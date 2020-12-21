Tässä päästäänkin tämän blogin pääteeman – ”Ajatuksia mediasta, politiikasta ja maailmankuvasta” juurille. Lähes monopoliaseman saavuttaneiden sosiaalisen median alustojen vaikutus ja vaikutuksen laajuus elämässämme on huomattavasti suurempi, kuin mitä äkkiä tulisi ajatelleeksi. Tämä vaikutus korostuu ja kärjistyy etenkin tilanteessa, jossa nämä kyseiset toimijat voivat käytännössä vastuuvapaasti räätälöidä sisältöään omia mieltymyksiään, näkemyksiään ja päämääriään vastaaviksi – etenkin tilanteessa, jossa valtaosa käyttäjistä ei ole informoituna asetelmasta.

Aluksi

Rupesin kokoamaan materiaalia myöhempää aukikirjoittamista varten tästä aiheesta toukokuussa 2020, joten tähän tuleva aineisto on suurelta osin viimeisen puolen vuoden ajalta. Tarkemmin rupesin kyseistä tilannetta seuraamaan kuitenkin jo aiemmin, marraskuussa 2018. Törmäsin tuolloin juuri tapahtuneeseen suureen Facebookin ”puhdistukseen”, jossa yli 800 käyttäjää tai ryhmää poistettiin sen takia, että ne ”rikkoivat palvelun sääntöjä koordinoimalla epäautenttista käyttäytymistä ja spämmäystä”. Itse en ole käyttänyt Facebookia yli kymmeneen vuoteen, vaikka tili siellä vielä onkin. Tämä sensuuri- asia taisi tulla vastaan jonkun ruokavalioihin, luontaishoitoihin tms. keskittyneen sivuston kautta. Tämä kirjoitus keskittyy lähinnä Yhdysvaltain tilanteeseen, mutta sillä kuitenkin on ollut – ja on alituiseen jatkuva vaikutus muuallakin. On ollut itse asiassa aika jäätävää havaita, kuinka paljon meillekin välittyvän infon välissä on some- jättien sooloilu.

Fabebook purge 2018

Tämä suuri puhdistus (muita artikkeleita 1 ja 2) toteutettiin lokakuussa 2018 ja sen kohteena olivat paljon seuratut ryhmät tai henkilöt mitä erilaisimpiin teemoihin liittyen. Tämä ei ollut suinkaan ensimmäinen laatuaan – vastaavaa oli tapahtunut eri alustoilla jo aiemmin. Tällä kertaa se kuitenkin herätti jo laajempaa huomiota. Alusta perusteli sitä näin:

“Today, we’re removing 559 Pages and 251 accounts that have consistently broken our rules against spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior.. ..Given the activity we’ve seen — and its timing ahead of the US midterm elections — we wanted to give some details about the types of behavior that led to this action.. ..Many were using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names and posted massive amounts of content across a network of Groups and Pages to drive traffic to their websites. Many used the same techniques to make their content appear more popular on Facebook than it really was..” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy ja Oscar Rodriguez, product manager, blogipostauksessaan

Alusta siis halusi luoda narratiivin, jonka mukaan tietyistä aiheista postaavat ryhmät tai yksilöt olivat käyttäneet vilpillisiä keinoja ilmetäkseen suositumpina, kuin ne oikeasti olivat. Eniten huomiota saivat poistetut suuret konservatiivien ryhmät, kuten ”Right Wing News”, jolla oli 3.1 miljoonaa seuraajaa, eikä vähiten sen takia, että puhdistus tehtiin juuri sopivasti ennen 2018 välivaaleja. Muita puhdistuksen kohteeksi joutuneita teemoja olivat mediakritiikki, hallinnossa esiintyvän korruption vastaisuus, laittoman maahanmuuton vastaisuus jne. Myös vaihtoehtoisiin hoitoihin ja holistiseen terveydenhoitoon iskettiin. Joukossa oli varmasti myös toimijoita, joiden kohdalla poistamiselle oli varmasti jonkinlaista oikeutusta, mutta samalla listoja katsellessa välittyvät kuitenkin voimakkaasti sekä poliittiset että tiettyjä intressiryhmiä palvelevat motiivit. Lisäksi on hyvä huomata, että esim. New York Times julkaisi enteilevän artikkelinsa ”Made and Distributed in the U.S.A.: Online Disinformation” 11.10.2018 (artikkelin nimi on sittemmin muutettu haluttua narratiivia paremmin myötäileväksi). Myös demokraatteja tukevan ”Media matters” (1) -ryhmittymän (ryhmän strateginen suunnitelma kokonaisuudessaan täällä – ehdoton lukusuositus!) roolia puhdistuksessa ruodittiin mm. tutkivan journalistin, Ben Swanin toimesta. Esitettiin jopa epäilyjä kulissien takana tapahtuneesta koordinoinnista puhdistuksen suhteen. Jotkut kuittasivat asian sillä, ettei asialla ole niinkään väliä, koska ”Facebook on palvelu, joka voi omalla alustallaan tehdä mitä haluaa käyttöehtojensa puitteissa”. Asia on kuitenkin monimutkaisempi...

kuva: https://unitedhumanists.com/

Pykälä 230?

Monimutkaisuutta koko asiaan mm. lisää Yhdysvaltain laissa oleva pykälä 230 (47 U.S. Code § 230). Kyseinen pykälä on 25 vuoden ajan suojannut Internet- sisältöä välittäviä toimijoita oikeudellisesti julkaisijoille kuuluvilta vastuilta. Samalla se on antanut niille lähes vapaat kädet sensuroida sisältöä tarpeelliseksi katsomillaan tavoilla, ilman että niiden on tarvinnut pelätä haasteita tai seurauksia toiminnastaan. Pykälä luotiin alun perin turvaamaan ja tasapainottamaan uudessa ympäristössä (Internet) syntyvien uusien ja pienten toimijoiden kilpailuedellytyksiä suhteessa perinteiseen mediaan, mutta nyt sen soveltaminen on saanut vääristyneitäkin muotoja. Yhtenä osasyynä tässä on Big Techin ja some- jättien monopolia lähentelevä asema ja massiivinen vaikutusvalta tiedonvälityksen kentällä tänä päivänä. Ne ovat kasvaneet sellaisiin mittasuhteisiin, joista pykälää sorvatessa ei varmasti osattu edes uumoilla.

Vääristymälle on ollut tasoittamassa tietä etenkin pykälän 230 kohta C 2 (A):

Lain kohta, joka sallii ”tai jollain muulla tavoin vastenmielisen” sisällön sensuroinnin tarjoaa kieltämättä melko vapaat kädet etenkin selkeän agendan (toinenkin artikkeli) omaaville toimijoille. Tosin kohdan ehtona on toimien perustuminen "hyviin tarkoitusperiin" (good faith), jonka puuttumisen todistaminen oikeudessa ei kuitenkaan liene kaikista helpoin projekti. Alustojen työntekijöiden selkeät vinoumat eivät ole omiaan lisäämään luottamusta niiden tasapuolisuuteen.

Toinen esimerkki: Facebook

Kyseisen pykälän poistamista tai vähintäänkin ajanmukaistamista vaativia ääniä ei ole kuultu pelkästään sensuroitujen ja ”poistettujen itsensä taholta. Monet kongressiedustajat, senaattorit, oikeusministeri ja oikeusministeriö sekä presidentti ovat myös ottaneet huolestuneina kantaa aiheeseen. Tilanne on edennyt tällä hetkellä siihen, että vaikka lakia ei ole vielä muutettu, on esimerkiksi Facebook haastettu oikeuteen mm. 48 osavaltion ylimpien oikeusviranomaisten (attorney generals) toimesta laittomassa monopoliasemassa toimimisesta. Some- jättien puolustautuminen ja perustelut sensuurisyytöksiä vastaan, etenkin järjestetyissä senaatin ja kongressin kuulemisissa ovat välillä herättäneet hämmentynyttäkin huomiota.

Pykälän 230 poistamisessa on kuitenkin myös varjopuolia, jotka on helpommin nähtävissä jos asiaa tarkastellaan lainkohdan alkuperäisen funktion näkökulmasta. Pykälän täysi poistaminen asettaisi monet alustat – etenkin pienemmät - pahasti puun ja kuoren väliin: toisaalta ne olisivat vastuussa kaikesta niissä julkaistusta sisällöstä (pakotettuja sensuuriin) ja toisaalta taas alttiina haasteille ja ryhmäkanteille perusteettomasta sensuurista. On kuitenkin mielestäni melko perusteltua väittää, että vaikka pykälää ei ehkä olekaan hyvä poistaa, saattaisi sanamuoto kyllä kaivata viilausta.

Oikeusministeri William Barr selventää pykälään 230 tänä päivänä liittyviä ongelmia some- alustojen suhteen

Syvemmät käytännön vaikutukset?

Tässä päästäänkin tämän blogin pääteeman – ”Ajatuksia mediasta, politiikasta ja maailmankuvasta” juurille. Lähes monopoliaseman saavuttaneiden sosiaalisen median alustojen vaikutus ja vaikutuksen laajuus elämässämme on huomattavasti suurempi, kuin mitä äkkiä tulisi ajatelleeksi. Tämä vaikutus korostuu ja kärjistyy etenkin tilanteessa, jossa nämä kyseiset toimijat voivat käytännössä vastuu- vapaasti räätälöidä sisältöään omia mieltymyksiään, näkemyksiään ja päämääriään vastaaviksi – etenkin tilanteessa, jossa valtaosa käyttäjistä ei ole informoituna asetelmasta.

Kuvamme maailmasta ja todellisuudesta rakentuu informaation varaan. Maailmankuva ja näkemys todellisuudesta vaikuttavat sitten käytännön valintoihimme ja tekemiimme johtopäätöksiin. Nämä valinnat puolestaan konkretisoituvat siinä, mille annamme tukemme, rahamme ja äänemme. Tämä ketju on näillä valtavilla toimijoilla täysin tiedossa ja lienee myös osasyynä siihen, että ne ovat saavuttaneet näin massiivisen vaikutusvallan ja taloudellisen aseman. On turha luullakaan, että ne toimisivat millään tavalla irrallaan suuren luokan eturistiriidoista. Hyvänä ja tuoreena esimerkkinä on keskustelu sosiaalisen median kyvystä vaalivaikuttamiseen.

Yhtenä syynä siihen, että tämä mekanismi on viime vuosina alkanut tulla enemmän ja enemmän tavallisten kansalaisten nähtäville lienee ”populististen” (vahvasti värittynyt termi nykyään) poliitikkojen nousu, jota on ollut havaittavissa maailmanlaajuisestikin. Näissä tapauksissa yleistä narratiivia ja ”valtaeliittiä” (establishment) vastustavien ehdokkaiden orgaaninen ja monesti melko nopeastikin materialisoituva kannatus aiheuttaa ”hätätilanteen”, joka pakottaa nämä some- jätit käyttämään valtaansa entistä näkyvämmin ja aggressiivisemmin - tosin tämä prosessi aiheuttaa helposti myös vastareaktioita. Presidentti Trump on omalta osaltaan saanut nostettua ilmiötä esiin runsaskätisen ja kursailemattoman Twitter- käyttäytymisensä avulla.

Toimiessaan yhteistyössä perinteisen median ja ”establishmentin” edustajien kanssa, some- jätit pystyvät luomaan äärimmäisen vaikuttavia ja tehokkaita kampanjoita yleisen mielipiteen muokkaamiseksi. Hyvinä esimerkkeinä viime vuosilta on mm. ”disinformaation” ja ”vihapuheen” ympärille kääritty rummutus rasismi- ja sukupuolisyyllistämisellä höystettynä. Välillä nämä kampanjat ovat saaneet kuitenkin näkyviäkin vastalauseita myös korkeilta viranomaistahoilta

Myös poliittisen suuntautumisensa takia Youtubesta poistetut kansalaisjournalistit ovat tarttuneet toimeen mm. haastamalla Googlen ryhmäkanteessa.

https://twitter.com/99freemind/status/1320780993591152645?s=20

Näissä aiemmin mainituissa somen, "establishmentin" ja median yhteisissä projekteissa monesti siteerattu ”Hegeliläinen dialektiikka” toimii hyvin suoraviivaisesti ja varmasti:

luodaan uusi ”ongelma” esim. vihapuhe →

2. ruokitaan sen aiheuttamaa reaktiota ja esitetään se liioitellusti

esim. olemme matkalla natsisaksaan →

3. tarjotaan jo valmiiksi etukäteen laadittu ratkaisu

esim. sensuuri ja jopa lakimuutokset/ oikeustoimet ”syyllisiä” vastaan ovat ainut ratkaisu.

Kieltämättä kyseisen prosessin vivahteita on välillä vaikeaa olla näkemättä myös täällä kotimaan keskustelussakin…

Häikäilemättömimmillään tässä kyseisessä prosessissa ei ole päämääränä kuitenkaan esille nostetun varsinaisen ongelman ratkaiseminen. Tärkeimpänä tavoitteena on sen sijaan jo tuon ennalta valmistellun ratkaisun (esim. sensuuri ja jopa lakimuutokset/ oikeustoimet ”syyllisiä” vastaan) tuominen käytäntöön ja koko yllä kuvattua prosessia käytetään vain tekosyynä tälle.

Manipulaatio valehtelemalla on aina riskialtista ja se voidaan yleensä ennemmin tai myöhemmin todistaa. Manipulaatio poisjättämällä – omissiolla on sen sijaan paljon tehokkaampaa. Etenkin lakiin (monesti lyhyen tähtäimen ideologisesta tarpeesta?) kirjoitettu sensuuri mahdollistaa sen harjoittajalle ja siitä päättävälle taholle informaation poisjättämisen ”perustellusti”. Kuka tahansa, joka on perehtynyt johonkin asiaan syvällisemmin tai opiskellut, voi jollain tasolla hahmotella ja selittää mitä informaatiota on läpikäynyt prosessin kuluessa. Hankalampaa on vastata kysymykseen ”mitä oppimateriaaleista oli jätetty pois?”. Jo opiskeluaikanani, yli vuosikymmen sitten, panin merkille eräiden yhteiskuntatieteellisten aineopintojen yhteydessä ilmiön, joka silloin vain herätti lievää ihmetystä. Monen tenttikirjan lopussa oli usein vielä kaksi ”ylimääräistä” kappaletta: 1) ympäristön ja 2) sukupuolen vaikutus ja näkyminen kyseisessä aiheessa. Ylimääräistä siksi, että niiden syvällisyys ja koheesio ei tuntunut olevan monestikaan samaa tasoa kirjojen muun tekstin kanssa puhumattakaan siitä, että sidonta varsinaiseen aiheeseen tuntui monesti ontuvalta.

Mikä valta onkaan opetussuunnitelmista päättävillä ja kaikilla näillä erilaisilla sisällönvalitsijoilla! Tieto on varmasti valtaa, mutta huomattavasti paljon suurempaa valtaa on saada päättää, mitä tietoa muille välittyy ja mikä jää vain itselle.

***

AIHEESEEN LIITTYVIÄ PÄIVITYKSIÄ

*) Iso raha narratiivien takana - journalisti Sharyl Attkisson median vinoumasta (suom.) - Sharyl Attkisson on riippumaton tutkiva journalisti, viisinkertainen Emmy- voittaja ja on myös voittanut Edward R. Murrow -palkinnon tutkivasta raportoinnistaan. Hän on NYT:n bestseller- kirjailija kirjoillaan 'Slanted': Kuinka uutismedia opetti meidät rakastamaan sensuuria ja vihaamaan journalismia; 'The Smear': Kuinka hämärät poliittiset toimijat ja valeuutiset hallitsevat kaikkea mitä näet, mitä ajattelet ja sitä, miten äänestät - video

*) Covid 19 - What is the Trusted News Initiative? - "Why have our doctors, scientists and PhDs been silenced? Does the TNI have anything to do with it?" - video (lisätty 14.1.2022)

*) The Folly of Pandemic Censorship – As the latest anti-Substack campaign shows, more and more people are forgetting why free speech works | ”If these stories sound familiar, it’s because this same Center for Countering Digital Hate two years ago tried to pull the same stunt with The Federalist, using NBC to ask Google to crack down on them. Humorously, and typically — this happens a lot with these stories — that effort ended in fiasco. The piece NBC ended up writing boasting of the success of its “Verification Unit” in getting the site demonetized, entitled, “Google bans two websites from its ad platform over protest articles,” turned out to itself be misinformation. The Federalist was never banned, only warned, and the issue was its comments section, not its articles.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 29.1.2022)

*) Is The Public Being Gaslit About Mass Formation Psychosis? - "After Dr. Malone was on Joe Rogan's show, Google began manipulating search results in what appears to be an attempt to hide the idea of mass formation psychosis. But hasn't fear and propaganda been used throughout history to manipulate masses? Why are we trying to erase this history?" - artikkeli (päivitetty 16.1.2022)

*) 11.6.2021: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, Judiciary Republicans Reintroduce Bill That Would Amend Section 230’s Protections For Big Tech - Daily Caller

*) Alamme nähdä käytännön vaikutuksia sensuurista: 10.6.2021 Yhdysvaltain senaattorien lehdistötilaisuus viruksen alkuperän piilottelusta (varalinkki)

*) Kuinka osavaltion virkailijat sensuroivat vaaliehdokasta yhteistyössä Twitterin kanssa: "Dr. Shiva v Golaith: Our Government Is Using Big Tech To Launder Censorship" - UncoverDC (lisätty 3.7.2021)

*) "How Google and Wikipedia Brainwash You": - Off-Guardian (lisätty 13.7.2021)

*) BREAKING: Snopes CEO Suspended for Stealing Content & Using Fake Identities, Articles to be Retracted: - artikkeli (lisätty 14.8.2021)

*) The Unseen Damages Fact Checking Has On Public Discourse - artikkeli (lisätty 3.12.2021)

*) Stunning: Facebook court filing admits 'fact checks' are just a matter of opinion - artikkeli (lisätty 3.12.2021)

*) Facebook Admits Its “Fact Checks” are Just Opinions - artikkeli (lisätty 3.12.2021)

*) US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media - British and American state intelligence agencies are “weaponizing truth” to quash vaccine hesitancy as both nations prepare for mass inoculations, in a recently announced “cyber war” to be commanded by AI-powered arbiters of truth against information sources that challenge official narratives: - artikkeli (lisätty 15.12.2021)

*) How Wikipedia transformed me into an evil person in just 4 days - "After I spoke out against the vaccines, Wikipedia totally changed my profile over time from a good guy into a menace to society. The good deeds that were previously on my profile including having received a prestigious National Caring Award (presented by Senator Hillary Clinton in Washington, DC) and having founded a $75M charitable fund have been removed." - artikkeli (lisätty 18.12.2021)

*) 3 Times Fact Checkers Had to Retract False Labels On Our Articles - 'Here at The Pulse, we have been “fact checked” a few times, only to later have those labels retracted because our articles were not wrong to begin with' - artikkeli (lisätty 20.12.2021)

*) #suuri_petos | #informaatiosota | #mediavinouma | #havainnoinnin_kaappaus | The "Trusted News Initiative" is one of the mechanisms by which legacy media and Big tech act to close the "Overton Window" of acceptable political discourse - video (lisätty 20.12.2021)

*) Twitter Gets Hit with the Censorship Lawsuit America Has Been Waiting For - "“Twitter’s censorship is selective, enforced against conservative political leaders with views distasteful to the woke elite in Silicon Valley—and against independent journalists like me, who have raised questions about our response to COVID that public health authoritarians cannot tolerate,” - artikkeli (lisätty 25.12.2021)

*) How a Company Called BlackRock Shapes Your News, Your Life, Our Future - "Who controls the corporations who control our news? A helpful index was just compiled—not by mainstream media, but by Harvard researchers exploring media’s future. Skimming the list, I see two names again and again: BlackRock Fund Advisors and Vanguard Group." - artikkeli (lisätty 27.12.2021)

*) In reply to the Facebook Factcheck on my Dana Loesch interview - "Facebook wrote that my predictions of an ever-evolving virus, pressured by an ever-expanding population-level immune pressure caused by mass vaccination are wrong. I have always said that mass vaccination would cause more infectious variants to expand in prevalence and become dominant. Making it impossible for mass vaccination fanatics to ‘stay ahead of the virus’ as they always claim. The consecutive dominance of alpha, beta, gamma, delta and, more recently, the omicron variant is merely proof that my predictions have come true." | Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: - artikkeli (päivitetty 28.12.2021)

*) The Wisconsin Purchase - How Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Center for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020 - artikkeli (lisätty 28.12.2021)

*) YouTube Has Removed Nearly 1 Million Videos For “Dangerous” &”Misleading” COVID Information - "The censorship of information is at an all time high, but do people really recognize the extent to which it has been and is being carried out? A recent article published in the British Medical Journal by journalist Laurie Clarke has highlighted the fact that Facebook has already removed at least 16 million pieces of content from its platform and added warnings to approximately 167 million others. YouTube has removed nearly 1 million videos related to, according to them, “dangerous or misleading covid-19 medical information.” - artikkeli (lisätty 30.12.2021)

*) How Google manipulated "Mass formation psychosis" search results after the Malone interview - "Google has hand manipulated the “mass formation psychosis” search results so that a YouTube video from a gamer who knows nothing at all about the topic is ranked #3 in the search results. The comments on that video are virtually all negative (I couldn’t find a single positive review) and the top two hits are better. All in all, the top 3 hits aren’t anything that anyone would consider to the top 3 references on the topic" - artikkeli (lisätty 3.1.2022)

*) Twitter Suspends Grabien Media’s Account for Posting Video of GOP Rep Criticizing Big Pharma - "On Friday, Twitter suspended the @GrabienMedia account after the media and news clipping company shared a video from Fox News featuring Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) talking about vaccines, Ivermectin, and “big pharma.” - artikkeli (lisätty 3.1.2022)

*) #informaatiosota | #suuri_petos | The Powerful Pfizer Presentation That Got Dr. Robert Malone Kicked Off Twitter - "Dr. Robert Malone says he was kicked off twitter for this 40-minute video presentation and PDF created by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, which consists of over 500 independent doctors, scientists, and health care practitioners. The video and PDF are a deep-dive into Pfizer’s own vaccine trial data which conclusively shows an INCREASED risk of illness and death for the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group. For example, there were 20 total deaths in the vaccinated group versus 14 total deaths in the placebo group with nearly double the amount of cardiovascular deaths among the vaccinated" - artikkeli (päivitetty 3.1.2022)

*) Google and DuckDuckGo Handle Dr. Robert Malone’s Claims About “Mass Formation Psychosis” Very Differently - But instead of linking to the video of Dr. Malone, any of the stories that dive into the phenomenon, or even reaction videos that expand on the concept, Google decided to promote some random dude’s minute-and-a-half video “debunking” it when people search them for “mass formation psychosis.” - artikkeli (päivitetty 3.1.2022)

*) Twitter suspends Just the News founder for report on legal distinctions between COVID vaccines - "Twitter suspended the account of Just the News founder John Solomon for sharing an article about the legal distinctions between Pfizer's fully approved and emergency use authorization (EUA) COVID-19 vaccines, which could affect the legality of vaccine mandates" - artikkeli (päivitetty 3.1.2022)

*) The Mainstream Media Is Losing The Fight Of Its Life…All Thanks To Joe Rogan - "But after listening to Dr. Robert Malone‘s well reasoned arguments, delivered for three straight hours, concisely and calmly, it became clear to me that the entire mainstream media machine could wind up falling at the hands of content creators like Joe Rogan" - artikkeli (päivitetty 4.1.2022)

*) This analysis provides a formal response to an email inquiry from Reuters Factchecking concerning statements made by Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS during an interview with Niel Oliver on GB News on Saturday, 18 December, 2021 - artikkeli [ote alla] (päivitetty 4.1.2022)

'The Reuters Factchecking operation operates as an element of the BBC-led “Trusted News Initiative”, and Reuters has ties to Pfizer (via board of directors appointments), Twitter (which recently deplatformed Dr. Robert Malone) and has other demonstrable conflicts of interest. A video summary of the Trusted News Initiative, with a specific focus on the initial origin of the organization and subsequent perversion into a global policeman and censor of free speech and open scientific discussion concerning the risks and benefits of vaccines, and specifically COVID-19 genetic vaccines, has therefore been provided.' - Dr. Robert Malone

*) One-On-One With Lara Logan - Miten Yhdysvaltain "korona- tsaaria" tohtori Mengleksi kutsunut journalisti poistettiin Fox- kanavan ruudulta - video (päivitetty 6.1.2022)

*) The Price of Dissent | A Thomson Reuters data scientist questioned the Black Lives Matter narrative—so the company fired him - "By June 2021, Kriegman would be locked out of Reuters’s servers, denounced by his colleagues, and fired by email. Kriegman had committed an unpardonable offense: he directly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement in the company’s internal communications forum, debunked Reuters’s own biased reporting, and violated a corporate taboo" - artikkeli (päivitetty 8.1.2022)

*) Bombshell Documents: Bill Gates Gave $319 Million To Hundreds of Media Outlets | Facts Matter - video (päivitetty 14.1.2022)

*) Twitter Expands Feature to Flag ‘Misinformation’ - "The feature, which has been available as a pilot program in the United States, Australia, and South Korea since its debut last August, allows users to flag content that they perceive as spreading misinformation. Twitter’s official policy states that “[c]ontent that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter,” but the exact parameters of this policy are left for moderators and automated filters to decide" - artikkeli (päivitetty 18.1.2022)

*) PayPal Drops Nonprofits Opposed to Vaccine Mandates - "After “media watchdog” group Media Matters for America accused PayPal and GoFundMe of hosting crowdfunding campaigns for organizations that “spread harmful COVID-19 misinformation,” PayPal said it would no longer process donations for groups, including the National Vaccine Information Center, that oppose vaccine mandates" - artikkeli (päivitetty 20.1.2022)

*) Pfizer-backed CDC Foundation partnered with Facebook - "The Pfizer-sponsored CDC Foundation has teamed up with Big Tech and Big Pharma giants Facebook and Merck, among others, in order to promote Covid vaccines. The pressure group calls itself the Alliance for Advancing Health Online and some details about its purpose and organization are revealed in an email sent to the White House and obtained and shared by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)" - artikkeli (päivitetty 21.1.2022)

*) Is Dr. Malone the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology or not? - "As LifeSite news reported back in July 2021, Malone’s name was removed altogether from the Wikipedia entry of the mRNA vaccine technology, in whose development Dr. Malone had been heavily involved. LifeSite’s Michael Haynes wrote at the time: “Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., discovered RNA transfection and, while he was at the Salk Institute in San Diego in 1988, invented mRNA vaccines. His research was continued the next year at Vical, and between 1988 and 1989, Malone wrote the patent disclosures for mRNA vaccines.” - artikkeli (päivitetty 21.1.2022)

*) Fact-Checkers Are Used to Confuse the Public: Sharyl Attkisson - “And the people that want to control the information understand that if they can only control really a few basic sources—we’re talking about Google and Twitter and Facebook and Wikipedia—they’ve got a lock on information, because we’ve all been funneled to those few sources.” - artikkeli (päivitetty 26.1.2022)

*) Kulldorff Deleted: Famed Epidemiologist and Early Opponent of Lockdowns Banned by LinkedIn - "And this is only one case about which we currently know. How many others have been deplatformed, made to disappear, vanished from history, deleted from the narrative? This is Orwell stuff, not fiction but reality. And it is going on everywhere. One might have supposed that LinkedIn would somehow be above the fray engaged by low-end platforms like Facebook and Twitter, that it would behave more professionally. Alas, that is not the case." - artikkeli (päivitetty 29.1.2022)

*) CNN basically admits their fact-checks are based on Googling - videoklippi (päivitetty 30.1.2022)

*) What Could Go Wrong? Millions of US Kids to Be Taught in School Which News is “Fake” – ”NewsGuard claims to be apolitical and to apply a rigorous process when assessing the integrity of news outlets. After its launch, skeptics, however, questioned the abundance of people linked to the US government among its advisory board. One of them, Richard Stengel, who served under Barack Obama as the Department of State’s public affairs chief, said on the record that state propaganda was fine and that all nations subjected their citizens to it.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 1.2.2022)

*) Thomson-Reuters Fact-Checkers Financially Tied to Pfizer – ”Mr. Jim Smith represents Reuters as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. He is also a Director of Pfizer, Inc., serving on the company’s Board since 2014. Known as James C. Smith at Pfizer, he is a member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Partnering Against Corruption Initiative and the Forum’s International Business Council. Additionally, he serves on the International Advisory Boards of British American Business and the Atlantic Council.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 4.2.2022)

*) The Revolution has come for Joe Rogan – ”.. Thus, this is about more than Joe Rogan. It is about you and it is about me. It is about gatekeeping and limiting what we can watch and read and hear. And they achieve that end through the destruction of Rogan the individual.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 7.2.2022)

*) This Is Who Is Behind The Joe Rogan Attack – ”To recap: Meidastouch, a SuperPAC which can collect as much cash as it wants from pretty well anywhere, and is a professional strategy and media firm run by people with deep ties in entertainment, likely had a hand in the n-word video @patriottakes used to attack Joe Rogan…” – artikkeli (päivitetty 8.2.2022)

*) Conversation With Russell Brand, Who Isn’t ”Right Wing” – ”This willingness to court all audiences is an affront to the basic formula of current commercial media, which relies upon a strategy of identifying out-groups and rallying audiences to escalating hatreds. Any show that sends an opposite message that people with differing views can and should coexist, or that people who cross conventional wisdom may be interviewed for any reason beyond being “called out,” must now themselves be considered reactionary. We’re seeing how intense the propaganda about this sort of thing can get with the Rogan situation.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 9.2.2022)

*) Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data – ”Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico sent a letter to top intelligence officials calling for more details about the program to be declassified. Large parts of the letter, which was sent in April 2021 and declassified Thursday, and documents released by the CIA were blacked out. Wyden and Heinrich said the program operated “outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 11.2.2022)

*) Wyden and Heinrich: Newly Declassified Documents Reveal Previously Secret CIA Bulk Collection, Problems With CIA Handling of Americans’ Information – “FISA gets all the attention because of the periodic congressional reauthorizations and the release of DOJ, ODNI and FISA Court documents,” said Senators Wyden and Heinrich in response to the newly declassified documents. “But what these documents demonstrate is that many of the same concerns that Americans have about their privacy and civil liberties also apply to how the CIA collects and handles information under executive order and outside the FISA law. In particular, these documents reveal serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans, the same issue that has generated bipartisan concern in the FISA context.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.2.2022)

*) The Surveillance and Political Spying Operations Highlighted by John Durham Today are the Tip of the Iceberg (ote alla) – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.2.2022)

– The Conservative treehouse blog

*) FACEBOOKIN MUKAAN ARTIKKELI ROKOTETUTKIMUKSESTA YHDESSÄ MAAILMAN ARVOSTETUIMMISTA LÄÄKETIETEEN LEHDISTÄ OLI “HARHAANJOHTAVAA TIETOA” | Puopolo – ”BMJ:n mukaan The Lead Stories julkaisi tapahtumista raportin, jossa ei osoitettu virheitä BMJ:n alkuperäisessä artikkelissa. Silti The Lead Storiesin raportin otsikko oli ”Faktantarkistus: British Medical Journal ei paljastanut rokotetutkimuksen epäluotettavuutta tai että Pfizer olisi jättänyt puutteet huomioimatta”. – artikkeli (päivitetty 13.2.2022)

*) Sharing ‘Misleading Narratives’ Labeled As Domestic Terrorism by Homeland Security – ”While misinformation can be a problematic thing, how do we know what misinformation is and who decides that? In a perfect world, one might assume governments and governmental organizations like the CDC or the FDA are reliable sources of information. But is this actually true? Not always. Institutions like this have become political sources of information that seem to have allegiances to politicians and, at times, Big Pharma.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 14.2.2022)

*) The Mind Control Police: The Government’s War on Thought Crimes and Truth-Tellers – ”In the government’s latest assault on those who criticize the government—whether that criticism manifests itself in word, deed or thought—the Biden Administration has likened those who share “false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information” to terrorists.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 18.2.2022)

