +397%

Eyes – Up to +144%

Liver & Blood – Up to +77%

Female fertility – Up to +73%

Heart – Up to +52%

Cancer – Up to +29%

Nervous System – Up to +26%

Digest., Metabolic – Up to +15%

) #fertility | Pfizer Fever Threatens Fertility in Men – Fever after Pfizer Jabs is reported in 15.84 % of all Adverse Event reports and is more frequent after the second or third jabs, reducing male fertility for months

Fever, whether resulting from Jabs or Infection, causes serious systemic effects, including Death. The focus here is on Male Fertility. A Danish study found that the duration of Fever is important in Sperm damage.2 – article

*) #fertility | #manipulation_by_data | EXCLUSIVE: Whatever happened to Pfizer’s covid vaccine trial in pregnant women?

Pfizer’s official product labelling information for pregnant women refers only to animal studies, stating “No vaccine-related adverse effects on female fertility, fetal development, or postnatal development were reported”. But a freedom of information (FOI) request to the Australian drug regulator in June 2021, shows the study was only carried out in 44 rats (22 injected with 30µg of mRNA vaccine, 22 injected with saline). The study found the vaccine led to a statistically significant doubling in fetal loss (9.77% mRNA vs 4.09% saline), but Pfizer concluded that the difference between the two groups was “not biologically meaningful.” – article

*) #fertility | #the_great_deception | Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 Jab Multiple Trials Trail – Murky world of jabs trials, published and unpublished by BioNTech and Pfizer

As many authors have discussed the failure of the BioNTech Pfizer Covid19 jabs and the massive casualties, this post is a quick guide to the multiple Phase 1/2/3 trials they launched around the world involving tens of thousands of recruited volunteers. – article

*) #fertility | EVA Project Finds 78% of Women Report Menstrual Changes after COVID-19 Vaccination

The EVA Project has several important implications: 1) because the premenstrual and menstrual phases were impacted it is likely the reproductive cycle has been altered in the majority of women, 2) clotting and bleeding changes imply the Spike protein was damaging capillaries of the uterine lining and within menstrual flow, 3) it can be expected that conception would be influenced for several cycles if not longer, 4) with recommended injections every six months perpetuated infertility and dysfunctional uterine bleeding could be anticipated in a substantial portion of women who are in the childbearing age range. – article

*) #fertility | #manipulation_by_data | #institutional_corruption | The miscarriage of medicine – Pfizer and the regulators had data by June 2021 showing a serious safety signal for miscarriage. They not only ignored it but suppressed access to the documents

So why am I bringing this up again? Because there are three pieces of information that have come to my attention this week and I need to briefly go over them to show you that the mRNA gene therapy vaccines have had a huge pregnancy safety signal since the beginning of the rollout that should have stopped it in its tracks, but it didn’t. – article

*) #fertility | Fact check: ”The covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women” – Verdict: False | Norman Fenton

Verdict: The covid vaccines were approved without any safety data on pregnant women and as soon as such data were available to Pfizer they knew it was not safe. The many observational studies claiming safety simply reveal the embarrasing incompetence (and/or conflict of interests) of their authors. – article

*) #fertility | Report 37: Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients

Pfizer’s own documents and other medical studies show: mRNA vaccine ingredients can be transferred from one person to another via skin-to-skin contact, inhalation and via “sexual intercourse,” through bodily fluids. That is to say, vaccine “shedding” can occur via sexual contact, including via exposure to semen. [“A Phase 1/2/3, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Dose-Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals,” Protocol Amendment 14, https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-interim-mth6-protocol.pdf, pp. 213, 246, 398, 431, 575, 607, 751, 783, 918, 948, 1073, 1103, 1226, 1255, 1378, 1406, 1522, 1549, 1663, 1688, 1813, 1836, 1949, 1969, 2081, 2100, 2211, 2228, and 2337.] In other words, according to Pfizer’s own internal documents, a vaccinated man can expose his sexual partner to the vaccine ingredients, via ejaculation. Pfizer did not test “male reproductive toxicity”. Male reproductive toxicity is defined as adverse effects (negative impacts) related to sexual function and fertility in adult male [“Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech.” GOV.UK, GOV.UK, https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-for-covid-19/summary-public-assessment-report-for-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine.] Pfizer also did not test for adverse effects from vaccinated men’s semen, on the development of their offspring. [“Reproductive Toxicity March 2017 – SCHC.” org, SCHC-OSHA Alliance GHS/HazCom Information Sheet Workgroup, Mar. 2017, https://www.schc.org/assets/docs/ghs_info_sheets/schc_osha_reproductive_toxicity_4-4-16.pdf.] mRNA vaccine ingredients travel throughout the body and gather in organs, including in the testes. [“A Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats,” https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M4_4223_185350.pdf, p. 24.] mRNA vaccines resulting in “anti-sperm antibodies” – that is to say, antibodies that treat sperm as an “invader”, and damage or kill it – is a known adverse event related to this form of vaccination. [“5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021,” https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf, p. 30.] [Salvador, Zaira, and Sandra Fernández. “What Are Antisperm Antibodies? – Causes & Treatment.” InviTRA, 8 Jan. 2019, https://www.invitra.com/en/antisperm-antibodies/.] mRNA vaccines cause a staggering drop in semen concentration and total motile count. [Gat, Itai, et al. “Covid-19 Vaccination BNT162B2 Temporarily Impairs Semen Concentration and Total Motile Count among Semen Donors.” Wiley Online Library, Andrology, 17 June 2022, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/andr.13209.] By suppressing discussion of this information, public health agencies, medical professionals, and governments globally denied and continue to deny men true informed consent. – article

*) [FIN] #institutional_corruption | Ovatko THL:n virkamiehet laiminlyöneet virkavelvollisuutensa?

Jaa linkkiä: https://pelastetaansuomenlapset.fi/ovatko-thln-virkamiehet-laiminlyoneet-virkavelvollisuutensa/ Pelastetaan Suomen Lapset -riippumaton lääkäri- ja tutkijaryhmä on tehnyt KANTELUN OIKEUSKANSLERILLE THL:n ASIATTOMASTA VASTAUKSESTA LÄÄKÄRIRYHMÄN KYSYMYKSIIN koronarokotusten vaikutuksista suomalaisten fertiliteettiin, raskauteen ja syntyvän lapsen terveyteen. Oikeuskanslerille jää nyt päätettäväksi, ovatko THL:n virkamiehet laiminlyöneet virkavelvollisuutensa, kun he eivät suostu asiallisesti vastaamaan terveydenhuollon ammattilaisille, kuten PSL:n lääkäriryhmälle. – article

*) #fertility | COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function | James A. Thorp, M.D. et al.

When normalized by time-available, doses-given, or number

of persons vaccinated, all COVID-19 vaccine AEs far exceed the

safety signal on all recognized thresholds.

These results necessitate a worldwide moratorium on the

use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy – article

*) #vaccine_safety | #inflation_of_the_science | Prof. Robert Clancy Calls Out Fertility Red Flags Found in Pfizer’s Biodistribution Data

”The implantation loss…in the control group was 4.1%…but when you look at one of the groups getting the mRNA vaccine it was 9.8% which was statistically significant.” Full Video: – video clip

*) #fertility | Lipid Nanoparticles Drive mRNA Delivery to Placenta and Hopefully no Further – Mouse Model: Genetic Code Found in Placenta but Not Fetus | Peter McCullough

Let’s hope these preclinical data hold up in humans since so many young mothers either were duped or forced into COVID-19 vaccination. Young parents who have become enlightened should vigilant for any medical problems in their babies if the mother has been vaccinated. – article

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | Portugal | There are already 3,631 reports of abortions and fetal deaths in Europe. Isn’t it time to talk to pregnant women yet?

For all these reasons, it can only be surprising that Infarmed does not expressly clarify – that will be, one would expect, its function – whether or not cases of abortions and fetal deaths associated with vaccines against covid-19 in Portugal have been reported. But there is not a single line. A zero. Anything. And there will be. There can only be. Statistically, with around 5 million pregnancies per year in the European Economic Area – already including those not completed –, only a strange miracle would prevent serious adverse reactions associated with vaccines against covid-19 in pregnant women on Portuguese soil from being reported, because Portugal has a weight of 2% in all births ( and pregnancies ) from this European region. Therefore, it will be wise to admit that 2% of pregnancies will correspond to 2% of serious adverse reactions, or values not far from this; unless, of course, there are miracles. – article

*) #fertility | A miscarriage of statistics: The thalidomide sequel – Proof that the miscarriage rate after the COVID vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations tried to hide it

Proof that the miscarriage rate after the COVID vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations hide it This story is not going away, however much the pharma companies and their vaccination-in-pregnancy foot soldiers want it to. The recent revelations of the #Placentagate scandal has brought it to a head, and we are going to keep gnawing away. – article

*) #fertility | OB/GYN Dr. Kim Biss on the Increase in Pregnancy Complications She is Seeing Since 2021

”We’re going to try to look into…if there is any spike [protein] or lipid nanoparticles in the uterine tissue because sadly some women have had to get hysterectomies immediately after birth because we can’t stop the bleeding.” Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2f721m-miscarriage-rates-rise-pregnancies-decline-hydroxy-in-pregnancy-obgyn-dr.-k.html – video clip

*) #manipulation_by_data | #fertility | Revealed: NZ Medsafe’s Safety Assessment of the Pfizer Vaccine for Pregnant Women – Chris James, Group Manager of Medsafe told in Court by an expert, ”It is concerning that public health officials did not reveal this atypical feature of Comirnaty.”

