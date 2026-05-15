Foreword

- This article is a kind of collection of various relevant themes regarding the narrative on Hantavirus. I also tie the theme to broader topics in order to better see it in wider context - especially in relation to global public health agendas.

Table of contents is the following:

News Samples

Not a surprise—maybe even expected?

Hanta origins and GoF- research?

The latest pandemic simulation, Polaris II

On the possibility of asymptomatic transmission

So, what pandemic markets?

Hanta and the timing?

And what about those vaccines?

But wait! - there is more .. - Hantavirus as a [projected] side effect of COVID-19 vaccines?

Memories from the COVID-19 era — what about early-stage treatment with existing medications?

Hanta - The stance of authorities and the media on repurposed drugs?

Hantavirus and testing ..

Hanta and other ripple effects?

Hanta and Finland?

In conclusion

News Samples

scientists say global heating could increase world’s exposure

CDC’s hantavirus page (archived version - May 23, 2024 - in case they would later feel any need to make changes):

(Current landing page here: https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/hcp/clinical-overview/hps.html)

Not a surprise—maybe even expected?

This comes as no surprise to many. Hanta has long been a favorite of GAVI* (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) as a candidate for future pandemic.

(*GAVI’s chief architect and one of its major funders is Bill Gates and his foundation)

Even in that article, there was already premature speculation about the possible “pandemic potential” of a virus that normally has very low human-to-human transmission… 👇

Spread from rodents to humans, old and new world Hantavirus has become endemic in many continents, but are sporadic cases of person-to-person transmission strong enough evidence to fear its pandemic potential?

Some others in addition to GAVI also happened to be right in the money regarding “the most likely next pandemic” just a moment ago, just before this Hanta- episode.

- for example, the American doctor Krutika Kuppalli:

By the way, what does the lady’s employer’s website tell us...

(diseases and the WHO all the way)

.. She also served as Medical Director of a large Ebola Treatment Unit in Sierra Leone during the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak .. .. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kuppalli played a key role in operationalizing a field hospital to support San Francisco’s pandemic response. She was also the Medical Lead for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at her institution .. .. In August 2021, Dr. Kuppalli joined the World Health Organization (WHO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, as a medical officer for the COVID-19 pandemic response, where she was an integral part of the global Incident Management Support Team (IMST) .. .. She was a core member of the WHO IMST for mpox from the onset of the multicountry outbreak in May 2022 until April 2024, and played a key role in developing educational resources and technical documents, including normative guidance for surveillance, public health, and diagnostics ..

The connection to the WHO can also be found in topic of the drafting and revision of national health regulations ..

.. During the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)[*MPOX], she contributed to the proceedings of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee ..

And close ties to the vaccine industrial complex ..

.. Currently, Dr. Kuppalli is a member of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Clinical Expert Network and serves as a subject matter expert to the CEPI-funded SPEAC project, which evaluates the safety of vaccines used during outbreak response and most recently involved with mpox and Marburg. ..

Thanks for reading Antti Säippä (@SecondRayer) Substack ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Hanta origins and GoF- research?

This passage in the mentioned GAVI article immediately raises the question in my mind of the possible role of “virus research” [GoF] in all this ..

Particular species such as Hantaan orthohantavirus and Dobrava-Belgrade orthohantavirus have most likely been circulating in regions of the world for centuries, while Sin Nombre virus and Andes virus species were isolated in the 1990s. This distinction between old and new world viruses is significant regarding morbidity and mortality as well as their potential to become pandemic.

The masters of virus industry -themed humor were quick to catch on to the situation...

At this stage, it appears that the virus that has now been detected might be, after all, a naturally evolved variant — at least as far back as the last eight years..

Jessica Rose, PhD (Computational Biology) in her Substack:

.. So this strain is a descendant of the known circulating strain in the Argentina region, consistent with natural evolution in rodent reservoirs and occasional human spillovers. This is standard for RNA viruses - they accumulate mutations steadily but don’t reinvent themselves overnight. The current outbreak strain behaves like known ANDV: rodent spillover (likely originating in/near Ushuaia, Argentina, via the index case or closely related events), with limited person-to-person transmission in close quarters (e.g., the cruise ship). Interestingly, this work was a direct GenBank submission on July 29, 2019, with collaboration from the Center for Genome Sciences, United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), but the primary paper is marked as unpublished. USAMRIID contributed to the Illumina sequencing (and…?)..