*) White House email shows Facebook and CDC Foundation formed ’social media alliance to drive uptake of vaccines’ – Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has obtained a White House email showing that Facebook, Merck, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Foundation, whose corporate partners includes Pfizer, have formed an alliance “to use social media and digital platforms to build confidence in and drive uptake of vaccines.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 18.2.2022)

*) Dr. Malone Goes off on the Politicized Information Warfare Armed Against Dissenting Voices – video (päivitetty 28.2.2022)

*) Anti-vaxxers just killed Facebook profile frames – ”On March 21, only profile frames from certain government services or organizations and those providing authoritative information on COVID-19 will be available,” reads the Facebook post. ”This change reflects our continued emphasis on helping people express their support around important issues like voting and reliable health information.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 4.3.2022)

*) Bill Gates, Google, and Pfizer Sponsor Meta’s Journalism and Fact-Check Training – ”Still, as recently pointed out by TrialSite News and reported by UncoverDC, many of Facebook’s 100-plus “independent” and “non-partisan” fact-checkers have explicit partisan “glaring conflicts of interest with international conglomerate news companies, vaccine investors, and now Pfizer, which holds the top spot for COVID-19 vaccine doses in the U.S.” Repeatedly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mega-platform’s algorithm detects related posts and videos with health claims and leads users straight to its delegated COVID-19 Information Center.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 5.3.2022)

*) Censored: Twitter suspends John Solomon’s account for story on peer-reviewed COVID study – ”The peer-reviewed study was published in the respected medical journal Current Issues in Molecular Biology. and was conducted by Lund University in Sweden, a medical research institute that has done contract work with NIH and often cited by the WHO. The story also points out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the reverse transcription process would not happen, as also reported by at least one other news outlet.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 6.3.2022)

*) Democrats, Green Activists Pressure Big Tech to Censor More Climate ‘Misinformation’ – ”After Google announced last fall it would “demonetize” what it calls “climate denial,” green activist groups have pushed to expand the definition of denial. The Center for Countering Digital Hate issued a report in November listing 10 websites, lumping in conservative news sites such as The Washington Times, Breitbart, and Newsmax with Russian state-run media that it said propagate two-thirds of “digital climate change denial.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 16.3.2022)

*) People Overestimate The US War Machine And Underestimate The US Propaganda Machine – artikkeli (päivitetty 21.3.2022)

– Caitlin Johnstone

*) Project Veritas Motion Shows Government’s Clandestine Campaign Against Journalists – According to a report on the Project Veritas website, “[t]he documents uncover a sixteen-month clandestine campaign against journalists in which the DOJ obtained 7 secret orders, warrants and subpoenas from six magistrates within the Southern District of New York…The documents reveal a peak (sic) into the SDNY’s covert surveillance of American journalists, commenced by Assistant United States Attorney, Robert B. Sobelman.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 23.3.2022)

*) Judiciary Republicans launch investigation into Twitter and Facebook following new reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop – tiedote (lisätty 1.4.2022)

– USA:n kongressin oikeusasiain valiokunnan Republikaanit (kirje alla)













*) Why I call it (anti)-social media – In 1999, a partner and I started one of the first ”social networking” companies. We failed during the dotcom bust, but not before we learned some valuable lessons about the world, and silicon valley | CognitiveCarbon – ”.. And herein lies the rot at the core of modern social media companies: they have come to be infested by all sorts of agenda-driven and nefarious groups who take advantage of people’s ignorance and willful blindness and they use the power of social networks to plant ideas and alter perceptions in ways that further their political or strategic objectives.” – artikkeli (lisätty 5.4.2022)

– CognitiveCarbon

*) Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter amid speculation buy will lead to ’active stake,’ stocks soar – ”Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has questioned Twitter’s commitment to free speech, has taken a 9% stake in the social media platform, making him its largest shareholder. Musk bought 73.5 million shares worth $2.9 billion, based on the closing price Friday, the Associated Press reported Monday. However, what Musk intends to do as a result of the purchase remains unclear.” – artikkeli (lisätty 5.4.2022)

*) Can Elon Musk Defeat the Censors? – ”Musk has not somehow taken over the company but his influence is suddenly huge, especially since the stock jumped 26% on the news. He will seek transparency. Then he will seek to unban many accounts (my guess). Then he will seek reforms that allow speech on the platform with basic rules that everyone once had, before the days when social media became nationalized by the CDC and the rest. Then he might seek real structural change, moving to a more decentralized model rooted in user control via blockchain ledgers rather than centralized control.” – artikkeli (lisätty 6.4.2022)

*) Undue and unaccountable influence of ’fact-checkers’ on medical science and freedom of speech | American Frontline Doctors – ”Fact-checkers claim to be arbiters of fact and misinformation, even though they are not necessarily experienced in the topics about which they write (those experts are usually hard at work in their professions). When journalists claiming to check facts write in support of an agenda, this hurts us all; fact-checking, as it is practiced today, censures ideas, individuals, and information, effectively destroying our free speech, healthy debate, and the learning and increase of knowledge that occur when people can speak and engage with one another freely. It destroys the reputations and livelihoods of innocent people. And, it hurts those who are misled into believing erroneous information, to their detriment.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 7.4.2022)

*) Big Tech’s Surveillance Capitalism Is Killing Privacy – ”“Surveillance Capitalism” is a little-understood development that was defined by Professor Shoshana Zuboff in 2020. It was first used by Google to predict and control behavior, selling that information to others for a huge profit. Now, other companies are following suit and privacy is being shattered. ⁃ TN Editor” – artikkeli (päivitetty 7.4.2022)

*) Dr. Robert Epstein: Inside Big Tech’s Manipulation Machine and How to Stop It | American Thought Leaders – ”I sit down with Dr. Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology (AIBRT). He studied at Harvard University under B. F. Skinner, previously was editor-in-chief of “Psychology Today,” and founded the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies. Today, he is perhaps best known for leading studies looking at how tech giants influence human behavior, and conducting extensive monitoring projects of bias in Google products and beyond. According to his team’s research, Google shifted at least 6 million votes in the 2020 elections.” – Jan Jekielek | – video (päivitetty 9.4.2022)

*) ‘Something That’s Frightening’: Robert Epstein Warns Against Big Tech Manipulation – ”“Now, put that all together, you’ve got something that’s frightening, because you have sources of influence, controlled by really a handful of executives who are not accountable to any public, not the American public, not any public anywhere. They’re only accountable to their shareholders,” Epstein told host of American Thought Leaders Jan Jekielek during a recent interview. – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.4.2022)

*) Caitlin Johnstone: Twitter IS ‘State-Affiliated Media’ – ”In 2020 Twitter was one of the many Silicon Valley corporations who coordinated directly with U.S. government agencies to determine what content should be censored in order to “secure” the presidential election. In 2021 Twitter announced that it was orchestrating mass purges of foreign accounts on the advice of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), which receives funding from many government institutions including the U.S. State Department. .. “ASPI is the propaganda arm of the C.I.A. and the U.S. government,” veteran Australian diplomat Bruce Haigh told Mintpress News earlier this year. “It is a mouthpiece for the Americans. It is funded by the American government and American arms manufacturers. Why it is allowed to sit at the center of the Australian government when it has so much foreign funding, I don’t know. If it were funded by anybody else, it would not be where it is at.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.4.2022)

*) If It Feels Like You’re Being Manipulated, It’s Because You Are – ”If you’ve got a gut feeling that your rulers are working to control your perception of the war in Ukraine, it is safe to trust that feeling. If you feel like there’s been a concerted effort from the most powerful government and media institutions in the western world to manipulate your understanding of what’s going on with this war, it’s because that’s exactly what has been happening.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.4.2022)

*) Israeli Spyware Maker NSO Group Asks SCOTUS for Sovereign Immunity – Foreign firm hopes to block lawsuit by WhatsApp and Meta – ”WhatsApp parent Facebook, which renamed itself Meta Platforms Inc., filed suit against NSO in 2019, claiming the company targeted about 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service using sophisticated spyware. Meta wants to prevent NSO from accessing Facebook platforms and servers and is seeking unspecified damages.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.4.2022)

*) Jack’s Magic Coffee Shop – ”The only way Twitter, with 217 million users, could exist as a viable platform is if they had access to tech systems of incredible scale and performance, and those systems were essentially free or very cheap. The only entity that could possibly provide that level of capacity and scale is the United States Government – combined with a bottomless bank account. A public-private partnership. If my hunch is correct, Elon Musk is poised to expose the well-kept secret that most social media platforms are operating on U.S. government tech infrastructure and indirect subsidy. Let that sink in.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 19.4.2022)

*) Live Q&A: Free Speech Battle Sparked by Elon Musk Twitter Bid; The Durham Trial Begins – ”Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion and to make the social media company private. His offer has sparked a national debate on free speech, with establishment news outlets and others claiming that censorship is necessary for an alleged democracy to survive. The issue has gone beyond just a discussion on Twitter and is bringing attention to activities of corporate systems, working with government powers and media influencers, to crush the basic rights of Americans.” – video (päivitetty 19.4.2022)

*) Former Intelligence Officials, Citing Russia, Say Big Tech Monopoly Power is Vital to National Security – When the U.S. security state announces that Big Tech’s centralized censorship power must be preserved, we should ask what this reveals about whom this regime serves | – ”A group of former intelligence and national security officials on Monday issued a jointly signed letter warning that pending legislative attempts to restrict or break up the power of Big Tech monopolies — Facebook, Google, and Amazon — would jeopardize national security because, they argue, their centralized censorship power is crucial to advancing U.S. foreign policy. The majority of this letter is devoted to repeatedly invoking the grave threat allegedly posed to the U.S. by Russia as illustrated by the invasion of Ukraine, and it repeatedly points to the dangers of Putin and the Kremlin to justify the need to preserve Big Tech’s power in its maximalist form. Any attempts to restrict Big Tech’s monopolistic power would therefore undermine the U.S. fight against Moscow.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 19.4.2022)

*) Former Intel Officials Want Efforts to Break Up Big Tech Stopped – Data Control and Retention of Social Media Partnership Is a National Security Imperative – ”Former Obama era intelligence officials, those who helped construct, organize and assemble the public-private partnership between intelligence data networks and supported social media companies, have written a letter to congress warning that any effort to break up Big Tech (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Microsoft, etc.) would be catastrophic for the national security system they have created. | [READ LETTER HERE]” – artikkeli (päivitetty 22.4.2022)

*) Newly Obtained Emails Raise Questions About Department Of Defense Involvement In Spygate | Prof. Margot Cleveland – ”Given Joffe’s role in the Alfa Bank hoax, and given yesterday’s revelation by the special counsel’s lead prosecutor DeFilippis that a CIA analyst believed the data was user-created, the country deserves to know whether Georgia Tech researchers assisted the special counsel’s office in investigating the DNC hack and, in turn, relied on data Joffe provided.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 22.4.2022)

*) The Surveillance State is Worse than you think – ”A new article from the Intercept exposes a secret few know about–and for those who do, many vastly underestimate it. App location data is a goldmine for spies in both private sector and government” – artikkeli (päivitetty 24.4.2022)

*) ‘Something That’s Frightening’: Robert Epstein Warns Against Big Tech Manipulation – “Now put that all together, you’ve got something that’s frightening, because you have sources of influence, controlled by really a handful of executives who are not accountable to any public, not the American public, not any public anywhere. They’re only accountable to their shareholders,” Epstein told Epoch TV’s “American Thought Leaders” host Jan Jekielek during a recent interview. – artikkeli (päivitetty 26.4.2022)

*) Big Tech Money is Made From Reinforcing User’s Behaviors: Author Jane Hoffman – ”Jane Hoffman, author of the book “Your Data; Their Billions,” explores Big Tech’s murky practice of profiting by selling users’ personal data. Hoffman said besides cashing in on a person’s online activity, companies like Google and Facebook reinforce political behaviors that deepen divisions in society.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 26.4.2022)

*) BREAKING: Biden administration creates ’Disinformation Governance Board’ under DHS to fight ’misinformation’ – ”The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a new board designed to counter misinformation related to homeland security, with a focus specifically on Russia and irregular migration. The board will be called the ”Disinformation Governance Board, and will be headed by executive director Nina Jankowicz.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 26.4.2022)

*) Deep State Response, Dept of Homeland Security Will Establish Disinformation Board with Obvious Agenda – ”Previously those same methods were deployed by the U.S. government, specifically the CDC and FDA, toward COVID-19 and the vaccination program. All of this background aligns with the previous visibility of a public-private partnership between the bureaucracy of government, the U.S. intelligence agencies and U.S. social media. That partnership now forms the very cornerstone of the DHS/CISA effort to control what information exists in the public space. It is highly important that people understand what is happening.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 29.4.2022)

*) The Monopoly On Your Mind, Part 2: Billionaires Bet Big On The News – But what’s in it for them? – ”When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013, he made a written promise to employees: “We will continue to follow the truth wherever it leads, and we’ll work hard not to make mistakes. When we do, we will own up to them quickly and completely.” It was an admirable commitment, but as they say, actions speak louder than words. Here are a few editorial decisions that were made in the years following that acquisition”:

– artikkeli (lisätty 7.5.2022)

*) PayPal’s IndyMedia Wipeout – A series of moves against media outlets by PayPal shows the next step in speech control: confiscation. Why won’t the company answer questions? – ”All of this is going on at a time when the Biden administration just announced the formation of a dystopian “Disinformation Governance Board,” preposterously headed by a bubbly former Kennan Institute fellow, Nina “The Singing Neoliberal” Jankowicz. In a detail Jonathan Swift couldn’t have written better, Jankowicz — who once cited the author of the greatest news hoax of our generation, Christopher Steele, as an expert on the “evolution of disinfo” — last year put out a video of herself as the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation.” In it, she sang a variation of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” featuring lines like:

”They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note… And not support their lies with our wallet voice or vote…” – Nina Jankowicz,

head of Disinformation Governance Board

*) Twitter Launches New Purge of Covid Contrarians – ”It’s not clear whether the timing is coincidental or the last gasp of an old guard targeting so-called Team Reality before a new owner or courts force it to change direction. Twitter has ignored the vast majority of Just the News requests to explain how various sanctioned users violated its terms. The notices from Twitter, often posted by allies of the silenced users, cite violation of its policy against sharing “misleading and potentially harmful information” about COVID.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 7.5.2022)

*) FBI’s Attacks on Journalists Examined in Informal Congressional Hearing – ”The May 10 conference, led by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), followed the protocols of a hearing on Capitol Hill, except that Freedom Caucus members gathered instead at the FreedomWorks headquarters on K Street. The witnesses there, reporters Sharyl Attkisson and James O’Keefe, told the legislators their stories of FBI surveillance and threats made against them.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 12.5.2022)

*) Musk Warns Twitter Users Are ”Being Manipulated”, Company’s Legal Team Reaches Out – ”Elon Musk warned Twitter users that they are “being manipulated” and told them to turn off the platform’s algorithmic newsfeed, coming as the firm’s legal department apparently said he committed a violation of a non-disclosure agreement.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 16.5.2022)

*) Busted: Biden’s “Minster of Truth” Nina Jankowicz Participated in Secret NATO-Funded Cabal to Subvert Western Democracies Using Disinformation as Cover | The Revolver – ”In its organization, funding, operation, structure, and rhetoric the Integrity Initiative is the single best template for understanding how the entire hornets’ nest of NGOs, journalists, and “national security” bureaucrats work secretly and in concert to wage psychological warfare against citizens of the West. One cannot understand how the Disinformation Industry functions without understanding the little-known (and now defunct) Integrity Initiative.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 18.5.2022)

*) Elon Musk’s Twitter Detractors Were Subsidized With $10.5 Million In Taxpayer Funds – Mr. Musk asked ”who funds them?” We answered… and, in part, it’s you. | Open The Books – ”We searched federal spending to find that nine of the 26 organizations collected about $10.5 million in federal funds over the past few years. Black Lives Matter was one of them, receiving $19,000 in grants from the Small Business Administration in 2020 and $11,300 in forgivable SBA loans in 2020. However, the organization was collecting these funds at the same time that some of their leaders were encouraging protests that looted small businesses.”

The other organizations that received federal funding are:

Friends of the Earth – $1.2 million grant in 2020

GLAAD – $7,650 grants in 2019 and 2020 and $2 million in forgivable loans from the SBA in 2020 and 2021

Media Matters for America – $1.1 million forgivable SBA loan in 2020

MediaJustice (formerly Center for Media Justice) – $210,255 forgivable SBA loan in 2020

NARAL Pro-Choice America – $936,350 forgivable SBA loan in 2020

National Hispanic Media Coalition – $194,789 in two forgivable SBA loans in 2020 and 2021

Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice – $195,722 in three forgivable SBA loans in 2020 and 2021

Union of Concerned Scientists – $4.5 million in a forgivable SBA loan in 2020

– artikkeli (päivitetty 18.5.2022)

*) We’re wired for conformity. That’s why we have to practice dissent. | Todd Rose for Big Think – ”Cultural norms are a lubricant that make socializing easier, but if we’re not careful we can overly rely on conformity. We need to catch ourselves from our natural tendency to go along with the group and we need to speak up with innovative ways to change and make progress. In the end, you might even find that the group agreed with you all along.” – video (päivitetty 28.5.2022)

*) Replacement Theory In Practice – Turns Out Our Elites Have Been In The Business For A While | – ”If we agree that three critical functions of malwords are per above a) silencing dissent, b) gaining public acceptance of atrocity and c) emboldening officials to commit atrocities, then a campaign can be seen as a kind of experimental procedure in which a malevolent physician puts the patient–in our case the body politic– at ease (Pre-Curve), immobilizes patient via anesthesia (Curve), and then performs malpractice upon the patient (Post-Curve).” – artikkeli (päivitetty 28.5.2022)

*) World Economic Forum “Press Freedom” panel demands social media “accountability” for “rumors, hate speech” – The panel also pushed for the ”trusted” journalists to filter the information for public debate | – ”During a World Economic Forum “Freedom of the Press Panel” on Thursday, journalists and rights group heads complained about the way social media has allowed anyone to speak without “journalistic accountability” and called for social media companies to be held accountable when their algorithms promote “rumors,” “falsehoods,” “hate speech,” and “divisiveness.” The panel was held in collaboration with legacy media outlet TIME magazine ..” – artikkeli (päivitetty 28.5.2022)

*) Hunter Biden laptop confirmation proves Big Tech’s bias | Washington Examiner – ”Because Hunter’s business entanglements involve multiple foreign entities, including ones under the sway of governments hostile toward the United States, the question becomes whether the elder Biden’s foreign affairs decisions were in any way affected. Those angles to the story should all be vigorously pursued now, but just as important is the conduct of Big Tech corporations that tried to censor the original reporting of the laptop’s existence.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 1.6.2022)

*) YouTube CEO Reassures Davos Elites That They Will Continue To Control The Narrative – ”Wojcicki has left little doubt that despite YouTube being caught numerous times mislabeling the truth as misinformation, the company will continue on the same exact path and serve establishment interests. The CEO suggested at the Davos conference this past week that the platform would work harder to remove incentives for the publishing of “misinformation.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 1.6.2022)

*) The head of Facebook’s fake science fact check group, Science Feedback, is ’hiding in Paris, terrified of appearing in court’ – ”If the federal government censored people for disagreeing with the National institutes of Health (NIH) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that would obviously violate the First Amendment. Instead, the government outsources this censorship to Facebook. Facebook provides censorship through a network of contract “fact checkers” like Science Feedback which receive some funding and training through Facebook and follow guidelines set up by Facebook for how to identify “false” information.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 1.6.2022)

*) Unchecked by Courts, Government Censorship of Social Media Platforms Will Prove Fatal to Free Speech in Digital Age – ”As these critics have observed, many views derided as COVID-19 “misinformation” in 2020 or 2021—for instance, that the virus originated in a lab and that community masking appears to be relatively ineffective—are now gaining traction in mainstream circles. Likewise, government officials, including President Joe Biden and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, have made claims that later turned out to be untrue, such as that the vaccines reliably stop transmission and that masks are 80% effective at preventing infection.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 4.6.2022)

*) US State-Affiliated NewsGuard Targets Consortium News – ”Consortium News is being “reviewed” by NewsGuard, a U.S. government-linked organization that is trying to enforce a narrative on Ukraine while seeking to discredit dissenting views. The organization has accused Consortium News, begun in 1995 by former Associated Press investigative reporter Robert Parry, of publishing “false content” on Ukraine.” – artikkeli (päivitetty 6.6.2022)

*) DHS ”disinformation board” reportedly pursued to ”operationalize” partnerships with big tech to censor opposing viewpoints, whistleblower documents suggest – senaattorien kirje kotimaan turvallisuuden virastolle (9.6.2022)

*) THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF TWEETS: TWITTER IS HIRING AN ALARMING NUMBER OF FBI AGENTS – ”For example, in 2019, Dawn Burton (the former director of Washington operations for Lockheed Martin) was poached from her job as senior innovation advisor to the director at the FBI to become senior director of strategy and operations for legal, public policy, trust and safety at Twitter. The following year, Karen Walsh went straight from 21 years at the bureau to become director of corporate resilience at the silicon valley giant. Twitter’s deputy general counsel and vice president of legal, Jim Baker, also spent four years at the FBI between 2014 and 2018, where his resumé notes he rose to the role of senior strategic advisor.” – artikkeli

*) Europe’s Dystopian “Ministry of Truth 2022”: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Microsoft, Google Enlisted by the E.U. “to Fight Disinformation” – ”The EU project is entitled 2022 Strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation: The new Code brings together a more diverse range of stakeholders than ever, empowering them to contribute to wide-ranging improvements by signing up to precise commitments relevant to their field. Such commitments include demonetising the dissemination of disinformation; guaranteeing transparency of political advertising; enhancing cooperation with fact-checkers; and facilitating researchers access to data. Supporting platforms and industry to meet their commitments under the Code of Practice on Disinformation feeds in to the European Commission’s commitment to a more transparent, safe and trustworthy online environment.” – artikkeli

*) Germany Labels Journalist ’Criminal’ And Seizes Her Bank Accounts For Reporting From Ukraine – ”They closed her YouTube channel, blocked her PayPal account, and sentenced her to three years in prison without trial for interviewing Ukrainian citizens in the Donbas.” – artikkeli

*) As Calls to Ban TikTok Grow Louder, Here’s A History of National Pulse Scoops About the CCP-Linked App. – ”Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr recently called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective app stores, citing national security and data privacy concerns. Carr described TikTok’s parent company ByteDance as “beholden” to the Chinese government in his letter, noting that, as a result, the app is “required by law to comply with [Chinese government] surveillance demands.” – artikkeli (5.7.2022)

*) The Insufferable Arrogance of the Constantly Wrong

The media, and the people who work in and around it, the Blue Checks™ of Twitter, have upped the ante over the past few years regarding how far they are willing to go to enforce various preferred narratives. – article

*) Global fact-checkers unite to battle disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – ”“We know that when fact-checkers collaborate among themselves, the work is much more effective and we can also gather better information about which kind of disinformation is circulating,” Jiménez Cruz said. The result is ukrainefacts.org, a database developed by Maldita that publishes fact checks on the mis/disinformation circulating in Ukraine. Also called #UkraineFacts, the collaborative effort of verified signatories of IFCN’s Code of Principles is now available to the public for browsing. There’s also a map of the world that users can click on to read about debunked disinformation in different countries.” – artikkeli (6.7.2022)

*) How the Media Used Russiagate Conspiracy Theories to Create a News Cartel – ”The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook paid over $20 million to the New York Times and $15 million to the Washington Post in annual fees. Even more valuable than the big checks was Facebook’s ability to push media content to its users. Last year, sources at several publishers were crediting Facebook News with massive traffic surges, but not everyone was equal. ”Many other U.S. news publishers are getting payments from Facebook to have their content featured in its news tab, but they only get a fraction of the sums paid to the Washington Post, the New York Times,” the Wall Street Journal noted.” – artikkeli

(↑Updated 5. July 2022)

*) Success before the Hamburg Higher Regional Court – Facebook willful infringer – ”Facebook / Meta Platforms can now also be called a willful infringer with the approval of the Higher Regional Court . Today, on July 7th, 2022, the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in Hamburg overturned an erroneous decision by Civil Chamber 22 and granted our injunctive relief. The reasons for the judgment find very clear words for the deletion and blocking practice of the IT giant. BILD reports here.The lawsuit revolved around a quote falsely attributed to Napoleon, which was very popular on the internet and was unlawfully deleted en masse from Facebook as ”hate speech”. It actually comes from Johann Joseph Görres, an influential Catholic political publicist from the first half of the 19th century, whom the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation classifies as an ideological forerunner of the CDU.” – artikkeli (8.7.2022)

*) Elon Musk Queries Journalist Over Allegations of Government-Driven Censorship on Twitter – ”Elon Musk has called on an independent journalist to provide information on how the U.S. government is allegedly pressuring Twitter to suspend the journalist’s account for posting anti-vaccination content. Musk asked Substack writer, Alex Berenson, in a July 6 post on Twitter, about Berenson’s allegation that the U.S. government had pressured Twitter to censor him for posting his opinion questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.” – article (8.7.2022)

*) Judge states Twitter broke contractual obligations with Alex Berenson – ”Twitter has recently settled a lawsuit with Alex Berenson and reinstated his account. After the reinstatement, Berenson posted some details about the suit to Twitter. Berenson said that the federal judge in the case, William Alsup, ”offered two justifications” for allowing the ”lawsuit to proceed on breach of contract grounds.” – artikkeli (8.7.2022)

*) #institutional_corruption | #the_great_deception | CONFLICTED MUCH? – World Economic Forum ‘Anti-Corruption’ Champion Is Pfizer Director AND Reuters CEO.

”Jim Smith – whose concurrent roles as a Pfizer board member and Reuters CEO appear to pose a conflict of interest – serves as a board member of the World Economic Forum’s anti-corruption initiative. Smith’s leading role with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Partnering Against Corruption Initiative follows controversy over his position at the pharmaceutical giant and mainstream media outlet, which frequently reports on Pfizer. Reuters has published tens of thousands of articles covering or mentioning Pfizer, though the articles never disclose Smith’s affiliation with either entity.” – article (11.7.2022)

*) MEET THE EX-CIA AGENTS DECIDING FACEBOOK’S CONTENT POLICY – artikkeli (14.7.2022)

– Mint Press News

*) Censorship’s New Purpose: Avoiding Responsibility – Covid Mitigations Gone; Vaccines Moribund; But Censorship is in Overdrive!

”Let me ask a question: why are the sponsors of the corporate news media, the vaccinators, and major Internet platforms, putting censorship in overdrive, at the time when it seems to no longer make sense? The reason is that censorship actually makes a lot of sense — for them. Let’s see why… ” – article

(↑Updated 16. July 2022)

*) Shocking New Study Shows Big Tech Censorship Is A Way Bigger Problem Than You Thought

.. These people are victims of secondhand censorship, which massively compounds the issue, as revealed by a shocking new study. The Media Research Center (MRC), which defines secondhand censorship as “the number of times that users on social media had information kept from them,” found that Big Tech has engaged in direct censorship of individuals and organizations at least 4,000 times. Other users, however, were blocked from seeing these posts or videos at least 144,301,713 times in the first quarter of 2022 alone. That’s more than 36,000 times the instances of direct suppression. – article (21.7.2022)

*) Google’s Gmail censorship cost GOP candidates $2B since 2019, Republicans say, citing new study – Study found that Gmail flagged most GOP fundraising emails as spam, while allowing through most Dem emails

”Gmail ”retained the majority of left-wing candidate emails in inbox (< 10.12% marked as spam) while sent the majority of right-wing candidate emails to the spam folder (up to 77.2% marked as spam),” the study found.” – artikkeli

*) Recently-Released Classified Documents Could Help Lawmakers Break Up Big Tech Companies

After a 16-month investigation led by the Antitrust Subcommittee, the Committee officially released (read below) its 450-page “Investigation of Competition in the Digital Marketplace” report on Tuesday, according to a press release issued on June 19 by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, chairman of the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative law. – article (27.7.2022)

*) Facebook admits the truth: ‘Fact checks’ are really just (lefty) opinion [Dec 2021]

Facebook finally admitted the truth: The “fact checks” that social media use to police what Americans read and watch are just “opinion.” That’s thanks to a lawsuit brought by celebrated journalist John Stossel, which has exposed the left’s supposed battle against “misinformation” as a farce. – article (28.7.2022)

*) Wikipedia joins in the gaslighting! Online encyclopedia SUSPENDS edits to its ’recession’ page after woke users changed definition to align with Biden’s claim that the US isn’t in one

Wikipedia has suspended the edit feature on its ’Recession’ page after users flocked to amend it to concur with President Biden’s claim that the US isn’t suffering a downturn. The page was altered at least 47 times over a roughly 24-hour period, with an administrator locking unregistered users out until August in an effort to curb what the encyclopedia website characterizes as ’vandalism,’ and ’malicious’ edits. The edit-freeze comes as numerous members of the Biden administration have tried to argue the country is not in a recession by casting doubt on the word’s definition, which commonly agreed upon to be two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. – article 29.7.2022

*) Twitter Censors All Content From The Epoch Times

Twitter on July 28 imposed a blockade on all content from The Epoch Times without explanation, raising further concerns about freedom of speech on the platform and drawing ire from three U.S. senators. The platform enforced a warning on all links from The Epoch Times. A click on a link directs users to a page titled “Warning: this link may be unsafe,” which prompts users to return to the previous page. “The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe,” the warning stated, citing Twitter’s URL policy. – article 30.7.2022

*) Uusi Suomi sensuroi Paavo Väyrysen blogipalvelustaan – KAHDESTI! | Kimmo Kautio

Vastaavanlainen sensuuri ei ole Uuden Suomen toiminnassa uutta. Vastaan Sanomat kertoi viimeksi toukokuussa palvelun sensuroineen saman päivän aikana peräti kaksi Nato-kriittista bloggaajaa. Puheenvuoron toimintatapa ei ole osoittautunut erityisen ystävälliseksi sisällöntuottajia, eli bloggaajia kohtaan, vaikka kirjoittajat luonnollisesti tuovat lukijoita palveluun. Palvelusta poistetaan tekstejä käytännössä mielivaltaisesti. Kirjoittajat saavat ylläpidolta kasvottoman viestin, jossa kerrotaan kirjoituksen rikkoneen sääntöjä yksilöimättä, mitä kirjoituksen kohtaa ylläpito pitää ongelmallisena. – artikkeli lisätty 1.8.2022

*) ‘This Is the Government Colluding With Big Tech’—AG Jeff Landry on the First Amendment Lawsuits He’s Leading

“What we found in what the whistleblowers put out was that the government was actually engaged—and the White House—in directly communicating with Big Tech on stories and information that they either wanted suppressed or put out,” says Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. – video 1.8.2022

*) Court Rejects Google’s Attempt to Dismiss Rumble’s Antitrust Lawsuit, Ensuring Vast Discovery

A federal district court in California on Friday denied Google’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that the Silicon Valley giant is violating federal antitrust laws by preventing fair competition against its YouTube video platform. The lawsuit against Google, which has owned YouTube since its 2006 purchase for $1.65 billion, was brought in early 2021 by Rumble, the free speech competitor to YouTube. Its central claim is that Google’s abuse of its monopolistic stranglehold on search engines to destroy all competitors to its various other platforms is illegal under the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, which makes it unlawful to “monopolize, or attempt to monopolize…any part of the trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations.” – article 2.8.2022

*) [FIN] | Valtamedia pyrkii muokkaamaan lukijoiden mielipiteitä kertomalla näille vain valitsemansa näkökulman uutisoimistaan asioista

”Propaganda (lat. propaganda, ’levitettävä asia’) on aatteen tai opin järjestelmällistä levitystä, jolla pyritään muokkaamaan mielipidettä. Propaganda on tavoitteellista, harkittua ja järjestelmällistä pyrkimystä manipuloida ihmisten uskoja/uskomuksia, asenteita tai tekoja. Propaganda luo mielikuvia ja pyrkii hallitsemaan mieliä. Se ruokkii ennakkoluuloja, yhdenmukaistaa ajattelua ja vaientaa erimieliset. Propaganda on aina massoihin vaikuttamista, ei kahden yksilön välistä viestintää.” – article

*) Google Censorship & Finishing the European Road Trip (Podcast)

How Google works to censor content in a sneaky, invisible way through ads. Also, we finish our European road trip! Investigative Producer Daniel Steinberger and Cameraman Bryan Barr join Sharyl for this episode. – podcast

Tohtorit Ryan Cole ja Robert Malone Twitterin pääkonttorilla Dublinissa 9.8.2022

(↑Updated 2. August 2022)

*) MOST OF THE “FACT-CHECKING” ORGANIZATIONS FACEBOOK USES IN UKRAINE ARE DIRECTLY FUNDED BY WASHINGTON

The problem with this? At least five of the nine organizations are directly in the pay of the United States government, a major belligerent in the conflict. The Poynter Institute is also funded by the NED. Furthermore, many of the other fact-checking organizations also have deep connections with other NATO powers, including direct funding. – article 12.8.2022

*) Facebook blocks #diedsuddenly hashtag – The latest of many hashtag blackouts.