As part of New Zealand’s provisional approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the country’s regulator Medsafe prepared a Non-Clinical Assessment in January 2021 which concluded that: the lipid nanoparticles were distributed through the body, mainly into the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries .

with regard to pregnancy, “although not directly addressable from the nonclinical data, there may be a basis in the current circumstances for concluding the risk of vaccination during pregnancy is outweighed by the potential benefits of immunity particularly for specific subpopulations at heightened risk .”

the proposed data sheet notes that there is limited experience in pregnant women and provides appropriately cautious advice that, “Administration of Comirnaty in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for mother and fetus.” Despite Medsafe’s assessment, the Medical Council issued guidance to all GPs in April 2021 which instructed doctors to only discuss the benefits of vaccination and warned that there “was no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional health practice, nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners”. – article

*) #fertility | Pregnancy Problems, Maternal Mortality at All-Time High – Are they caused by the COVID Vaccines?

Skyrocketing Maternal Death Rate in 2021 According to a new report by the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2021, maternal deaths soared to their highest rates in almost 60 years. There was a 40 percent increase in the number of birthing moms who died during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth. That translates into 1,205 pregnant women and postpartum moms who died in 2021 (over three women a day), compared to 861 women in 2020 and 754 in 2019. This is the highest rate of maternal demise since 1965, according to newspaper reports. These numbers are actually more concerning than they may first appear. The birth rate in the United States has been trending downward, so we would expect fewer women to die in or around childbirth in the past few years. – article

*) #fertility | Impact on Pregnancy and Conflicts of Interest – The elephant in the room may be an understatement!

The elephant in the room may be an understatement! – video

*) #fertility | US Maternal Death Rates Up Sharply

Modern obstetrical care in the US has had a major impact in reducing maternal death rates over several decades. Now, there is a reversal of these trends. From the start of the pandemic, there have been reports with mixed results for mortality among pregnant women with COVID-19 infection and after COVID- 9 vaccination. Sadly, many women have had both exposures in 2021, and beyond. Now death during or shortly after pregnancy is skyrocketing – article

*) #fertility | “Dramatic Increase” in Maternal and Infant Mortality Rates in South Carolina

Devastating data from two new reports by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Control (DHEC) “show a dramatic increase” in deaths of mothers and infants. The 2023 Infant Mortality Report shows the total number of infant deaths was “the highest in nearly a decade,” with 416 deaths. In 2012 there were 435 infant deaths. According to the report, Black infants are “dying at a rate nearly 2.5 times that of White infants.” The second report, using data from 2018-2019, investigated “66 pregnancy-associated deaths from 2019″—the state’s most recent data. The 2019 report from the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC) showed a 9.3% increase in maternal deaths directly related to “pregnancy itself from the year before.” The pregnancy-related mortality rate in South Carolina is higher than the national average, “especially in non-Hispanic Black women.” – article

*) #fertility | The False Messaging on Vaccines Given to Pregnant Women

Recently, a lengthy vaccine evaluation report sponsored by Pfizer and submitted to the Australian regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) dated January 2021 was released under a Freedom of Information request. The report contains significant new information that had been suppressed by the TGA and by Pfizer itself. Much of this relates directly to the issue of safety in pregnancy, and impacts on the fertility of women of child-bearing age. The whole report is important, but four key data points stand out; The rapid decline in antibody and T cells in monkeys following second dose,

Biodistribution studies (previously released in 2021 through an FOI request in Japan)

Data on the impact of fertility outcomes for rats.

Data on fetal abnormalities in rats. – article

*) #fertility | Miscarriages and Dead Infants Were Described in a Secret FDA Review, but Hidden from The Public – Pfizer Tried to Hide Its Report for 75 Years

A new document was released to ICAN this April, thanks to a FOIA legal action that compelled the government to provide Pfizer documents they tried to keep secret for 75 years. Indeed, they had a good reason to hide it. That document is called “PREGNANCY AND LACTATION CUMULATIVE REVIEW.” Many findings in it validate several concerns of COVID vaccine skeptics. – article

*) #fertility | The disturbing truth about ‘safe’ vaccines for mothers-to-be

Pfizer’s data indicate that the vaccinated group suffered DOUBLE the number of failed pregnancies compared with the unvaccinated group, a higher number of congenital deformities, and trials showed the vaccine migrated to the ovaries. When the immune system sees cells in the ovaries containing the vaccine’s spike protein, it will kill them. This can be any cell, including eggs (ova). It is not known how many, but women are born with all their eggs so if you are a six-year-old with vaccine spike protein in your ovaries, to lose some means a shorter fertility period. In the first full month of the vaccine rollout, January 2021, a lengthy vaccine evaluation report was submitted by Pfizer to Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). It was not made public but was finally released this year after a Freedom of Information request (FoI) was submitted. The study was in rats and does not prove harm in humans, but raises a large red flag. – article

*) #fertility | Pfizer’s Pregnancy & Lactation Cumulative Review Reveals Damning Data

A damning 8-page document was recently released, as part of this month’s court-ordered Pfizer data dump. I have written many reports for Trial Site News on Pfizer’s trove of documents, which both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the pharmaceutical company wanted to remain hidden from the public until 2096. The links below are for all my analytical reports pertaining to Pfizer’s nonclinical and clinical trial documents, including its post-authorization safety report. https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/fdas-forced-hand-drops-pfizers-bombshell-safety-document – article

*) #fertility | OB/GYN Dr. Dan McDyer on the Irregular Bleeding & Cancers He Is Seeing in His Practice Since 2021

”There’s a distinct difference that I’ve seen over the past year to year and a half. The majority of patients have a laxity of the lower uterine segment and some are actually qualifying as postpartum hemorrhages.” Full Video: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/obgyns-speak-live-2/ – video

*) #fertility | Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway

“Of all the 69 reports we now have, this is the most disturbing,” expressed DailyClout CEO Dr. Naomi Wolf in a live stream on Sunday. “Because the bottom line is, according to a new tranche of Pfizer documents released just this month, this past month, April of 2023. And these are documents that go back to April of 2021 — exactly two years ago. Both Pfizer and the FDA knew that the mRNA COVID vaccine caused dire fetal and infant harms, including death.” – article

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | Dr. James Thorp’s excellent Nashville presentation Apr 29, 2023

*) #fertility | They Told Us It Was Safe For Pregnant & Breastfeeding Women, Then The Pfizer Docs Were Released

They all told us, and are still telling us, that the #Covid19 shots are safe and effective for pregnant and breast feeding women, but Pfizer’s own documents, which the FDA and #Pfizer wanted to remain hidden until 2096, tell a very different story. After trawling through various videos and webinars from 2021, I made this montage of what we were all told here in New Zealand about the #Pfizer mRNA shot being safe for pregnant and breast feeding women, juxtaposed with what Pfizer’s own documents tell us. – video

*) #fertility | Trial Data Released by Pfizer Shows Alarming Outcomes for Pregnant Women

A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection. This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with when it comes to assessing what will be the long term outcomes of mRNA vaccination. BUT was this really unknown to those recommending that mRNA vaccination was safe for pregnant women? Documents released by Pfizer under court order reveal that Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of clinical trial results indicating appalling outcomes for babies of pregnant women. – article

*) #fertility | Association between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts for menstrual disturbance and bleeding in women before and after menopause: nationwide, register based cohort study

Conclusions Weak and inconsistent associations were observed between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts for bleeding in women who are postmenopausal, and even less evidence was recorded of an association for menstrual disturbance or bleeding in women who were premenopausal. These findings do not provide substantial support for a causal association between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts related to menstrual or bleeding disorders. – study

*) #fertility | Are Pfizer Harming Our Women and Babies? – Why Are New Zealand’s Medical Regulation Bodies Not Informing Us Of The Harms?

Medsafe New Zealand’s Centre for Adverse Report Monitoring (CARM) states that only 5% of actual side effects are reported. This voluntary reporting scheme is woefully inadequate for post-marketing monitoring of a new product. CARM initially published regular reports on the Covid vaccine, but have since stopped. The last report, published in December 2022, has 67 records of spontaneous abortion (miscarriage). These are tabulated as an adverse event of special interest (AESI), defined as “medically significant events that have the potential to be causally associated with the vaccine and must be carefully monitored”. Two key questions arise from this: Is this highly-relevant information being conveyed to pregnant women?