However, this discussion is still in its early stages. Other, darker possibilities regarding the virus’s origin are also rapidly coming to light. For those interested in the details, some discussion can be found below.

In relation to above, Rose also notes in her mentioned article:

She has also written more recent article in which she presents very essential question:

So the question becomes, and this is a big question, are all relevant sequences being made public the full and true sequences?

On a similar topic Tess Lawrie, PhD wrote on her substack about Hantavirus patents:

.. The patents are public but not well known, and the potential implications urgently need to be discussed in international public forums. .. .. In the spring of 1993, several healthy young adults in the Four Corners region of the American Southwest experienced sudden respiratory collapse. .. .. The virus became known as Sin Nombre virus. The outbreak launched an intense period of hantavirus surveillance and genetic sequencing in the U.S., as evidenced by the patent paper trail. ..

And here is even one more article related to the topic: ‘NIH/NIAID-Funded Hantavirus Gain-of-Function Mutations Created ‘Highly Infectious’ Chimera in 2018’

The latest pandemic simulation, Polaris II

South America however, is not coming to this situation entirely unprepared, as a new pandemic simulation was just conducted under the leadership of the WHO (*there are several of these every year).

The scenario simulated the emergence and accelerated spread of a novel pathogen across multiple countries and regions, placing national teams under mounting operational pressure that demanded timely decision-making, intersectoral coordination, and the rapid mobilization of surge personnel. .. .. The exercise put two key frameworks into practice: the Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC) and WHO's National Health Emergency Alert and Response Framework. ..

The Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC) is a good example of how a business model based on the “pandemic markets” of the future is slowly being built.

“Failures” related to the coronavirus are being used as a pretext for “needed fundamental changes” - GHEC’s flyer:

“Current institutions, public and private, failed to protect people from a devastating pandemic. Without change, they will not prevent a future one. That is why the Panel is recommending a fundamental transformation ...”

For example, Bill Gates and the British Jeremy Farrar are highlighted as “thoughtful writers and observers”😏

Farrar - the current chief scientist of the WHO - has played a significant role, for example, in covering up the virus’s laboratory origin.

In my view, a recent article in Scientific American also clearly supports the OneHealth/pandemic market agenda...

‘A dangerous experiment is playing out on a cruise ship with hantavirus’

The tragic and fatal outbreak of hantavirus onboard a luxury cruise ship highlights the gaps in research and treatments for the rare and mysterious infection—including how the virus spreads among people

—> “Rare and mysterious” - “gaps in research and treatment” - “uncertainty regarding transmission between people” ..

.. Any additional knowledge would be a boon for understanding a virus that’s largely a mystery, at least in part because of its rarity. While the mortality rate from hantavirus can be as high as 50 percent, fewer than 900 cases were recorded in the U.S. between 1993 and 2023, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .. .. There’s not much direct evidence of airborne spread, Weaver says, but the limited data and difficulty of studying an ongoing outbreak such as this one means it can’t be fully ruled out. [*experts in Finland are also repeating this now) Public health officials are already responding to that uncertainty. .. .. The precautions are necessary, says Colleen Jonsson, a virologist at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, because of the possibility of the virus mutating to become more virulent. As witnessed during the COVID pandemic, viruses can mutate as they pass from person to person, and those changes to their genetic structure can make them more dangerous. Indeed, the high mortality rate of hantavirus has led some public health researchers to raise the pathogen as a candidate to watch because, if it was able to spread more easily, it could spark a particularly horrific pandemic. ..

—> The emphasis on growing and evolving uncertainty and potential threats in the future, combined with a lack of preparedness NOW, is precisely one of the pretexts for promoting the OneHealth concept — a totalitarian global public health control system characterized by surveillance and monitoring in all areas of life and the environment...