While Facebook doesn’t specify which rules these posts allegedly violated, Twitter users have been using the hashtag to share news stories about people who died suddenly. Most of these Twitter posts note that those who died were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and allude to there being a connection between the vaccines and their deaths. – artikkeli 15.8.2022

*) Twitter Becomes a Tool of Government Censorship – Alex Berenson was kicked off the site at the White House’s urging. That’s a violation of the First Amendment | WSJ

Alex Berenson is back on Twitter after being banned for nearly a year over Covid-19 “misinformation.” Last week the former New York Times reporter settled his lawsuit against the social-media company, which admitted error and restored his account. – article 19.8.2022

*) UN Recruited Over 100,000 ‘Digital First Responders’ to Push Establishment COVID Narrative – October 2020 admission gets fresh attention.

At the height of the pandemic, the United Nations recruited over 100,000 “digital first responders’ to push the establishment narrative on COVID via social media. The revelation actually slipped out in October 2020 during a World Economic Forum podcast called ‘Seeking a cure for the infodemic’, although it is only going viral on Twitter today. – article

(↑Updated 23. August 2022)

*) HOW ONE SPOOK-RUN LONDON COLLEGE DEPARTMENT IS TRAINING THE WORLD’S SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGERS

While the Department of War Studies plays a key role in producing the West’s intelligence operatives, it also trains many of the world’s top journalists, as well as social media managers, whose task it is to protect us from the misinformation put out by the others. As such, it is a central part of the new high-tech information war being waged between Russia and the West, in which the national security state is increasingly taking control over the means of communication under the guise of protecting us from the Kremlin. – article 24.8.2022

*) Zuckerberg admits Facebook censored Hunter Biden laptop story at request of FBI…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation appealed to his social media platform to censor stories such as those related to Hunter Biden’s hard drive during the 2020 presidential election, effectively revealing a U.S. law enforcement plot to sway the election in Joe Biden’s favor. – article 26.8.2022

*) New York Times Amplifies Misinformation Group’s Talking Points To Smear Truth Social As QAnon Haven

“NewsGuard, a media watchdog that analyzes the credibility of news outlets, found 88 users promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on Truth Social, each to more than 10,000 followers,” the Times wrote in the second paragraph. “Of those accounts, 32 were previously banned by Twitter.” – NYT – article 31.8.2022 *) Missouri and Louisiana Attorneys General Ask Court to Compel Department of Justice to Produce Communications Between Top Officials and Social Media Companies Yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a Joint Statement on Discovery Disputes, asking the Louisiana District Court to compel the Department of Justice to turn over communications between high-ranking Biden Administration officials from the White House, Department of State, FBI and others and major social media companies. The Department of Justice has already turned over communications between a number of federal officials and social media companies but has refused to provide communications between top-ranking officials and social media companies. – Press release 2.9.2022

*) Ruling Today: Government Cornered in Court on Social Media Censorship

Here is what was decided today in the order for expedited discovery. This isn’t typical discovery that will proceed in the normal course; this is discovery on an expedited timetable due to the potential harm and to justify a temporary injunction stopping the government from colluding with private entities to quelch free speech. – article 7.9.2022

*) Facebook spied on private messages of Americans who questioned 2020 election

Under the FBI collaboration operation, somebody at Facebook red-flagged these supposedly subversive private messages over the past 19 months and transmitted them in redacted form to the domestic terrorism operational unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, without a subpoena. “It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,” alleged one of the sources, who spoke on condition of ­anonymity. – article

*) Facebook Exec Admits They Colluded with the Government to Violate First Amendment Rights of Users

Sen. Josh Hawley: ”The United States Government is bound by the First Amendment. They cannot encourage or coerce or incite or collude with a private party to get around the First Amendment. You just said to me today that that’s basically what they did. That you coordinated with them repeatedly over a pattern of months and years to adjust and target your speech policies, for protected speech, at the behest of the United States Government. I have to tell you, I’ve got a big problem with that and I think all your users should too.” – video 18.9.2022

*) Exclusive: Billionaires back new media firm to combat disinformation

A new public benefit corporation backed by billionaires Reid Hoffman, George Soros, and others is launching Tuesday to fund new media companies and efforts that tackle disinformation. Why it matters: Good Information Inc. aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information. As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local news companies. The group will be led by Tara McGowan, a former Democratic strategist who previously ran a progressive non-profit called ACRONYM. – article 18.9.2022

*) Elon Musk’s latest court filing alleges fraud by Twitter, focuses on whistleblower’s allegations

Musk’s lawyers referred to Zatko’s commentary as “what can only be described as one of the most significant whistleblower complaints in recent history” in a filing made in Delaware Chancery Court. The court is scheduled to hold a five-day trial in October as Musk seeks to back out of his Twitter acquisition and the social-media company looks to make him go through with the deal under the agreed-upon terms. – article 20.9.2022

*) Twitter and Facebook and YouTube lose; the First Amendment wins | Alex Berenson

A federal appellate court just blew up the absurd argument that the world’s largest carriers of speech and journalism can censor views they don’t like. Next stop, the Supreme Court – article 21.9.2022

*) German domestic intelligence is running hundreds of fake right-wing extremist social media accounts

According to research by the newspaper, the authority has invested heavily in “virtual agents” since 2019, which it finances with taxpayers’ money. Both the federal office and the federal states employ spies, who besides right-wing extremists, are also tasked with keeping an eye on left-wing extremists, Islamists, and the “conspiracy-ideological” scene. However, the activities of the BfV running hundreds of right-wing extremist accounts have come to light at the same time that Germany’s left-wing government has labeled right-wing extremism the biggest threat to the country, despite data showing that left-wing extremists and radical Islam pose bigger threats. – article & thread [german] 22.9.2022

*) Google Rigged The 2020 Election – Senior Google engineer, Zach Vorhies, leaked 950 pages of internal documents that prove Google used censorship, blacklist, and machine learning algorithms to rig the 2020 election

In August of 2019, Senior Google engineer, Zachary Vorhies leaked 950 pages of internal documents providing evidence of Google’s use of blacklist, censorship, and machine learning algorithms to rig the 2020 election. This particular blacklist shows hundreds of conservative websites which were censored on Android’s news search results. There is an obvious political bias. – article 22.9.2022

*) HOW COVERT AGENTS INFILTRATE THE INTERNET TO MANIPULATE, DECEIVE, AND DESTROY REPUTATIONS [2014] | Glenn Greenwald

*) Say Only What We Want to Hear, or We Will Take Away Your Livelihood

When payment services or banks begin to act in this way, it should dawn upon us what a serious threat to free and open exchange of opinions we are facing. Not only can you be fired from your job, your very possibility to make a living will be taken away also. Now, there is little doubt that many people think that as long as their own opinions are allowed, everything is fine, even if other opinions are forbidden. But that position, apart from being morally wrong, is based on an utter lack of understanding of the threat we face; the question is not if, but when it will be your own opinions that are censored, your own livelihood taken away. – article 27.9.2022

*) Journalism in Crisis – How philanthropic organizations undermine the fourth pillar of democracy | Simon Goddek

The breeding ground of this misconception is again the mainstream media, as they mainly present biased scientists, many of whom are funded by Big Pharma or “philanthropic” organisations such as the Gates Foundation or the Wellcome Trust. This is reflected in the FOIA emails published one year ago, covering emails from and to Fauci. In these emails, he discusses “gain of function research” in early February 2020, suggesting that the virus is engineered. – article 29.9.2022

*) PayPal Censorship – Our View | SCP Newsletter

But lest we forget that there is something far more sinister operating in the background and they too should be not only exposed but held to account for their role in influencing companies like PayPal. – article 1.10.2022

*) US government struggles to protect Section 230 against first-ever lawsuit

Social Media Freedom Foundation Founder Jason Fyk, who filed the complaint regarding Section 230 in April, says private corporations cannot be protected from the consequences of what they publish or refuse to publish when they are acting on behalf of the federal government. “But what if I told you that these private companies have been engaged in state action all along, without their even knowing it, and there is proof in the statute itself?” wrote Fyk in an article this month for The Gateway Pundit. “What if I told you, that we’re already challenging Section 230’s constitutionality in court, and most of the world is completely unaware?” For its part, the government appears to be struggling to fend off the suit. The US Attorney General’s Office has filed a Motion to Dismiss on the grounds that the 143-page complaint is too long and wordy, citing Rule 8(a)(2) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. – article 4.10.2022

*) DHS coordinated with a group called the ”Election Integrity Partnership” to censor Biden’s opponents

For all of us this was a gross violation of our rights and a blatantly illegal act by the US Government. In my specific case this was state sponsored election interference. In this thread I’ll explain who’s involved and what they did. They crossed lines that can’t be uncrossed. – Robby Starbuck

– Tweet thread 6.10.2022

*) Enemies list? Fed-backed censorship machine targeted 20 news sites

Just the News, New York Post, Fox News, Epoch Times and Breitbart were identified among the ”most prominent domains” whose election coverage was cited in tweets flagged by the Election Integrity Partnership and its collaborators. – article 6.10.2022

*) EDIFY: CRITICAL NEXUS: TWITTER, WSGR, MACGILLIVRAY & WHITE HOUSE

*) PayPal Reverses Course, Says Company Will Not Seize Money From People for Promoting ‘Misinformation’

PayPal on Oct. 8 said it was not implementing a new policy that would have enabled the company to seize money from users who allegedly promote “misinformation” or “hate.” “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email. “Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the spokesperson added. The company in September announced that it was amending its acceptable use policy, or AUP. The policy, due to take effect in November, said that users may not use PayPal to for the “sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable, (b) depict or appear to depict nudity, sexual or other intimate activities, (c) depict or promote illegal drug use, (d) depict or promote violence, criminal activity, cruelty, or self-harm (e) depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.) (f) present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, (g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful, (h) infringe the privacy, intellectual property rights, or other proprietary rights of any party, or (i) are otherwise unfit for publication.” For each violation, PayPal says users are subject to repercussions. Those include “liquated damages” of $2,500 per violation. The money will be taken directly from a person’s PayPal account. – article 12.10.2022

*) Twitter is a Weapon, not a Business – In the information war, nothing is what it seems, and your mind is the battleground | Robert Malone

The research and consulting firm “Edify” has recently disclosed results from a client-driven research project designed to analyze the relationships between the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (WSGR), Twitter, Biden White House, Obama White House, James Baker, Alexander Macgillivray, Vijaya Gadde, and Anthony Fauci’s daughter, Alison Fauci, who is an engineer at Twitter. The first two of these analyses have been published here and here, and at least one more is anticipated in the near future. The findings clearly document the deep web of relationships tying together WSGR, Twitter, the censorship of President Trump, President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Google. – article

*) Turkey’s parliament adopts media law jailing those spreading ’disinformation’

The law’s Article 29 raised the most concerns over free expression. It says those who spread false information online about Turkey’s security to ”create fear and disturb public order” will face a prison sentence of one to three years. Critics have said there is no clear definition of ”false or misleading information”, leaving the law open to abuse by courts they say have cracked down aggressively on open dissent in recent years in the country of some 85 million. – article 17.10.2022

(↑Updated 12. October 2022)

*) Bombshell Court Order Outlines Proven Government/Big Tech Censorship

To summarize, we learned Friday that Anthony Fauci, the State Department, CISA, the CDC, the White House and other government organizations have each engaged in unconstitutional, and quite frankly, Orwellian behavior, and it has been proven (not alleged, proven) that they have acted in this manner. Some gems? The head of CISA has designated your THOUGHTS as “critical infrastructure” within the United States government, and the Census Bureau got involved with tracking down people posting what the ministry of truth considers “Mis, dis, or Mal-information.” CISA is calling your thoughts “Cognitive Infrastructure,” and the Census Bureau is somehow assisting the government with censoring facts it doesn’t like. – article

(↑Updated 23. -24. October 2022)

*) Why The Censors Fear Information Freedom

(↑Updated 23. -24. October 2022)

*) The End of Fact-Checking: Introducing True North and Alexandra (Elly) Marshall, The Latest Vanguards of Rationalism

Let’s take back the internet. It’s time for the End of Fact-Checking. When you see them publishing their opinions, be sure to call them out for confusing their subjective regurgitation of the official narrative of the day with “Truth”. – article 25.10.2022

*) Journalism in Crisis: The War on Dissent – Renowned Journalist and Author Whitney Webb discusses Information Warfare, Censorship, and Mercenary Journalism

But if some get their way, navigating the media landscape in search of truth will soon become impossible. There are major efforts, years in the making, to censor dissenting opinions under the guise of censoring “misinformation.” As many readers are undoubtedly aware, what was last year’s “misinformation” with respect to COVID-19 injections has only recently undergone a dramatic change into “breaking news.” Yet, many of us who were right all along and were censored when factual information that is now recognized as true was erroneously labeled “misinformation,” have received no apologies or compensation from our lost income. In many cases, our old platforms have not been returned to us. The censorship hammer has not been wielded with incompetence, instead it has been and is being intentionally used to squeeze out those of us who would dare to speak the truth, no matter how inconvenient it may be at the time. – article 27.10.2022

*) Busted: Biden’s “Minster of Truth” Nina Jankowicz Participated in Secret NATO-Funded Cabal to Subvert Western Democracies Using Disinformation as Cover

*) EU gathering intelligence on right-wing extremist threats

”The problem is that extreme right wing populism undermines institutions,” she said. ”A parliamentary majority does not justify laws that persecute minorities, violate their rights, and undermines the legal framework,” she said. – article 31.10.2022

*) TRUTH COPS – Leaked Documents Outline DHS’s Plans to Police Disinformation

Behind closed doors, and through pressure on private platforms, the U.S. government has used its power to try to shape online discourse. According to meeting minutes and other records appended to a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is also running for Senate, discussions have ranged from the scale and scope of government intervention in online discourse to the mechanics of streamlining takedown requests for false or intentionally misleading information. – article 1.11.2022

*) Big Brother’s Playbook – DHS efforts to curb ”dangerous” speech

We’ve highlighted the key points of these court documents with screenshots below. Read it all – it’s especially relevant to the 2022 and 2024 elections. – article 1.11.2022

*) G20 Pushes Vaccine Passports For All Future International Travel

(↑Updated 20. November 2022)

*) Blackbird.AI Raises $10M Series A to Combat Disinformation, Narrative Conflict and Harmful Content

The AI-driven Disinformation Intelligence Platform’s fundraise follows a strategic partnership with global communications network Weber Shandwick ”We are pioneering the field of automated narrative intelligence and mitigation, enabling our customers not only to identify information driven threats, but to rapidly anticipate, protect and defend against them with less effort and greater efficiency. We look forward to deploying new capital to address growing demand for enterprise solutions as organizations fight back against those targeting their strategic intelligence.” – article

(↑Updated 21. November 2022)

*) Disinformation vs Misinformation – Neither Can Be Defined by ‘Intent’ (Part I of II)

The 10% lie is much more effective than the 100% one. While misinformation deals in lies, disinformation deals in facts. ‘Fact-checking’ therefore, is a favorite pretense of the disinformant. – article

*) How to Detect Propaganda – The Art of the Professional Lie (Part II of II)

contrary to their social definitions, the delineation litmus between misinformation and disinformation cannot logically be based upon the information bearer’s ‘intent’. Even the circumstance wherein one is innocently mistaken or misinformed results primarily from the work of intent. When caught in their game, malicious players can as well simply resort to the excuse, ‘I was innocently mistaken’. Most often, ‘being accidentally wrong’ stems specifically from a verb called ignorance in the first place – and ignorance almost always involves intent. Therefore, almost all forms of misinformation originate from an intent, tucked away somewhere inside their value chain. This is the nature of propaganda. – article

*) The U.S. Government’s Vast New Privatized Censorship Regime – Censorship of wrongthink by Big Tech at the behest of the government is government censorship, which violates the First Amendment

(↑Updated 25. November 2022)

*) Biden’s National Science Foundation Has Pumped Nearly $40 Million Into Social Media Censorship Grants and Contracts

Our findings were profoundly disturbing. Since the start of 2021, NSF has issued 64 government grants on the science of “countering” social media “mis/disinformation,” totaling $31.8 million. It has also issued two government grants, totaling $7 million. That brings a total of NSF-funded scientific censorship research to $38.8 million since the start of the Biden administration. In just two years, those 64 government censorship grants were spread across 42 different colleges and universities. This incredible range of recipients covers every level of the country’s higher education institutions, both regionally and in terms of prestige. – article 28.11.2022

*) ’Gaslighting’ is named the word of 2022 according to the Merriam-Webster after searches on its website soared 1,740% in a year

’Gaslighting’ has been named the word of 2022 by dictionary Merriam-Webster after a 1,740 per cent surge in searches for the expression on its website in a year. There was not a single event which drove spikes in the curiosity of searchers for the term, which usually happens when there is a new word of the year. Merriam Webster defines gaslighting as the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time. – article 29.11.2022

*) In Brussels, Fighting Misinformation Online

Google and YouTube are announcing a $13.2 million grant for the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to launch a new Global Fact Check Fund to support their network of 135 fact-checking organizations from 65 countries covering over 80 languages. Building on our previous work to address misinformation, this is Google and YouTube’s single largest grant in fact-checking. – article 30.11.2022

*) Twitter Will No Longer Enforce “COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy”

Twitter is no longer enforcing their “COVID-19 misleading information policy.” The change went into effect on November 23rd, 2022. Prior to this, any post Twitter felt was misleading or false was either removed or received a “misleading” or “false” label on the post. We saw this throughout the pandemic with posts from renowned experts in the medical field. Despite a post representing legitimate information, it was still labelled and/or removed if it went against information put out by the World Health Organization, CDC or FDA. In many cases, it turned out the information The World Health Organization, CDC or FDA put out was incorrect. – article

(↑Updated 30. November 2022)

*) Germany | Federal Action Day versus Hate posting – A press release from the Federal Criminal Police Office

With the 8th. The German police will again take action on November 30, 2022 to combat hate postings in a nationwide campaign against the writing of punishable posts on the Internet. Because calls for crimes, threats, Necessity or sedition on the Internet are crimes that can be punished with up to five years in prison. As of this morning, police authorities have carried out a total of 91 police measures in 14 federal states, including house searches and interrogations. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) as the central office of the German police coordinates these measures. – article 1.12.2022

*) ‘Grotesque’: Google, YouTube Invest $12 Million in Global Fact-Checking Media Network

*) Käyttäytymistieteellinen näkökulma valtionhallinnossa saa jatkoa ja vahvistuu | Valtioneuvosto

”Käyttäytymistieteellistä osaamista on hyödynnetty lukuisissa maissa niin Euroopassa kuin muuallakin koronakriisiin liittyvän päätöksenteon ja viestinnän tukena, erityisesti toisen aallon kohdalla helpottamassa muun muassa koronarokotusten sujuvuutta. Kansainväliset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet muun muassa, että rokotemyönteisyys ja rokotusten tehokas eteneminen ovat saaneet tukea käyttäytymistieteestä.” – article 1.12.2022

*) Thread: THE TWITTER FILES – What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter.

The “Twitter Files” tell an incredible story from inside one of the world’s largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out the control of its designer. – thread

*) Musk Releases Details On How Twitter Censored The Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Taibbi tweeted an email indicating that Twitter’s trust and safety team initially explained to other employees that it made the decision to suppress the story — the company even went so far as to prevent it from being sent in private messages — because it violated Twitter’s policy for sharing “hacked materials.” Typically, such a ruling would require an official statement from law enforcement identifying the material as hacked, something that Twitter never received, according to Taibbi, citing several anonymous sources. – article 5.12.2022

*) Vijaya Gadde: Twitter’s Top Free Speech Destroyer

She is seen internally as Twitter’s ‘moral authority’ and the executive tasked with handling sensitive issues like harassment and dangerous speech.” Gadde allegedly played a key role in suppressing the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, right before the Presidential election. – article 6.12.2022

*) BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms data may have been HIDDEN and DELETED from the Twitter Files

In Tuesday’s release of the Twitter Files, it was revealed that now-former twitter Deputy General Counsel James Baker had ”vetted” the Twitter Files, causing delay and occurring without ”knowledge of new management,” said journalist Matt Taibbi. ”We can now tell you part of the reason why” there was a delay, Taibbi posted. ”On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of “Twitter Files” – without knowledge of new management.” – article 9.12.2022

*) Google must remove ’manifestly inaccurate’ data, EU top court says

”The operator of a search engine must de-reference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting de-referencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate,” the Court of Justice of the European Union said. – article 9.12.2022

*) THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART TWO – TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS | Bari Weiss

1. A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users. https://twitter.com/bariweiss/status/1601007575633305600?s=20&t=uzHjlNd1QbLYfjgX50vfbg

– Twiittiketju 9.12.2022

*) THREAD: The Twitter Files (3) THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP – Part One: October 2020-January 6th

The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th… We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1601352083617505281.html – thread 10.12.2022

*) ‘Twitter Files’: A Tale of Censorship, Secret Blacklists, Shadow Banning and Government Collusion

Weiss revealed that among the user accounts previously targeted by Twitter was that of Dr. Jay Bhattacharaya, a Stanford University School of Medicine professor who criticized COVID-19 vaccines and countermeasures. According to The Epoch Times, “Bhattacharya was put on the list because he stated that children would be harmed by COVID-19 lockdowns. This action stopped his tweets from trending.” – article

(↑Updated 10. December 2022)

*) TWITTER FILES, PART 4 – The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7; As the pressure builds, Twitter executives build the case for a permanent ban

On Jan 7, senior Twitter execs: – create justifications to ban Trump – seek a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders – express no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban – thread 11.12.2022

*) @Twitter has many ex FBI/CIA agents in high ranks. Should probably do a little housecleaning.

What do all of these Twitter employees have in common? They were ALL hired since @realDonaldTrump was elected. Why, after Trump was elected, did Twitter hire over a dozen ex FBI/CIA agents and place them in Senior Management roles? – thread

*) BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms US political candidates were blacklisted while running for office

Elon Musk confirmed early Friday morning that under previous leadership at Twitter, political candidates were blacklisted, prevented from having their content amplified on the platform. Twitter executives testified before Congress in 2018 and said unequivocally that they did not engage in this kind of suppression. This admission from Musk comes after Bari Weiss dropped the second batch of Twitter Files, which revealed that ”teams of Twitter employees” did build blacklists, which they used to stifle those users whose content they did not want to see trending or amplified on Twitter. Weiss did not list political candidates among those who she said were shadow banned, but the list is not complete. – article 11.12.2022

*) What Is CISA and Why Does It Matter? | Jeffrey Tucker

*) Propaganda Czar: Soros Bankrolls 253 Groups to Influence Global Media

This report is the first in a three-part series that reveals the extent of the reach Soros wields over international media to influence the world population. Soros once told The New York Times that he was

working to “bend” the arc of history “in the right direction.” He means it – article

*) THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART FIVE – THE REMOVAL OF TRUMP FROM TWITTER | Bari Weiss

1. On the morning of January 8, President Donald Trump, with one remaining strike before being at risk of permanent suspension from Twitter, tweets twice.

– thread

*) [Twitter Files Collection]

Thread: THE TWITTER FILES 1 – What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter. | Matt Taibbi The “Twitter Files” tell an incredible story from inside one of the world’s largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out the control of its designer. – thread 2.12.2022 *) THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART TWO – TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS | Bari Weiss A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users. – thread 9.12.2022 *) THREAD: The Twitter Files (3) THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP – Part One: October 2020-January 6th | Matt Taibbi The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th… We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies. – thread 10.12.2022 *) TWITTER FILES, PART 4 – The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7; As the pressure builds, Twitter executives build the case for a permanent ban | Michael Shellenberger On Jan 7, senior Twitter execs: – create justifications to ban Trump – seek a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders – express no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban – thread 11.12.2022 *) THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART FIVE – THE REMOVAL OF TRUMP FROM TWITTER | Bari Weiss On the morning of January 8, President Donald Trump, with one remaining strike before being at risk of permanent suspension from Twitter, tweets twice. – thread

13.12.2022

*) Twitter Files – linkit kaikkiin alkuperäisiin ketjuihin

Tällä sivulla linkit Elon Muskin valitsemien journalistien alkuperäisiin Twitter- ketjuihin. – article

*) With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians and pundits | prof. Jonathan Turley

You don’t need a state ministry of information if the media voluntarily maintains official narratives and suppresses dissenting views. And what emerges from these files is the notion of an effective state media in America — an alliance of media, business and political figures who act, not out of government compulsion, but out of personal conviction. The notion of a privately-run state media is reinforced by the response to these disturbing disclosures — a virtual news blackout, with most major media offering little coverage of the disclosures. Just as Twitter suppressed dissenting or opposing views in a myriad of ways, many in the media are minimizing coverage of this scandal. – article 15.12.2022

*) Johns Hopkins APL, CISA Partner With 4 States for Cyber Info Sharing Pilot

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as well as four states for a pilot program focused on improving cybersecurity and information sharing. Johns Hopkins APL and CISA will work with the Center for Internet Security’s Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center along with the governments of Arizona, Massachusetts, Louisiana and Texas to discover ways of streamlining the use of security orchestration, automation and response tools. – article 17.12.2022

*) New Twitter Files Show FBI Flagging Accounts for Company to Target

Emails from the FBI to Twitter released on Dec. 16 showed bureau officials flagging specific people for Twitter to take action against, the latest tranche of documents that bolster evidence that the government and Big Tech have been colluding to censor Americans. In one missive dated Nov. 3, FBI officials flagged 25 accounts, including that of the media outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network that had created posts that “may warrant additional action due to the accounts being utilized to spread misinformation about the upcoming election.” The list was sent to Twitter several days later by Elvis Chan, a top official at the FBI’s office in San Francisco. In another email, dated Nov. 10, the FBI’s San Francisco field office sent Twitter four accounts, stating that agents believed they “may potentially constitute violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy.” A third email, an internal Twitter missive, showed that Twitter was processing a list of posts that had been flagged by the FBI for “Possible Violative Content.” One of the posts commented on a video of then-Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talking about COVID-19 vaccine mandates and stated: “This is our future guys if the dems get full control. If you are in George you better vote Wednesday.” The emails were released by journalist Matt Taibbi. – article

18.12.2022

*) The Government Funded Group Pushing Facebook Censorship

But beyond governments are powerful special interest groups. One Group That Guides Facebook Censorship Enter The Atlantic Council (TAC). According to a Google Search, TAC is an American think tank in the field of international affairs. Founded in 1961, it provides a forum for international political, business, and intellectual leaders. It manages ten regional centers and functional programs related to international security and global economic prosperity. – article

30.12.2022

*) Elon Musk slams CISA censorship network as ’propaganda platform’ | Kanekoa

This censorship network partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), and the DHS-backed Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) during the 2020 election cycle and operated as technocratic thought police forwarding tickets of ”mis- and disinformation” to social media companies. – article



*) Mainstream Media Spun These News Stories as Conspiracy Theories — But They Turned Out to Be True

Political commentator Kim Iversen reviewed the top news stories in 2022 that she said the mainstream media spun as conspiracy theories “simply for saying something that went against the establishment liberal orthodoxy.” – article

*) How the FBI Hacked Twitter – The answer begins with Russiagate

In fact, the FBI’s penetration of Twitter constituted just one part of a much larger intelligence operation—one in which the bureau offshored the machinery it used to interfere in the 2016 election and embedded it within the private sector. The resulting behemoth, still being built today, is a public-private consortium made up of U.S. intelligence agencies, Big Tech companies, civil society institutions, and major media organizations that has become the world’s most powerful spy service—one that was powerful enough to disappear the former president of the United States from public life, and that is now powerful enough to do the same or worse to anyone else it chooses. – article

7.1.2023

*) Jordan Peterson: Enemy of the State

Soon after this presentation, Peterson was in the hospital in recovery at the same time the world of freedom and rights fell apart. He woke to a different world. He began to fight again. And here we are, exactly as he predicted: he is the enemy of the state. He has spent his entire professional career not only as a scholar and therapist – really a genius – but also as a resistor and a bringer of light in dark times. – article 9.1.2023

*) Allowing AI to ”Shape Public Discourse” is Dangerous to Humanity – WEF-planned ”narrative shaping” AI may get out of control of its operators

Is it Safe to Allow AI to Shape Discourse? The traditional relationship model between people and computer systems is that people tell computers what to do, and the computers do as they are told. What the EU, WEF, Google, and UN are pushing is completely different! They are trying to create an AI computer system with high intelligence that would actively shape society and impart opinions on people. – article 11.1.2023

*) Biden Officials ‘Relentless’ in Pressuring Social Media Companies to Censor COVID Content

The authors of a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Sunday called out the “relentless, coercive pressure” the White House put on social media companies to censor COVID-19-related information that contradicted the government and mainstream media narrative. – article

*) Latest Online Trolling Tactic: Claiming Public Images Are Copyright Protected

But if you reveal information on controversial topics—especially news that might harm lucrative industries—be prepared to face coordinated attacks involving multinational PR companies, working to silence and shame you as “anti-science.” I’m not speaking theoretically. Guardian columnist Carey Gillam uncovered dozens of internal documents from Monsanto discussing their 50-page strategy document to harm her reputation, as revenge after she reported on the agrochemical giant. Monsanto’s plan included gaming search results of her name that would lead readers to a derogatory blog about her, and hiring people to write negative reviews of her book. – article 24.1.2023

*) DOJ Hits Google With Antitrust Suit Over Ad Market, Calls For ’Corporate Breakup’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly preparing to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google in an antitrust lawsuit over its alleged monopoly on the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Google’s dominance in the online ad space and web search marketplace has been under fire from the DOJ, which would mark the second federal antitrust complaint filed against the tech giant. – article

*) Army spied on lockdown critics: Sceptics, including our own Peter Hitchens, long suspected they were under surveillance. Now we’ve obtained official records that prove they were right all along

A shadowy Army unit secretly spied on British citizens who criticised the Government’s Covid lockdown policies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Military operatives in the UK’s ’information warfare’ brigade were part of a sinister operation that targeted politicians and high-profile journalists who raised doubts about the official pandemic response. They compiled dossiers on public figures such as ex-Minister David Davis, who questioned the modelling behind alarming death toll predictions, as well as journalists such as Peter Hitchens and Toby Young. Their dissenting views were then reported back to No 10. Documents obtained by the civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, and shared exclusively with this newspaper, exposed the work of Government cells such as the Counter Disinformation Unit, based in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and the Rapid Response Unit in the Cabinet Office. – article

(↑ updated January 30. 2023)

*) Prestigious Liberal Watchdog Condemns New York Times’ Russiagate Coverage

The Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) has issued a scathing indictment of the New York Times for yellow journalism during the Trump-Russia saga. – article 2.2.2023

*) DoD Adds “Cognitive Security” to Governmental Disinformation Campaign

GAO Report: Cognitive Security Featured prominently on the first page of the report is the now omnipresent mis-, dis-, and mal-information campaign. The GAO investigation found a “proliferation of ubiquitous [and malign] information, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation” that has “prompted defense experts to begin examining the concept of cognitive security.” Thus is introduced a relatively new term into the government’s national defense lexicon— “cognitive security.” Cognitive security is a subset of “cognitive infrastructure.” This type of infrastructure has often been weaponized against Americans on social media platforms and in the media. – article 3.2.2023

*) Take a Bow, Columbia Journalism Review | Matt Taibbi

The venerable watchdog publication breaks legacy media ranks with a massive rebuke of Trump-Russia coverage. Interview with the report’s dogged author, Jeff Gerth. – article 9.2.2023

*) #TwitterFiles | FBI Collusion With Twitter ‘Shocking,’ Witnesses Tell Panel at ‘Weaponization’ Hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday heard testimony from Congress members and ex-FBI agents who criticized government agencies for colluding with media and Big Tech to censor Americans. – article

*) Righteous Tyrants – No, they’re not cutting off food supplies or building labor camps but these modern-day tyrants seek the same ends: crush the opposition and control the masses.