What is being done to investigate further? The Medsafe database for the ten years Jan 2010 to Dec 2020, records a total of nine pregnancy adverse events for all influenza vaccinations administered in NZ, none of which were miscarriages. Compare this to the 67 miscarriages recorded in less than 18 months for the Covid vaccine – a dramatic increase! According to the Immunisation Advisory Committee (IMAC), data on the exact number of pregnant women in NZ who were injected with Pfizer is unavailable. – article

*) #excess_mortality | #fertility | Swedish Data – A quick dive into births, deaths, and COVID-19 data – And a major red-flag on Swedish fertility.

Deaths are indeed below baseline in most age groups in Sweden since the vaccine roll-out. But so were they during 2020, prior the “vaccines” – and there is no visible impact of their alleged effectiveness in the deaths data. On another hand, there is a major red flag as far as the births in Sweden are concerned, with a major drop of the fertility in 2022. – article

*) #fertility | Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines Linked to Increased Risk of Vaginal Bleeding: Study

Women vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are at higher risk of vaginal bleeding, according to a new study. One or more doses of the messenger RNA shots increased the risk of the bleeding in women aged 12 to 74, Swedish researchers reported in the study, published on May 3 by the British Medical Journal. Adjustments to the data resulted in the removal of some of the heightened risks, but even after adjustments, younger women were still more likely to experience bleeding after the first and third doses and older women were more likely to suffer from the issue after the first, second, and third doses. A number of studies, primarily based on self-reporting of symptoms, have identified menstrual irregularities and bleeding as potential side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. People have also filed reports to various reporting systems, such as the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and Israeli officials found signs that Pfizer’s vaccine causes menstrual issues. – article

*) #vaccine_safety | #fertility | Presenting my latest reports at PANDA’s Open Science Sessions | #transplacentally #transmammary

It was an honour to be invited by PANDA to present my latest investigative reports focusing on pregnancy and lactation adverse events from exposure to the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. My presentation covered my analysis of the European Medicines Agency’s Periodic Safety Update Report and Pfizer’s pregnancy & lactation review. You can watch it here. – video

*) #fertility | Dr. Mobeen Syed: Pandemic Destruction and the Emergence of Anti-Antibodies

“We found that spike protein for mRNA was present in mothers’ breast milk, which means the lipid nanoparticle traveled all the way to the breast tissue, and that means everywhere,” explains Dr. Syed. “Breast milk is produced when you take a cell and you take one-third of the cell and pinch it off, and that becomes milk. So whatever is inside the cell is donated to the baby. So, the mother really gives a part of her body to the baby. So now, if the mRNA is sitting in there, it actually goes in the breast milk. This was a fascinating new discovery for me.” Dr. Syed says that while he tries to focus only on the medical outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the associated politics, he is disturbed by the political and financial elements, and is worried that if another pandemic occurs, our response to it will be the same. “If a simple doctor like me, who is only reading the studies, can infer that the vaccine’s design should change, the receptor motif should be removed so that we don’t end up with anti-ACE2 antibodies, don’t you think that the people who are more capable and are in this field and in this profession of virology and vaccinology—they would know it better? That lack of interest? That baffles me,” says Dr. Syed. – video

*) #fertility | #hijacking_of_perception | Antivaxxers Blamed for ”Hijacking Data” as Birth Rates Continue to Decline in Australia and Sweden

Australia is not alone – Look at Sweden. Not many countries report births in a timely manner. Sweden does. Regrettably, Swedish birth rates are also down significantly. Not only are they down, but the 2023 births are much worse than the 2022 births, which were also depressed. – article

*) #fertility | Ongoing OBGYN issues since the Covid vax launch – Dr. Poppy Daniels’s Space

*) #fertility | Birth Rates Are Dropping Worldwide Post COVID-19 Vaccination—Here’s What Women Can Do

Birth rates have fallen all over the world “ominously,” said Dr. James Thorp, a practicing obstetrician gynecologist who specializes in high-risk pregnancies. This trend has been observed in the European Union using government data portals. Countries like the UK have seen a deficit of nearly 5,000 births per month in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to previous years. This downward trend started after COVID-19 vaccination. So how have things fared in the United States? There are mixed signals. According to newly released CDC data, last year the United States was about a total of 3,000 babies short compared to 2021. The lead author of the report said this is a very small change, so officials are treating it as a normal indicator of the overall declining birth rate trend. Since 2014, birth rates have been declining by 2 percent every year. Despite that, there is something concerning happening on the ground that is affecting a portion of pregnant women. At the end of last year, a nurse whistleblower released a letter from a hospital in Fresno, California. The letter described how the hospital was seeing an unprecedented rise in monthly stillbirths. Their rate was around 22 stillbirths and creeping higher. Thorp says that in the years prior to COVID-19 vaccination, the stillbirth rate was around 5.8. “This is a 40-fold standard deviation surge in stillbirths that occurred only after the rollout of the vaccine,” said Thorp. So what could be driving this? Thorp said that the greatest risk to a pregnant woman is inflammation. “To my understanding and my clinical experience, the most inflammatory agent ever introduced in medicine is the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Thorp. Meanwhile, Dr. John Littell, a family physician from Florida who specializes in managing pregnancies, suspects that COVID-19 vaccines may be causing micro-clotting in the placenta. “You just have to do whatever you can to prevent these small blood clots and to optimize the flow to the developing baby,” said Littell. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) is still strongly recommending bivalent boosters “as soon as possible to maximize maternal and fetal health.” Join Dr. Thorp and Dr. Littell on Frontline Health as they talk about concrete strategies pregnant women can take to protect themselves and their babies from the risks of COVID-19 vaccines. – video

*) #vaccination_of_children | #fertility | Health effects in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, with covariates for breastfeeding status and type of birth

Results from the analysis of relationships between vaccination and breastfeeding status showed that the lowest percentages of adverse diagnoses were observed for ”unvaccinated and breastfed” children; the highest were observed for ”vaccinated and not breastfed” children. Results from the analysis of relationships between vaccination and birth delivery status showed that the lowest percentages of adverse diagnoses were observed for unvaccinated children delivered vaginally and the highest were observed for vaccinated children delivered via cesarean section. These particular analyses, and results, appear to be unique in the medical literature. – article

*) #fertility | Protect Pregnancy and Breastfeeding-Do No Harm | CCCA

The precautionary principle demands that we err on the side of caution when there are unknown risks for a given medical product. This is especially true for pregnant and breastfeeding women who must consider not only themselves, but the impact on their developing fetus or child. An international panel of pregnancy, birthing and breastfeeding experts join together to create resources to empower pregnant and breastfeeding women to make informed choices. The following resources are prepared by CCCA and Mama Bears Project. – article

*) #fertility | Are the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines safe for pregnant & breastfeeding women?

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance presents ”Are the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines safe for pregnant & breastfeeding women?” Visit our ”Protect Pregnancy – Do No Harm” page for our Resource Guide. https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/all/protect-pregnancy/ – video

*) #fertility | How Did We Know That the COVID-19 Vaccines Would Decimate Global Fertility? – The Forgotten History of Elitist Population Control Programs

In short, a year ago, bringing up the idea that the vaccines could cause an unprecedented decrease in the population was immensely controversial and understandably, even in this movement, very few people wanted to touch it. However, now that so much evidence of this problem has emerged, many now are (e.g., Arkmedic wrote one of the best pieces I’ve seen on the link between the vaccines and miscarriages). Because of the highly controversial and speculative nature of many of the depopulation claims, at the time I initially wrote about them, I felt it was important to focus on the concrete details which could be proven. Recently Gavin DeBecker (a relatively unknown figure who has done an incredible amount of work to help this movement) compiled a large pool of evidence corroborating the ideas put forth below. What follows is the original article along with DeBecker’s contribution. – article

*) #manipulation_by_data | #fertility | Britain | Why is the MHRA hiding critical safety data on the covid vaccines? – They are still withholding the crucial pregnancy outcomes data

We have reported before on the basic failings of the MHRA in their duty with respect to safety monitoring of the covid vaccines. Now, we can reveal a new scandal as a result of a Freedom of Information Request by the tenacious Cheryl Grainger about the 2000 pregnant women who were vaccinated in the first half of 2021 who the MHRA were supposed to have been monitoring. Summary Following Cheryl’s FOI of 13 April 2023 asking for the outcome data on the monitored pregnant women, on 19th July 2023 the MHRA stated that they had all of the information Cheryl requested but refused to release it, citing exemption under Section 22 of the FOI Act; this exemption applies when a ‘future’ report is to be issued containing the relevant information.

Even though all the relevant pregnancy outcomes data would have been known by mid 2022, the MHRA provided no information as to when this ‘future’ report would be issued.

The MHRA did, however, send Cheryl a copy of a redacted report dated July 2021 marked “Not for Publication” sent to the Pharmacovigilance Expert Advisory Group (PEAG) for advice.

This report to the PEAG provided information about the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) reported up until 30 June 2021 by the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor (YCVM) Group (a self selected group of 30,000 people who registered to provide regular updates of any adverse reactions to their vaccinations).