However, to provide some balance, I would like to add a review published in *The Journal of Infectious Diseases* in 2022:

Hantavirus is known to be transmitted from rodents to humans. However, some reports from Argentina and Chile have claimed that the hantavirus strain Andes virus (ANDV) can cause human-to-human transmission of the disease. The aim of this systematic review was to assess the evidence for human-to-human transmission of hantavirus. .. Conclusions The balance of the evidence does not support the claim of human-to-human transmission of ANDV. Well-designed cohort and case-control studies that control for co-exposure to rodents are needed to inform public health recommendations.

This is likely why the narrative is being pushed: “We actually know very little about this variant’s transmissibility between people” or “this new situation offers a unique opportunity to learn more” (i.e., the gaps can be filled with the desired narrative as we [or they] move forward).. → It would then fit the agenda to very quickly and suddenly “realize,” for example, that the virus is now fully airborne → and is therefore much more contagious → and thus more dangerous to public health, etc.

And here we have one more fear-inducing framing, presented by The Telegraph:

“Hantavirus may survive in human sperm for up to six years” ..?

— Or it may not survive. Sayer Ji made a good thread on this, which also included a study from 2023 refuting the idea by describing what survives and what does not:

"The isolation of the infectious virus was not successful for any of the samples or culture systems used."

He also discusses the reasons which could feed in the Telegraph’s possible general stance.

On the possibility of asymptomatic transmission

Professor and Dr. Martin Zizi, a former UN weapons inspector who has researched and treated the Hantavirus, commented on X:

.. Hantaviruses have a long incubation period ( a few weeks) but CAN only be contagious with symptoms.... This appear fun general after 15-18 days on average, and are FLU-like.



So before any SYMPTOM -> NO contagion ..

And on May 12th WHO:

Being contagious “slightly” before symptoms emerge?

- “even a couple of days before you really feel those symptoms”?

So, what pandemic markets?

So what do I mean when I talk about the future pandemic markets? The accompanying article outlines the concept perfectly:

An excerpt from the beginning of the article to provide some context:

.. The problem begins with the looming financial threat that the top 20 Big Pharma companies face: from now until 2030, $180 billion in sales will be at risk. This threat, called a patent cliff, is a regularly occurring problem for the pharmaceutical industry. ..

And ..

.. However, the pharmaceutical sector has set its eyes on the only solution that can keep its money and power intact; the full takeover of the public sector, specifically the World Health Organization (WHO), and the regulatory system that now holds the entire market hostage. ..

Simply put: This takeover can only succeed by gradually centralizing public health decision-making on a global scale, step by step and regulation by regulation, while eroding the autonomy of national actors.

As Robert Malone perceptively puts it in his very recent article:

The WHO is not secretive about any of this. The Director-General said it plainly after Polaris II concluded: “Exercise Polaris II showed what is possible when we act together. It demonstrated that global cooperation is not optional; it is essential.”19 Read that sentence again. Not optional. That is not the language of voluntary international coordination among sovereign equals. It is the language of moral obligation backed by institutional architecture. The Director-General is saying (correctly, from his perspective) that the WHO has spent three years building a system in which non-cooperation is no longer a serious option for any country that wants to remain inside the global health order. .. .. The standard establishment response to concerns about this architecture is to point at specific clauses and say: see, the treaty preserves sovereignty. The text explicitly states it does not authorize the WHO to direct, order, or alter national laws. UK ministers have stated that under no circumstances will the WHO have power to mandate lockdowns.21 WHO spokespeople dismiss the sovereignty concern as misinformation. These statements are technically accurate. They are also somewhat beside the point. ..

→ Because the secret to this whole dynamic lies in taking things forward step by step and advancing the progress gradually over the long term in a long game.

Malone sums this up perfectly:

→ There is no need for any single, blatantly legally binding agreement that strips away sovereignty — it is enough to gradually implement incremental changes and updates in the desired direction across the board.

Hanta and the timing?

Nicholas Hulscher wrote in The Focal Points Substack about news coverage of the Hantavirus and other topics.

And lo and behold — Hulscher also points out that just a few days earlier, Reuters reported that the WHO’s pandemic agreement had faced opposition… Could this new virus actually help smooth things over?