Coincidentally, just like occurrences in the traditional media, those rules and course reversals only affected one side: the Right. But when challenged to explain the imbalance, Gadde played dumb. She said she could only “make a guess” as to the application of a “search blacklist,” a tool that was frequently used by Twitter to hide the accounts of conservative influencers. – article

*) US State Department Funding Secret ’Disinformation’ Crusade To Blacklist Conservative Media

The US Department of State has been funding a ”disinformation” tracking group through its Global Engagement Center (GEC), which reportedly works at demonetizing sites it accuses of disseminating ”disinformation,” – which are overwhelmingly conservative news outlets, the Washington Examiner reports. The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding blacklists to ad companies with the intent of defunding and shutting down websites peddling alleged ”disinformation,” the Washington Examiner reported. This same ”disinformation” group has received $330,000 from two State Department-backed entities linked to the highest levels of government, raising concerns from First Amendment lawyers and members of Congress. – article

Päivitetty 11.2.2023

*) State Department Funded Foreign Think Tank Working To Censor Americans

The U.S. State Department funds and partners with a U.K.-based think tank that collaborates with online platforms to censor perceived mis- and disinformation. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) is a British nongovernmental organization that styles itself as a research group working in partnership with several online platforms to combat extremism, hate and disinformation. However, the organization frequently classifies typical conservative discourse and journalism as hate and/or disinformation and has received funding from the U.S. government. – article 14.2.2023

*) Senate Investigation is Launched to ‘Shine a Light on Big Tech’s Efforts to Silence Conservatives’

It is clear that Big Tech’s censorship of Americans transcends concerns about ‘misinformation,’ since their hostility to free speech is opening major companies up to more competition. There is something beyond profits motivating these companies to infringe on the rights of users, and it points in the direction ofU.S. government collusion.

– article

*) Astroturfing – The Battle to control free speech on the Internet continues.

So, government intervention didn’t work to stop free bad speech – lets turn it over to the progressive organizations and the threat of ESG score downgrades! The threat of permanently losing the ability to advertise! Media Matters has the voice of progressives and the liberal government. CCDH and its founder, Morgan McSweeney as well as it’s affiliated coalition of astroturfers and progressive organizations now work hand in glove with politicos and governments alike to stop speech they don’t like. They are all working together toward a goal to ban free speech on the Internet. This is the government’s agenda. – article

15.2.2023

*) UK government funded unit that created demonetization blacklist of news publishers – The same as the US State Department.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is funding London-based think tank the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which creates a blacklist of websites it thinks advertisers should avoid that are mostly right-of-center news websites. GDI states that its objective is to “disrupt their advertising-funded business models by encouraging brands, suppliers and ad tech vendors to blocklist them.” The GDI is also funded by the US State Department. Recently, the think tank published a list of 10 “least risky” and “riskiest” news websites in the US. The New York Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, and AP News were among the list of “least risky.” Among the 10 “riskiest” websites were the New York Post, Newsmax, the American Spectator, and The Federalist. – article 22.2.2023

*) Google Expands Campaign to ‘Inoculate’ People Against ‘Misinformation,’ But Critics Say It’s All About Money

Google said last week it plans to expand into Germany its campaign to “inoculate” people against misinformation — as if it were a virus — after seeing “promising results” in Eastern Europe. The campaign is based on an approach called “prebunking” designed to teach people how to spot false claims before encountering them, thereby “inoculating” them against the “disease” of misinformation “like a vaccine does” against a physical disease, Euronews reported. The tech giant will release a series of short videos that highlight techniques — such as fear-mongering, scapegoating, false comparisons, exaggeration and missing context — that are commonly used to promote misleading claims. – article

23.2.2023

*) The EU Files: What Elon Musk Is Not Telling You About Twitter Censorship

The reports are available here. Lest there be any doubt that what is at issue in “Fighting Covid-19 Disinformation” is censorship – but how could there be any doubt? – the Commission website specifies that the reports include information on “demoted and removed content containing false and/or misleading information likely to cause physical harm or impair public health policies” (author’s emphasis). Indeed, the Twitter reports, in particular, include data not only on removed content, but also on outright account suspensions. It is thanks precisely to the data that Twitter was gathering to satisfy the EU’s expectations that we know that 11,230 accounts were suspended under Twitter’s recently discontinued Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy. The below chart, for instance, is taken from Twitter’s last (March-April 2022) report to the EU. Note that the data is “global,” i.e. Twitter was reporting back to the European Commission on its censorship of content and accounts all over the world, not just in the EU. – article

Päivitetty 23.2.2023

*) NewsGuard Misinfo Watchdog: Contracts with DOD, WHO, Pfizer, Microsoft and AFT

NewsGuard won a 2020 contest run by the “Pentagon and Department of State to offer solutions to hoaxes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The contest focused specifically on the “pre-bunking” of internet hoaxes. NewsGuard was also “a winner of the Countering Disinformation Challenge, a contest offered jointly by the State Department and the Department of Defense (DoD) as a part of the DoD’s National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).” NSIN is a “government program office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OSD (R&E)) that collaborates with major universities and the venture community to develop solutions that drive national security innovation.” NewsGuard equips “defense and military personnel” with the tools to fight disinformation from foreign and domestic adversaries “in real-time.” – article 26.2.2023

*) Google’s true origin partly lies in CIA and NSA research grants for mass surveillance

To understand this significance, you have to consider what the intelligence community was trying to achieve as it seeded grants to the best computer-science minds in academia: The CIA and NSA funded an unclassified, compartmentalized program designed from its inception to spur the development of something that looks almost exactly like Google. Brin’s breakthrough research on page ranking by tracking user queries and linking them to the many searches conducted—essentially identifying “birds of a feather”—was largely the aim of the intelligence community’s MDDS program. And Google succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. – article 9.3.2023

*) Aspen Institute’s Censorship Commission – Katie Couric, Prince Harry, et al. recommended restrictions on free speech

In other words, a group of extremely wealthy, privileged, half-educated, self-important people assemble in North America’s swankiest mountain retreat, at an institution heavily financed by taxpayer money, to discuss censoring and correcting the plebs’ “information disorder.” A naive outsider might wonder if this sort of activity was conceived as an intentional insult of the middle class, taxpaying citizenry. Matt Taibbi’s Twitter reporting on censorship is very interesting and illuminating. – article 11.3.2023

*) The Virality Project: the deep censorship network packaged as ”academic research” is actually a huge network of illegal activities paid for by US government grants

Hat tip to SimonfromFlorida. The Virality Project produced a 225 page report on how to destroy the US republic by stealth while getting rich quick, by forming fake charities to carry out the dirty deeds. Can you believe the chutzpah of these criminals? Bill Gates’ University created a “Center for an Informed Public.” One partner had a “Transparency Institute.” Stanford’s center (an ‘Observatory’) made itself sound like a planetarium. Would you believe one partner to the censorship/propaganda putsch called itself a “Conference on Citizenship?” This report has to do only with their vaccine information censorship. God only knows what else these so-called “researchers” have been working on. Excerpts from the report below. – article

11.3.2023

*) #hijacking_of_perception | #InformationWar | Memes, Magnets, and Microchips – Narrative dynamics around COVID-19 vaccines | Stanford Internet Observatory & co.

(↑ Updated 11.3.2023)

*) U.S. SPECIAL FORCES WANT TO USE DEEPFAKES FOR PSY-OPS – The U.S. government spent years warning deepfakes could destabilize democratic societies.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, responsible for some of the country’s most secretive military endeavors, is gearing up to conduct internet propaganda and deception campaigns online using deepfake videos, according to federal contracting documents reviewed by The Intercept. The plans, which also describe hacking internet-connected devices to eavesdrop in order to assess foreign populations’ susceptibility to propaganda, come at a time of intense global debate over technologically sophisticated “disinformation” campaigns, their effectiveness, and the ethics of their use. – article 13.3.2023

*) UKRAINE’S PROPAGANDA WAR: INTERNATIONAL PR FIRMS, DC LOBBYISTS AND CIA CUTOUTS

Since the Russian offensive inside Ukraine commenced on February 24, the Ukrainian military has cultivated the image of a plucky little army standing up to the Russian Goliath. To bolster the perception of Ukrainian military mettle, Kiev has churned out a steady stream of sophisticated propaganda aimed at stirring public and official support from Western countries. The campaign includes language guides, key messages, and hundreds of propaganda posters, some of which contain fascist imagery and even praise Neo-Nazi leaders. Behind Ukraine’s public relations effort is an army of foreign political strategists, Washington DC lobbyists, and a network of intelligence-linked media outlets. Ukraine’s propaganda strategy earned it praise from a NATO commander who told the Washington Post, “They are really excellent in stratcom — media, info ops, and also psy-ops.” The Post ultimately conceded that “Western officials say that while they cannot independently verify much of the information that Kyiv puts out about the evolving battlefield situation, including casualty figures for both sides, it nonetheless represents highly effective stratcom.” – article 17.3.2023

*) You Can’t Have Democracy If Public Opinion Is Shaped By Propaganda

We also explore the prevalence of propaganda in society today and the effect this is having on public perception and discourse. – video

*) The Disinformation-Industrial Complex vs. Domestic Terror | By Ben Weingarten, RealClearInvestigations

Combating disinformation has been elevated to a national security imperative under the Biden administration, as codified in its first-of-its-kind National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, published in June 2021. That document calls for confronting long-term contributors to domestic terrorism. In connection therewith, it cites as a key priority “addressing the extreme polarization, fueled by a crisis of disinformation and misinformation often channeled through social media platforms, which can tear Americans apart and lead some to violence.” Main Article: The Problematic Rise of Media Literacy Education RCI – article

(↑ Updated 26.3.2023)

*) Twitter Source Code Leaked Online, Musk Hunts Perpetrator; Values Firm At $20 Billion

the March 24 document filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, indicates that “various excerpts” of Twitter’s source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on Github by a user named “FreeSpeechEnthusiast.” Twitter said the leak included the “[p]roprietary source code for Twitter’s platform and internal tools.” Github, which is a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, said that it had taken down the code at Twitter’s request. Twitter has asked for a subpoena to force Github to disclose who was behind the leak. The Epoch Times has reached out to Github and Twitter for comment but received no immediate response. “GitHub does not generally comment on decisions to remove content,” a Github spokesperson told the BBC. “However, in the interest of transparency, we share every DMCA [Digital Millennium Copyright Act] takedown request publicly.” The DMCA is a law dating back to 1998 that is aimed at protecting copyrighted material on the internet. – article

*) LEGAL UPDATE: Missouri v. Biden – Court Denies Government’s Motion for Dismissal | Aaron Kheriaty

In our Missouri v. Biden case, the judge recently denied the government defendants’ motion to dismiss the case (except for claims against President, which are generally disfavored by the court). The upshot of this ruling is that the case will now move to trial. Greg Piper, reporting on the ruling at Just the News, writes… – article

(↑ Updated 28.3.2023)

*) Twitter’s open source code reveals US government can ’intervene’ with recommendation algorithm

On Friday, Twitter released the recommendation algorithm portion of its code by publishing it on GitHub, where developers post open source software data. Developer Steven Tey dug into the code and found that there is a mechanism through which the US government can ”intervene” with the code. ”When needed, the government can intervene with the Twitter algorithm,” Tey wrote. ”In fact, @TwitterEng (Twitter Engineering) even has a class for it – ’GovernmentRequested.'” – article

*) Ex-Trump admin lawyer details how Pentagon tasked, paid internet research company to censor COVID origin info

Ex-Trump admin lawyer details how Pentagon tasked, paid internet research company to censor COVID origin infoEx-Trump admin lawyer details how Pentagon tasked, paid internet research company to censor COVID origin info Ex-Trump administration lawyer details how Pentagon tasked, paid internet research company to censor COVID origin information Mike Benz, Executive Director for Foundation for Freedom Online, explains how the Pentagon tasked and paid internet research company Graphika to censor information online regarding Covid’s origin. Additional interviews with Louisianan Congressman Mike Johnson on the U.S. government not having the power to determine what free speech is true or acceptable, and how accountability is coming for those in government who violated the First Amendment, and Citizens United President Dave Bossie. – article

(↑ Updated 2.4.2023)

*) Fake News Curated by the Deep State: Government Spin Doctors Control the News Cycle

Davies explains: The Pentagon has now designated “information operations” as its fifth “core competency” alongside land, sea, air and special forces. Since October 2006, every brigade, division and corps in the US military has had its own ”psyop” element producing output for local media. This military activity is linked to the State Department’s campaign of ”public diplomacy” which includes funding radio stations and news websites. This use of propaganda disguised as journalism is what journalist John Pilger refers to as “invisible government… the true ruling power of our country.” Clearly, we no longer have a Fourth Estate. Not when the “news” we receive is routinely manufactured, manipulated and made-to-order by government agents. Not when six corporations control 90% of the media in America. – article

(↑ Updated 5.4.2023)

*) Hundreds Of Former Feds Have Flocked To Jobs In Big Tech

Google, Twitter, Meta and TikTok’s executive ranks have included over 200 former employees of surveillance government agencies, creating an employment pipeline between the government and Big Tech companies, a Daily Caller investigation found. The technology companies recruited 248 employees from the DOJ, FBI, CIA and DHS, a LinkedIn search revealed. The hiring occurred mostly between 2017-2022, with several filling top director positions after having decade-long careers in the surveillance agencies. Google hired 130 former DOJ, DHS, CIA and FBI employees, the Daily Caller’s key term search on LinkedIn found. Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, employed 47 people for those three entities who were previously at the DOJ, FBI or DHS. TikTok, the Chinese-based app embattled with national security concerns, employed 25 former DOJ, FBI, DHS or CIA employees. Twitter had 46 executives who had previously spent time working for the three-letter agencies. – article

(↑ Updated 11.4.2023)

*) #behavioural_modification | CDC Partners With ’Social And Behavior Change’ Initiative To Silence Vaccine Hesitancy

According to its website, Shots Heard is an initiative under The Public Good Projects (PGP), a “public health nonprofit specializing in large-scale media monitoring programs, social and behavior change interventions, and cross-sector initiatives.” – article

(↑ Updated 11.4.2023)

*) Elon Musk Twitter vs Substack Writers – Matt Taibbi and Dr. Robert Malone protest the loss of free speech and independent journalism

Once Taibbi heard that Twitter blocked the Subtack links, he tried to contact Musk. He said in a chat with his subscribers that Musk didn’t respond to him. Taibbi said in an article that Twitter told him to leave Substack and post on their platform. He declined and then announced he was leaving Twitter to his 1.8 million followers and would be using “notes” next week. Musk then unfollowed Taibbi, which means they can’t send direct/private messages. Taibbi said Musk then took down all the Twitter files tweets — the ones he authored in an effort to create transparency at the company! (The tweets were later “restored.”) – article

(↑ Updated 12.4.2023)

*) The Press is Now Also the Police – As fallout from the Discord leak continues, the undisguised partnerships of media, intelligence, and law enforcement come into more painful relief

It’s an awful look for the press. This isn’t tracking down a serial killer or exposing Enron’s fraud. The alleged “crime” here is releasing true information, information that belongs to the American public and is secret only by official designation. At most, a newspaper might decide not to publish such information, but to help jail the leaker? It’s nuts. Reporters are supposed to be interested in everything and listen to information without judgment, like doctors, yet the whole industry is working itself into a moral frenzy because a bunch of overgrown Minecraft enthusiasts were privately passing around a few truths like a joint. – article

(↑ Updated 19.4.2023)

*) Meet The Shadowy Group That Ran The Federal Government’s Censorship Scheme | Prof. Margot Cleveland

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center used a cutout corporation headed by a former intelligence officer to fund and promote the blacklisting of conservative media outlets and other censorship endeavors, research by The Federalist reveals. – article

(↑ Updated 20.4.2023)

*) #InformationWar | #hijacking_of_perception | What Is A Conspiracy Theory? – Examining a pejorative label.

The greatest trick that powerful interest groups ever pulled was convincing the world that everyone who detects and reports their activities is a conspiracy theorist. Only the naivest consumer of mainstream news reporting would fail to recognize that powerful interest groups in the military, financial, and bio-pharmaceutical industries work in concert to further their interests. Their activities cross the line into conspiracy when they commit fraud or other crimes to advance their interests. The term “conspiracy theory” suggests the feverish imaginings of a crackpot mind. This ignores the fact that the United States government prosecutes the crime of conspiracy all the time. As one prominent defense attorney describes this reality: Any time the government believes that it can allege that two or more individuals were a part of a common agreement to commit the same crime, they will include a charge of conspiracy in the indictment. There is no requirement that all of the members of the conspiracy even know about each other, or even know each other personally. – article

(↑ Updated 20.4.2023)

*) TWITTER AIDED THE PENTAGON IN ITS COVERT ONLINE PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN – Internal documents show Twitter whitelisted CENTCOM accounts that were then used to run its online influence campaign abroad

TWITTER EXECUTIVES HAVE claimed for years that the company makes concerted efforts to detect and thwart government-backed covert propaganda campaigns on its platform. Behind the scenes, however, the social networking giant provided direct approval and internal protection to the U.S. military’s network of social media accounts and online personas, whitelisting a batch of accounts at the request of the government. The Pentagon has used this network, which includes U.S. government-generated news portals and memes, in an effort to shape opinion in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Kuwait, and beyond. – article

(↑ Updated 23.4.2023)

*) ICANN and the Global Censorship Agenda; Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘Part Ways’; Senators Push for Digital IDs for All Americans

Authoritarian governments are trying to control people by pushing new censorship programs on the internet, according to a warning from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which controls some key elements on internet rules. The organization used to be under the U.S. government, and under the protection of the U.S. Constitution, before it was pushed out by the Obama administration amid warnings it would expose the global internet to greater pressure of censorship. Meanwhile, there’s a new push for a global ID system. This is part of growing concerns over AI and disinformation. Yet the proposed programs come with public concerns of their own—around privacy, free speech, and basic rights. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience. – article

(↑ Updated 26.4.2023)

*) Telegram does not deliver complete data to the PF on neo-Nazis, and Justice determines suspension of the platform in the country

According to the PF, telephone companies and app stores must take the app down immediately. Justice also increased the fine applied to the application from R $ 100 thousand to R $ 1 million per day of refusal to provide the data. – article

(↑ Updated 27.4.2023)

*) Big Tech Immunity Explained: Law Professor Adam Candeub on How to Rein In Section 230 Abuse

“Who is raising children? It’s not really parents, it’s not teachers, it’s not coaches or clergymen. It’s Twitter influencers. They’re the ones that have the ears and souls of our children.” I sit down with Adam Candeub, professor of law at Michigan State University and a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America. Candeub served as acting deputy and then acting assistant secretary of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) during Trump’s presidency. He was outspoken in his criticism of what he sees as the abuse and expansion of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Law—a federal provision that grants social media companies protection from liability. “This rather limited protection that sort-of mimicked the telephone, the telegraph, and we’ve had for hundreds of years and we couldn’t really survive without, has morphed into a protection of the platforms for anything they do,” Candeub says. Candeub currently advocates for the “common carrier” approach to social media, and is involved in a number of major First Amendment cases, both at the state and federal level, which will likely shape the future of Big Tech’s impact on our society. “We have given power to these agencies—the gobbledygook alphabet soup of security agencies—that are not really accountable to anybody. And like any other agency, they tend to be co-opted by special interests,” says Candeub. – video

(↑ Updated 28.4.2023)

*) How The FBI Helps Ukrainian Intelligence Hunt ‘Disinformation’ On Social Media

The Federal Bureau of Investigation pressures Facebook to take down alleged Russian “disinformation” at the behest of Ukrainian intelligence, according to a senior Ukrainian official who corresponds regularly with the FBI. The same official said that Ukrainian authorities define “disinformation” broadly, flagging many social media accounts and posts that he suggested may simply contradict the Ukrainian government’s narrative.



“Once we have a trace or evidence of disinformation campaigns via Facebook or other resources that are from the U.S., we pass this information to the FBI, along with writing directly to Facebook,” said llia Vitiuk, head of the Department of Cyber Information Security in the Security Service of Ukraine. ”We asked FBI for support to help us with Meta, to help us with others, and sometimes we get good results with that,” noted Vitiuk. “We say, ’Okay, this was the person who was probably Russia’s influence.'” – article

*) ‘Unstoppable Trend’? Tech Giants Becoming More Powerful Than Nation-States

Goodbye nation states? As we see democratic principles slowly vaporize even in Western nations, the fact that Big Tech continues to consolidate its power globally over and above that of nation-states is deeply concerning. However (just to keep things nice and confusing) sometimes it does this in cooperation with governments via public/private partnerships, a kind of Faustian bargain. – article

(↑ Updated 29.4.2023)

*) Federal Court Rejects Google’s Motion to Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit

A Virginia district court on April 28 rejected Google’s request to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) about the company’s advertising business. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, accuses Google of monopolizing key digital advertising technologies, known as the “ad tech stack,” in violation of antitrust laws. These technologies are crucial for website publishers to sell ads and for advertisers to reach potential customers. Eric Mahr, Google’s lawyer, argued that the government’s claim of Google being a monopoly was not justified as the company’s ad business does not meet the 70 percent market share benchmark. He also cited other social media platforms such as Facebook and Tiktok as viable options for advertisers. – article

(↑ Updated 30.4.2023)

*) The EU Extends its Censorship Powers to Amazon, Apple and Even Wikipedia

On Tuesday this week, the European Commission announced its first list of designated Very Large Online Platforms – or VLOPs – that will be subject to “content moderation” requirements and obligations to combat “disinformation” under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). As VLOPs, the designated services will be required “to assess and mitigate their systemic risks and to provide robust content moderation tools”. Or as a subheading in the Commission announcement pithily puts it: “More diligent content moderation, less disinformation.” As discussed in my previous articles on the DSA here and here, the legislation creates enforcement mechanisms – most notably, the threat of massive fines – for ensuring that online platforms comply with commitments to remove or otherwise suppress ‘disinformation’ that they have undertaken in the EU’s hitherto ostensibly voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation. – article

(↑ Updated 1.5.2023)

*) America First Legal Files Landmark Federal Class-Action Lawsuit Against Private Entities that Conspired With the Federal Government to Censor Speech

Today, America First Legal (AFL) filed a federal class action against key persons and entities involved in the so-called “Election Integrity Partnership” and the “Virality Project,” on behalf of Jill Hines, the co-Director of Health Freedom Louisiana, and Jim Hoft, the founder the popular news website The Gateway Pundit. Defendants include the Stanford Internet Observatory and its Director and Research Manager, Alex Stamos and Renée DiResta, Dr. Kate Starbird of the University of Washington, Graphika, and the Atlantic Research Council’s Digital Forensic Lab. This historic lawsuit alleges that these parties conspired with the federal government to conduct a mass surveillance and censorship operation targeting the political speech of millions of Americans on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter (under its prior ownership). This operation was specifically designed to target conservative political speech on questions of great public interest like election integrity, COVID-19 vaccines, and vaccine mandates. – article

(↑ Updated 3.5.2023)

*) BRAZIL: Lula Forced to Withdraw ’Censorship Bill’ From Congress Vote to Avoid a Crushing Defeat, Even After Releasing Budget Money to ’Bribe’ Deputies

PL 2630 opens up room for a restriction on freedom of expression in Brazil. ”The project is sponsored by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and by the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who are working together to try to obtain votes in favor of the bill.” – article

(↑ Updated 3.5.2023)

*) World On Cusp Of Woke Totalitarianism As Governments Act To End Freedom Of Speech

Under the guise of preventing “harm” and holding large tech companies accountable, several countries are establishing a vast and interlinked censorship apparatus, a new investigation by Public finds. Politicians, NGOs, and their enablers in the news media claim that their goal is merely to protect the public from “disinformation.” But vague definitions and loopholes in new laws will create avenues for broad application, overreach, and abuse. – article

*) ‘Manufactured’ Media Lies Can End Democracy: Tucker Carlson Makes First In-Person Speech After Departing From Fox

“I just think that’s at some point, you have to call it what it is—which is lying,” he said. “And lying with a very specific purpose, which is to avert your gaze, to pull your attention away from the things that matter. That’s not news coverage. That’s just classic propaganda.” – article

(↑ Updated 6.5.2023)

*) Celebrating Internet Freedom: What the Restoring Internet Freedom Order Means for Consumers (2018)

Today the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Restoring Internet Freedom Order takes effect. If past is prologue, social media is likely to be inundated today with laments of the internet’s demise. But the reality is that, like the 2015 Open Internet Order that it repealed, today’s order is likely to be a non-issue for consumers. This blog post will discuss what is, and is not, likely to happen as a result of today’s order and explain why, on the whole, the Restoring Internet Freedom Order is likely to benefit consumers. – article

*) How the Media Led the Great Racial Awakening | Tablet Mag

”.. One possible way of explaining these statistics, is that America experienced an explosion of racism over the past decade and white liberals are uniquely reflective of that change. But another possibility, perhaps more likely, is that ascendant progressive notions about race reflected in a steady drumbeat of reporting and editorializing on the subject from leading national media outlets, encouraged white liberals to label a larger number of behaviors and people as racist. In other words, while the world may have stayed more or less the same, elite liberal media and its readership—especially its white liberal readership—underwent a profound change.” – article

*) Ben Scallan: “This whole industry needs hatred” – Irish journalist explains why his nation is on the verge of criminalizing thought

Irish journalist Ben Scallan from Gript Media says this history is part of why Ireland is a “jewel of Western civilization.” It is also why the country’s new “hate speech” bill is of enormous symbolic significance for the world. Ireland was once one of the most traditional and religious countries in Europe, but it is now a guinea pig for woke totalitarian policies. “If they do things like this here, they can really do it anywhere,” Scallan says. Ireland’s “hate speech” bill would make mere possession of “hateful” material a crime punishable by up to five years in prison, and people tried under this law will be presumed guilty. It is essentially a law against thought crimes that will encourage silence and self-censorship. – article

(↑ Updated 7.5.2023)

*) THE GOVERNMENT CREATED A NEW DISINFORMATION OFFICE TO OVERSEE ALL THE OTHER ONES

In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines for the first time mentioned the creation of the Foreign Malign Influence Center, or FMIC. “Congress put into law that we should establish a Foreign Malign Influence Center in the intelligence community; we have stood that up,” Haines said, referring to legislation passed last year. “It encompasses our election threat work, essentially looking at foreign influence and interference in elections, but it also deals with disinformation more generally.” The FMIC was established on September 23 of last year after Congress approved funding, but its creation was announced publicly only after The Intercept’s inquiry. Because it is situated within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, it enjoys the unique authority to marshal support from all elements of the U.S. intelligence community to monitor and combat foreign influence efforts such as disinformation campaigns. The FMIC is authorized to counter foreign disinformation targeting not just U.S. elections, but also “the public opinion within the United States” generally, according to the law. – article

(↑ Updated 10.5.2023)

*) Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Top 50 Organizations to Know – The citizen’s starter kit to understanding the new global information cartel | Matt Taibbi

The “Censorship-Industrial Complex” is the Military-Industrial Complex reborn for the “hybrid warfare” age – Matt Taibbi – article

*) Private Spies Hired by the FBI and Corporate Firms Infiltrate Discord, Reddit, WhatsApp – Leading “threat intelligence” firms are creating fake online personas to gain access to every corner of the web. | Lee Fang

Determining whether something is a “threat” to national security is inherently subjective. And historically, the federal government has committed its worst infringements on personal freedom in the name of policing these vaguely defined threats. It is especially hard to assess the lawfulness of these new threat intelligence firms’ surveillance practices, because the industry is shrouded in secrecy. – article

(↑ Updated 11.5.2023)

*) #MediaBias | Corporate Media’s Extinction Event

When the media falls, so does the system it supports When the Soviet Empire fell in 1989 – 1990, anybody predicting it even months earlier would have been ridiculed. When it happened it took everybody by surprise (even the CIA) and unfolded at astonishing speed (Victor Sebestyen’s Revolution 1989: The Fall of the Soviet Empire covers it brilliantly). Things move even quicker today – where we are in the early innings of what will possibly be the final financial crisis of the fiat money system. In another great book about Late Stage Communism, “Everything Was Forever, Until It Was No More“, Alexey Yurchak chronicles the hyper-normality that saturated the zeitgeist during “the last Soviet Generation”. The “Dead Irony” chapter outlines the ingenious forms of unauthorized humour. A contemporary parallel is when you come across a Twitter account that exhibits such over-the-top support for All The Latest Things™ that you can’t tell if its satire or not. That is a type of performative dissidence called “Stiob” (unless it’s real). – article

(↑ Updated 12.5.2023)

*) Pragmatism over principle: Twitter 2.0 risks being swept up by the BlackRock/WEF institutional corporate agenda

It’s become very clear that Musk is not exactly the free speech absolutist some have marketed him as. Over the weekend, he accommodated the requests of the Turkish government to limit interactions on the eve of a national election. Musk defended this action by rationalizing some Twitter as better than no Twitter at all in Turkey. On Saturday, he claimed that Twitter would tell its users what the Turkish government requested of the company. 48 hours later, he has not done so. Even more alarming is the hiring of Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino has long been associated with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and has spent the last several years promoting their top agenda items. Despite rumors that Yaccarino is a secret right winger, her public actions show a commitment to wokeism, ESG, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and all of the totalitarian nonsense that is inundating corporate America these days. – article

(↑ Updated 16.5.2023)

*) Center for Countering Digital Hate | Influence watch report

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a London-based advocacy group that targets accused “hate groups” and individuals for de-platforming campaigns to remove them from major social media outlets. The Center is best known for working with Rachel Riley to remove controversial far-right commentator Katie Hopkins from Twitter and conspiracy theorist David Icke from Facebook and Youtube. In June 2020, the group launched a campaign that was promoted by NBC’s News Verification Unit against American conservative commentary website The Federalist, seeking to have Google ban the site from its advertising platform.1 CCDH has ties to the left-wing British Labour Party. The group’s founder, Imran Ahmed, is a former advisor to Labour Members of Parliament Hilary Benn and Angela Eagle. Board member Kristy McNeill is a former adviser to former Labour Party British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and former board member Morgan McSweeney resigned from the board to become chief of staff to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.2 – article

(↑ Updated 22.5.2023)

*) Australia’s Creepy Covid Cops – On the heels of an expose down under, new documents show how America’s Five Eyes partner cast a broad net over pandemic-related speech

Monday morning, New South Wales time — Sunday night to Americans like me living on the east coast — the Australian published an exposé titled, “Antic reveals Canberra silenced Covid posts.” Through a freedom of information request, a conservative Australian senator named Alex Antic revealed that the country’s Department of Home Affairs between 2017 and 2022 made “13,636 referrals to digital platforms to review content against their own terms of service.” Of those, 9000 were terrorism-related, but a full 4,213 were listed as “Covid-19 related” referrals. “On what basis is the department qualified to determine the truth in Covid-19 related matters?” Antic asked. “Are we seeing an Australian #TwitterFiles?” Ironically, Racket’s house Australian, Andrew Lowenthal, had already been preparing a story about DHA-related documents found in remaining #TwitterFiles material. Andrew found 18 emails to Twitter containing 223 total takedown requests from the Department of Home Affairs. This government body correlates roughly to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security but has a broader remit, overseeing among other things national security, border control, and management of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). – article