An astonishing 53% of all those in the YCVM reported at least one ADR (adverse drug reaction). Of those receiving the AZ vaccine 59.2% reported at least one ADR, compared to 38.8% for Pfizer and 59.3% for Moderna.

There were 1366 pregnant women in the YCVM. Of those who received the AZ vaccine a whopping 66% (124 out of 203) reported at least one ADR; 38% of the Pfizer recipients and 61% of the Moderna recipients reported at least one ADR.

Because of the timing of the report to the PEAG there is only minimal information on the pregnancy outcomes (only 6 births in total had been recorded by 30 June 2021).

Despite the report making clear the high importance of continuing the YCVM the scheme appears to have been halted shortly after the July 2021 report. This suggests that the promised report being withheld now under Section 22 of the FOI Act must have been completed well over a year ago.

Despite the obvious safety signals in the ‘not for publication’ report sent to the PEAG in July 2021 we do not know what the PEAG response was. It is possible that the quiet (still not officially announced) withdrawal of the AZ vaccine around this time was one result of the report, but it begs the question why the entire vaccine programme was not halted at this point.

– article

*) #fertility | Pfizer drip feeds data from its pregnancy trial of covid-19 vaccine – Analysis of the data so far shows the trial was underpowered, poorly designed and incomplete.

Given that pregnant women were being vaccinated with a product that had not undergone rigorous safety testing in pregnancy, the FDA was asked if and why it allowed Pfizer to scale back the trial. The FDA replied, “As a general matter, FDA does not comment on interactions it may or may not be having with sponsors about their clinical trials.” Angela Spelsberg, an epidemiologist and medical director at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Aachen in Germany agreed that the integrity of the study had been compromised. – article

*) #fertility | analysis from Thorp et al demonstrates serious harm from unnecessary, unsafe, and ineffective mRNA vaccination of mother and child in utero.

*) #fertility | Danish Population Study: 30% of Female COVID-19 Vaccinated Experience Menstrual Cycle Disruption

Researchers from Aarhus University reported on two studies recently looking into COVID-19 side effects. The investigations include 1) a study finding more typical side effects from pain at the injection site to fatigue most common in women, younger persons (age 25 to 35 years of age), and persons who were not only previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 but also experienced side effects and 2) of women receiving COVID-19 vaccines 30% of the subjects menstruating report changes in their cycles post-vaccination. Contributing the data to these two studies was the BioCoVac BiCoVac (au.dk) Danish cohort, enabling the clinical investigators the ability to conduct larger longitudinal studies involving the Danish population. – study

*) #fertility | Study in pre-print shows in well-accepted in vitro cell line model (K562) that Pfizer vax inhibits accumulation of embryo-fetal hemoglobin, critical to baby’s development in pregnancy

Another concerning finding re potential negative impact of mRNA vax on pregnancy outcomes! – post & – study

*) #fertility | Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk | Published:September 19, 2023

Interpretation Our findings demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is not confined to the injection site but spreads systemically and is packaged into BM EVs. However, as only trace quantities are present and a clear translational activity is absent, we believe breastfeeding post-vaccination is safe, especially 48 h after vaccination. Nevertheless, since the minimum mRNA vaccine dose to elicit an immune reaction in infants <6 months is unknown, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal vaccination. – study

*) #fertility | Unexpected vaginal bleeding and COVID-19 vaccination in nonmenstruating women

*) #fertility | #hijacking_of_perception | #MediaBias | COVID vaccine during pregnancy helps protect newborns, new study finds | CBS

The findings from the CDC-backed Overcoming COVID-19 Network were published Thursday in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. They drew from data on hospitalizations from 26 pediatric hospitals around the country through May 2023. The effectiveness dropped to 35% when measured in infants from 3 to 5 months old. COVID vaccines are currently approved in the U.S. for children ages 6 months and up, but not the youngest babies. So ”these findings indicate that maternal vaccination during pregnancy could help prevent COVID-19–related hospitalization in infants too young to be vaccinated,” the study’s authors wrote. – article

*) #fertility | Neonatal Deaths in Vaccinated Mothers 28% Greater, UK Study Reveals Accidentally – They were trying to prove that Covid vaccine is ”safe and effective”

A new study was published in the British Medical Journal. Working for the UK government, its authors set out to prove that COVID vaccines were safe in pregnancy. However, some findings are disturbing and point at the opposite. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.10.09.23296737v1 – article

*) #fertility | If Sweden Won, Why are Swedish Birth Rates Plummeting?

Graphs like the one below, showing Sweden with the lowest excess mortality in all of Europe during the pandemic period, are widely cited as ostensible evidence of this victory of Sweden’s “no lockdown” approach. But the opposition to the Covid measures has been spectacularly wrong-footed in citing such data, since if Sweden did indeed resist lockdown, it by no means resisted mass vaccination. As the below Statista graph illustrates, Sweden in fact had one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe. If the vaccination ranking is not quite a mirror image of the mortality ranking, it is, nonetheless, striking that while high-vax Sweden has the lowest excess mortality in the mortality graph, Bulgaria, which has the lowest vaccination rate, has the highest excess mortality. – article

*) #fertility | DNA Contamination in Pfizer Shots Could Transfer From Pregnant Mom to Fetus, Experts Suggest

Contamination overview

McKernan’s testing — confirmed by “lots of other labs,” according to Bridle — revealed that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna contain bacterial plasmid DNA contamination. McKernan said the plasmid DNA likely originates from the manufacturing process, where DNA plasmids from E. coli bacteria are used to generate the spike protein mRNA. Though it was supposed to be fully removed, DNA sequencing of vaccine vial contents shows remnants persist. Both the plasmid DNA “backbone” and specific gene sequences have been detected, according to McKernan. The bacterial backbone itself could cause unintended immune reactions. For example, lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a component of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria like E. coli, is a known endotoxin, according to immunologist, biologist and biochemist Jessica Rose, Ph.D. LPS can, in sufficient quantities, cause septic shock. Other contaminants include dsRNA or double-stranded RNA, McKernan said. This is formed during bacterial transcription of the plasmid during manufacturing. The human immune system identifies dsRNA as a sign of viral infection, which can trigger inflammatory cytokine production. McKernan also found other foreign proteins, for example, those coding for antibiotic resistance or replication. – article

*) #fertility | #The_Reckoning | EXCLUSIVE: Demand for ’unvaxxed’ sperm spikes: Women are turning to shady Facebook groups looking for donors who refused to get the Covid shot | Daily Mail

Anti-vaccine sentiment has infected almost every part of America after the Covid pandemic – from academia to politics. But the anti-vax movement appears to have now have infiltrated the world of online sperm donation, where wannabe mothers seek out samples from men who refused to take the Covid shot. Jonathan David Rinaldi, dubbed ’The Sperminator’, was a prolific donor for years on the Facebook group Sperm Donation USA, the largest sperm donation group in America. But after seeing a ’massive increase’ in requests for sperm from unvaccinated donors, he broke off and started his own splinter group exclusively for the anti-vax. – article

*) #fertility | Deaths in Pregnancy and Fetal Deaths – Pregnant women started dying of COVID after introduction of COVID vaccines

Of all women who died during pregnancy throughout 2020, less than 2% died with a diagnosis of O98.5 (other viral disease complicating pregnancy). Once vaccines were introduced this number shot up and peaked at almost 40% in September, 2021. The large spike in summer is not due to a delay of harmful effects, but because vaccinating in Q3 was MUCH more dangerous than vaccinating in Q1 or Q2 (and the proportion of pregnant women who considered gene therapeutics in pregnancy a good idea probably increased throughout the year – thanks to the marketing campaign). – article

*) #fertility | Transfection of oocytes and other types of ovarian cells in rabbits after direct injection into uterine arteries of adenoviruses and plasmid/liposomes

.. It was found that both adenovirus and plasmid vectors transfected oocytes at the primordial and primary follicle stage when they were not protected by the zona pellucida, whereas no transfection was seen in oocytes surrounded by the zona pellucida. Efficient transfection of corpus luteum and granulosa cells was also detected by adenoviral and plasmid vectors. Transfection of oocytes and other ovarian cells was verified by X-gal staining and laser microdissection, followed by PCR analysis. HSV-T K gene transfer, followed by ganciclovir treatment, led to destruction of a significant number of oocytes, whereas HSV-T K gene transfer alone did not lead to toxic effects. It is concluded that the presence of a high concentration of adenovirus or plasmid vectors via the uterine artery may lead to transfection of zona-pellucida-free oocytes and other ovarian cells. – study

*) #fertility | OB-GYN Drops Alarming Miscarriage Data Before Congress: “I’ve Never Seen This Before”

“I’ve never seen this before,” testified Dr. Kimberly Biss, an OB-GYN who has been involved in 8,000 pregnancies, before Congress in the “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing Monday. “How many of your patients or pregnant women that you know of experience miscarriages after taking the COVID-19 vaccines — or injections?” asked representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Dr. Biss first explained that the vaccination rate among her patient population was about 60% and that most of the patients received three injections. “Very few received four or more.” “What’s concerning,” detailed Dr. Biss, “is the majority of the patients received their injections in 2021 and early 2022. However, we’re still seeing lingering effects.” – article