May 1 (Reuters) - World Health Organization member states said on Friday they had extended talks on pathogen-sharing rules, casting doubt on ​when a pandemic treaty adopted last year can ‌come into effect. The talks are focused on a system intended to ensure countries quickly share pathogens that could cause pandemics while receiving ​fair access to vaccines, tests and treatments that ​result from their use. .. .. Without agreement on PABS, the pandemic accord, which is intended to help the world respond more ​effectively to future pandemics in the wake of COVID-19, ​cannot come into effect. .. .. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said progress had been made but urged countries to keep working with urgency, saying ​the next ​pandemic was "a matter ⁠of when, not if."

*Tedros by the way, is a character who has been truly “living his life” and trying different things - some discussion about that here 😏

And on the ongoing topic, The Guardian:

And I have to admit that the timing raises some questions indeed - also in Sweden.

The Swedish Medical Association organized a webinar on the Hantavirus. Jonathan Gilthorpe, an associate professor of cell biology and a representative of the Läkaruppropet organization, subsequently sent a question to Jonas Ludvigsson, a professor who served as the webinar’s moderator (emphasis added):

.. it ties in with my question about how serious the outbreak is, when it occurred and how much media attention it has received in recent days. I just want to cautiously add a perspective from a broader, macroscopic point of view.



If this were a major global threat, the reaction seems slow – the outbreak began over a month ago, but it was only this week that it was designated as a problem – at least in the media – and coverage has exploded. This should be viewed with caution. The same strain has caused major outbreaks in recent years without raising a level of concern anywhere near what is now being trumpeted (this sentence has been rephrased). ..



.. I’m not saying this explains everything, but it raises a question: does some of the current focus serve institutional interests rather than just public health? It matters – because this attention doesn’t help, for example, the more than 4,000 people who die daily from tuberculosis. ..

Dr. David Bell also raises the same question in an article he wrote for the Daily Sceptic (May 11, 2026):

.. Yesterday, almost 2,000 people, mostly young children, died of malaria because they could not access effective and relatively cheap treatment quickly enough. About 4,000 people died of tuberculosis (TB), including many young adults leaving orphans. This happens every day. Progress in reducing these numbers is stalling, partly due to the continuing economic damage from the COVID-19 response. .. .. So, among the 170,000 average deaths in the world each day, and thousands from the WHO’s traditional priority diseases, why the excitement over Hantavirus? Why the pictures of hazmat-suited emergency response crews and desperate contact tracing when we don’t usually notice? Why is the Director-General of the entire WHO spending so much time on this, when diseases of poverty are rising and basics such as nutrition funding are falling? A fascinating question.

Bell continues, providing further context regarding the timing:

Just two weeks ago, African nations also rejected (again) a pathogen-sharing requirement for the WHO’s new Pandemic Agreement (treaty). This would require them to implement surveillance at their own expense and provide data on pathogens to the WHO, which will then provide it to large pharma companies to produce vaccines that the WHO will recommend and market. ..

(Bell is a clinical and public health physician with a PhD in population health and background in internal medicine, modelling and epidemiology of infectious disease. Previously, he was programme head for malaria and acute febrile disease at FIND in Geneva and coordinating malaria diagnostics strategy with the World Health Organisation)

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And what about those vaccines?

Nicolas Hulscher also writes that the U.S. military and the pharmaceutical industry currently have 13 different vaccines against the Hantavirus in development

He also made the following observation, with which I wholeheartedly agree:

The cruise ship situation should NOT become a pandemic. However, with major World Health Organization involvement, mass media claiming potentially infected passengers have now traveled to multiple countries, and the pre-existing 13-vaccine pipeline, the early stages are being set for hantavirus as the next plandemic operation.

— here is a screenshot from the article:

The following news item is from 2024. It concerns a DNA vaccine designed to combat the Hantavirus, which uses needle-free technology. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) is involved in the development of this project (on top of the above list).

GOLDEN, Colo. — December 10, 2024 — PharmaJet®, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its enabling needle-free technology, today announced the publication in NPJ Vaccines of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its plasmid DNA Hantavirus vaccines administered with the Stratis IM System.