(↑ Updated 24.5.2023)

*) How Google manipulates search to favor liberals and tip elections

While the focus has been on Twitter and Facebook’s censorship and liberal bias, the worst Big Tech culprit of all has been getting a free pass — and now it’s coming for our children. That’s the warning from research psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, a Californian Democrat with a Harvard Ph.D, who has spent the last decade monitoring Google’s manipulation of newsfeeds, search results and YouTube suggestions. He shared his latest research with The Post when he was in New York this week to raise donations for the next stage of his project. Epstein’s research shows that Google has the power to change minds and move elections to suit its liberal corporate worldview. – article

*) #hijacking_of_perception | The Lead Up to the Hearing: Missouri v. Biden – Part 2

Understand—the purpose here wasn’t to provide the public with information for informed consent—the sole purpose—the ONLY purpose of this push was to stop “vaccine refusal.” They wanted EVERY SINGLE PERSON vaccinated. When Facebook asked the CDC for information regarding several posts on the platform, the CDC responded, “It appears that any of these could potentially cause vaccine refusal.” There isn’t talk of whether the posts were factually accurate—just talk of what they think the result of people READING those posts will be…. – article

*) Fauci’s Red Guards: Lawsuit Reveals Vast Federal Censorship Army

“This evidence suggests we are uncovering the most serious, coordinated, and large-scale violation of First Amendment free speech rights by the federal government’s executive branch in US history.” – article

(↑ Updated 26.5.2023)

*) EU Issues Warning After Elon Musk Pulls Twitter Out of Anti-‘Disinformation’ Agreement

May 28, 2023 Updated: May 29, 2023 Senior European Union officials were furious over the weekend after Twitter owner Elon Musk pulled the social media platform out of the bloc’s “Code of Practice,” which critics say is tantamount to a censorship regime. The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, wrote that Twitter left the bloc’s Code of Practice, after reports claimed the platform would do so. Breton warned that Twitter would face some legal liabilities. “Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run, but you can’t hide,” Breton wrote. “Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement.” An EU official also told Euractiv that the bloc is “waiting for this,” and “it was purely a matter of time” before reports surfaced that Musk would withdraw. The rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) require companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers, and adopt a code of conduct by August. – article

*) Microsoft launches AI-powered censorship tool

Microsoft Tuesday announced the launch of a new product that uses AI technology to censor online content. Azure Content Safety applies image recognition algorithms and artificial intelligence language learning models — such as those that power ChatGPT and other chatbots — to scour images and text for “harmful” content. The offending text or image will be placed into one of four categories: sexual, violent, self-harm, or hate, and will be assigned a severity score between one and six. While part of Microsoft’s Azure product line, Content Safety is designed as standalone software which third-parties can use to police their own spaces such as gaming sites, social media platforms or chat fora. It understands 20 languages, along with the nuance and context used in each. Microsoft assures users that the product was programmed by “fairness experts” who defined what constitutes “harmful content”. – article

(↑ Updated 31.5.2023)

*) AFL Lawsuits: GEC Partnerships Are Another Way To Censor Americans

The U.S. State Department and its Global Engagement Center (GEC) are neck deep in “content moderation” efforts on social media platforms, according to a May 24 press release from AFL and an AFL lawsuit filed against the State Department on Nov. 4, 2022. America First Legal (AFL) began its FOIA efforts in April 2022. The lawsuit was one of two lawsuits filed on the same day to address the government’s involvement in “carry[ing] out state propaganda through willing participants from private media organizations.” The second lawsuit was filed against the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Administration (CISA). AFL maintains the government continues to “outsource government propaganda and censorship to private entities.” AFL announced in February that it has filed “nine additional FOIA requests to obtain records about GEC grants” that effectively launder censoring activities on social media platforms through its private partnerships. CISA guidelines are the basis for much of GEC’s guidance concerning MDM on the internet. – article

(↑ Updated 2.6.2023)

*) Big Tech Immunity Explained: Law Professor Adam Candeub on How to Rein In Section 230 Abuse

Candeub currently advocates for the “common carrier” approach to social media, and is involved in a number of major First Amendment cases, both at the state and federal level, which will likely shape the future of Big Tech’s impact on our society. “We have given power to these agencies—the gobbledygook alphabet soup of security agencies—that are not really accountable to anybody. And like any other agency, they tend to be co-opted by special interests,” says Candeub. – video (landing page includes not paywalled transcript)

*) YouTube Reverses Policy on Censoring Claims of Stolen 2020 Election

YouTube has announced it’s doing a U-turn on censoring content about U.S. elections, with the platform saying it will no longer delete posts questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, including claims of widespread voter fraud. The company made the announcement in a blog post on Friday, which comes about two months after it reinstated former President Donald Trump’s YouTube account. Trump’s account on YouTube was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, which came as the former president alleged that the 2020 election had been stolen. YouTube established its “elections misinformation” policy in December 2020, and on Friday said that in the time since it was imposed, the company had removed tens of thousands of videos. – article

(↑ Updated 3.6.2023)

*) TELEGRAPH: UK Govt., BBC, And Google-Facebook Secretly Censored – Special investigation spectacularly proves the reality of the Censorship Industrial Complex

In blockbuster new reporting based on Freedom of Information requests, The Telegraph of London today reports that the UK government worked with BBC, Google, and Facebook to secretly censor valid criticisms of Covid lockdowns and vaccines for kids. – article

*) Govt. Nudge Units Find the “BEST” Ways to Manipulate the Public

The British government established its first Behavioural Insights Team in 2010. It began as a seven-person team within a Cabinet Office nicknamed the “Nudge Unit” then became an independent social purpose company in 2014 before being purchased by Nesta, a larger social purpose company, in 2021. These social purpose companies employ experts in promoting desirable behaviors. So in Britain, for example, they want to cut obesity rates in half and reduce household carbon emissions by 28% by 2030. I don’t know how successful they’ve been in cutting obesity rates, but the Nudge Unit did prove its effectiveness early on by helping the British government collect an extra £200 million (about $248 million) in taxes in 2017. Not surprisingly, the Nudge Unit has become so popular that they have worked with governments in over 50 countries and have opened subsidiary offices in the U.S., Singapore, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, and France. – article

*) 15 Reasons Why Mass Media Employees Act Like Propagandists

That this extreme bias occurs is self-evident and indisputable to anyone who pays attention, but why and how it happens is harder to see. The uniformity is so complete and so consistent that when people first begin noticing these patterns it’s common for them to assume the media must be controlled by a small, centralized authority much like the state media of more openly authoritarian governments. But if you actually dig into the reasons why the media act the way they act, that isn’t really what you find. Instead, what you find is a much larger, much less centralized network of factors which tips the scales of media coverage to the advantage of the US empire and the forces which benefit from it. Some of it is indeed conspiratorial in nature and happens in secret, but most of it is essentially out in the open. Here are 15 of those factors. – article

(↑ Updated 5.6.2023)

*) #The_Reckoning | Discovery Is the Covid Regime’s Greatest Fear

Now, Berenson has filed suit against President Biden, White House advisors, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb for orchestrating a public-private censorship campaign against him. In Berenson v. Biden: The Potential and Significance, we wrote: The conspirators censored Berenson because he was inconvenient, not incorrect. Their ploy may backfire, however. Berenson v. Biden could unearth more information on the Covid era than his reporting would have ever uncovered. Discovery and depositions from Pfizer and the White House would be the most valuable insight of the last three years – insight into the power structures that orchestrated lockdowns, censorship, forced vaccinations, school closures, economic upheaval, government overreach, and the merger of corporations with the state. Berenson’s latest reporting reinforces the potential backfire against the censors. They have jeopardized their regime by banning a tweet that would have been relatively inconsequential. Now, Berenson’s suit threatens to uncover the inner workings of the censorship-industrial complex. – article

(↑ Updated 6.6.2023)

*) Twisted: Testimony Reveals That DHS Labels Private Thoughts As ‘Critical Infrastructure’ To Justify Censoring You

A cybersecurity agency within the Department of Homeland Security has been engaging in censorship and then justifying it under the guise of “critical infrastructure security,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry testified this week before the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Called to testify based on findings in his ongoing lawsuit, Louisiana and Missouri v. Biden et al., Landry said DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has classified American “thoughts, ideas, and beliefs” as “critical infrastructure.” To “control” these “cognitive assets,” Landry added, CISA and “numerous federal agencies” then use private entities to orchestrate what amounts to unconstitutional government censorship: The government flags dissenting beliefs for Big Tech companies to silence in an attempt to bypass the First Amendment. – article

*) Biden Justice Dept. Intervened to Block Release of Social Media Censorship Docs

It is not clear which documents may have ultimately been delayed, withheld, or redacted because of the Biden administration’s interference in the public records request. The DHS and DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. Notably, I received multiple notifications from UW seeking to extend the deadline to comply with the request I made last year, and the documents were not released until after congressional hearings on this subject back in March. The federal government maintains what is known as the “state secrets privilege,” which permits the Department of Justice to block the release of any information that could undermine national security. There are, no doubt, cases in which the federal government’s stated national security concerns provide a legitimate reason for withholding a document from the public. But there is abundant evidence that the federal government abuses this power to shield itself from scrutiny. Multiple administrations in the past have intervened in record release cases to prevent transparency using similar legal tactics. – article

(↑ Updated 7.6.2023)

*) UN Secretary-General Proposes ‘Global Digital Compact’ to Push Laws Against Online ‘Hate’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, proposed a “Global Digital Compact,” (GDC) to push sweeping international laws against “hate and lies” online. “The proliferation of hate & lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm. This clear & present global threat demands clear and coordinated global action. We don’t have a moment to lose,” he wrote in a tweet announcing the compact. The UN policy brief, which was released on June 12, called for handing control of the internet to international bodies, as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda. Guterres also referred to another UN brief, “Information and Integrity on Digital Platforms” (IIDP), which he said will be used as a guide to coordinate global efforts against “hate.” – article

*) Google Faces Forced Break-Up as EU Regulators Allege Anti-Competitive Violations

Google has been accused of breaching antitrust rules in the European Union (EU), and the bloc’s regulators have issued a preliminary assessment that the only solution to addressing their competition concerns is to force Google to break up. The European Commission (EC), which serves as the executive branch and primary antitrust regulator of the bloc, stated in its initial assessment on June 14 following an investigation that Google has distorted competition in the advertising technology industry. “Our preliminary concern is that Google may have used its market position to favour its own intermediation services,” Margrethe Vestager, EC executive vice president in charge of competition policy, said in a statement. “Not only did this possibly harm Google’s competitors but also publishers’ interests, while also increasing advertisers’ costs,” she continued. “If confirmed, Google’s practices would be illegal under our competition rules.” – article

(↑ Updated 15.6.2023)

*) Federal Agencies Routinely Spy On Phone Calls, Texts, Emails Of American Citizens, Experts Say

“What has become abundantly clear over the last 15 years is that these protections are not working,” Goitein said. “All agencies that receive Section 702 data have procedures in place, approved by the FISA court, that allow them to run electronic searches … for the purpose of finding and retrieving the phone calls, text messages and emails of Americans.” A report by the Brennan Center for Justice states that “since 2006, the National Security Agency (NSA) has been secretly collecting the phone records of millions of Americans from some of the largest telecommunications providers in the United States, via a series of regularly renewed requests by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).” In addition, the report states that “over the past six years, the NSA has obtained unprecedented access to the data processed by nine leading U.S. internet companies. This was facilitated by a computer network named PRISM. The companies involved include Google, Facebook, Skype, and Apple.” – article

(↑ Updated 16.6.2023)

*) THE WEAPONIZATION OF CISA: HOW A “CYBERSECURITY” AGENCY COLLUDED WITH BIG TECH AND “DISINFORMATION” PARTNERS TO CENSOR AMERICANS |

Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government – U.S. House of Representatives

(↑ Updated 27.6.2023)

*) Shellenberger Exposes Secret Government Effort To Regulate Your Mind

One of the big questions that those of us involved in exposing the secret U.S. government censorship effort have been asking ourselves over the last few months is: did the people involved know that they were breaking the law? That question appears to have been answered with a resounding yes by the House Judiciary Committee. Yesterday it released its report, ”The Weaponization of CISA: How a ’Cybersecurity’ Agency Colluded with Big Tech and ’Disinformation’ Partners to Censor Americans,” on government censorship. “It’s only a matter of time,” wrote a former assistant general counsel for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in an email to a colleague, “before someone realizes we exist and starts asking about our work.” The “we” in that sentence refers to the network of government agencies and nongovernmental organizations that we and others have dubbed the Censorship Industrial Complex. That Complex includes the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public. – article

(↑ Updated 28.6.2023)

*) A Force to Be Reckoned With – How independent media has become a force to reckoned with as it rises from the ruins of the legacy media.

The events of the last three years have shown how institutions many of us thought we could trust are not acting in humanity’s interests at all. Governments, health organisations, academia, and science have all revealed themselves to be little more than compromised bodies working for globalist and corporate agendas. You could argue that nowhere has this been more apparent than in the world of legacy media. Over the last three years, censorship and propaganda have been deliberately and overtly used to suppress debate, withhold truth, brainwash audiences, and create a culture of fear. Thankfully there’s been a reaction to the manipulation and suppression of information that has been allowed to dominate our airwaves. It’s come in the form of independent, sometimes called ‘alternative’, media and it’s quickly shown the mainstream it’s a force to be reckoned with. – article

(↑ Updated 1.7.2023)

(↑ Updated 2.7.2023)

On Tuesday, a federal judge made a landmark ruling in the Missouri v. Biden case on free speech and partially granted an injunction that blocks various Biden administration officials and government agencies like the DOJ, FBI, CDC, and DHS from communicating with Big Tech to censor posts. The injunction says the agencies and their staff members are prohibited from meeting or contacting by phone, email, or text message or “engaging in any communication of any kind with social-media companies urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner for removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.” – video

*) Censorship Wounds Worse Than Words

Censorship degrades the quality of information available to voters and officeholders. Flawed assumptions, bad ideas, and haughty attitudes can be rectified by confrontation with sounder assumptions, better ideas, and suppler attitudes. The suppression of speech, however, deprives error of illumination. It converts legitimate positions to suspect products of special pleading and coercion. And it insulates true opinions from that contact with alternative perspectives, messy realities, and fiercely held conflicting convictions that transforms inert knowledge into living wisdom. – article

(↑ Updated 5.7.2023)

*) Revealed: 25 Times the White House Tried to Censor You!

The Judge in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit dropped a bombshell of a document to add support to his preliminary injunction. LOTS of govt defendants. Here are the 25 instances cited where the White House tried to CENSOR Americans in collusion with social media companies. Note again… these a JUST the instances of the White House there are MANY other instances he calls out with OTHER institutions: … – article

(↑ Updated 6.7.2023)

*) Toimittajan puolueettomuus: Haasteet suuren valtamedian kontekstissa | Injektiopiikki

Suomen suurimman valtamedian, Ilta-Sanomien, työpaikkailmoitus herättää ajatuksia toimittajan puolueettomuudesta. Ilmoituksessa korostetaan mahdollisuutta tulla “todelliseksi vaikuttajaksi” ja tuottaa sisältöjä, joita miljoonat suomalaiset seuraavat päivittäin. Ilmoitus herättää kysymyksen siitä, miten puolueettomuus ja vaikuttaminen sopivat yhteen journalistisessa työssä? – article

(↑ Updated 8.7.2023)

*) ”The FBI’s Collaboration with a Compromised Ukrainian Intelligence Agency to Censor American Speech.” – House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government releases a following report

On February 15, 2023, as part of its investigation into the federal government’s role in

censoring lawful speech on social media platforms, the Committee on the Judiciary issued a

subpoena to Meta,2

the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Alphabet,3 the parent

company of Google and YouTube. Documents obtained in response to those subpoenas revealed

that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on behalf of a compromised Ukrainian

intelligence entity, requested—and, in some cases, directed—the world’s largest social media

platforms to censor Americans engaging in constitutionally protected speech online.

The Committee’s investigation has revealed that the FBI, the federal law enforcement

agency responsible for disrupting foreign malign influence,4 facilitated censorship requests to

American social media companies on behalf of a Ukrainian intelligence agency infiltrated by

Russian-aligned actors. In so doing, the FBI violated the First Amendment rights of Americans

and potentially undermined our national security. – report

*) Robert F. Kennedy Jr on What He Learned Through His Litigation Against the ’Trusted News Initiative’

”The legacy media which traditionally was functioning as guardians of the First Amendment…They’ve now become the opposite. They’ve become propagandists for the powerful and oppressors of free speech, and the enemies of the First Amendment.” – video

(↑ Updated11.7.2023)

*) Mental Health Round-Ups: The Next Phase of the Government’s War on Thought Crimes

(↑ Updated 24.7.2023)

*) Facebook Bowed to White House Pressure, Removed Covid Posts | WSJ

Internal Meta emails say pressure from Washington was behind a decision to take down posts attributing pandemic to man-made virus – article

(↑ Updated 29.7.2023)

*) The Censored Video on Censorship – A link to the talk from our Missouri v. Biden lawyers that was censored by YouTube but is now up on Rumble

Here’s the link to the video that is now posted on Rumble. Thank goodness for platforms that still care about free speech! It’s a terrific discussion summarizing what has happened so far in the case, the anatomy of the censorship leviathan that we’ve uncovered during the discovery process, and the future of free speech in America. Enjoy! – article

(↑ Updated 29.7.2023)

*) Intelligence Agencies and Big Tech – Are they too cozy?

Those dangers are quietly becoming palpable in the United States. People who have been trained to create fake news are now curating what you see on Facebook and Google. Beyond that, they are able to tell you what is or isn’t “misinformation.” Facebook’s parent company, Meta, seems to have a revolving door with US governmental agencies. Where Facebook begins and the government ends is difficult to discern. – article

*) Censorship: Game Over for the Gaslighting Government

You see, we have learned throughout the case in discovery provided BY THE GOVERNMENT that they were the ones directing social media companies on how to handle that pesky “misinformation” and “malinformation” we spoke about above. They would take it upon themselves to scour the internet for posts that went against the approved narrative and send them to social media platforms for action. They would then follow up with them to make sure they took action. If they didn’t, they would pester and threaten them until they did. – article & court case

(↑ Updated 1.8.2023)

*) FBI Investigates Spying Tool, Discovers FBI Use.

An inquiry by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into a government contractor using Israeli spy software to monitor U.S. citizens has discovered it was doing so on behalf of the FBI itself. Reporters discovered that Landmark spy software developed by Israel’s NSO Group, blacklisted by the Joe Biden government as a national security threat in 2021, had been purchased and deployed by government contractor Riva Networks later the same year. It now transpires that one of Riva Networks’ clients was the FBI. – article

(↑ Updated 2.8.2023)

*) #hijacking_of_perception | Narcissism Of The Fact-Checkers – Money, partisanship, and authoritarianism behind demand for censorship

Fact-checkers have thus been forced to make an embarrassing series of retractions. PolitiFact, the dean of all fact-checking organizations, was forced in 2021 to retract its false debunking of a doctor who said COVID-19 was a “man-made virus created in the lab.” And just last week, the BBC was forced to retract its false claim that UK politician Nigel Farage was not de-banked for political reasons because, as it turned out, he was. – article

(↑ Updated 3.8.2023)

*) Centralizing Information Control! Inside the EU’s Latest Proposal to Censor the Media

The European Commission proposed a new law seeking to centralize the EU media sector into a single market overseen by the Commission and national regulatory authorities through a new European Board for Media Services. The European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), proposed by the Commission on Sept. 16, 2022, is portrayed as an effort to promote media independence and pluralism while safeguarding against disinformation and foreign interference in the media sector by establishing a set of standards in the form of EU law. A core component of the EMFA is the establishment of the European Board for Media Services, which will consist of representatives from national regulatory authorities as well as a representative from the European Commission. It will be the duty of the Board to monitor the EU media sector, to issue opinions on market concentrations, to provide special advice and to ensure uniform compliance with the Regulation, among other tasks. While the EMFA proposal has received some praise for its stated objectives – namely to protect media freedom – it continues to be scrutinized by various press organizations and members of the European Parliament for loopholes that would allow the surveillance of journalists while paving the way for unprecedented interventions in the internal media market by the European Commission. – article

(↑ Updated 5.8.2023)

*) COGSEC – The Ministry of Truth – How Info-snobs Pinch the Mouths of the Unwashed Masses Shut

I think we ought to dive a little deeper into this one and get as many eyes on this information as possible. It appears that the term COGSEC, short for Cognitive Security, was largely promoted by one Rand Waltzman, who compiled a report, The Weaponization of Information: The Need for Cognitive Security, which was presented before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, on April 27th, 2017. RAND Corporation – The Weaponization of Information – The Need for Cognitive Security Some key passages from the report: Traditionally, “information operations and warfare, also known as influence operations, includes the collection of tactical information about an adversary as well as the dissemination of propaganda in pursuit of a competitive advantage over an opponent.” This definition is applicable in military as well as civilian contexts. Traditional techniques (e.g. print media, radio, movies, and television) have been extended to the cyber domain through the creation of the Internet and social media. These technologies have resulted in a qualitatively new landscape of influence operations, persuasion, and, more generally, mass manipulation. The ability to influence is now effectively “democratized,” since any individual or group can communicate and influence large numbers of others online. Second, this landscape is now significantly more quantifiable. Data can be used to measure the response of individuals as well as crowds to influence efforts. Finally, influence is also far more concealable. Users may be influenced by information provided to them by anonymous strangers, or even by the design of an interface. In general, the Internet and social media provide new ways of constructing realities for actors, audiences, and media. It fundamentally challenges the traditional news media’s function as gatekeepers and agenda-setters. – article

(↑ Updated 7.8.2023)

*) RFK Jr on How Legacy Media Evolved Into Partisan & Corporate Propaganda

“There’s five companies…who are now telling America what’s news and there is no obligation anymore that they have to tell the truth…Now you have people whose job is to promote ideologies and be corporate propagandists for the advertisers.” – video

(↑ Updated 9.8.2023)

*) How NewsGuard Became the Establishment Guard Against Independent Media – Company makes a profit—including from US government funds—through a business model that leads to defunding and censoring of independent media

As diﬃcult as it is to run an independent media outlet, there’s a company making it substantially harder. Its name is NewsGuard. The company claims to rate online content, including from media outlets, for trustworthiness, but a closer look shows it does much more than that—its business model produces censorious pressure on news organizations. An investigation by The Epoch Times has revealed troubling questions regarding the quality of and the agenda behind NewsGuard’s oﬀerings. Founded in 2018, NewsGuard dispatches its “analysts” to prepare reviews of online content creators and to issue ratings “to help readers have more context for the news they read online.” The ratings display as small badges with scores next to search results. That, however, represents only a small part of the picture. The bigger picture shows that NewsGuard’s most potent function stems from its relationships with advertising agencies, which have steered their clients to cut off advertising dollars for content creators disfavored by the company’s ”analyst” reviews. As it so happens, corporate, establishment-friendly media tend to receive high scores while independent media skeptical of the establishment tend to receive low scores, even if they adhere to high journalistic standards. The Epoch Times emailed NewsGuard questions regarding its products, activities, personnel, and funding, but received no response. – article

(↑ Updated 17.8.2023)

*) ChatGPT shows ’significant and systemic’ left-wing bias, study finds – Concerns about a left-wing bias in ChatGPT have been raised before, notably by SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk.

ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence chatbot, shows a significant and systemic left-wing bias, UK researchers have found. According to the new study by the University of East Anglia, this includes favouring the Labour Party and President Joe Biden’s Democrats in the US. Concerns about an inbuilt political bias in ChatGPT have been raised before, notably by SpaceX and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, but the academics said their work was the first large-scale study to find proof of any favouritism. Lead author Dr Fabio Motoki warned that given the increasing use of OpenAI’s platform by the public, the findings could have implications for upcoming elections on both sides of the Atlantic. ”Any bias in a platform like this is a concern,” he told Sky News. ”If the bias were to the right, we should be equally concerned. ”Sometimes people forget these AI models are just machines. They provide very believable, digested summaries of what you are asking, even if they’re completely wrong. And if you ask it ’are you neutral’, it says ’oh I am!’ ”Just as the media, the internet, and social media can influence the public, this could be very harmful.” – article

(↑ Updated 18.8.2023)

*) Soros-Funded NGOs Demand Crackdown On Free Speech As Politicians Spread Hate Misinformation

Open Society Foundations-backed NGOs are pushing censorship agenda in Ireland and Scotland that includes police searches of homes, phones and computers. But the increase in “hate-based offenses” is clearly from an increase in reporting, not actual hate crimes or “incidents.” Since 2019, the police and the government have openly urged people to come forward and report hate incidents. In 2021, the police said their goal was to “increase levels of reported hate crime.” The idea was that these hate crimes were already occurring, but nobody wanted to report them for some reason — though there is no evidence to support this claim. – article

(↑ Updated 24.8.2023)

*) Elite Crackdown On Free Speech Worldwide Intensifies – From North America to Australia to Europe, elites seek censorship, privacy invasions, and the prosecution of wrongthink as ”pre-crime”

“Keeping hate speech from escalating into something more dangerous” is precisely the justification for censorship that politicians in Ireland and Scotland are making to be able to invade people’s homes and confiscate their phones and computers, as Irish reporter Ben Scallan described yesterday. Consider the twisted logic. Irish police must invade people’s homes in order to make sure that their hate materials don’t escalate into something that could be illegal. That’s a totalitarian move toward the police enforcing “precrime,” as depicted in the terrifying science fiction thriller Minority Report. Meanwhile, the UN is now building a “digital army” of censorship activists around the world to wage war on wrongthink, or what it calls “deadly disinformation.” According to the UN, “misinformation” is “deadly” and poses an “existential” threat. The UN’s effort matches the WHO effort, which views speech it disagrees with as a kind of pathogen. In Germany, a court ordered the American writer C.J. Hopkins to either go to jail or pay 3,600 Euros for comparing the COVID lockdowns to the Nazis. The government claimed Hopkins was promoting Nazism when, obviously, he doing the opposite. While some may take offense at the comparison, it makes clear that Hopkins has a negative, not positive, view of Nazism. In the United States, a nonprofit organization called Center for Countering Digital Hate, whose former communications director worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, has successfully led a boycott against X, formerly named Twitter, for not being more censorious. As a result, advertising revenue to X is down 60 – 70%, according to news reports. In short, Western elites, both governmental, corporate, and philanthropic, are embracing the kinds of totalitarian tactics made famous by the East German Stasi, the Chinese government, and dystopian regimes depicted in movies like Minority Report. Why is that? And how can we fight back? – article

*) THE FACT CHECK FILES: Inside the secretive and lucrative fact checking industry behind a foreign-funded bid to censor Voice debate – Two of Australia’s most powerful universities and a multi-billion dollar tech giant are fronting campaigns to silence news coverage of the Voice to influence the referendum, writes Jack Houghton.

”A Sky News Australia investigation has uncovered a disturbing foreign-financed attempt to block political debate and news coverage around the Voice, which exposes the global fact checking system used by tech giant Meta as non-compliant with its own rules of impartiality and transparency.” – article

*) The EU’s Latest Proposal to Censor the Media

Learn about European Union censorship efforts with Taylor Hudak and Carolyn Betts, today, on ‘Financial Rebellion.’ They update viewers on the fight against media narratives and collusion and disclose the power structures behind the suppression. – video

*) Big tech to face full force of new EU law

The world’s biggest digital companies will have nowhere to hide starting Friday, when the toughest EU rules on online content since social media first burst onto the scene enter into force. The landmark law is part of the European Union’s legal arsenal deployed to bring tech companies to heel and enforce order in what officials have described as an online ”Wild West”. The Digital Services Act (DSA) forces companies to more aggressively police digital content and protect online users from disinformation and hate speech, or face the risk of heavy fines. From Friday, all eyes will be on how the platforms comply and on how the DSA will change online life in Europe, with experts predicting it could trigger a wave of change beyond the bloc. ”The DSA is part of a bigger strategy to give more power to individuals, to the regulators, to civil society,” said Suzanne Vergnolle, a professor of technology law at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts in Paris. ”It is another step towards more accountability,” she told AFP. Under the DSA, sites with at least 45 million active monthly users must obey more stringent rules including annual compliance audits and a duty to effectively counter disinformation. – article

(↑ Updated 25.8.2023)

*) Internet Becomes Less Free as EU Adopts New Content Crackdown Rules

The internet has become less free in Europe as parts of a new law took effect on Aug. 25 in the European Union (EU) that require large online platforms to take down content that bureaucrats in the bloc deem to be ”disinformation” or ”hate speech.” New rules in the sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA), which is being adopted in phases impose strict requirements on Big Tech companies regarding user privacy, transparency—and content. A host of internet giants—including Meta (which owns Facebook) and Alphabet (the parent company of Google)—now face new obligations in the 27 countries that make up the EU, including banning certain user-targeting practices and preventing ”harmful” content from spreading. – article

(↑ Updated 28.8.2023)

*) Puppet Masters Part 1: Who [Really] Controls The News? – Weaponizing Philanthropy… Also Known As Impact Investing

If impact investing isn’t charity, then how can it be called philanthropy? Impact investing usually refers to singular organizations with many investors behind them and funding them. What does this look like when multiple funds or organizations come together to focus on one single goal? What happens when the grants given aren’t overly large single donations but come in the form of many donations from many organizations? Can this be considered a form of impact investing? Can a single individual take over an entire industry this way? – article

(↑ Updated 29.8.2023)

*) White House And Dark Money NGO Hype Hate Crisis To Demand Censorship – The Center for Countering Digital Hate and corporate news media are weaponizing accusations of antisemitism to advance political and financial agendas

Although the FBI states that antisemitic attacks are “driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race,” data from Americans Against Antisemitism shows that 97% of antisemitic assaults in New York City from 2018-2022 were perpetrated by other minorities. – article

(↑ Updated 30.8.2023)

*) Louisiana Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in CHD’s Landmark Suit Against Trusted News Initiative

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday filed an amicus brief in support of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) groundbreaking lawsuit against the legacy news media members of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI). The lawsuit, filed May 31, alleges the TNI violated antitrust laws and the U.S. Constitution by colluding with tech giants, some of which also are members of the TNI, to censor online news. An amicus brief is filed by non-parties to a lawsuit to provide information that has a bearing on the issues and to assist the court in reaching the correct decision. According to Landry’s amicus brief: “The scope of TNI group’s conspiracy is wide-ranging. Restricting disfavored information injures not merely the Plaintiffs, but also Louisiana residents and state officials. “Louisiana officials need a free press to communicate with and understand the concerns of the State’s residents. Louisiana residents, in turn, need a free press to receive information and make up their own minds about what is true and what is false. “The State has a strong interest in seeing the injuries the TNI group has inflicted on Louisiana officials and residents redressed.” – article

(↑ Updated 2.9.2023)

*) Christian MP back in court to face ’hate speech’ charges for quoting the Bible

Finnish Member of Parliament Päivi Räsänen, acquitted more than a year ago after being prosecuted for voicing her traditional Christian beliefs about marriage and sexuality, is back in court, facing charges of ”hate speech.” Räsänen, a parliamentarian with over 25 years of service, and Bishop Juhana Pohjola arrived at the Helsinki Court of Appeal this week to face the prosecution’s appeal of their acquittal, said the human rights group ADF International, which is supporting the case. ”Everyone should be able to share their beliefs without fearing censorship by state authorities. With God’s help, I will remain steadfast,” Räsänen told her supporters. The prosecution kicked off the proceedings with arguments against the defendants, focusing on a booklet written by Räsänen nearly two decades ago and stating that the content was ”insulting” and violated ”sexual rights.” – article

(↑ Updated 4.9.2023)

*) Alert: Ex-Wikipedia Co-Founder Says Site Hijacked by US Intelligence for ’Info Warfare’

Wikipedia co-founder, Lawrence Mark Sanger, has accused U.S. intelligence agencies of manipulating the online encyclopedia for nearly two decades. In an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, Sanger claimed that Wikipedia had become a tool of “control” in the hands of the U.S. establishment, which includes the CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies. “We do have evidence that … even as early as … 2008 … that CIA and FBI computers were used to edit Wikipedia,” Sanger stated during the interview. “Do you think that they stopped doing that back then?” Sanger’s claims shed light on the alleged infiltration of Wikipedia by intelligence agencies and a perceived ideological shift on the platform. “Just how did we get to a point where ‘truth’ is tied to a particular ideology?” Sanger asked. – article

(↑ Updated 5.9.2023)

*) New documentaries and playlists in the SPR Media Archive.