*) #fertility | How to Make COVID Vaccines Appear to be ”Safe for Pregnancy”

Are COVID vaccines safe for women trying to become pregnant? A newly published study that intended to prove that COVID vaccines are safe for women trying to become pregnant is raising more questions than it answers. The study appears to intentionally exclude women most likely to experience miscarriage, but only among the vaccinated cohort! https://academic.oup.com/humrep/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/humrep/dead211/7326030 This study is cited on Twitter by COVID vaccine promoters, who did not read it past the abstract, as the full text is not free. – article

*) #fertility | Deaths of Scottish babies – Risk of 1 death for every 690 doses given in pregnancy

Public Health Scotland demonstrated a significant increase in neonatal deaths (in the first month of life) in 2021 but refused to investigate whether it was related to the vaccine because such an analysis “whilst being uninformative for public health decision making, had the potential to be used to harm vaccine confidence”. One particular Scotsman, who tweets here and has this substack, has persevered with FOI requests and has revealed alarming signals that Public Health Scotland chose to ignore. There was a clear rise in neonatal deaths amounting to an extra 35 dead babies which coincided exactly with when pregnant women were vaccinated. – article

*) #vaccine_safety | #fertility | COVID Vaccines Integrate Into Human DNA, Study Finds – The much-ridiculed ”antivax trope” proved to be true

Summary: a study of humans suffering from Long Covid analyzed their cellular DNA. The authors unexpectedly found genes uniquely specific to the Pfizer COVID vaccine in human blood cells. This finding proves that mRNA COVID vaccines permanently integrate into the DNA of some COVID-vaccinated people. A newly published study analyzed human DNA isolated from volunteers’ blood samples. Authors looked for matches between blood cells’s DNA and genetic sequences unique to the Pfizer COVID vaccine BNT162b2. After using sensitive tests, scientists found genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the genomes of blood samples analyzed. – article

*) #vaccination_of_children | #fertility | Reaffirming a Positive Correlation Between Number of Vaccine Doses and Infant Mortality Rates: A Response to Critics

Results The critics’ reanalysis combines 185 developed and Third World nations that have varying rates of vaccination and socioeconomic disparities. Despite the presence of inherent confounding variables, a small, statistically significant positive correlation of r = 0.16 (p < .03) is reported that corroborates the positive trend in our study. Multiple linear regression analyses report high correlations between IMR and HDI, but the number of vaccine doses as an additional predictor is not statistically significant. This finding is a likely consequence of known misclassification errors in HDI. Linear regression of IMR as a function of percentage vaccination rates reports statistically significant inverse correlations for 7 of 8 vaccines. However, several anomalies in the scatter plots of the data suggest that the chosen linear model is problematic. Our odds ratio analysis conducted on the original dataset controlled for several variables. None of these variables lowered the correlation below 0.62, thus robustly confirming our findings. Our sensitivity analysis reported statistically significant positive correlations between the number of vaccine doses and IMR when we expanded our original analysis from the top 30 to the 46 nations with the best IMRs. Additionally, a replication of our original study using updated 2019 data corroborated the trend we found in our first paper (r = 0.45, p = .002). Conclusions A positive correlation between the number of vaccine doses and IMRs is detectable in the most highly developed nations but attenuated in the background noise of nations with heterogeneous socioeconomic variables that contribute to high rates of infant mortality, such as malnutrition, poverty, and substandard health care. – study

2024

*) #fertility | Ask Why 429 Moms Died – Covid Deaths in Pregnancy Rose 300 Percent During Delta. Blame The Toxic Combination of Covid Plus Vaccines

“U.S. maternal deaths are on a worrisome trajectory,” the American Medical Association declared after news that pregnancy-related deaths soared 40 percent in 2021 to levels unseen since 1965. But in releasing its 2021 maternal mortality report—seventeen months after the fact—the U.S. Centers for Disease Control left out crucial context. It made no mention of the role of Covid-19, even in the pandemic’s worst year and even as data was readily available. We analyzed that data, assisted by a programmer and an actuary, and found a disturbing trend. Of the 1,205 mothers who died in or within forty-two days of pregnancy in 2021, 429 had Covid-19 on the death certificate as either the primary or a contributing cause—a 321 percent increase in Covid pregnancy deaths from the first wave in 2020. By comparison, total Covid deaths in the United States rose a relatively modest 20 percent—one-fifteen as much as in pregnant women. – article

*) #narrative_turning? | The Long Awaited Debate Of Covid Science: A Team of Experts Rebut The Expert Opinions of BC’s College of Physicians and Surgeons

Through FOIA obtained emails, Hoffe and his lawyer discovered that the College’s first and only internal response was to find someone to report Dr. Hoffe for writing the letter. There is no evidence of any concern for the patients nor a request or investigation into Hoffe’s patient records. They instead simply told him each report was a “coincidence” and that it was best if he stop talking about this issue in the hospital. Both shocking and unsurprising I know. He instead rightly began speaking out publicly and the three mainstream media outlets in Canada (there are only 3) have in turn, viciously and repeatedly done hit jobs on him, making him appear as the least credible doctor in the country (which my readers know well is a censoring tactic, i.e. make truth tellers appear as un-credible as possible so no-one will listen to or believe them). More recently the College began an investigation into Dr. Hoffe for numerous public comments he has made since his letter. This is a summary of the supposedly inaccurate statements made by Dr. Hoffe: 6.1. Patient Safety and Experimental Nature ………………………………………………………………… 23 6.2. Potential Harms to Fertility in Women …………………………………………………………………… 27 6.3. Myocarditis in Children ………………………………………………………………………………………. 30 6.4. Ivermectin for Treatment and Prophylaxis ……………………………………………………………… 33 6.5. Ivermectin Access ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 36 6.6. Harms to Pregnant Women …………………………………………………………………………………. 39 6.7. Microscopic Clotting ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 42 6.8. Adverse Events Following Immunization ………………………………………………………………… 46 6.9. Harms to Children ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 50 6.10. Vaccine Shedding ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 53 6.11. Statement (1). April 4, 2021, email to Dr. Carol Fenton from Dr. Charles Hoffe………………. 56 6.12. Statement (2). April 5, 2021, open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry from Dr. Charles Hoffe ……… 60 6.13. Statement (3). April 21, 2021, email to Dr. Carol Fenton from Dr. Charles Hoffe …………….. 64 – article

*) #fertility | #vaccine_safety | COVID Vaccine Contaminates Breast Milk, Study Finds – Scientific confirmation of COVID vaccine shedding

A new scientific study published in the Lancet Discovery Science on Sep 19 analyzed breast milk and found COVID vaccine mRNA present in the milk of 10 mothers out of 13 breastfeeding women analyzed. – article

*) #fertility | COVID Vaccines Are Most Dangerous in the First Trimester of Pregnancy, Study Suggests – Swedish and Norwegian newborns: postnatal outcomes depend on vaccination trimester

A new study was published in JAMA yesterday. This study of infants born in Sweden and Norway during the pandemic includes valuable and hard-to-find data: Sensitivity analyses show subsets of mothers, for example, vaccinated mothers who did not have COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Breakdown by the trimester of COVID vaccine exposure. When looked at together, the data mentioned above raises serious questions about Covid vaccine safety in pregnancy. Those who tout the benefits of maternal COVID vaccination often state that vaccines prevent COVID-19, which is dangerous to fetuses. This study has a sensitivity analysis that belies this theory. First of all, COVID vaccines did NOT meaningfully reduce infections during pregnancy, as Table 1 shows – article

*) #fertility | ”Transplacental Transmission of the COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination”

Conclusions:

Our findings suggest that the vaccine mRNA is not localized to the injection site and can spread

systemically to the placenta and umbilical cord blood. The detection of the spike protein in the

placental tissue indicates the bioactivity of the vaccine mRNA reaching the placenta. Notably, the

vaccine mRNA was largely fragmented in the cord blood and, to a lesser extent, in the placenta.