And regarding the January 2024 study cited in the news article:

Also, earlier in summer 2023 another, but different kind of study on related topic:

‘Safety and Immunogenicity of an Andes Virus DNA Vaccine by Needle-Free Injection: A Randomized, Controlled Phase 1 Study’

While 98% and 65% of subjects had at least 1 local or systemic solicited adverse event (AE), respectively, most AEs were mild or moderate; no related serious AEs were detected.

South Korean vaccine development faces headwinds?

I also found it interesting that just under a month ago, there were reports of setbacks in the development of a Korean mRNA-based hantavirus vaccine... The project has been carried out in collaboration with Moderna.

Homegrown messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine research, launched with a 10 billion won personal donation from Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo, has been stalled for a year just as it approached clinical trials. While mouse experiments confirmed the protective efficacy of an mRNA-based hantavirus vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with U.S.-based Moderna, funding constraints have blocked human clinical trials. Concerns are mounting that the project may be abandoned as interest in infectious disease research and development investment has waned following the transition of COVID-19 to endemic status. .. .. With hantavirus infections likely to increase due to climate change, demand for more effective vaccines is significant. The World Health Organization has classified hantavirus infection as one of the candidates for "Disease X," a potential future pandemic pathogen. .. .. Private investment efforts have also hit a wall. Hantavirus vaccines are far from profitable. As a so-called "neglected infectious disease" occurring in rural areas and military bases, the market size is small and revenue projections are uncertain. Companies have little incentive to bear the hundreds of billions of won in clinical trial costs. Government support is desperately needed, but R&D investment in infectious diseases, which had increased to 661 billion won immediately after COVID-19, dropped to 434.3 billion won in 2024. The share of infectious disease R&D in the total R&D budget also declined from a peak of 2.2% in 2022 to 1.6% in 2024.

Well, of course.. — but perhaps that situation will be resolved now.. WHO knows?

And let’s return to the Daily Sceptic article I mentioned earlier — Dr. Bell:

.. A further potential influence is conflict of interest, though its impact on the current situation unclear. The WHO’s largest donor is now the Gates Foundation, a private operation directed by Bill Gates with a strong history of investment in the mRNA vaccine company Moderna. Moderna is working on a hantavirus mRNA vaccine, which is surprising from an investment perspective as the market seems small. How would a viable commercial market be ensured for a vaccine for such an obscure disease? This viable market requires large swathes of the population to be convinced that they are at far higher risk than they actually are, or coerced into taking it.

Projects by various manufacturers and interest groups will likely come to public attention in increasing numbers as (and if) the situation develops. Vaccines alone may not be the only cash cow. For example, the UK government appears to have a patent pending related to antibodies against the Hantavirus...

But wait! - there is more .. - Hantavirus as a [projected] side effect of COVID-19 vaccines?

This might sound strange at first, but hang on. Some of you may still remember an incident from a few years back in which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused to release safety data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines in response to freedom of information requests. The agency was sued, and even in court, it insisted that the data be kept confidential for 75 years. The FDA lost the case, and the data has since been released by court order (discussed also here).

I saw claims on X that Hantavirus was listed in those published Pfizer documents as a POSSIBLE side effect* of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was easy to verify this, as I was already familiar with the material from one my previous articles.

When looking at the publication “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports,” which was released in the “pd-production-040122.zip” package on April Fools’ Day in 2022, the following page can be found:

And zoomed:

*Of course, this is a kind of “handwashing guideline” drafted to be as comprehensive as possible, but there it is.

Personally, I think it’s most likely that the general immunosuppression caused by the jabs was already known at that stage. That might also explain the comprehensiveness of the list.

(Pfizer’s documents can be found here: https://phmpt.org/)

Memories from the COVID-19 era — what about early-stage treatment with existing medications?

The late Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, a pioneer in early COVID-19 treatment, had already touched on the treatment of Hantavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic—certain medications work the same way for Hantavirus as they do for COVID-19...