Editor’s pick: Propaganda – The Manufacture of Consent. A documentary about the father of modern propaganda and public relations – the man who coined the phrase “manufacture of consent” sixty years before Noam Chomsky popularized it: Edward Bernays, a nephew of Sigmund Freud. The documentary about Edward Bernays is also available in German. – video

*) White House Used Misinformation From Foreign Activists to Target Townhall and Censor Americans

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been exposing how Big Tech colluded with the federal government to censor Americans for months with the release of the Facebook Files. The latest reveals involvement from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which also targeted Townhall. Here is what we now know about CCDH, which targeted Townhall and other conservative accounts, including individuals and outlets alike. As it turns out, the Biden White House relied on foreign ”disinfo” activists to pressure Facebook to censor Americans. Worse, it turns out the group supposedly targeting disinformation had their facts wrong. Facebook knew it, too. – article

*) Government Intel And Security Agencies Behind NGO Demands For More Censorship By X/Twitter

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) are nongovernmental organizations, their leaders say. When they demand more censorship of online hate speech, as they are currently doing of X, formerly Twitter, those NGOs are doing it as free citizens and not, say, as government agents. But the fact of the matter is that the US and other Western governments fund ISD, the UK government indirectly funds CCDH, and, for at least 40 years, ADL spied on its enemies and shared intelligence with the US, Israel and other governments. The reason all of this matters is that ADL’s advertiser boycott against X may be an effort by governments to regain the ability to censor users on X that they had under Twitter before Musk’s takeover last November. – article

(↑ Updated 6.9.2023)

*) Facebook Files: White House Peddled Obvious Foreign Lies About ’Disinformation Dozen’

The White House then pressured Facebook’s President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to censor the ’disinformation dozen’ even more – which led to frustration among Facebook staff, who said that Biden himself helped ensure that the CCDH’s influence had ”unrelenting staying power.” – article

(↑ Updated 6.9.2023)

*) Google to Face Off Against DOJ Over Allegations Tech Giant Monopolizes Online Search Market

Starting next week, an incredibly important antitrust trial determining the market structure of how we find information on the web will begin. More than 10 years ago, competitors and potential competitors to Google Search complained that Google was using its power in the search market to block any other company from being able to compete fairly against Google. Finally, in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) agreed, filing a lawsuit against Google for antitrust violations, specifically monopoly maintenance in violation of the Sherman Act. This suit is part of a broader awakening of the antitrust community to the special economics of platform markets and the competition problems that we face there. The suit against Google — scheduled for trial at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 12 — focuses on the company’s search engine. According to the DOJ, Google used a series of exclusive agreements and leveraged its position in the related markets of mobile phone operating systems and web browsers to build and maintain a monopoly in search and search advertising. – article

(↑ Updated 9.9.2023)

*) DARPA-Funded Study Uses AI to Detect Violations of Social Norms In Texts

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has momentarily turned its attention away from self-flying helicopters and human-spotting robots to provide resources for a strange implementation of AI. With funding provided by the agency, researchers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University have created an AI tool that detects violations of social norms. The tool reliably spots infringements on 10 different types of social norms, offering psychologists and sociologists a unique way to study human behavior. According to a paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers Yair Neuman and Yochai Cohen used GPT3, natural language interface-based (NLI) zero shot text classification, and automatic rule discovery to create the system. GPT3, a powerful language prediction model, allowed the researchers to form a foundational set of social norm categories upon which violations could be assessed. – article

(↑ Updated 11.9.2023)

*) Jacob Siegel (Part 1): ’Disinformation’ Warfare: A New Weapon of Mass Destruction

Jacob Siegel is senior editor at Tablet Magazine, where he published “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century: Thirteen ways of looking at disinformation,” which documents the brave new information world we find ourselves in today. ”They’re claiming the right to all of it—that anything that goes through your mind is now something that needs to be policed for public safety and national security reasons,” says Mr. Siegel. In this comprehensive two-part interview, we discuss how the concept of “disinformation” became a tool of deception, in which technocratic officials manufacture consensus and wage a “counterinsurgency”-style war on truth that has, according to Mr. Siegel, deranged our public discourse. ”Whatever you think of Donald Trump, it’s not democratic, by any stretch of the imagination, to lead a bureaucratic, ruling-class coup against a legitimately elected president. That may be many things, but democracy it is not,” says Mr. Siegel. We also discuss ”cognitive infrastructure” and ”predictive analysis”—Orwellian concepts that have now become standard articles of speech in the American official class. – video

(↑ Updated 12.9.2023)

*) US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order | Facts Matter

The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order allowing the Biden administration to, once again, interact with social media companies to censor Americans. Moreover, the odd thing about it is that this order came just a single day after the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was announced, and it also came just a few hours after Hunter Biden was indicted on several felony gun charges. And now, because of this order, the administration is now free to not only reach out to the media to control the narrative, which they’ve already been doing, but also to reach out to social media companies regarding President Biden’s impeachment, as well as Hunter Biden’s legal troubles. Episode Resources: Sam Alito’s Order: https://ept.ms/46g9TPt https://ept.ms/3t24Bsx July Injunction: https://ept.ms/46DqnCw https://ept.ms/46DfKzG Government’s Appeal: https://ept.ms/44WkAG7 White House Letter to Media: https://ept.ms/48v5sTd – video

(↑ Updated 19.9.2023)

*) ’Disinformation’ tracker accused of censorship holds ties to UK government: ’Dark arts’

As far as its mission, the CCDH says it ”works to stop the spread of online hate and disinformation through innovative research, public campaigns and policy advocacy.” The organization has on several occasions presented testimony and evidence to the British Parliament on social media regulations and has supported an amendment that would require advertisers to say on their websites which domains carry their content to purportedly stop the spread of ”climate denial, anti-vaxx propaganda, political misinformation, incel ideology and racial hatred,” according to Parliament records. .. A source close to the House Judiciary Committee said it gave the CCDH a Sept. 29 deadline to respond to its subpoena. The panel asked for ”communications between the Executive Branch and CCDH, internal CCDH communications discussing communications from the Executive Branch, and CCDH communications with third parties that may have been working with the Executive Branch,” documents show. ”Center for Countering Digital Hate is a conduit for laundering British national security state and intelligence agency agenda items through dark arts political operations,” Mike Benz, head of the censorship watchdog Foundation for Freedom Online and a former Trump State Department official, told the Washington Examiner. (↑ Updated 20.9.2023) – article

*) From October, Microsoft will check everything you do on your Windows computer

Microsoft promises to only impose proportionate penalties for serious and repeated violations. But I haven’t found anything in the set of rules that would offer a halfway credible guarantee against arbitrary sanctios of critics of governments and their narratives by social media platforms. Under pressure from governments they have over-censored and over-blocked in a completely non-transparent manner, sometimes for the smallest or nonexisting offences. – article

*) Google Search Engine Sways Millions of Voters In One Direction

Epstein, who claims he has been “center/center-left [his] whole adult life,” says, “Google’s search algorithm presents a serious threat to democracy and human autonomy.” He has been collecting data since 2016 and says Google has a “monopoly on search” because of the bias embedded in its “passive monitoring systems.” Epstein published his first scientific paper on the “search engine manipulation effect” in 2015. He began looking at the search engine manipulation effect (SEME) in 2013. – article

(↑ Updated 23.9.2023)

*) Elon Muskin omistuksessa X-palvelusta on tullut pahin valeuutisten levittäjä – ”Me seuraamme mitä te teette”, varoittaa EU-komissaari | YLE

Miljardööri Elon Muskin ostettua Twitterin, on palvelusta muodostunut pahin disinformaation lähde, sanoo arvoista ja avoimuudesta vastaava EU-komission varapuheenjohtaja Věra Jourová. Näkemys perustuu komission teettämään selvitykseen, jossa seurattiin kolmen kuukauden ajan kuudessa eri verkkopalvelussa Puolassa, Slovakiassa ja Espanjassa julkaistua disinformaatiota. Lopputulos oli, että Twitterissä eli nykyisessä X:ssä disinformaation levinneisyys ja disinformaatiota levittävien julkaisijoiden osuus oli suurin. Google, TikTok, Microsoft sekä Facebookin ja Instagramin omistava Meta ovat allekirjoittaneet muun muassa valeuutisten karsimiseen tähtäävät EU:n disinformaatiota koskevat käytännesäännöt. – article

(↑ Updated 28.9.2023)

*) #InformationWar | #hijacking_of_perception | Censorship and the Costs & Casualties of our Government’s Information Total War – If pariahs can be censored, it behooves the government to designate all critics pariahs.

The primacy free speech enjoys here in the U.S. has nothing whatever to do with some dewy-eyed ideal of tolerance. Rather, it owes its primacy to pragmatism. Freedom of speech is the best tool we have to ascertain the truth of any given matter. Like a sculptor transforming a shapeless piece of marble into a work of art, free and open debate chisels away at the falsehoods and misapprehensions in which the truth lays embedded. Restrict debate, and the gradual emergence of that truth will be delayed or deformed, with the result imperfect at times to the point of monstrosity. The reason we must “defend to the death” the right to utter “intolerable speech,” is that failure to do so results in the swift and certain condemnation as “intolerable” all speech that diminishes the power or legitimacy of those in power. More succinctly, we must defend the pariah’s right to speak or everyone who crosses the regime, conveniently becomes a pariah. You either do as the ACLU did in 1978, defend the nazi’s right to speak, or you have an explosion of government-designated “nazis.” You may perhaps have noticed an exponential rise in the prevalence of “nazis” and an ever-expanding panoply of -ists since our country’s commitment to free speech faltered? Yeah, me too. – article

(↑ Updated 30.9.2023)

*) The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all ”online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls

News release September 29, 2023—Ottawa–Gatineau—Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) Today, the CRTC is advancing its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. On May 12, 2023, the CRTC launched its first public consultations. After thoroughly examining all the evidence on the public record, including over 200 interventions, the CRTC is issuing its first two decisions. First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada. Online streaming services that operate in Canada, offer broadcasting content, and earn $10 million or more in annual revenues will need to complete a registration form by November 28, 2023. Registration collects basic information, is only required once and can be completed in just a few steps. Second, the CRTC is setting conditions for online streaming services to operate in Canada. These conditions take effect today and require certain online streaming services to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership. The decision also requires those services to make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or Internet service. – post

(↑ Updated 2.10.2023)

*) Corporate Liberals Weaponize Claims of Hate to Censor the Left and Conservatives

How did so many Americans fall for a dark money operative claiming expertise on antisemitism, vaccines, tech companies, hate, Big Pharma, disinformation, FDA regulation and—what have I missed? .. Ahmed had by then admitted he ran Stop Funding Fake News, and the Canary news site had figured out that SFFN shared a web server with the Center for Countering Digital Hate. “SFFN would argue that, while websites that publish fake news have a right to free speech, they don’t have a right to make money from it,” the Canary reported in December 2020. “But on what authority can this group decide what is and is not ‘fake news’?” The Canary also pointed out that, like all British news sites, the British government regulated them, while Stop Funding Fake News operated in the shadows, free to attack, without any regulation or requirement to disclose members or funders. – article

*) EU, UN-WEF, And Trudeau Simultaneously Demand Crackdown On Independent News And Podcasting

Canada creates a media registry :: EU targets X :: UN-WEF “Internet Governance Forum” plot global censorship with Big Tech .. For months, representatives of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government insisted that their plans to regulate Big Tech social media platforms wouldn’t impact independent news outlets or podcasters. “I think we brought the necessary changes to the bill to reassure them and to make sure that platforms are in and users are out,” Minister Pablo Rodriguez told the media, echoing what he had been telling members of parliament. As a result of government reassurances, their legislation passed. But it turns out that the government is, in fact, going to regulate content providers, not just Big Tech social media platforms. – article

(↑ Updated 3.10.2023)

*) ‘We Are All Harmed When Our Rulers Silence Criticism’

Aaron Kheriaty, plaintiff in the landmark social media censorship case Missouri v. Biden, said officials treated social media companies as “puppets” to censor unwelcome speech. This “mind control,” Kheriaty said, allowed misguided policies to persist. Free speech matters not to ensure that every pariah can say whatever odious thing he or she chooses. Rather, free speech prevents the government from identifying every critic as a pariah whose speech must be shut down. We are all harmed when our rulers silence criticism. Our government’s self-inflicted deafness prevented officials and their constituents from hearing viewpoints that should have had a meaningful impact on our policy decisions. Instead, government censorship resulted time and again in the silencing of scientifically informed criticisms of, for example, harmful COVID-19 policies. This allowed misguided and divisive policies to persist for far too long. The scope of the current government censorship regime is historically unprecedented. “The present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” the district court judge explained in his ruling. – article

(↑ Updated 4.10.2023)

*) Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted by FBI as 2024 Election Nears

The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current ”anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek. ”The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the Bureau must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government. By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter. – article

(↑ Updated 5.10.2023)

*) ‘Dangerous Tactics’: Canada to Require Podcasters, News Sites to Register With Government

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) last week said it will require online streaming services that offer podcasts or other broadcasting content in Canada to register with the government by Nov. 28, Public News reported. The law applies only to those services making $10 million or more in annual revenue in Canada and the information it is requiring for registration is minimal, the CRTC said. Services must provide the Canadian government with their legal name and contact information, along with “information related to their content and subscribership.” “You will be able to continue to listen to and watch the content of your choice, the CRTC states on its website. “Our goal is to better support Canadian and Indigenous content. We have always respected Canadians’ right to freedom of expression.” – article

(↑ Updated 7.10.2023)

*) Who Ghostwrites Reports for the Center for Countering Digital Hate?

When you look past the sparkly graphics and apparently alarming conclusions, CCDH reports never report any authors other than Imran Ahmed. Not at the top, nor hidden somewhere in an acknowledgement section. Apparently ghosts wrote the report. The only person named in the document is Imran Ahmed who allegedly wrote the introduction. “Many think tanks, like RAND or the Urban Institute, as well as other non-profits, almost always credit their authors,” said Joshua Guetzkow, a sociologist and assistant professor in the Faculty of Law at Hebrew Univeristy. Guetzkow has spent several years study the disinformation industry and noted that the Anti-Defamation League notes the names of researchers in an acknowledgement. “The CCDH does not even do that, so it is impossible to know who was involved in the writing and obviously significant amount of research involved in that report.” But to add scholarship gloss, Ahmed’s introduction has footnotes. But let’s take a look at those footnotes. – article

(↑ Updated 9.10.2023)

*) Elon Musk responds to EU commissioner Thierry Breton’s letter regarding ’disinfo on X’

”Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that that the public can see them.” – post & letter

(↑ Updated 11.10.2023)

*) Social media firms are silencing free speech with ’disinformation’ claims, Sunak told

Over a hundred academics, historians and journalists have warned the PM against censoring free speech, in a statement delivered to No 10 – article

*) Launching the Westminster Declaration – A new tool in the fight for free speech |

ANDREW LOWENTHAL

Today we launch the Westminster Declaration, a statement opposing the cynical use of “countering disinformation” as a tool for censorship, and the government, media, NGOs, academics, Big Tech, and philanthropy coordination that is enabling it. The statement includes many high-profile signatories including Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Glenn Greenwald, Nadine Strossen, Slavoj Žižek, Oliver Stone, Tim Robbins, John Cleese, Jonathan Haidt, John McWhorter, Steven Pinker, Richard Dawkins, Jordan Peterson, Yanis Varoufakis, and many more. – article

(↑ Updated 19.10.2023)

*) How Propaganda Primes the Public for War – Sometimes we have to dig very deep to find the truth under the pile of rubble propaganda creates to destroy it.

It is time to start seeing what is happening in the world from many different perpectives to find the truth of what is happening behind the scenes. That also means that we need to understand how propaganda is used to good effect to fool people into adopting certain erroneous beliefs and points of view. To this end, the documentary Discovery: how media lies documentary film – CNN CBS FOX NEWS channel distorted contents shows the many faces of propaganda used to create a picture Israel wants the world to see. It analyzes and explains how the use of language, framing, and context cleverly veils Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza to ensure it remains hidden in the news media, and from the public, and how any push back from the Palestinians in their struggle for self-determination against an occupier of their territory defines the inevitable Israeli retaliation as ‘defensive’. This is a stunning example of a very effective PR campaign designed to capture the sympathies of the world for what in reality, is a bullying, occupying aggressor who has deprived the human rights of the people who once lived in Palestine in peace. – article

*) Global Coalition of Voices Warns Sunak Against Censorship in ’Westminster Declaration’ Defending Free Speech

A diverse group of journalists, artists, activists, and academics have united to denounce escalating international censorship in a new document addressed to the prime minister, called the “Westminster Declaration.” Concerned about labelling protected speech as ”misinformation” and ”disinformation,” the coalition, which features 136 signatories, includes high profile names such as Julian Assange, Jordan Peterson, and Edward Snowden, and it warns of increasing suppression of voices worldwide. They argue that such censorship stifles democratic discourse and undermines the principles of free speech. The group criticises direct government actions and subtle methods like search engine manipulation. – article

*) Dismantle The Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Westminster Declaration – At the outset of another crisis in which leaders will ask for emergency power, a collective letter calling for a 21st century free of information control

Earlier this week, the Westminster Declaration to Dismantle the Censorship-Industrial Complex, a sequel of sorts to the Harpers Letter on Justice and Open Debate, was released. Several colleagues, in particular Michael Shellenberger and Andrew Lowenthal, worked hard to put it together. I played at most a small role, but strongly recommend everyone read it and take note of the varied list of signatories: We write as journalists, artists, authors, activists, technologists, and academics to warn of increasing international censorship that threatens to erode centuries-old democratic norms. Coming from the left, right, and centre, we are united by our commitment to universal human rights and freedom of speech, and we are all deeply concerned about attempts to label protected speech as ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ and other ill-defined terms. This abuse of these terms has resulted in the censorship of ordinary people, journalists, and dissidents in countries all over the world. – article

*) Google, Microsoft, Facebook Among Tech Giants Illegally Harvesting Private Health Information

Google, Microsoft, Facebook, TikTok and the majority of medical and healthcare websites illegally harvest and sell private health information despite a federal crackdown on the practice, according to a new cybersecurity report. The report, by Toronto-based cybersecurity firm Feroot Security, analyzed hundreds of healthcare websites and found that more than 86% are collecting private data and transferring it to advertisers, marketers and Big Tech social media companies without user consent and in violation of privacy laws. As patients or consumers browse their favorite or trusted medical websites or sign in to hospital portals to access their private health records, invisible bits of HTML code — called “tracking pixels” — embedded on the websites harvest private information, such as whether patients have cancer, erectile dysfunction or are behind on their hospital bill. The information is repackaged and sold for a variety of uses, including to companies that target individual users with internet ads, according to the report. The risk of having personal data scraped is particularly high on log-in and registration pages where internet users supply troves of information, unaware it is being hijacked and sold. More than 73% of log-in and registration pages have invisible trackers that pirate personal health information, the study found. Approximately 15% of the tracking pixels analyzed by Feroot record users’ keystrokes, harvesting social security numbers, usernames and passwords, credit card and banking information, and an infinite variety of personal health data, including medical diagnosis and treatment. The study showed that “Google is the absolute dominant collector” of data. Ninety-two percent of the websites loaded on the Google search engine contained data-harvesting technology across wide sectors of the U.S. economy including healthcare and telehealth, banking and financial services, airlines, e-commerce, and the federal and state governments. – article

(↑ Updated 21.10.2023)

*) EU signs digital services agreement with Ireland | RTÉ

The European Commission has signed an administrative arrangement with the newly established media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, to support new EU online safety rules. The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires big tech firms to do more to police illegal and harmful content on their platforms. Ireland will play a leading role in enforcing the DSA, because so many of the internet giants have their European headquarters here. The DSA requires platforms and search engines to restrict disinformation, quickly remove illegal content and better protect children using the internet. Under the DSA, companies face fines up to 6% of their global turnover for violating the rules while repeated breaches could see them banned from doing business in the EU. – article

(↑ Updated 25.10.2023)

*) Newsguard Case Highlights the Pentagon’s Censorship End-Around

Monday, the independent website Consortium News filed suit against the United States of America and Newsguard Technologies. The complaint targeting both the government and a private media ratings service is an important one, putting the censorship-by-proxy system on trial. On September 7, 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense gave an award of $749,387 to Newsguard Technologies, a private service that scores media outlets on “reliability” and “trust.” According to the suit, roughly 40,000 subscribers buy Newsguard subscriptions, getting in return a system of “Nutrition Labels” supposedly emphasizing “safe” content. Importantly, Newsguard’s customers include universities and libraries, whose users are presented with labels warning you that CBS is great and Tucker Carlson is dangerous – article

*) EXPLOSIVE DOCS — new docs obtained from our lawsuit against DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) indicate the federal gov’t immediately participated in an effort to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story the same day of the @nypost’s reporting

(↑ Updated 26.10.2023)

*) #InformationWar | Internet Censorship: Everything, Everywhere, All at Once – Debbie Lerman explains how government censorship has gone global.

It used to be a truth universally acknowledged by citizens of democratic nations that freedom of speech was the basis not just of democracy, but of all human rights. When a person or group can censor the speech of others, there is – by definition – an imbalance of power. Those exercising the power can decide what information and which opinions are allowed, and which should be suppressed. In order to maintain their power, they will naturally suppress information and views that challenge their position. Free speech is the only peaceful way to hold those in power accountable, challenge potentially harmful policies, and expose corruption. Those of us privileged to live in democracies instinctively understand this nearly sacred value of free speech in maintaining our free and open societies. Or do we? – article

(↑ Updated 28.10.2023)

*) Revealed: plan to brand anyone ‘undermining’ UK as extremist – Leaked documents spark furious backlash from groups who fear freedom of expression could be suppressed | The Observer

Government officials have drawn up deeply controversial proposals to broaden the definition of extremism to include anyone who “undermines” the country’s institutions and its values, according to documents seen by the Observer. The new definition, prepared by civil servants working for cabinet minister Michael Gove, is fiercely opposed by a cohort of officials who fear legitimate groups and individuals will be branded extremists. The proposals have provoked a furious response from civil rights groups with some warning it risks “criminalising dissent”, and would significantly suppress freedom of expression. One Whitehall official said: “The concern is that this is a crackdown on freedom of speech. The definition is too broad and will capture legitimate organisations and individuals.” – article

(↑ Updated 8.11.2023)

*) The NewsGuard Racket: Fact-Checking, Brought to You by Big Pharma – NewsGuard, a for-profit fact-checking organization backed by Big Pharma, Big Tech, the teachers union and the U.S. government, has set itself up as the self-appointed global arbiter of what information is “trustworthy.”

Story at a glance: NewsGuard is a for-profit fact-checking organization backed by Big Pharma, Big Tech, the teachers union and the U.S. government.

NewsGuard has set itself up as the self-appointed global arbiter of what information is “trustworthy” based on nine “credibility and transparency” factors, for information viewed on private electronic devices, in schools and in public libraries. Its true reason for being, however, is to bankrupt alternative media sites by driving away advertisers.

In late October, Consortium News sued NewsGuard and the U.S. government for defamation and First Amendment violations, arguing the fact checker colluded with U.S. intelligence to suppress foreign policy dissent.

NewsGuard labeled Consortium News as an “anti-U.S.” media organization, even though NewsGuard only took issue with six of its more than 20,000 articles and none of its videos.

One of NewsGuard’s CEOs, Louis Gordon Crovitz, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a key player behind The Great Reset. Since its inception, the CFR’s goal has been to undermine U.S. sovereignty and national independence in order to usher in an all-powerful one-world government. In the video below, PragerU CEO Marissa Streit takes a look at NewsGuard, a for-profit fact-checking organization backed by Big Pharma, Big Tech, the teachers union and the U.S. government. NewsGuard has set itself up as the self-appointed global arbiter of what information is “trustworthy” based on nine “credibility and transparency” factors, for information viewed on private electronic devices, in schools and in public libraries. – article

(↑ Updated 11.11.2023)

*) Guidelines for the governance of digital platforms: safeguarding freedom of expression and access to information through a multi-stakeholder approach | UNESCO

Principle 5. Platforms are accountable

to relevant stakeholders

User reporting Platforms should establish reporting mechanisms for users and non-users,

or third parties representing their interests, so they can report potential policy

violations. Effective and accessible complaints mechanisms should be in

place for members of groups in situations of vulnerability and marginalization.

Digital platforms should also have the means to understand local contextual

conditions when responding to user complaints, ensuring a culturally sensitive

system design. Special reporting mechanisms should be established for children,

designed for quick and easy use. The user reporting system should prioritize concerns regarding content that

threatens users, ensuring rapid response, and, if necessary, provide a specific

escalation channel or means of filing the report. This is particularly important

when it to comes to human rights violations, including gender-based violence

and harassment. – article

(↑ Updated 14.11.2023)

*) ”UK Files” Reports Show: Both Left and Right Can Be Targets of Censors – American audiences may struggle with the particulars, but leaked Labour Party documents detail how ”anti-disinformation” can be weaponized in all directions

When British investigative journalist Paul Holden approached Racket with a story based on leaked documents showing the secret history of the CCDH, I was intrigued, but it wasn’t until I saw the first drafts that I realized the story’s importance. Holden is in possession of a wealth of internal correspondence about Britain’s Labour Party, in character and politics a near-exact analog to our Democratic Party. These “UK Files” detail the relationship between Britain’s leading “centrist” political faction and one of the most aggressive pro-censorship organizations in the Western media world, and offer insight into Labour’s intramural campaign to label former leader Jeremy Corbyn guilty of antisemitism. Holden, who has experience diving into document-heavy public corruption investigations, discovered in these files communications going back years about a series of high-wattage British news controversies which, I must warn Racket readers, will not mean much at first glance to American audiences. But they hold enormous significance even for us, as they detail how the CCDH, its lead organizer/hatchet-man Imran Ahmed, and key figures in the conservative wing of the Labour Party learned to get ahead by pushing dubious news scandals against political enemies. – article

(↑ Updated 15.11.2023)

*) The X Factor and Algorithmic Suppression

After Elon Musk completed the purchase of Twitter on October 26th, 2022, he walked into headquarters carrying a sink and a lot of hope from users with conservative leanings. The reason for the hope was that censorship and throttling were deeply rooted in the organization and, by extension, within the algorithm. This was despite denials by Twitter 1.0 senior staff that this was the case. Elon made it clear to everyone on day one that change was coming. By all appearances over the past year, that seemed to be somewhat true.However, lurking issues within the algorithm are still affecting users today. With complaints of reach to followers, the reach of replies, and general account throttling, among other issues, someone needed to look under the hood. At the time of the purchase, though, that was not possible. Elon, however, in an act of transparency, made parts of the algorithm open source for review via GitHub on March 31st of this year. With that release, and what this article will cover, is a highly complicated topic for some as the totality of it all is difficult to wrap your head around. But hopefully, we will be able to break this down for you so that you better understand how Twitter, now X, was and still is affecting accounts on the platform. This is where The Parzival steps in. With a degree in engineering and working knowledge of coding in multiple languages including calculus-based integration into algorithms, he began digging. He started this venture because he noticed that his account and others were not getting the traction they deserved. His deep dive of the algorithm showed the gears and inner workings of what it does and anyone with technical savvy is able to follow the breadcrumbs he laid out in his pinned thread. What becomes evident is, there are still vestiges of Twitter 1.0 running roughshod over conservative accounts, and it didn’t take him long to discover the first censorship mechanisms. What he found was shocking. – article

(↑ Updated 15.11.2023)

*) A Practical Guide – to Prebunking Misinformation | A collaboration between: University of Cambridge – BBC Media Action – Jigsaw

Inoculation theory Prebunking is built on inoculation theory, which was developed in the 1960s by social

psychologist William McGuire, and designed to be used as a psychological “vaccine for

brainwash.”9 Much like how medical vaccines confer physiological resistance against future infection, psychological inoculations confer resistance against future attempts of attitudinal manipulation (akin to the immunity provided by antibodies). Studies over the past 60 years have shown inoculation to be

effective across cultures and on a wide range of subjects including the environment, public health, crisis management, and animal rights, among others.10,11,12,13,14 More recently, academics have demonstrated how inoculation messages can reduce the influence of misinformation and

extremist propaganda online.15 – document

*) Elon Musk’s X Drops ‘Thermonuclear’ Lawsuit on Media Matters

The complaint requests unspecified monetary damages as well as an injunction ordering Media Matters to “immediately delete, take down, or otherwise remove” the article titled “As Musk endorses antisemitic conspiracy theory, X has been placing ads for Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity next to pro-Nazi content.” On November 16, Media Matters revealed research revealing that five big businesses — Apple, IBM, NBCUniversal’s Bravo, Oracle, and Comcast’s Xfinity — had their ads broadcast next to postings that “tout Hitler and his Nazi Party” on X. A day later, Media Matters released a report saying that it discovered advertisements for Amazon, NBA Mexico, NBCUniversal Catalyst, Action Network, and Club for Growth with white supremacist hashtags like “KeepEuropeWhite,” “white pride,” and “WLM” (“White Lives Matter”). According to X’s lawsuit, Media Matters’ goal was to depict the Musk-owned social site “as being dominated by ‘white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories,’” according to the complaint. “This November alone Media Matters released over twenty articles (and counting) disparaging both X Corp. and Elon Musk — a blatant smear campaign.” The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division. – article & lawsuit

(↑ Updated 21.11.2023)

*) Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski pledges to join Elon Musk in pushback against far-left censorship: ’The calvary is coming’

Elon Musk said he would ”file a thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters over a hit piece they released last week that led corporate advertisers to leave the X platform. He alleged that they manipulated their research methods to attain a desired result—that of showing ads from high-profile companies next to antisemitic content. The Babylon Bee, Timcast, and Benny Media all pledged big ad buys on the platform. Now, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has announced his plans to ”go thermonuclear as well.” ”When I said the cavalry is coming, I was not joking. In the coming days, we are going thermonuclear as well. Everyone is about to witness the greatest pushback against the censorship regime. The people’s support for all organizations in this mission is critical,” Pavlovski said. – article

(↑ Updated 22.11.2023)

*) How NewsGuard Became the Establishment Guard Against Independent Media – An investigation by The Epoch Times has revealed troubling questions regarding the quality of and the agenda behind NewsGuard’s oﬀerings

Founded in 2018, NewsGuard dispatches its “analysts” to prepare reviews of online content creators and to issue ratings “to help readers have more context for the news they read online.” The ratings display as small badges with scores next to search results. That, however, represents only a small part of the picture. The bigger picture shows that NewsGuard’s most potent function stems from its relationships with advertising agencies, which have steered their clients to cut off advertising dollars for content creators disfavored by the company’s ”analyst” reviews. As it so happens, corporate, establishment-friendly media tend to receive high scores while independent media skeptical of the establishment tend to receive low scores, even if they adhere to high journalistic standards. The Epoch Times emailed NewsGuard questions regarding its products, activities, personnel, and funding, but received no response. Subjective Criteria NewsGuard presents itself as objective and nonpartisan. Its ratings, the company says, measure media quality on nine criteria, including transparency of authorship and ownership and adherence to standard editorial practice, such as issuing corrections and labeling opinion pieces. In practice, however, most of the score boils down to whether the media present content that is truthful according to NewsGuard’s opinion. – article

(↑ Updated 24.11.2023)

*) Inside the UN Plan to Control Speech Online – The UN is escalating its war against ’conspiracy theories’ and ’misinformation’ by creating an ’internet of trust.’