To our knowledge, these two cases demonstrate, for the first time, the ability of the COVID-19

vaccine mRNA to penetrate the fetal-placental barrier and reach the intrauterine environment. – study

October 3, 2022 – World Council for Health | General Assembly – Dr. Jessica Rose an Update on Fertility Data & VAERS – WATCH, BACKUP, EXCERPT, CREDIT

“If This [mRNA] Crap Gets into the Germline, We’re Screwed”

*) #fertility | Canadian Gov’t Database Reveals Catastrophic Reproductive Damage to Men and Women Post-mRNA Vaccine Rollout

Overview We are providing an even more granular analysis of years 2015 through 2022, using data from Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP). This OHIP dataset includes about six million unique patients. Importantly, it contains four years of ‘baseline’ data from before COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccines appeared in Canada, as well as data from the 2020, when only COVID-19 the disease was present, and the ‘COVID vaccine years’ of 2021 and 2022. This gives us a window into the health changes Ontarians experienced following the introduction COVID vaccines, of which over eighty-five percent of Ontario residents took two doses by March 30, 2022. About fifty percent of people in Ontario received a third “booster” dose by that same date. Therefore, the data reflects a very highly vaccinated population and the fallout from those vaccinations. This dataset shows clear evidence of an increased numbers of patients who sought medical care after the public rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, for reproductive disorders. The categories of reproductive disorders that showed increased starting in 2021 ranges from male infertility (low- and no-sperm count) to pelvic inflammation to menstrual disorders and post-menopausal bleeding to missed and incomplete abortions, or what is commonly known as miscarriages. – article

*) #fertility | Do COVID-19 Vaccines Pose Risks to Pregnant Women? Large Latin American Study Launched to Find Out

TrialSite has pointed out that even the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declared in the package insert of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for example, under section 8.1 of the package insert “pregnancy” that “Available data on COMIRNATY administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.” So, one could ask how could there be a recommendation for vaccination of pregnant women with the FDA’s lack of data to properly assess such risk? Perhaps this is the goal of the CLAP Network study titled “Description of maternal and neonatal adverse events in pregnant people immunised with COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy in the CLAP NETWORK of sentinel sites: nested case–control analysis of the immunization-associated risk – a study protocol.” See the link. The retrospective cohort nested case-control study in pregnant women who attended maternity hospitals from eight Latin American and Caribbean countries involves use of a perinatal electronic clinical history database with neonatal and obstetric information. The study focus centers on the proportion of pregnant people vaccinated for COVID-19 recording the following maternal and neonatal events: preterm infant, small for gestational age, low birth weight, stillbirth, neonatal death, congenital malformations, maternal near miss and maternal death. Other risks under investigation in association with COVID-19 vaccines include “the risk of prematurity, small for gestational age and low birth weight.” – article

*) #fertility | New: Low birthrates will devastate the global economy if not reversed. A look at what is happening with fertility numbers, why this is such a big economic problem, and what some of the solutions look like.

First, what is going on with population? Birthrates are now below ‘replacement’ (2.1 births per woman) in most countries in the world. But economic hit will be especially severe because low birthrate countries account for *90%* of global GDP. How bad are the numbers? Most countries aren’t near the replacement level, but far below it. Countries at only around ½ of replacement include Japan, China, Korea, Canada, Spain, Poland, and Chile. The scariest thing? Fertility keeps plunging lower every year. – thread

*) #adverse_events | #vaccine_safety | #fertility | FOURTH V-SAFE PRODUCTION REVEALS A DISTURBING TREND IN MISCARRIAGES AND MENSTRUAL DISTURBANCES FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION

While CDC assures the public that COVID-19 vaccines do not cause fertility issues, and that any menstrual irregularities are minor and temporary, the V-safe free-text entries CDC was forced to produce by a court order show the opposite! ICAN’s review of the free-text records produced to date, which are only a small fraction of the total set to be released by CDC, reveal at least 500 reports of miscarriage and more than 2,000 reports of menstrual disturbances. Here are a few examples: “I had a miscarriage at 13 weeks between my first and second vaccine. No chromosomal abnormalities detected.”

“I started my menstrual cycle and I’ve been in menopause for 11mo. I started the night of my vaccine. Not sure if it was a coincidence.”

“I had miscarriage after 2nd dose of Pfizer covid vaccine. I felt fine until I had the vaccine and within 48 hrs pregnancy symptoms ceased. I have no history of fertility issues or complications and had 2 healthy uneventful pregnancies prior to this.”

“I feel this has affected my hormones greatly. About a week after my shot I felt thrown into menopause. Hot flashes, horrible night sweats, mood swings and anxiety. Prior to shot I had none of these symptoms.” Not only has CDC ignored these reports from its own V-safe program, but it has also ignored studies from healthcare specialists within the United States supporting these same harms. For example, one study found significant harms to pregnant women and infants following COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Instead of taking these reported harms seriously, CDC’s website instead points to a study funded by none other than CDC itself to claim COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is not associated with adverse outcomes. This again reflects that CDC is not a medical or science organization, but rather a political one. And like all political entities, it sets a policy—in this case that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and everyone must partake—and then only publishes information to support that policy. People don’t matter. Facts don’t matter. Only the policy of increased vaccine uptake matters. ICAN will continue to review and report on the V-safe free-text entries as they are received. If you are interested in reviewing the free-text entries, you can download this data directly. – article

*) #fertility | Israeli Study Explains How Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Shot Causes Menstrual Irregularities

On June 26th, a study entitled, ‘The direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccination on human ovarian granulosa cells explains menstrual irregularities’ was published in Nature by Bar-Joseph et al., a group of researchers from Tel Aviv University, Israel. This ground-breaking mechanistic paper comes after numerous observational studies have reported on menstrual irregularities (such as prolonged and heavy bleeding) experienced by women, following the Covid mRNA shots. The following studies cited in the Israeli paper, confirm the link. Male, V. Menstruation and covid-19 vaccination. BMJ

Lee, K. M. N. et al. Investigating trends in those who experience menstrual bleeding changes after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Science Advances

Wong, K. K. et al. Menstrual irregularities and vaginal bleeding after COVID-19 vaccination reported to v-safe active surveillance, USA in December 2020–January 2022: an observational cohort study. The Lancet

Male, V. COVID-19 vaccination and menstruation. Science

Nazir, M. et al. Menstrual abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccines: a systematic review. Vacunas

Rodríguez Quejada, L., Toro Wills, M. F., Martínez-Ávila, M. C. & Patiño-Aldana, A. F. Menstrual cycle disturbances after COVID-19 vaccination. Women’s Health

Baena-García, L. et al. Premenstrual and menstrual changes reported after COVID-19 vaccination: the EVA project. Women’s Health

Alvergne, A., Woon, E. Von & Male, V. Effect of COVID-19 vaccination on the timing and flow of menstrual periods in two cohorts. Frontiers

Wang, S. et al. A prospective study of the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination with changes in usual menstrual cycle characteristics. American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology Their startling findings revealed how human primary GCs exposed in vitro to the Pfizer vaccine (BNT162b2) showed altered mRNA transcripts: InhibinB was significantly upregulated, AMH was downregulated. To accompany their in-vitro investigation, the researchers interviewed women attending the Sourasky Medical Centre, around 4 months after receiving their third dose of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 124 women included in their final analysis: Forty percent of women with regular menstruations and 53% of women with irregular menstruations reported various changes in their cycle length and bleeding patterns following administration of the 3rd vaccine dose. The researchers then went on to investigate: Whether the detected increase in inhibinB, following a direct vaccine exposure, can also be tracked in vaccinated women and point to its role in menstrual irregularities. To that end, we analyzed blood samples from five women before and ~1 month after 3rd dose vaccination. All women reported changes in their menstrual bleeding pattern post the vaccine. Blood was collected without recording the day of the menstrual cycle. Since FSH/InhibinB present a relatively stable ratio, independent of the day of cycle 29, and as each woman has her own FSH/InhibinB ratio that is steady, not only throughout the cycle but in following cycles 30, 31, we followed that ratio. We found that for all women tested, the FSH/InhibinB ratio was changed 2–3 folds post vaccination. This change reinforces our hypothesis that vaccination caused an immediate elevation in InhibinB expression, that led to changes in the menstrual cycles’ length and bleeding, as well as to an altered FSH/InhibinB ratio a month later. – article

*) #fertility | Were Pregnant and Lactating Mothers Told the Truth about COVID-19 Vaccines?

Government, public health, and other institutional spokespeople continue to reassure Canadians that the COVID-19 genetic vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Do official documentation from the manufacturers and Health Canada support these claims? – video

*) #fertility | Pfizer Vaccine Impairs Sperm Count—Conspiracy Theorists Were Right (2022)

A new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Andrology on June 17 vindicates another dark suspicion about COVID-19 vaccines: They harm male fertility. Specifically, researchers find declining sperm counts for up to five months after the second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 jab. The new study published in Andrology tested beyond 70 days and tested sperm counts from men who donated sperm to three fertility clinics in Israel. The study had four phases: a pre-vaccination baseline control, and a short-term (15–45 days), intermediate (75–120 days), and long-term (>150 days) test. In the first phase (15–45 days), no significant change in sperm concentration or motility was found. This study isn’t without its limitations. There was no control group of unvaccinated sperm donors to compare to. Moreover, only relative reduction rates were given rather than absolute sperm counts. If the broader data paints an even darker picture, it’s possible it was obscured given the tremendous amount of public and institutional pressure to support the unchallengeable holy biotechnology (see the backlash Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg and colleagues faced for publishing the vaccine myocarditis studies). The biggest unanswered question from this study is the reproductive side effects associated with a booster shot. Study participants were given a third dose, but data collection ended after the second shot. Moreover, this data is only for the Pfizer vaccine. As we’ve seen with myocarditis, the Moderna vaccine has severalfold (approximately 3 to 5 times) higher rates of myocarditis compared to Pfizer. If the differential vaccine damage for myocarditis in any way aligns with sperm count impairment, this would be a medical disaster. – article