Shared here by his brother:

This topic has been studied for quite some time. It is somewhat ironic that the research into the effectiveness of zinc ionophores and zinc supplements against viruses of this type has among others been pioneered by the very same person who most likely played a important role in the development of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)!

From my own “pen”, fall 2021:

But let’s get back to medications and research.

Here’s some more recent information from 2021 — on chloroquine as a preventive treatment for Hantavirus:

We investigated whether chloroquine can prevent hantavirus infection and disease in vitro and in vivo, using the Hantaan virus newborn C57BL/6 mice model and the Syrian hamster model for Andes virus .. .. Our results show that chloroquine can be highly effective against Hantaan virus infection in newborn mice and against Andes virus in Syrian hamsters.

(I have some more related studies here in context with covid with the video I have edited [partly in Finnish]:

‘The Hydroxychloroquine Crackdown in the United States in 2020’)

Hanta - The stance of authorities and the media on repurposed drugs?

Here, too, we are seeing a pattern very similar to what we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic: authorities warning against using the very drugs discussed above to treat Hanta — though in this case, the warning is being issued in advance...

WHO’s Nyka Alexander specifically mentioned this during a press conference on May 8, 2026. (starts at 11:23 marker.)

.. We have also seen some online discussions suggesting that ivermectin might be useful in this case, but we have not seen any studies showing that ivermectin is an effective treatment against Hantavirus, and this is what we know at this time. .."

* “We have not seen”.. - How much have you been looking for...? 😏

(Effective, safe and known early-treatment drugs, administered in a timely manner on a large scale, could prevent any pandemic (or hamper the narrative about it) — should such a situation ever arise again. Similarly, they complicate, for example, the application of emergency use authorization in the case of experimental vaccines that might appear suddenly)

Forbes also felt a strong need to emphasize that, for example, ivermectin is not effective against the Hantavirus:

Please note that Krutika Kuppalli, whom I introduced earlier, is featured again - now in this article ..

And Reuters - of course - chimes in. They may forget that WE KNOW that THEY THINK that they know better (or as a conflicted party, just lie about) the medical facts than a working doctor who has successfully applied the medicine in question for years, simultaneously taking the REAL responsibility for patients.

So, nothing new from the Western front when talking about modern pandemics..

Saved this for future reference. (search made May 11, 2026)

I’m saving this summary by Dr. Lynn Fynn on the various medications in relation of the early stages treatment of Hantavirus, just in case, even though I believe and hope that it won’t be necessary.

Hantavirus and testing ..

There has already been a lot of talk about applying PCR-testing to this as well...

It probably comes as no surprise that also GAVI recommends PCR testing ..

Even during the pandemic, many experts pointed out that it is not suitable for diagnostic purposes.

Here, Professor Martin Zizi, whom I mentioned earlier, also weighs in on the use of PCR for diagnostic purposes:

‘Why is PCR never to be used for fishing trip? VERY important info to prevent false pandemics!’

1. Their PRE-test predictive value is very low... this was known since PCR existed, and hence PCR are only a CONFIRMATION test in symptomatic patients.



... or a research tool in molecular genetics or environmental or forensics sciences ... but this is FAR from pandemics , right?



2. They are too easy to manipulate - see video below, as their DO not track diseases, but can be positive for many NON SPECIFIC contaminants if amplification cycles are pushed to high.



A sick patient, with high viral loads for example, always has LOW CT's... so that is he/she needs LESS amplification cycles to show threshold positivity.

If one needs high CT's like above 23-25 cycles, one enters INTO a non-specific zone ...



3. Without ANY clinical symptoms,

PCR (+) ≠ Contagion

PCR (+) ≠ Infection



Because it is NOT the mere presence of a germ that makes you sick, but a certain CONCENTRATION of germs or a certain number of viral particules that gives you a chance to become infected... .. 4. And for Hanta?



For Hanta, and it is hard ti believe, this info is NOT available but it is estimated that between 100 and 1000 particles would be significant ... - which gives a MAX upper boundary of 25 CT (or PCR cycling)

You should know that when patient are sick and symptomatic, they have LARGE viral loads.