A powerful United Nations agency has unveiled a plan to regulate social media and online communication while cracking down on what it describes as “false information” and “conspiracy theories,” sparking alarm among free-speech advocates and top U.S. lawmakers. In its 59-page report released this month, the U.N. Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) outlined a series of “concrete measures which must be implemented by all stakeholders: governments, regulatory authorities, civil society, and the platforms themselves.” This approach includes the imposition of global policies, through institutions such as governments and businesses, designed to stop the spread of various forms of speech while promoting objectives such as “cultural diversity” and “gender equality.” In particular, the U.N. agency aims to create an “Internet of Trust” by targeting what it calls “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “hate speech,” and “conspiracy theories.” Examples of expression flagged to be stopped or restricted include concerns about elections, public health measures, and advocacy that could constitute “incitement to discrimination.” – article

(↑ Updated 26.11.2023)

*) NewsGuard Is Selling Its Government-Funded Censorship Tool To Private Companies

NewsGuard currently markets its Misinformation Fingerprints technology to a variety of entities, including tech giants and organizations with AI and social-listening tools. That technology, NewsGuard promises, allows false claims to be intercepted, while facilitating the sharing of accurate information. Like its other offerings, NewsGuard’s Misinformation Fingerprints tool relies on the research of its supposedly “trained analysts and misinformation experts,” meaning that the same defects seen in its rating of news outlets likely permeate the Misinformation Fingerprints. – article

(↑ Updated 28.11.2023)

*) US Government Officials Sought To Censor Narratives and Interfere In 2020 Election, Newly Released Emails Show

The trove of documents obtained by Public provides a window into the real motivations behind anti-disinformation work performed by DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Far from being about protecting truth and removing falsehoods, government-backed censorship has always been about narrative control. This censorship is part of a larger political influence operation to shape public opinion and quash dissent. – article

(↑ Updated 30.11.2023)

*) The White House Goes Rogue: Secret Surveillance Program Breaks All The Laws

For instance, it was recently revealed that the White House, relying on a set of privacy loopholes, has been sidestepping the Fourth Amendment by paying AT&T to allow federal, state, and local law enforcement to access—without a warrant—the phone records of Americans who are not suspected of a crime. This goes way beyond the NSA’s metadata collection program. Operated during the Obama, Trump and now the Biden presidencies, this secret dragnet surveillance program (formerly known as Hemisphere and now dubbed Data Analytical Services) uses its association with the White House to sidestep a vast array of privacy and transparency laws. According to Senator Ron Wyden, Hemisphere has been operating without any oversight for more than a decade under the guise of cracking down on drug traffickers. This is how the government routinely breaks the law and gets away with it: in the so-called name of national security. More than a trillion domestic phone records are mined through this mass surveillance program every year, warrantlessly targeting not only those suspected of criminal activity but anyone with whom they might have contact, including spouses, children, parents, and friends. It’s not just law enforcement agencies investigating drug crimes who are using Hemisphere to sidestep the Fourth Amendment, either. Those who have received training on the program reportedly include postal workers, prison officials, highway patrol officers, border cops, and the National Guard. – article

(↑ Updated 1.12.2023)

*) The Censorship-Industrial Complex, Part 2 – My testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Nine months ago, I testified and provided evidence to Congress about the existence of a Censorship Industrial Complex, a network of government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, government contractors, and Big Tech media platforms that conspired to censor ordinary Americans and elected officials alike for holding disfavored views. I regret to inform the Subcommittee that the scope, power, and law-breaking of the Censorship Industrial Complex are even worse than we had realized back in March. Two days ago, my colleagues and I published the first batch of internal files from “The Cyber Threat Intelligence League,” which show US and UK military contractors working in 2019 and 2020 to both censor and turn sophisticated psychological operations and disinformation tactics, developed abroad, against the American people. – video

(↑ Updated 1.12.2023)

*) Not a Nothingburger: My Statement to Congress on Censorship – The key question in censorship is always the same. Who’s doing it?

For time reasons, I had to cut my actual address a bit short Thursday. This statement, which began with a nod to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, is what was entered into the congressional record – article

(↑ Updated 3.12.2023)

*) US Military Contractors Used Counterterrorism Tactics Against The American People, New Documents Show – Their plans included psychological operations, debanking, and changing social media platforms’ Terms of Service

The specific “counters” to “disinformation” in AMITT and its successor framework, DISARM, include many we have observed in our study of the Censorship Industrial Complex: “Create policy that makes social media police disinformation”

“Strong dialogue between the federal government and private sector to encourage better reporting”

“Marginalize and discredit extremists”

“Name and Shame influencers”

“Simulate misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and responses to them, before campaigns happen”

“Use banking to cut off access”

“Inoculate populations through media literacy training” For issues like the Russiagate hoax to the Hunter Biden laptop to Covid-19, organizations within the Censorship Industrial Complex have used many of DISARM’s offensive methods like tabletop exercises, psychological inoculation, propaganda messaging, and punishment of dissent. Even its extreme proposal of debanking was used against Canada’s Freedom Convoy. – article

(↑ Updated 5.12.2023)

*) Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues U.S. State Depart­ment for Con­spir­ing to Cen­sor Amer­i­can Media Companies

The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government. Through its Global Engagement Center, the State Department actively intervened in the news-media market to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship technology and private censorship enterprises. Congress authorized creation of the Global Engagement Center expressly to counter foreign propaganda and misinformation. Instead, the agency weaponized this authority to violate the First Amendment and suppress Americans’ constitutionally-protected speech. The complaint describes the State Department’s project as “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation.” – article

(↑ Updated 7.12.2023)

*) Censorship Industrial Complex Leaders Were Also Behind Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax | We’ve identified multiple connections between the people in CTIL censorship initiative and those who promoted counterpopulist conspiracy theories

Instructions for the kind of “anti-disinformation” work CTIL may have come directly from the Obama administration. According to the whistleblower who delivered the CTIL Files to Public and Racket, Terp claimed that Obama White House officials told her to initiate a project to prevent a “repeat of 2016.” Renée DiResta, who says she met with tech companies in the White House in 2016, was part of the team that created the disinformation framework CTIL used. DiResta would go on to in 2018, lead the Russian disinformation hype at Morgan’s firm, New Knowledge. And then, in 2020 and 2021, DiResta, who hid her time as a CIA Fellow until Public exposed it, oversaw mass censorship on behalf of DHS. – article

(↑ Updated 16.12.2023)

*) Europe On Cusp Of Mass Secret Censorship – Corporate news media and governments applaud crackdown on free speech as EU censorship officials work from new office in San Francisco

But something has changed: the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-nation European Union, is in the midst of a sweeping crackdown on free speech. Its main target is X, formerly known as Twitter. Unlike other large social media platforms, X has refused to comply with the secret censorship demands that Europe’s top censor, Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, has demanded. In response, Breton opened “formal infringement proceedings” against the company owned by Elon Musk today. They include, according to Breton, “Suspected breach of obligations to counter #IllegalContent and#Disinformation.” – article

(↑ Updated 19.12.2023)

*) How Twitter Aided the Pentagon’s Covert Online Propaganda Campaign

THE DIRECT ASSISTANCE Twitter provided to the Pentagon goes back at least five years. On July 26, 2017, Nathaniel Kahler, at the time an official working with U.S. Central Command — also known as CENTCOM, a division of the Defense Department — emailed a Twitter representative with the company’s public policy team, with a request to approve the verification of one account and “whitelist” a list of Arab-language accounts “we use to amplify certain messages.” “We’ve got some accounts that are not indexing on hashtags — perhaps they were flagged as bots,” wrote Kahler. “A few of these had built a real following and we hope to salvage.” Kahler added that he was happy to provide more paperwork from his office or SOCOM, the acronym for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Twitter at the time had built out an expanded abuse detection system aimed in part toward flagging malicious activity related to the Islamic State and other terror organizations operating in the Middle East. As an indirect consequence of these efforts, one former Twitter employee explained, accounts controlled by the military that were frequently engaging with extremist groups were being automatically flagged as spam. The former employee, who was involved with the whitelisting of CENTCOM accounts, spoke under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. In his email, Kahler sent a spreadsheet with 52 accounts. He asked for priority service for six of the accounts, including @yemencurrent, an account used to broadcast announcements about U.S. drone strikes in Yemen. Around the same time, @yemencurrent, which has since been deleted, had emphasized that U.S. drone strikes were “accurate” and killed terrorists, not civilians, and promoted the U.S. and Saudi-backed assault on Houthi rebels in that country. – article

(↑ Updated 21.12.2023)

*) Emeritusprofessori Vihavainen mätkii Suomen valtamediaa sortumisesta roskajournalismiin – ”Pelkkä tyhmyys ei voi selittää asiaa”

Eläköitynyt Helsingin yliopiston Venäjän tutkimuksen professori ja historiantutkija Timo Vihavainen kaataa blogikirjoituksessaan täyslaidallisen mediaväen niskaan. Vihavainen katsoo median hylänneen todellisuuden kunnioittamisen ja sortuneen hihamerkkijournalismiin, jolla on vakavia vaikutuksia jopa Suomen kansainväliselle maineelle. Professori Timo Vihavaisen mukaan niin sanotun ”laatulehdistön” kirjoittelun tasosta taannoisessa ja yhä jatkuvassa kampanjassa ei tarvitse enää enemmälti puhua. Vihavainen katsoo median ryhtyneen tekemään niin sanottua hihamerkkijournalismia, joka perustuu olemattoman aiheen paisuttamiseen muka suureksi ongelmaksi ja kansainväliseksi skandaaliksi. – article

(↑ Updated 23.12.2023)

*) Google Pays Over $700 Million In Class Action Lawsuit Brought by State AGs for ‘Anti-Competitive Practices’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, together with attorneys general from every state and many territories, has reached a $700 million settlement with Google for anticompetitive behavior related to the Google Play Store. Google must pay $630 million in reparations to customers who purchased on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 who were injured by Google’s anticompetitive actions. In addition, the internet behemoth will pay the states an extra $70 million in fines. The deal also compels Google to improve its business operations in order to reduce its unfair market advantage over other firms and consumers. – article

(↑ Updated 26.12.2023)

*) Censors Are Trying to Trick You Into Thinking Substack Has a ”Nazi Problem” – “Weimar Fallacy” shows that such efforts can backfire

The latest complaint began with a piece in The Atlantic by the journalist Jonathan Katz, who laments that Substack has “become a home and propagator of white supremacy and anti-Semitism.” Katz’s piece was then elevated by other publications, like The New York Times, that warned that The Atlantic “found that at least 16 Substack newsletters had ‘overt Nazi symbols’ in their logos or graphics, and that white supremacists had been allowed to publish on, and profit from, the platform.” A piece in Business Insider speculated that the reason Substack allows far-right content to percolate on its site is because it’s profitable for them: “Substack is likely making money from these Nazi blogs, some of which are monetized and have paying subscribers, of which Substack takes a 10% cut.” Eventually, some Substack users wrote an open letter to the owners of the platform all but threatening to leave if they continued to allow white supremacist writers on the service. As of this writing, around 200 Substackers had signed onto the letter. .. To say that Substack has a “Nazi problem” because of a handful of pages almost nobody reads – and the platform almost certainly barely makes any money off of – exist on the platform would be kind of like saying the 1st Amendment has a “Nazi problem” because there are a handful of white nationalists and neo-Nazis in America who have their rights to speech and assembly protected as well. – article

(↑ Updated 6.1.2024)

*) Irish government wants to pass a law that could see people jailed for possession of memes, cartoons or any content that could be deemed ”hateful”

(↑ Updated 17.1.2024)

*) No biggie just NATO casually tweeting about its literal war on your mind

(↑ Updated 17.1.2024)

*) Each Facebook User Is Monitored by Thousands of Companies – A Consumer Reports analysis looks at who is sending information about your online activity to Facebook

Using a panel of 709 volunteers who shared archives of their Facebook data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them to the social network. On average, each participant in the study had their data sent to Facebook by 2,230 companies. That number varied significantly, with some panelists’ data listing over 7,000 companies providing their data. The Markup helped Consumer Reports recruit participants for the study. Participants downloaded an archive of the previous three years of their data from their Facebook settings, then provided it to Consumer Reports. By collecting data this way, the study was able to examine a form of tracking that is normally hidden: so-called server-to-server tracking, in which personal data goes from a company’s servers to Meta’s servers. Another form of tracking, in which Meta tracking pixels are placed on company websites, is visible to users’ browsers. Because the data came from a self-selected group of users, and because the results were not demographically adjusted, the study does not “make any claims about how representative this sample is of the U.S. population as a whole,” Consumer Reports says. Participants were also likely more privacy-conscious and technically inclined than typical users and more likely to be members of Consumers Reports. – article

(↑ Updated 22.1.2024)

*) #hijacking_of_perception | #InformationWar | Post-Twitter Files – Part 1: Beyond the US social media

Mounting evidence has revealed a well-funded censorship regime across digital platforms, masquerading as anti-disinformation protecting democracy and safety. This cannot be further from the truth. Important as the American revelations have been, these investigations begin with the relationship between very large online platforms and the US government. Although the USA is a very significant player, especially relating to fact-check funding, a different perspective emerges when looking at the worldwide extent of fact-checking. This includes fact-check platforms, technology companies, universities, NGOs, civil societies and journalists’ associations that form the support structure for this new, influential and well-funded fact-checking industry. Globally other governments also interact with the fact-check industry, but their citizens do not have the same free speech protections as Americans. For example, since 2018 the EU Code of Practice for Disinformation has restricted the freedom to publish information that is labelled as misinformation or disinformation.This code was strengthened in 2022 and a new EU media monitoring law, the Digital Services Act came into effect[7, 8]. Very large online platforms are legally required to moderate content and penalties include either suspension of operations , or fines of up to 6% of their global turnover[9]. Signatories of the EU-strengthened code include fact check platforms, tech companies, researchers and social media platforms[10]. Additionally, and more widely publicised, social media content is sometimes censored in less democratic states under threat of restricting access[11]. – article

(↑ Updated 23.1.2024)

*) WEF: Misinformation and Disinformation Biggest Short-Term Global Threat

Maybe it is another big PSYOP but the WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 presents a fairly realistic, balanced assessment of the issue of mis- and disinformation as it stands today. The report, based on a ”perception survey,” discusses the risks of ”synthetic content” or AI ”from sophisticated voice cloning to counterfeit websites.” Synthetic content can and has resulted in regulatory control. However, regulatory control has its downside because it is another vector for hampering free speech. The report also speaks to the ”falsification” of information that ”could be deployed in pursuit of diverse goals from climate activism to conflict escalation.” Deepfake pornography will increase, and even the stock market will be vulnerable to manipulation. The WEF report expresses concerns over the balance between governments acting too slowly and governments that are too quick to be repressive in their efforts to curtail mis- and disinformation. Indeed, we have seen evidence of repressive control over free speech here in the United States with the partnerships between the government, Big Tech, and the legacy media. – article

(↑ Updated 24.1.2024)

*) Censorship-Industrial Complex Enlists U.K. ‘Misinformation’ Group Logically.AI To Meddle In 2024 Election

In many respects, Logically is fulfilling the role Murphy has articulated for a vast public-private partnership to shape social media content decisions. Its technology has already become a key player in a much larger movement that seeks to clamp down on what the government and others deem misinformation or disinformation. A raft of developing evidence — including the “Twitter Files,” the Moderna Reports, the proposed Government Disinformation Panel, and other reports — has shown how governments and industry are determined to monitor, delegitimize, and sometimes censor protected speech. The story of Logically.AI illustrates how sophisticated this effort has become and its global reach. The use of its technology in Britain and Canada raises red flags as it seeks a stronger foothold in the United States. – article

(↑ Updated 1.2.2024)

*) Remember back in 2013 when dubious tools utilized by spy agencies were leaked to the public?

These tools were created to seed the internet with false information, including the ability to manipulate the results of online polls, artificially inflate pageview counts on web sites, “amplif[y]” sanctioned messages on YouTube, and censor video content judged to be “extremist.” The tools were created by GCHQ’s Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG) Here’s a list of how JTRIG describes its capabilities: “Change outcome of online polls” (UNDERPASS)

“Mass delivery of email messaging to support an Information Operations campaign” (BADGER) and “mass delivery of SMS messages to support an Information Operations campaign” (WARPARTH)

“Disruption of video-based websites hosting extremist content through concerted target discovery and content removal.” (SILVERLORD)

“Active skype capability. Provision of real time call records (SkypeOut and SkypetoSkype) and bidirectional instant messaging. Also contact lists.” (MINIATURE HERO)

“Find private photographs of targets on Facebook” (SPRING BISHOP)

“A tool that will permanently disable a target’s account on their computer” (ANGRY PIRATE)

“Ability to artificially increase traffic to a website” (GATEWAY) and “ability to inflate page views on websites” (SLIPSTREAM)

“Amplification of a given message, normally video, on popular multimedia websites (Youtube)” (GESTATOR)

“Targeted Denial Of Service against Web Servers” (PREDATORS FACE) and “Distributed denial of service using P2P. Built by ICTR, deployed by JTRIG” (ROLLING THUNDER)

“A suite of tools for monitoring target use of the UK auction site eBay (www.ebay.co.ukOpens in a new tab)” (ELATE)

“Ability to spoof any email address and send email under that identity” (CHANGELING)

“For connecting two target phone together in a call” (IMPERIAL BARGE) If you care to learn more you can actually download the doc from the ACLU’s website of all places. – post

*) ‘Smoking Gun’ Documents Prove White House Censorship Campaign to Ban Books on Amazon

House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, revealed the disturbing case of the Biden administration’s unconstitutional activity in a thread on the social media platform X. THE AMAZON FILES – “feeling pressure from the White House” Internal docs subpoenaed by @JudiciaryGOP & @Weaponization indicate that @amazon bowed down to Biden White House pressure to censor BOOKS. Never-before-released internal emails subpoenaed by @JudiciaryGOP reveal that the Biden White House pressured Amazon to censor books that expressed views the White House did not approve of. – article

(↑ Updated 6.2.2024)

*) THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION: HOW NSF IS FUNDING THE DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMATED TOOLS TO CENSOR ONLINE SPEECH “AT SCALE” AND TRYING TO COVER UP ITS ACTIONS

Interim Staff Report of the

Committee on the Judiciary

and the

Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

U.S. House of Representatives “Our misinformation service helps policy makers at platforms who want

to . . . push responsibility for difficult judgments to someone outside the

company . . . by externalizing the difficult responsibility of censorship.”

– Speaker’s notes from the University of Michigan’s first pitch to the

National Science Foundation (NSF) about its NSF-funded, AI-powered

WiseDex tool.1

This interim report details the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) funding of AIpowered censorship and propaganda tools, and its repeated efforts to hide its actions and avoid

political and media scrutiny.

In the name of combatting alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the 2020

election, NSF has been issuing multi-million-dollar grants to university and non-profit research

teams. The purpose of these taxpayer-funded projects is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-

powered censorship and propaganda tools that can be used by governments and Big Tech to

shape public opinion by restricting certain viewpoints or promoting others. – document

*) Book Bans and Backroom Deals: The White House, Amazon, and the Battle over Free Speech

Here’s a quick rundown of what Representative Jordan discovered: “The Amazon Files” : The tweet thread introduces ”The Amazon Files,” highlighting recentlye released internal documentation that suggests Amazon felt pressured by the Biden White House to censor books – and did so in various ways

Of course, it was Andy! Andy Slavitt, a senior Biden White House official, is mentioned as pressuring Amazon. He queried whom he could contact regarding what he perceived as high levels of misinformation on Amazon.

Method of Identification : The Biden White House’s method of identifying so-called propaganda and misinformation involved running keyword searches on controversial topics such as ”vaccine” and contacting Amazon with concerns about search results.

Amazon’s Initial Stance : Amazon initially decided against manually intervening to censor books, fearing visibility and backlash, particularly from conservative media outlets.

Amazon’s Perception versus White House’s Expectation : The conflict centered around Amazon viewing itself differently than social media platforms and aiming to provide customers with access to various viewpoints—an approach the Biden Administration found unacceptable.

Key Meeting with the White House : On March 9, 2021, Amazon met with the White House. Documents expose Amazon’s leading talking points for the meeting, focusing on whether the administration sought the removal of books or just alterations to search result priorities.

Outcome of White House Pressure: Ultimately, Amazon started applying a ”Do Not Promote” directive for books questioning vaccine effectiveness, coinciding with the meeting date with the White House. The company also explored other means to lower the visibility of content disliked by the Biden White House. – article

(↑ Updated 7.2.2024)

*) Tackling threats to informed decisionmaking in democratic societies – Promoting epistemic security in a technologically-advanced world

Access to reliable information is crucial to the ability of a democratic society to coordinate

effective collective action, especially when responding to crises such as global pandemics, and

complex challenges such as climate change. We define an epistemically secure society as one

that reliably averts threats to the processes by which reliable information is produced,

distributed, acquired and assessed within the society.

Citizens of contemporary, technologically rich societies have greater access to information than

at any point in history. However, while new technologies make information more widely

accessible, information abundance and other changes brought about by new technologies

highlight a different set of threats and vulnerabilities in our systems of information production

and exchange. We identify the following themes: Adversaries and blunderers can more readily interfere with decision-making processes,

through [dis/mis]information or other harmful actions than in the past. Information abundance means the attention of information recipients is spread thin,

making it harder to ensure essential information reaches all important parties. This

leads to an attention economy in which tradeoffs are made between the truthorientation of information and attention-grabbing strategies. Insular communities that reject information that challenges their accepted views quickly

emerge and persist. Strong in-group identity leads to greater polarisation between

groups. Information mediating and producing technologies make it more difficult to evaluate the

trustworthiness of individual information sources. – article

(↑ Updated 12.2.2024)

*) Google has Usurped Democracy

We hear a lot about “election integrity” or lack thereof, particularly around the issues of counting the vote and the ballot box. But the truth is that elections are more likely to be stolen via search engine manipulation effects (SEME). What is SEME? SEME is an abbreviation for the search engine manipulation effect. In a series of randomized controlled experiments, it has been shown that more than 20% of undecided voters can be manipulated into voting one way or the other, by simply manipulating the rankings of search engine results. These studies were published in an article titled “The search engine manipulation effect (SEME) and its possible impact on the outcomes of elections”, which was published in the journal, PNAS in 2015. – article

(↑ Updated 14.2.2024)

*) Harvard surveyed 150 misinformation experts and determined they ”strongly leaned toward the left of the political spectrum.”

Less than 5% identified as ”slightly right.” Do you recall when the terms misinformation and disinformation were introduced into public discourse? This introduction coincides with the government’s efforts to suppress populism and domestic dissent, particularly following Brexit and the election of Donald Trump. – post

*) The End of Democracy: ”What I’m Describing is Military Rule” – Mike Benz: ”It’s the inversion of democracy.”

Five points to consider that you might overlook; First– the Aspen Institute planning which is described herein reminds me of the Event 201 planning for COVID. Second– reading the comments to Tucker’s original post on “X” with this interview, I am struck by the parallels between the efforts to delegitimize me and the new efforts to delegitimize Mike Benz. People should be aware that this type of delegitimization tactic is a common response by those behind the propaganda to anyone who reveals their tactics and strategies. The core of this tactic is to cast doubt about whether the person in question is unreliable or a sort of double agent (controlled opposition). Third– Mike Benz mostly focuses on the censorship aspect of all of this, and does not really dive deeply into the active propaganda promotion (PsyWar) aspect. Fourth– Mike speaks of the influence mapping and natural language processing tools being deployed, but does not describe the “Behavior Matrix” tool kit involving extraction and mapping of emotion. If you want to dive in a bit further into this, I covered this latter part October 2022 in a substack essay titled “Twitter is a weapon, not a business”. Fifth– what Mike Benz is describing is functionally a silent coup by the US Military and the Deep State. And yes, Barack Obama’s fingerprints are all over this. Yet another “conspiracy theory” is now being validated. – article

(↑ Updated 18.2.2024)

*) Suomennettua: Tucker Carlson haastattelee Mike Benziä

Tunnin mittainen haastattelu on intensiivinen paketti Mike Benzin ymmärryksestä siitä tiedustelupalvelujen, virastojen sekä USA:n hallituksen rahoittamien kansalaisjärjestöjen, yliopistojen, somealustojen ja faktatsekkaajien yhdessä muodostamasta hirviöstä, joka viime vuosina on ryhtynyt sensuroimaan läntisen maailman kansalaisten ja myös tieteen vapaata keskustelua. Benz sanoo suurimpien sensuroinnin kohteiden olleen vuoden 2020 presidentin vaalit sekä Covid- pandemian. Haastattelun kuunneltuani alkaa itsellekin hahmottua, että tuosta sensuurikoneistosta on kehittynyt käyttökelpoinen työkalu monille vallanhaluisille tahoille. Benzin kertomuksesta myös hahmottuu, että tuota koneistoa on jo hyvin vaikea hillitä. Samoin tulee ilmi, että tietyllä tavalla ajattelevat ihmiset todella näkevät demokratian uudenlaisena byrokratian ja demokraattisten instituutioiden “demokratiana”, joka tosiasiassa on aivan jotain muuta ja käytännössä totalitaarisen järjestelmän siemen. Ajatelkaa itse. Niin ihminen pysyy vapaana. – article

(↑ Updated 21.2.2024)

*) USA:sta johdettu sensuuriteollinen kompleksi ulotettiin Suomeen vuonna 2015 – Tucker Carlson haastatteli USA:n ulkoministeriön entistä kyberjohtajaa Mike Benziä

USA:n puolustusministeriön johtama Sensuuriteollinen kompleksi syntyi ja sananvapaus kuoli sosiaalisessa mediassa USA:n ulkoministeriön kyberjohtajan Mike Benzin mukaan, kun lännen sotastrategikot huomasivat venäläisväestön käyttäneen hyväksi sananvapautta sosiaalisessa mediassa edukseen Ukrainassa vuonna 2014. Vuoteen 2014 asti USA:n maailmanlaajuista hegemoniaa edistävät ja suojelevat tahot olivat huomanneet sananvapauden sosiaalisessa mediassa olleen erinomainen ei-sotilaallinen keino horjuttaa tarvittaessa eri maiden hallituksia. Toinen käännekohta Benzin mukaan tapahtui vuonna 2016, kun USA:n puolustusstrategit tajusivat sosiaalisen median kykenevän haastamaan valtamedian, mikä johti tekoälyavusteisten massasensuurivälineiden kehittämiseen ja käyttöönottoon sosiaalisessa mediassa. Suomeen, Balttian maihin, Ruotsiin ja Saksaan mediasensuuri ulotettiin Benzin mukaan vuonna 2015, koska pelättiin irakilaisten hallitsemattoman Eurooppaan suuntautuneen massamuuton edelleen horjuttavan NATO:a ja edistävän oikeistopopulismia. Sensuurin toimeenpano rikkoo räikeästi journalistin ohjeiden eettisiä normeja. Osana Suomessa toimeenpantavaa sensuuria tämän blogin kirjoittaja sai vuonna 2022 Uuden Suomen erittäin suosittuun blogiin elinikäisen kirjoituskiellon blogista, jossa esittelin USA:ssa juuri julkaistua kansallisvaltiota puolustavaa ja Davosin globaaliherroja kritisoivaa kirjaa. – article

(↑ Updated 25.2.2024)

*) ‘A War for Our Minds’: Journalists Warn of Vast Propaganda, Censorship Network Unlike Any Before in Human History

According to Logan, a network of nonprofit organizations whose purpose is to stifle free speech is contributing to information warfare: “For too long we have allowed nonprofit organizations to masquerade as nonpartisan media watchdogs, when in fact they are a little more than highly paid political propagandists and assassins whose entire reason for being is to crush anyone who stands in their way and along with them, the long-held and cherished ideas of free speech, free thinking and free minds.” These groups “are part of a vast censorship network that includes government agencies,” Logan said. “They use deception to mask their actions with lofty goals like ‘preventing the spread of misinformation, disinformation [and] hate speech.’ They use phrases like ‘protecting democracy.’” – article

(↑ Updated 4.3.2024)

*) The hypocrisy of the BBC’s misinformation war – Marianna Spring is as dogmatic as her trolls

But the deeper problem with Among the Trolls relates to its sins of omission. It is here that the inherent political bias of Spring’s wider enterprise reveals itself. “I’m driven by exposing disinformation, hate and polarisation that cause serious harm and often reach a significant number of people,” she writes. Yet only insofar as it has a Right-wing valence, for Spring has little interest in conspiracy theories or misinformation that lean Left. This reflects a broader selectivity bias among disinformation journalists, for whom, as the statistician and writer Nate Silver has observed, the “term ‘misinformation’ nearly always signifies conservative arguments (which may or may not be actual misinfo)”. – article

(↑ Updated 8.3.2024)

*) Dept. of Justice pays out nearly $1 million to public university to track spread of ‘Mis-, Dis- and Mal-Information’

As the presidential election approaches, the Biden administration is expanding its controversial initiative to control information and censor Americans by funding a new project that tracks the spread of “mis-, dis-, and mal-information (MDM)” by internet users. A public university in South Carolina is getting nearly $1 million from the government to map the spread of MDM in real time and create an online dashboard with an MDM tracker. .. The government is giving Clemson researchers a bunch of taxpayer dollars to identify information and opinions it does not like by conducting the “first real-time mapping of the spread of MDM campaigns around contentious public events,” according to the grant announcement. The venture has been named “Networks and Pathways of Violent Extremism: Effectiveness of Mis/Disinformation Campaigns” and researchers assure their work will not be biased even though a leftist administration is funding the work, and most academics are themselves on the left politically. – article

(↑ Updated 10.3.2024)

*) AI Censorship Targets People Who Read Primary Sources To Fact-Check The News

NewsGuard announced last week it’s using AI to automatically prevent American citizens from seeing information online that challenges government and corporate media claims about elections ahead of the 2024 voting season. “[P]latforms and search engines” including Microsoft’s Bing use NewsGuard’s “ratings” to stop people from seeing disfavored information sources, information, and topics in their social media feeds and online searches. Now censorship is being deployed not only by humans but also by automated computer code, rapidly raising an Iron Curtain around internet speech. Newsguard rates The Federalist as a “maximum” risk for publishing Democrat-disapproved information, even though The Federalist accurately reports major stories about which NewsGuard-approved outlets continually spread disinformation and misinformation. Those have already included the Russia-collusion hoax, the Brett Kavanaugh rape hoax, numerous Covid-19 narratives, the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and the deadly 2020 George Floyd riots. NewsGuard directs online ad dollars to corporate leftist outlets and away from independent, conservative outlets. The organization received federal funding for developing these internet censorship tools that now include artificial intelligence. “The purpose of these taxpayer-funded projects is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered censorship and propaganda tools that can be used by governments and Big Tech to shape public opinion by restricting certain viewpoints or promoting others,” says a recent congressional report about AI censorship. These “…projects threaten to help create a censorship regime that could significantly impede the fundamental First Amendment rights of millions of Americans, and potentially do so in a manner that is instantaneous and largely invisible to its victims.” – article

(↑ Updated 10.3.2024)

*) #hijacking_of_perception | #MediaBias | MANIPULOINNISTA AIVOPESUUN – Valtamedia ei pelkästään manipuloi, vaan suorittaa pitkäjänteistä ja systemaattista aivopesua.