*) #fertility | #excess_mortality | Singapore Officially Releases Annual Birth and Death Report 2023: Post Vax Deaths Continues to Erupt and Stunning Declining Births

The damning chart appears on page 1 of the Annual Statistics Report, showing that the natural increase decreased from single digits when the pandemic hit and accelerated when the population started taking the vaccination, reaching double digits at 13.0% and a staggering 39.4% after the boosters. – article

*) #fertility | The impact of SARS-CoV-2 on gestation

Association between situs inversus and maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection at gestational age 4–6 weeks Context and significance A striking increase in situs inversus cases, diagnosed by ultrasound, was observed several months following removal of zero-COVID-19 policies in China, which coincided with a surge in SARS-CoV-2 infection. The rare clinical evidence presented here reveals a previously unobserved possible fetal consequence of maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection specifically during gestational weeks 4–6. To date, visceral lateralization has never been definitively linked to a specific developmental time in humans due to the rarity of such fetal samples. This study advances our current understanding of gastrulation-stage development and possibly provides the most robust support yet linking an environmental factor to occurrence of situs inversus, opening new research directions into mechanisms of visceral lateralization in humans and consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy. Highlights • Situs inversus is associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection at gestational weeks (GWs) 4–6 • Results herein support previously undefined visceral lateralization at GWs 4–6 in humans • SARS-CoV-2 infection at GWs 4–6 is well supported as an environmental risk factor for situs inversus – article

*) #fertility | What broke the Netherlands birth rate? – What had been a steady downward trend accelerated in early 2022. Why?

Dr Maarten Fornerod According to new data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), there is a continuing downward trend in births per 100,000 inhabitants. This trend has been steady since 2010, but a graph of the last ten years shows a clear trend break from the beginning of 2022. ”That is about nine months after the corona vaccinations started for 15-50 year old men and women,” said immunologist Professor Theo Schetters (1). Schetters derived the graph below from the CBS figures, and it clearly shows that the number of births per 100,000 will remain low from 2022 onwards. – article

*) #vaccination_of_children | #fertility | Getting the COVID vaccine during pregnancy protects newborns from hospitalization | NPR

Nearly 90% of babies who had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 had mothers who didn’t get the vaccine during pregnancy, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Babies too young to be vaccinated had the highest COVID hospitalization rate of any age group except people over 75. Infants can’t get vaccinated against COVID until they are at least six months old. That leaves a “huge window” when infants are most vulnerable, said Dr. Neil Silverman, director of the Infectious Disease in Pregnancy program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The only effective protection for babies during those six months comes from vaccinating pregnant women, so they pass the antibodies on to their newborns. Vaccination during pregnancy also protects pregnant people from contracting severe disease. The study underscores the critical importance of vaccinating pregnant people. It also echoes what physicians have anecdotally reported for more than three years – people are still skeptical of COVID vaccines due to persistent misinformation. The study drew upon medical data in 12 states, collected between October 2022 and April 2024. The findings appear in the agency publication Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). – article

*) #fertility | COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Antibodies Found in Semen – Ejaculate is Likely ”Spiked” with Unbound, Pathogenic Protein in the Vaccinated

Recently, SARS-CoV-2 virions have been found in sperm months after COVID-19 infection. In 2023, Chillon et al found anti-SARS-CoV-2 Spike antibodies in semen of 43 vaccinated (mainly Pfizer and Moderna) and 43 matched, unvaccinated men. They found the antibodies correlated with plasma concentrations and the number of vaccine shots taken (at 3/4 shots all mRNA products). The unvaccinated had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 from the natural infection, however the concentrations were many log-fold lower than the vaccinated. The authors found no differences in sperm quality between the two groups. – article

*) #fertility | #The_Reckoning | UK Regulators Decide Pregnant Women Don’t Need COVID Vaccines

The JCVI decided against recommending the shots during its Oct. 2 meeting, citing the low risk of serious COVID-19 illness in pregnant women and infants and the vaccine’s cost. The committee did not address safety concerns about the vaccines for pregnant women and their infants. The United Kingdom’s (U.K.) vaccine advisory committee won’t recommend that pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine in 2025-2026, according to a rapid response letter published today in The BMJ. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the decision during its Oct. 2 meeting, citing the low risk of serious COVID-19 illness in pregnant women and infants and the vaccine’s cost. The committee did not address safety concerns about the vaccines for pregnant women and their infants. The committee’s new recommendation — which must be ratified at the next meeting — followed presentations by researchers on COVID-19 epidemiology and cost-effectiveness. The researchers presented evidence showing that COVID-19 posed a very low risk to pregnant women and their infants and that the vaccines provided minimal benefit. They concluded that COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women becomes cost-effective only if the cost of procuring and administering the vaccines could be kept between 10.07 and 13.19 pounds ($12.74-$16.69) per shot. They considered it “very unlikely” that this would be feasible. – article

*) #fertility | Menstrual Abnormalities Strongly Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals

In Spring 2021, MyCycleStorySM launched a secure online survey to which 92.3% of 6049 respondents self-reported menstrual irregularities occurring after the rollout of the COVID-19 injectables. Each respondent served as her own control because prior to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the vast majority had regular menstrual cycles .. .. The mean age of the entire cohort was 37.8 ± 0.1 years. The percentage of the indirectly exposed participants who reported being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 vaccinated person was 85.5%. Of these, 71.7% had irregular menstrual symptoms within one week and 50.1% had irregular menstrual symptoms within ≤3 days after exposure. When comparing daily proximity to a vaccinated person, the categories of “daily within 6 feet outside the household” versus “seldom/sometimes/daily outside 6 feet” had the highest relative risk at 1.34 (p<0.01) for heavier menstrual bleeding, early menses at more than 7 days early with a relative risk at 1.28 (p=0.03), and extended bleeding for more than 7 days with relative risk at 1.26 (p=0.04). Indirect exposure to COVID-19 vaccinated persons was significantly associated with the likelihood of the onset of menstrual irregularities. This study provides additional data to complement a growing body of evidence raising concerns regarding the safety of mRNA vaccines. – study

*) #fertility | OVERVIEW OF FERTILITY IMPACTS OF THE COVID VACCINES

Naomi Wolf: ”The centerpiece of The Pfizer Papers is an intentional attack on human sexuality, and especially on women and babies. They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it. They damaged the placentas, and they knew it. They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it.” [1] Miscarriages and stillbirths in the US and the UK By June 2021, six months after the initial rollout of the COVID vaccines, it was already clear that pregnant women who were vaccinated in the 1st or 2nd trimesters had a 90% risk of miscarrying. [2] That data was gathered by the V-Safe Surveillance System of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. [3] The enormous toll of miscarriages following peak COVID vaccine uptake is documented in OpenVAERS, a summary of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ..



.. Birth data from Europe By August 2022, the Hagemann research team had gathered births data in 19 European countries and found a consistent pattern. In all of the countries, reduced births consistently began at the end of the year 2021. This was nine months after peak COVID vaccine uptake throughout Europe. [13] I discuss this phenomenon and Hagemann’s findings here: The Defeat Of COVID Birth Rates Plunge in Heavily Vaccinated Countries Vital Statistics – Hidden Data… Read more – article

*) #fertility | Clinicopathological and in Silico Insights into Male Infertility: Agerelated Trends and Anti-sperm Antibodies Post COVID-19 Vaccination

Note! Please note that this article is currently in the ”Article in Press” stage and is not the final ”Version of record”. While it has been accepted, copy-edited, and formatted, however, it is still undergoing proofreading and corrections by the authors. Therefore, the text may still change before the final publication. Background: : Infertility was often considered a female issue, but male infertility emerged significantly after the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, assessments are crucial for planning policies on health care and family planning and reasons thereof post vaccinations. Material and Methods: : The present study was a case-control, dual-centers, prospective study with normal sperm parameters. Semen samples collected by masturbation for idiopathic reasons were conducted at King Abdulaziz University with 133 samples, followed by molecular modeling via interaction between IZUMO1, Alpha2A adrenergic receptor, and Fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 protein with IgA antibody produced post vaccination/infection. .. Conclusion: Male infertility peaks at 31-40 years, with lowering in men aged 41-50 years, IgA antibody reduced sperm motility, causing immunogenic infertility exacerbated post-Covid-19 vaccination or infection. Interaction of IgA and various receptors produced stable interactive molecules of IgA and proteins on sperm, affecting motility, aliquefication, and abnormal sperm percentage disturbing the normal dynamics of sperm cells opening a new dimension of infertility among males. – study

*) #fertility | Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms mRNA Injections Cross the Placenta and Reach the Fetus

Intramuscular mRNA-1273 injection rapidly crosses the placenta within one hour, accumulates in fetal organs, translates into Spike protein, and persists in fetal tissues after birth. Here are the key findings: Rapid Placental Transfer : The study demonstrated that mRNA-1273 crosses the placenta within one hour of maternal vaccination in a mouse model.