That is why we rely MOSTLY on serological diagnostics in sentinel labs - followed by PCR confirmation.

In the attached video, Kary Mullis, the developer of the PCR test, explains the test’s limitations (source)

(that discussion took place in 1993, in the context of HIV, long before the coronavirus pandemic)

"It's just a process used to make a whole lot of something out of something. That's what it is. It doesn't tell you that you're sick and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with was going to hurt you or anything like that."

Here is another excellent article on the subject by Celia Farber: ‘Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?’

So then, what exactly can PCR testing be used for in the context of epidemics and pandemics (other than additional confirmation with symptoms and proper other diagnostics) ?

I wrote about my own view on this already in the summer of 2021 as a layman and journalist watching the covid-situation unfolding:

.. One crucial aspect of the pandemic that has received far less attention than it deserves in the public discourse is testing. Testing is a key factor underlying the reported infection figures, as it provides concrete data. These figures, in turn, help create and reinforce a picture of the disease’s severity, prevalence, and danger. These factors are then used to justify a wide variety of measures, operating frameworks, and initiatives —whether they involve societal lockdowns (particularly those affecting small businesses), the rapid development of vaccines, or emergency use authorizations for them. It should therefore be noted that the various measures implemented in response to the pandemic also have beneficiaries, even if the idea sounds cynical for many. The more dangerous the epidemic can be portrayed, the more radical the measures that can be demanded without the general public raising a huge outcry. In and of itself, there is nothing surprising about the process described above; after all, epidemics have long been measured to gain an understanding of their danger and determine what countermeasures are needed. In this context, however, the question of whether testing methods and practices are appropriate and accurate for the situation, becomes extremely central. ..

But let’s first see how the situation develops — and .. how it is “developed”.

Hanta and other ripple effects?

Argentina seems to be having quite a run of bad luck in this whole mess. The country withdrew from the WHO earlier this year amid widespread condemnation, following the United States’ lead.

Argentina was also given stark warnings about the dangers of withdrawing from the WHO.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, publicly criticized the decision of Javier Milei's government to leave the UN health organization and warned about its consequences for the health security of the country and the planet. .. .. In a press conference, the Ethiopian official maintained that the decision constitutes “a loss for both Argentina and the rest of the world” and stressed that protection against global health threats is only effective when all countries participate in a coordinated manner. “Health security requires universality, and this will make Argentina less safe”, he stated.

Well, it didn’t take long, and now Argentina finds itself at the center of a potential new outbreak.

.. Seven kilometers from downtown Ushuaia, the municipal landfill serving Argentina’s southernmost city has become one of the focal points of the epidemiological investigation into the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. Health teams are searching the site for traces of infected rodents. The landfill is frequented by birdwatchers from around the world, drawn by species such as the white-throated caracara, a scavenger bird endemic to the region. Several of the roughly 150 tourists who set sail for Cape Verde on 1 April had visited the landfill, including the Dutch couple, aged 69 and 70, who were the first to present symptoms at sea. ..

As expected, Tedros didn’t hold back once the Hanta-story was started and took a jab at Argentina:

It’s already clear that all this commotion is bound to hurt Argentina’s economy, especially the tourism sector. The WHO would also, of course, welcome the “runaways” back into its fold — “for the common good™️” .. or maybe just for the money 😏..?

UN:

And Voice of America:

.. According to financing data from the WHO, the U.S. contributed an estimated $988 million between January and November of 2024, marking approximately 14% of the WHO’s $6.9 billion budget. A document presented at a WHO budget meeting last week and obtained by The Associated Press said that U.S. funding “provides the backbone of many of WHO's large-scale emergency operations.” ..

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Hanta and Finland

Perhaps the most important reason I ended up writing and publishing this article — something I hadn’t wanted or planned to do — was Finland. As we all (here) know, we usually get involved in these matters headfirst and with no hesitation, but this time it’s easy to get the outlook that some of the “solutions” are being pushed forward even before the “problem” or the resulting “reaction” have even been fully clarified (cf. famous problem-reaction-solution™️process) ..