Accumulation in Fetal Organs : The mRNA and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carriers were detected in fetal blood and tissues (mainly liver) , where they persisted beyond initial clearance from maternal circulation.

mRNA Translation into Spike Protein in the Fetus : Fetal tissues actively translated the vaccine mRNA into Spike protein , raising concerns about unintended immune responses or long-term biological effects.

Persistence in Fetal Liver and Spleen: mRNA remained in fetal liver and spleen for at least three weeks postnatally. This study provides the first in vivo confirmation that mRNA injections cross the placenta, directly reaching the fetus. It also helps explain why these genetic injections pose such serious risks to pregnant women and their unborn children – article

*) #fertility | Baby loss statistics – The latest UK statistics about baby loss and pregnancy complications.

Key statistics about pregnancy and loss in the UK 673,275 births were registered in 2022 (605,479 in England & Wales (1); 46,959 in Scotland (4); 20,837 in Northern Ireland (5)).

There were 2,680 stillbirths in 2022 (2,433 in England & Wales (1); 176 in Scotland (4); 71 Northern Ireland (5)).

The stillbirth rate in 2022 decreased to 4.0 stillbirths per 1,000 total births from 4.1 in 2021 in England and Wales; however, this is still higher than pre-pandemic levels (1).

Crucially, we are not on track to achieve the previous government ambition of halving the 2010 stillbirth rate to 2.6 stillbirths per 1,000 total births by 2025.

In England and Wales, babies from the Black ethnic group continued to have the highest stillbirth rate of 6.5 per 1,000 births, compared with 3.5 for the White ethnic group. The stillbirth rate in the Asian ethnic group is 4.7 per 1,000 births (2).

The overall percentage of premature live births in England and Wales was 7.9% in 2022. This is an increase from 7.5% in 2021. This is the second year that there has been an increase in the rate of premature live births (2). This is more than 53,000 babies born prematurely in 2022.

Premature birth rates were highest in the North West of England (8.5%) and lowest in the South West (7.5%) (2).

Each year in the UK, nearly 12,000 women have ectopic pregnancies diagnosed (6).

There is a lot of uncertainty around how many miscarriages and pregnancy losses occur each year in the UK. Unlike stillbirths and neonatal deaths, miscarriages are not counted. Therefore our number for how many there are a year are estimated.

Based on the available data we have, we believe that there were between 110,426 and 156,089 miscarriages in England and Wales in 2022 (2). However, we expect this figure to be an underestimate and are urging the government to officially count all miscarriages in the UK.

The neonatal mortality rate (death aged under 28 days) was 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in England and Wales in 2022. This is an increase from 2.7 deaths per 1,000 births in 2021 (3).

272 women died during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of pregnancy (by direct or indirect causes) in the UK between 2020 and 2022. This is a maternal death rate of 13.41 per 100,000 maternities (6).

This is higher than the rates in both 2019 to 2021, and 2017 to 2019; 11.66 per 100,000 and 8.79 per 100,000 respectively (6). – article

*) #fertility | COVID-19 diagnosis, vaccination during pregnancy, and adverse pregnancy outcomes of 865,654 women in England and Wales: a population-based cohort study

Summary Background The extent to which COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination during pregnancy are associated with risks of common and rare adverse pregnancy outcomes remains uncertain. We compared the incidence of adverse pregnancy outcomes in women with and without COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination during pregnancy. Methods We studied population-scale linked electronic health records for women with singleton pregnancies in England and Wales from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2021. This time period was divided at 8th December 2020 into pre-vaccination and vaccination roll-out eras. We calculated adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) for common and rare pregnancy outcomes according to the time since COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination and by pregnancy trimester and COVID-19 variant. Findings Amongst 865,654 pregnant women, we recorded 60,134 (7%) COVID-19 diagnoses and 182,120 (21%) adverse pregnancy outcomes. COVID-19 diagnosis was associated with a higher risk of gestational diabetes (adjusted HR 1.22, 95% CI 1.18–1.26), gestational hypertension (1.16, 1.10–1.22), pre-eclampsia (1.20, 1.12–1.28), preterm birth (1.63, 1.57–1.69, and 1.68, 1.61–1.75 for spontaneous preterm), very preterm birth (2.04, 1.86–2.23), small for gestational age (1.12, 1.07–1.18), thrombotic venous events (1.85, 1.56–2.20) and stillbirth (only within 14-days since COVID-19 diagnosis, 3.39, 2.23–5.15). HRs were more pronounced in the pre-vaccination era, within 14-days since COVID-19 diagnosis, when COVID-19 diagnosis occurred in the 3rd trimester, and in the original variant era. There was no evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Instead, dose 1 of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with lower risks of preterm birth (0.90, 0.86–0.95), very preterm birth (0.84, 0.76–0.94), small for gestational age (0.93, 0.88–0.99), and stillbirth (0.67, 0.49–0.92). Interpretation Pregnant women with a COVID-19 diagnosis have higher risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes. These findings support recommendations towards high-priority vaccination against COVID-19 in pregnant women. Funding BHF, ESRC, Forte, HDR-UK, MRC, NIHR and VR. – study

*) #fertility | New Study published Feb 12, 2025, analysed human fertility data from 22 high-income countries around the world & found evidence of fertility declines to be associated with pandemic period after COVID-19 vaccination compared to pandemic period before vaccination

-Data from several countries analysed showed similar trends of fertility declines on the pandemic period after COVID-19 vaccination compared to before vaccination –Only 4 out of 22 countries had post-vaccination fertility declines that resulted in fertility being on lower level than what the pre-pandemic trend predicted (Austria, Hungary, Japan and South Korea), even so, in those, ”vaccination fertility trends was limited or ambiguous” -Although researchers state, ”no possibility of establishing causality”, they also state there’s need to ”delve deeper into causal mechanisms linking COVID-19 vaccination and reproductive decisions and behaviours & more in-depth studies should be done” Now let’s read the most important part of the conclusion slowly and carefully: ”However, the study provides an important evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign likely influenced reproductive behaviour and contributed to the decline in birth rates at the turn of 2021–2022” Yes, you’ve read that last part right, if not read again, I’ll leave it from here… Appreciate the reading, thank you! Source: https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/3/1/e001410 – post

*) #fertility | The mRNA Experiment on Pregnant Mothers

following the rollout of the experimental mRNA COVID-19 jabs, pregnant mothers were again swiftly notified the shots were safe, so “get the vaccine.” They were assured that the “placenta is like a black box in an airplane,” and told that such a solid barrier would allow no harm to enter this sacred space. .. Fast forward to today, and we know that none of their jargon is accurate. How do we know? A recent study published on February 16, 2025, in Molecular Therapy, has found that within thirty minutes of maternal vaccination, PEGylated lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), a component in Moderna’s mRNA-1273 jabs, “swiftly moved into maternal bloodstream and efficiently crossed the placenta to spread in fetal circulation within 30 minutes.” This revelation is extremely troubling as we understand, thanks to research by experts like Dr. Byram Bridle, that both the mRNA spike and LNPs have caused considerable illness and mortality as they travel through the bodies of those injected, crossing the blood-brain barrier and settling into essentially every organ in the human body. Sadly, as it turns out, a fetus inside the safety of its mother’s womb is no different. An earlier study published in June 2024 exposed the intent of Big Pharma to further experiment with pregnant women by injecting with mRNA jabs, nonchalantly noting that “the initial clinical trials for the COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines excluded pregnant women, leading to a knowledge gap concerning the potential biodistribution of the vaccine’s mRNA to the placenta and/or the fetus after maternal vaccination.” Ok. Let’s not include pregnant women in the study but insist it’s safe for them to get injected with an untested experimental technology never before used. This line of thinking is pure insanity. Not surprisingly, the study exposing the negligence, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, was not discussed by the Big Pharma-funded mainstream news. In October 2024, an additional study confirmed that, along with COVID-19 mRNA jabs’ effectiveness and short-term safety during pregnancy, mRNA had been detected in breast milk, raising the “possibility of similar distribution to the placenta and the fetus.” As a mother aware of the massive harm caused by the mRNA jabs, this reality is terrifying. Parallel to the analysis in June, the October study also endorsed that additional research on pregnant mothers injected with mRNA vaccines was needed because the potential effects and responses of the placenta and fetus to the vaccine mRNA are still unknown. In what would surely be music to Anthony Fauci’s ears if he were still the villain in charge of science, the study declared: “While potential risks might exist with the exposure of the placenta and fetus to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, the application of mRNA therapies for maternal and fetal conditions offers a groundbreaking prospect. Future research should leverage the unique opportunity provided by the first-ever application of mRNA vaccines in humans to understand their biodistribution and impact on the placenta and fetus in pregnant women. Such insights could substantially advance the development of safer and more effective future mRNA-based therapies during pregnancy.” – article