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, Minister of Social Security, who apparently also represents Ukraine based on her X profile, was keeping Finns up to date on Friday, May 8, 2026, as follows (my emphasis):

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is urgently preparing an amendment to the regulation to classify the disease caused by the Andes virus as a communicable disease posing a general health risk, so that health authorities will have greater powers to prevent the spread of the disease if necessary.

Oh, really... “greater powers” .. ?

(There Can Be Only One[Health]😏 .. ?)

— I’ve actually heard this elsewhere quite recently, by the way — namely in connection with efforts (already ongoing before Hanta) to amend the Communicable Diseases Act (“and some related laws”).

👇

In my article:

‘Addendum: Finnish Covid-report and its connection to proposal to amend the Communicable Diseases Act?’,

I ask Alter AI:

Which of the changes proposed in that [draft government bill] have the greatest impact on citizens’ freedoms?

Its answer:

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo followed up on Grahn-Laasonen’s post the next day - in the news:

‘Orpo: Government Prepared for Special Session on Hantavirus’ The government announced on Friday that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is urgently preparing an amendment to the regulations that would classify the disease caused by the Andes hantavirus as a generally dangerous infectious disease. This will give authorities additional tools and enable measures such as quarantine. “We are taking this very seriously,” Orpo said. ..

An interesting contrast to this is the fact that our experts see no cause for panic — see Helsingin Sanomat, May 6, 2026

.. “It is unlikely that a new pandemic will emerge. The public can rest assured. This is likely to be a limited outbreak,” Voutilainen says. ..

(*And of course, we must remember that when these big stories are pushed onto the public, the central narrative may take a completely different turn just a week later.)

But back to politics, democracy and “leadership” ..

- When they really put their mind to it, things get done, and they get done fast!

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health press release, May 11, 2026 — just a couple of days after those ministers’ statements:

‘The government added the disease caused by the Andes virus, a member of the hantavirus family, to the list of infectious diseases posing a general public health risk’(source)

“A regulatory amendment is needed so that authorities have the means, in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act, to prevent the potential spread of the disease in Finland. It is also a precautionary measure in case the situation takes an unfavorable turn.”

— Sounds almost .. ominous ..?

— It’s important to provide people with “an infectious disease daily allowance”...



- Or perhaps something else?

So what is (or was) a “general hazardous infectious disease”?

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) explained it to us a couple of years ago:

An infectious disease is a public health threat if:

the disease is highly contagious, the disease is dangerous, and the spread of the disease can be prevented through measures targeting individuals who are ill, have been exposed to the pathogen, or are reasonably suspected of being so.

Everyone can think for themselves, while reading about Hantavirus, about how those definitions align with, for example, that regulatory change that was rushed through at “warp speed”...

And why the archive link?

Well, primarily for preservation purposes ..

— but also because the current page looked like this (May 11, 2026, at 6:20 p.m.):

I started wondering if maybe - just maybe - it was just the democratic public debate and the expression of opinions (on X) that caused it to break... 😏

In conclusion

For me, the main purpose of this article is to serve as a compilation and “bookmark” for the various threads related to this Hanta-epistle — especially in the event that this ends up being a new global circus.

If that doesn’t happen - great, then this will simply be one more item in my archives.

I myself intend to follow these issues, among others:

How the central narrative on the Hantavirus develops and evolves

To what extent established facts in epidemiology and virology will be thrown out the window because of this

In what ways will the development of the narrative serve various interest groups and different promoted concepts, such as OneHealth , the WHO Pandemic Treaty , etc.

Will the push for vaccines begin (which, again, requires at least a total twist on the story regarding human-to-human transmissibility - it is imperative)

To what extent will this narrative be used to curtail citizens’ rights and increase state power (In Finland the start has already been quite alarming — and amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act were already in the works before this)

What new information is emerging specifically about the origin of the Andes variant (any GoF?) and about the method of emergence

To what extent do we, as a collective, generally have hope, when it comes to discernment, taking personal responsibility of adult, and learning from mistakes😏

And to end with lighter note ..

- illustrious David Icke being more Socratic than ever 😏

(The article was originally published in Finnish May 12 2026 - this is a translation & revision of it - also more tailored to international readers)