”Mediapooli on mediayhtiöiden verkosto, jonka toiminnalla turvataan kansalaisten pääsy luotettavaan tietoon kaikissa tilanteissa. Luotettava tieto on toimivan demokratian

edellytys. Niin normaaliaikoina, kriisitilanteissa kuin poikkeusoloissakin journalistisen uutismedian tehtävänä on tuottaa ja välittää faktoihin perustuvaa riippumatonta tietoa. Sekä tiedon todenperäisyys että lähteen luotettavuus varmistetaan.” Näin ylevänä Mediapooli määrittelee itse tehtävänsä. Sen hallituksessa istuvat suurempien mediatalojen päätoimittajat ovat korostaneet omien yhtiöidensä ”vastuullisuutta” ja ”luotettavuutta”, jota edustavat vain heidän johtamansa mediatalot kuten mm. Yle, Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat ja Iltalehti. Päätoimittajien vakuuttelu ei kuitenkaan vastaa arkitodellisuutta. Seurasin mainittua nelikkoa vajaan kolmen päivän ajan poimien yhtiöiden verkkosivuilta muutaman tunnin välein Venäjää tavalla tai toisella käsittelevat uutisotsikot. Niistä voi vetää vain yhden päätelmän: valtamedia ei pelkästään manipuloi, vaan suorittaa pitkäjänteistä ja systemaattista aivopesua. Ilmiön hahmottamiseksi laitan alle Venäjään liittyneet uutisotsikot puolen päivän ajalta. Niistä paljastuu se tosiasia, etteivät jutut ole yksittäisiä, tilanteen tuomia uutisia, vaan kysymyksessä on jatkuva mieliämme ohjaava prosessi, jossa määräävänä tekijänä on uutisvirran määrä, jatkuvuus ja pahantahtoisuus. – article

(↑ Updated 11.3.2024)

*) HR7521 – The TikTok Ban Law (as written) is NOT About Banning TikTok, It’s About Information Control – pdf Included

This is a domestic information space battle, using the guise of TikTok as a baseline for justification. How do we know? You only need to look at the mechanism of the law as it is written, the compliance section, and the definitions they are using to see they are not targeting data collection. [pdf of HR7521 HERE] If TikTok data collection was the issue, the law would be structured to ban foreign data collection. That’s not what this is. This is a law written to give the Executive Branch the power to define any platform as “foreign owned” by the service provider (even if domestic) and the substance of the content contained and/or distributed. This has to be stopped. [ Source pdf, Page 8 – HR7521 ] Read the law as written through the prism of “Information Control,” not the prism of data collection. The law is designed to control information, not data collection. – article

(↑ Updated 11.3.2024)

*) House Passes Bill to Ban or Force Sale of Social Media App Tik Tok

The House passed a bill on Wednesday that would force TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell the popular app or risk a ban in the United States. President Biden has stated that he is prepared to sign the ban into law, but the bill faces opposition in the Senate, spurred by the app’s users, who will vote in November. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, stated that Congress must assure TikTok’s survival as a corporation for either Americans or the Chinese Communist Party, but not both. “The Chinese Communist Party does not have a First Amendment right to conduct malign influence operations in the United States,” Gallagher said in a video on X. “We need to cut out the Chinese Communist Party tumor from TikTok.” A bipartisan group of senators drafted the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which would prohibit app shops and hosting providers from making foreign-adversary-controlled programs available online. The measure does not outright ban TikTok, but it does threaten a blockade if ByteDance does not divest. – article

(↑ Updated 14.3.2024)

*) USAID Internal Documents Reveal Government Plot To Promote Censorship Initiatives

SUMMARY The US Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Center on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance (DRG) created an internal “Disinformation Primer” that revealed the agency’s explicit praise for private sector censorship strategies and proposed additional censorship practices and techniques.

USAID’s censorship proposals were aimed at influencing private sector technology companies, media organizations, education ministries, national governments and funding bodies.

USAID endorsed “Advertiser Outreach” for the purpose of getting corporate advertisers to financially throttle disfavored media sources and social media accounts.

USAID recommended Google’s Redirect Method and “prebunking” (i.e., psychological inoculation) as potential solutions to stop the erosion of traditional media influence over citizen hearts and minds.

USAID proposed targeting gamers and gaming sites, pushing the need to censor their formation of “interpretations of the world that differ from ‘mainstream’ sources” and interrupting the process by which “individuals contribute their own ‘research’” to collectively form their own “populist expertise.” – article

*) ‘The Blob’: Government, Media and Big Tech Censorship Alliance Suppressing Dissent on Wide Range of Issues

Former U.S. Department of State official Mike Benz claims humanity is engaged in a struggle against a far-reaching government-led censorship apparatus he called “the Blob” — an informal alliance of government agencies, media outlets and tech companies working to suppress dissent on issues like the 2020 U.S. election and the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Russell Brand on his March 8 “Stay Free” podcast, Benz said, “It’s really not a partisan issue … It’s a universal human experience now trying to fight against this Blob.” Benz, founder and executive director of Foundation for Freedom Online, argued that this Blob targets domestic populist movements across the political spectrum, viewing them as threats to its power and influence. According to Benz, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has played a key role in coordinating censorship efforts, pressuring tech companies to adopt stricter content moderation policies and suppress information that questions official narratives. He emphasized the urgent need for public awareness and resistance to these anti-democratic practices. Brand characterized the censorship efforts as a “surge towards authoritarianism … under the auspices of liberal ideas,” in reaction to “the possibility of true freedom.” – article

(↑ Updated 15.3.2024)

*) 41 Times Google Has Interfered in US Elections Since 2008

MRC Free Speech America researchers compiled 41 times Google was caught interfering in U.S. elections, beginning in 2008, intensifying in 2016 and continuing into 2024. MRC researchers found carefully crafted studies and numerous reports (from 2008 through February 2024) that have consistently demonstrated the tech behemoth’s election meddling. MRC founder and President Brent Bozell highlighted just how dangerous Google’s election interference is. “Google’s massive and deliberate efforts to interfere in U.S. elections for the past 16 years is unacceptable and the biggest threat to American democracy today,” said Bozell. – article

(↑ Updated 20.3.2024)

*) ”Excessive Free Speech” Threatens Our Democracy, The Globe and Mail Explains

(↑ Updated 21.3.2024)

*) You Can’t Handle the Truth – Psy-ops propaganda goes mainstream

LONDON—Over the past 24 hours, seven people have checked into hospitals here with telltale symptoms. Rashes, vomiting, high temperature, and cramps: the classic signs of smallpox. Once thought wiped out, the disease is back and threatening a pandemic of epic proportions. The government faces a dilemma: It needs people to stay home, but if the news breaks, mass panic might ensue as people flee the city, carrying the virus with them. A shadowy media firm steps in to help orchestrate a sophisticated campaign of mass deception. Rather than alert the public to the smallpox threat, the company sets up a high-tech “ops center” to convince the public that an accident at a chemical plant threatens London. As the fictitious toxic cloud approaches the city, TV news outlets are provided graphic visuals charting the path of the invisible toxins. Londoners stay indoors, glued to the telly, convinced that even a short walk into the streets could be fatal. This scenario may sound like a rejected plot twist from a mediocre Bond flick, but one company is dead set on making this fantasy come to life. Strategic Communication Laboratories, a small U.K. firm specializing in “influence operations” made a very public debut this week with a glitzy exhibit occupying prime real estate at Defense Systems & Equipment International, or DSEi, the United Kingdom’s largest showcase for military technology. The main attraction was a full-scale mock-up of its ops center, running simulations ranging from natural disasters to political coups. – article

*) Murthy v. Missouri is a Distraction From the Real Threat to Freedom of Speech

In July 2022, the legislation was passed, as expected, and it is now law. You do not remember this happening? Well, that is not because it did not happen. It did happen, but the Government in question is not the United States Government, but rather the European Commission. The archive of the Fighting COVID-19 Disinformation Monitoring Programme is here, the cited Twitter report is here, the legislation and now law is the EU’s Digital Services Act, which can be consulted here. It was thus the European Commission which was the driving force behind the wave of censorship which struck COVID-19 dissent from 2020 to 2022, certainly not the Biden administration, whose role was limited to making informal, essentially toothless requests. There was indeed coercion, there was indeed a threat. But it was coming from a different source: it was the looming threat of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). – article

(↑ Updated 25.3.2024)

*) A representative for the EU says, in response to our reporting, “We are not censoring anyone’s opinion.” In truth, she and the EU are putting in place a sweeping totalitarian system of censorship and lying about it

“We are not censoring anyone’s opinions,” says @VeraJourova at the Atlantic Council about AI regulation in the EU. “We desperately need to increase the resilience of the society against disinformation,” she explains. Watch more: – post

(↑ Updated 2.4.2024)

*) Government-Funded NGOs, Linked To NATO, Are Interfering In European Elections

Now, Public has learned that both NATO-funded and government-funded NGOs are working with government bodies to interfere in German elections. Their “influence operation” aims to keep Germany in line with American foreign policy objectives and undermine the European peace movement. The evidence suggests that European intelligence agencies and NATO are breaking domestic EU laws against foreign election interference. The EU prohibits elected officials and politicians from using military, intelligence, and security agencies to advance political and electoral means. – article

(↑ Updated 5.4.2024)

*) Transatlantic Flank Attack – Using foreign jurisdictions to censor American platforms

The passage of the Digital Services Act (DSA) bythe European Union was celebrated by the censorship industry.

The EU immediately used its new powers to investigateElon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

In a September 2023 panel featuring leadingonline censors, onepanelist said she would feel “defeated and despondent” if it weren’t forthe passage of the DSA.

FFO executive director Mike Benz calls this the “TransatlanticFlank Attack”, in which U.S. government partners work with Europeancounterparts, who are unconstrained by the First Amendment, to advancecensorship on both sides of the Atlantic.

This began in 2017, when Germany passed its “NetzDG” law, which resulted in tech companies adopting AI-powered censorship tools. – article

(↑ Updated 6.4.2024)

*) How the Pentagon Learned to Use Targeted Ads to Find Its Targets—and Vladimir Putin

Other governments’ intelligence agencies have access to this data as well. Several Israeli companies—Insanet, Patternz, and Rayzone—have built similar tools to VISR and sell it to national security and public safety entities around the world, according to reports. Rayzone has even developed the capability to deliver malware through targeted ads, according to Haaretz. Which is to say, none of this is an abstract concern—even if you’re just a private citizen. I’m here to tell you if you’ve ever been on a dating app that wanted your location or if you ever granted a weather app permission to know where you are 24/7, there is a good chance a detailed log of your precise movement patterns has been vacuumed up and saved in some data bank somewhere that tens of thousands of total strangers have access to. That includes intelligence agencies. It includes foreign governments. It includes private investigators. It even includes nosy journalists. (In 2021, a small conservative Catholic blog named The Pillar reported that Jeffrey Burrill, the secretary general of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, was a regular user of Grindr. The publication reported that Burrill “visited gay bars and private residences while using a location-based hookup app” and described its source as “commercially available records of app signal data obtained by The Pillar.”) – article

(↑ Updated 9.4.2024)

*) The Adulation of the ’Disinformation Expert’ – Weaponized Sympathy for a Despised Pseudo-Profession

A variety of organizations have emerged in American political life over the past decade or so that operate in concert to implement an institutionalized form of online censorship. This unofficial network has been referred to as the censorship industrial complex, and it works directly with the federal government to stifle any dissent deemed dangerous to the objectives of the U.S. Security State. The individuals who make up this network often first emerge from the U.S. government, typically from Homeland Security itself. – article

(↑ Updated 11.4.2024)

*) U.S. Funds Ukraine Groups Censoring Critics, Smearing Pro-Peace Voices

Unlike similar media development programs that the International Agency for International Development (USAID) has led throughout the Middle East, Ukrainian outlets tend to produce a great deal of English content that trickles back into the domestic American audience and explicitly targets American foreign policy discourse. The New Voice of Ukraine syndicates with Yahoo News. VoxUkraine is a fact-checking partner with Meta, which assists in removing content deemed “Russian disinformation” from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Detector Media has similarly led a consortium of nonprofit groups pressuring social media platforms to aggressively remove content critical of Ukraine – article

(↑ Updated 12.4.2024)

*) Larry Sanger Speaks Out – The Wikipedia co-founder discusses Katherine Maher and the corruption of the Internet.

Larry Sanger remembers the promise of the web. He co-founded Wikipedia in 2001, with the hope that it could sustain a “free and open” Internet—a place where information, dissent, and creativity could thrive. At Wikipedia, he proposed a system of rules that encouraged users to “avoid bias” and maintain a “neutral point of view.” That Internet is gone. I reached out to Sanger following the revelation, from my original reporting, that former Wikimedia Foundation CEO Katherine Maher, who is now CEO of NPR, had explicitly rejected the principles of a “free and open” Internet, collaborated with government officials to censor dissent, and spurned the concept of objective truth altogether, in favor of left-wing relativism. Sanger told me he was shocked, but not surprised. .. But I did not know just how radical-sounding Katherine Maher is. For the ex-CEO of Wikipedia to say that it was somehow a mistake for Wikipedia to be “free and open,” that it led to bad consequences—my jaw is on the floor. I can’t say I’m terribly surprised that she thinks it, but I am surprised that she would say it. Rufo: In another clip, she says explicitly that she worked with governments to suppress “misinformation” on Wikipedia. Sanger: Yes, but how did she do that in the Wikipedia system? Because I don’t understand it myself. We know that there is a lot of backchannel communication and I think it has to be the case that the Wikimedia Foundation now, probably governments, probably the CIA, have accounts that they control, in which they actually exert their influence. – article

(↑ Updated 19.4.2024)

*) Inside the disinformation industry – A government-sponsored agency is censoring journalism

The Global Disinformation Index was founded in the UK in 2018, with the stated objective of disrupting the business model of online disinformation by starving offending publications of funding. Alongside George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, the GDI receives money from the UK government (via the FCDO), the European Union, the German Foreign Office and a body called Disinfo Cloud, which was created and funded by the US State Department. Perhaps unsurprisingly, its two founders emerged from the upper echelons of “respectable” society. First, there is Clare Melford, whose biography published by the World Economic Forum states that she had previously “led the transition of the European Council on Foreign Relations from being part of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation to independent status”. She set up the GDI with Daniel Rogers, who worked “in the US intelligence community”, before founding a company called “Terbium Labs” that used AI and machine learning to scour the internet for illicit use of sensitive data and then sold it handsomely to Deloitte. – article

(↑ Updated 21.4.2024)

*) Julie Inman Grant has made Australia a key player in the global censorship push – As the X stoush continues, a look at the eSafety leader’s origins and ambitions

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant has made international headlines over alleged censorship creep in an escalating stand-off with social media platform X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Inman Grant’s current crusade is not an isolated affair. She is a key player in a growing network of international initiatives seeking to impose bureaucratic controls over citizens’ speech, including coordinating with high-level EU officials, the World Economic Forum, and government backed “anti-disinformation” projects such as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian “eSafety Commissar” is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?” Musk posted to X. eSafety would not confirm if the removal notice ordered that X withhold the footage globally or just within Australia, but in a statement released on 23 April, the Commissioner confirmed that eSafety will seek a permanent injunction and civil penalties against X Corp over the matter. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have come out swinging in support of Inman Grant, calling for more online censorship as they seek to exploit two recent knife attacks, one of which claimed six lives to relaunch a shelved misinformation bill, with the center-right opposition flipping its position to now support the legislation. – article

*) Censorship & persecution of dissident voices continues across the world – The ’cautionary tale’ modus operandi

Those who, like the members of HART, have been speaking out for three or four years about the perils of lockdowns, the lack of access to proper medical care and the utter debacle of the unsafe and ineffective vaccines, keep hoping the tide is turning. But for every stone upturned another boulder seems to descend to crush the truth. There is also no apparent end to the persecution of doctors speaking out. Two physicians from opposite ends of the world and facing loss of their medical careers for speaking out against the vaccine saviour narrative, typify the current authoritarian approach. Charles Hoffe from Canada and Shankara Chetty from South Africa have two things in common, firstly both are clinicians serving a large local population and secondly both have shared their experiences widely. In Dr Chetty’s case he has reported his success at treating over 1000 covid patients with a combination of repurposed drugs including antihistamines in a clinical centre in rural South Africa with no access to oxygen let alone intensive care. In Dr Hoffe’s case, he first hit the headlines when he reported a high frequency of serious adverse events when his patients started receiving the mRNA vaccines. Both these hard working and ethical physicians now, three years on, are being subjected to investigations by their medical boards. For Dr Chetty, he has previously been found guilty of professional misconduct but was called to attend a further hearing last week in front of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa. The results of their deliberations are awaited. – article

(↑ Updated 25.4.2024)

*) The Irish government wants to put you in jail for up to five years for the possession of a meme

.. not even for communicating, but having in your possession a meme, for which the bill doesn’t even define what ‘hatred’ is…but it has a very subjective understanding, which would be open to wide open to judicial interpretation,” says Hermann Kelly. – post

*) Australian government hijacks knife attacks to push for misinformation laws

(↑ Updated 26.4.2024)

*) WHISTLEBLOWER: Insider Details How ”New Knowledge” Cybersecurity Firm Created Disinformation in American Election

The internal Twitter emails were so damaging that the Washington Post later posted corrections to multiple stories that reported on Hamilton 68 and its findings. But every story about disinformation elites caught creating disinformation contains critical missing facts and minor elements of disinformation planted by the very experts being exposed. New Knowledge is no different. Starting a month ago, I began discussing what the media got wrong about New Knowledge and Hamilton 68 with Betsy Dupuis, a former New Knowledge employee who worked on Hamilton 68 – article

*) Australia’s misinformation bill was seeded by the global censorship vanguard

(↑ Updated 2.5.2024)

*) THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX: HOW TOP BIDEN WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS COERCED BIG TECH TO CENSOR AMERICANS, TRUE INFORMATION, AND CRITICS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

This interim report details the monthslong campaign by the Biden White House to coerce

large companies, namely Meta (parent company of Facebook), Alphabet (parent company of

YouTube), and Amazon, to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online. By the end of

2021, Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon changed their content moderation policies in ways that

were directly responsive to criticism from the Biden Administration.

While the Biden White House’s pressure campaign largely succeeded, its effects were

devastating. By suppressing free speech and intentionally distorting public debate in the modern

town square, ideas and policies were no longer fairly tested and debated on their merits. Instead,

policymakers implemented a series of public health measures that proved to be disastrous for the

country. From unnecessary extended school closures to unconstitutional vaccine mandates that

forced workers to take a newly developed vaccine or risk losing their jobs, the Biden

Administration and other officials needlessly imposed harm and suffering on Americans across

the country.

Ongoing litigation and the publication of the Twitter Files following Elon Musk’s

acquisition of the company began to provide some insight into the behind-the-scenes efforts of

the Biden White House to censor political opponents and disfavored views. For example, on just

the third day of the Biden Administration, the White House emailed Twitter (now X) personnel

to demand that a tweet by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. be “removed ASAP.”2 The directive was not

limited to just Kennedy; in the same email, the Biden White House asked Twitter to also “keep

an eye out for tweets that fall in this same genre.”3

But the most important documents to understanding the Biden White House’s censorship

efforts have proven to be internal emails from the companies on the receiving end of White

House threats and coercion. After issuing dozens of subpoenas to Big Tech, government

agencies, and relevant third parties, the Committee on the Judiciary and Select Subcommittee on

the Weaponization of the Federal Government began to obtain tens of thousands of documents illustrating the details of the Biden White House’s pressure campaign. Obtaining key internal

company communications—often including the highest levels of company leadership—took

additional escalatory measures from the Committee and Select Subcommittee, including threats

to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.4

Now, having obtained and reviewed tens of thousands of emails and other relevant

nonpublic documents, the Committee and Select Subcommittee can provide a more complete

picture of how and the extent to which the Biden White House coerced companies to suppress

free speech. – article

(↑ Updated 3.5.2024)

*) Signal’s Katherine Maher Problem – Is the integrity of the encrypted-messaging application compromised by its chairman of the board?

The other potential problem is the Signal Foundation’s current chairman of the board, Katherine Maher, who started her career as a U.S.-backed agent of regime change. During the Arab Spring period, for instance, Maher ran digital-communications initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa for the National Democratic Institute, a largely government-funded organization that works in concert with American foreign policy campaigns. Maher cultivated relationships with online dissidents and used American technologies to advance the interests of U.S.-supported Color Revolutions abroad. Maher then became CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation in 2016, and, earlier this year, was named CEO of National Public Radio. At Wikipedia, Maher became a campaigner against “disinformation” and admitted to coordinating online censorship “through conversations with government.” She openly endorsed removing alleged “fascists,” including President Trump, from digital platforms, and described the First Amendment as “the number one challenge” to eliminating “bad information.” According to the insider, a woman named Meredith Whittaker, who became president of the Signal Foundation in 2022, recruited Maher to become board chair because of their mutual connections to OTF, where Maher also serves as an advisor, and to nonprofits such as Access Now, which “defends and extends the digital rights of users at risk around the world,” including in the Middle East and North Africa. Whittaker, like Maher, is highly ideological. She previously worked in a high position at Google and organized left-wing campaigns within the company, culminating in the 2018 “Google Walkout,” which demanded MeToo-style sexual harassment policies and the hiring of a chief diversity officer. – article

(↑ Updated 7.5.2024)

*) CISA, FBI resuming talks with social media firms over disinformation removal, Senate Intel chair says

Officials fear that a loss of faith in electoral systems at home could lead to a repeat of the widespread voter fraud claims that occurred during the 2020 presidential election, which ended in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On the domestic front, content moderator staff reductions at social media companies have also been deemed a major risk to election integrity, and election workers worry they will face threats of violence from voters who don’t accept the polling results. Additionally, artificial intelligence tools have already been used to augment election disruption efforts around the world. – article

(↑ Updated 9.5.2024)

*) TWITTER FILES – CIA – Inside a secret effort by the US Intelligence Community to seize control of social media

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the most famous of the 18 US government agencies that comprise the Intelligence Community (IC) of the United States of America. Unlike the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the law strictly prohibits CIA employees or contractors from spying upon or running clandestine operations against American citizens on US soil. But now, a new Twitter Files investigation reveals that a member of the Board of Trustees of the CIA’s mission-driven venture capital firm and ostensibly “former” IC and CIA analysts were involved in a 2021-2022 effort to take over Twitter’s content management system. The effort also involved: a long-time IC contractor and senior Department of Defense R&D official who spent years developing technologies to detect whistleblowers (“insider threats”) like Edward Snowden and Wikileaks’ leakers;

the proposed head of the DHS’ aborted Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, who aided US military and NATO “hybrid war” operations in Europe;

Jim Baker, who, as FBI General Counsel, helped start the Russiagate hoax, and, as Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel, urged Twitter executives to censor The New York Post story about Hunter Biden. These existing or former IC employees, contractors, or intermediaries weren’t satisfied with simply controlling Twitter. They also wanted to use PayPal, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy in a totalizing effort to de-platform, de-monetize, and excommunicate from the Internet entirely those individuals that the IC et al. deems to be a threat. Our investigation comes at a moment when governments and intelligence agencies around the world are stepping up their efforts to monitor and censor their citizens. It thus has large implications for policymakers and the public in Western nations that look to the US as a model for free speech and citizen control of the military. – article

*) The Closing of the Internet Mind – The definition of online freedom has been depressingly constricted over the last thirty years.

You have surely heard that your search results on Google (with 92 percent share of the search market) reflect not your curiosities and needs but someone or something else’s views on what you need to know. That’s hardly a secret. And on Facebook, you are likely inundated by links to official sources to correct any errors you might carry in your head, as well as links to corrections to posts as made by any number of fact-checking organizations. You have likely also heard of YouTube videos being taken down, apps deleted from stores, and accounts being canceled across a variety of platforms. You might have even adjusted your behavior in light of all of this. It is part of the new culture of Internet engagement. The line you cannot cross is invisible. You are like a dog with an electric shock collar. You have to figure it out on your own, which means exercising caution when you post, pulling back on hard claims that might shock, paying attention to media culture to discern what is sayable and what is not, and generally trying to avoid controversy as best you can in order to earn the privilege of not being canceled. Despite all the revelations regarding the Censorship Industrial Complex, and the wide involvement of government in these efforts, plus the resulting lawsuits that claim that this is all censorship, the walls are clearly closing in further by the day. – article

(↑ Updated 24.5.2024)

*) The Secret Ratings Agencies That Control Media Advertising: Freddie Sayers

“In this complex machinery, there are these things called ratings agencies … and they put a number on how trustworthy individual publications are,” says Freddie Sayers. “If they give you a zero or they put you on the naughty list, you don’t get any advertising. Your business model is pretty much turned off overnight.” Mr. Sayers is the editor-in-chief of UnHerd, and he recently started looking into the systems of programmatic advertising after he discovered UnHerd had been given a zero rating for trustworthiness and placed on a “dynamic exclusion list” by the Global Disinformation Index. In this episode, he breaks down what he’s uncovered about the workings of what he calls “the disinformation industry.” “This is taxpayer dollars flowing into completely unaccountable, self-created organizations,” Mr. Sayers says. – video

(↑ Updated 29.5.2024)

*) Google suffers ’mother of all leaks’ that exposes how its secret algorithm decides what YOU see

Google has suffered the ’mother of all leaks’ after 2,500 documents surfaced online that exposed how its algorithm decides what users see. The internal documents have suggested the system, which determines how pages rank in search results, has focused on the number of clicks a site receives rather than how reputable the source is. This could push fake news sites or misleading stories to the top of a Google search, causing people to fall into the trap of receiving more poorly sourced information, according to SEO expert Rand Fishkin. Google has previously denied using click-through rates (CTRs) to boost algorithm results and an analyst on the Google Search team said in a Reddit post that it’s ’generally made up crap.’ – article

*) Censorship Profile: NewsGuard

Overview: NewsGuard is a private company offering various products that purport to combat “misinformation.” Their leading product is a browser extension that attaches a “reliability” score to virtually every news website on the internet, with scores ranging from 1-100. A 2021 study by the Media Research Center found a 27-point difference in NewsGuard scores between liberal and conservative news sites. Mainstream conservative websites that receive a low NewsGuard rating include Breitbart News, The Federalist, and TuckerCarlson.com The company is on record calling for ad revenue to be stripped from disfavored websites. Its “BrandGuard” product provides advertisers with inclusion and exclusion lists, blacklisting sites on the latter from receiving ad revenue. With support from Microsoft, NewsGuard also markets “media literacy” services to schools and public libraries guiding users on which news sources they ought to avoid. NewsGuard claims that more than 800 public libraries around the world use its browser extension, which displays warning labels next to websites with a low “reliability” score. Key individuals: Gordon Crovitz, Steven Brill (co-founders), former NSA and CIA director Michael Hayden, former NATO secretary general and Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales (advisors). – article

(↑ Updated 4.6.2024)

*) The Stanford Internet Observatory is being dismantled

The shutdown comes amid a sustained and increasingly successful campaign among Republicans to discredit research institutions and discourage academics from investigating political speech and influence campaigns. SIO and its researchers have been sued three times by conservative groups alleging that its researchers colluded illegally with the federal government to censor speech, forcing Stanford to spend millions of dollars to defend its staff and students. In parallel, Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and his Orwellian “Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government” have subpoenaed documents at Stanford and other universities, selectively leaked fragments of them to friendly conservative outlets, and misrepresented their contents in public statements. – article

(Updated 14.6.2024)

*) The Stanford Internet Observatory is brought to heel – The centre was arguably the leading civil society organisation in the Censorship-Industrial Complex

(↑ Updated 16.6.2024)

*) House Probes NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-checking’ Operations, Citing Federal Funding

NewsGuard, a “fact-checking” firm that provides “journalist-produced ratings and ‘Nutrition Labels’ for thousands of news and information websites” to advertisers hoping to steer clear of sites that publish “misinformation,” is under congressional scrutiny for its practices. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability, last week launched an investigation into the fact-checking firm, a recipient of federal funding. The probe will examine “the impact of NewsGuard on protected First Amendment speech and its potential to serve as a non-transparent agent of censorship campaigns,” the committee said. In a letter to NewsGuard co-CEOs Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, Comer highlighted federal funding NewsGuard received “and possible actions being taken to suppress accurate information.” The letter also questions the potential political bias of NewsGuard’s editorial team. – article

*) Is Wikipedia Politically Biased?

Executive Summary This work aims to determine whether there is evidence of political bias in English-language Wikipedia articles.

Wikipedia is one of the most popular domains on the World Wide Web, with hundreds of millions of unique users per month. Wikipedia content is also routinely employed in the training of Large Language Models (LLMs).

To study political bias in Wikipedia content, we analyze the sentiment (positive, neutral, or negative) with which a set of target terms (N=1,628) with political connotations (e.g., names of recent U.S. presidents, U.S. congressmembers, U.S. Supreme Court justices, or prime ministers of Western countries) are used in Wikipedia articles.

We do not cherry-pick the set of terms to be included in the analysis but rather use publicly available preexisting lists of terms from Wikipedia and other sources.

We find a mild to moderate tendency in Wikipedia articles to associate public figures ideologically aligned right-of-center with more negative sentiment than public figures ideologically aligned left-of-center.

These prevailing associations are apparent for names of recent U.S. presidents, U.S. Supreme Court justices, U.S. senators, U.S. House of Representatives congressmembers, U.S. state governors, Western countries’ prime ministers, and prominent U.S.-based journalists and media organizations.

This trend is common but not ubiquitous. We find no evidence of it in the sentiment with which names of U.K. MPs and U.S.-based think tanks are used in Wikipedia articles.

We also find prevailing associations of negative emotions (e.g., anger and disgust) with right-leaning public figures; and positive emotions (e.g., joy) with left-leaning public figures.

These trends constitute suggestive evidence of political bias embedded in Wikipedia articles.

We find some of the aforementioned political associations embedded in Wikipedia articles popping up in OpenAI’s language models. This is suggestive of the potential for biases in Wikipedia content percolating into widely used AI systems.Wikipedia’s neutral point of view (NPOV) policy aims for articles in Wikipedia to be written in an impartial and unbiased tone. Our results suggest that Wikipedia’s NPOV policy is not achieving its stated goal of political-viewpoint neutrality in Wikipedia articles.

This report highlights areas where Wikipedia can improve in how it presents political information. Nonetheless, we want to acknowledge Wikipedia’s significant and valuable role as a public resource. We hope this work inspires efforts to uphold and strengthen Wikipedia’s principles of neutrality and impartiality. – article

(↑ Updated 1.7.2024)

The Digital Services Act: A Brief Guide to The EU’s Censorship Superweapon

SUMMARY The Digital Services Act (DSA) creates a unified framework for government-directed content moderation across the European Union.

Each EU member state now has a “digital services coordinator,” with the power to penalize online platforms if they fail to adequately address “systemic risks,” including hate speech and misinformation.

These official speech commissars can deputize third party entities to act as “trusted flaggers,” empowering the global network of NGOs, research institutes, and private companies that make up the censorship industry.

Elon Musk’s X became the first platform to be investigated after the DSA took effect, after months of threats from EU officials over Musk’s attempts to restore free speech to the platform. – article

(↑ Updated 9.7.2024)

*) Crowdsourcing an Australian cyber intelligence and information militia – A call for civilian reserves in hybrid warfare

This paper seeks to canvass options for an Australian ‘cyber intelligence and information militia’. https://apo.org.au/node/327501 – post

(↑ Updated 11.7.2024)

*) Mike Benz Rings True – The Origin of the “Most Modern” Censorship Complex

Mike Benz compelling outline is bolstered by the reality of the Biden administration’s approach toward Russia and is factually the baseline for why I have always called this conflict World War Reddit. Go back to February 24, 2022, when Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh emphasized how U.S. foreign policy would be driven by who could “tell a better story.” Within this narrative construction Daleep Singh sounds like the senior head of a Google Human Resources operation telling the department heads how they need to convey their feelings in order to hire the talent for continued growth in the industry. This is a direct quote: Feb 24, 2022 – …”Ultimately, the goal of our sanctions is to make this a strategic failure for Russia; and let’s define a little bit of what that means. Strategic success in the 21st century is not about a physical land grab of territory; that’s what Putin has done. In this century, strategic power is increasingly measured and exercised by economic strength, by technological sophistication and your story – who you are, what your values are; can you attract ideas and talent and goodwill? And on each of those measures, this will be a failure for Russia.” (link) – article

(↑ Updated 15.7.2024)

*) Global IT Outage Hits But Is It A Surprise?

It is interesting how this ‘international coordination’ comes in the form of the WEF’s brainchild: ‘The Centre for Cybersecurity’ which is described as an “independent and impartial platform to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a strategic priority and drive global public-private action to address systemic cybersecurity challenges.” This uncannily resembles the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty with its deeply centralised and coordinated approach in how member states need to respond to the challenges of pandemics or even the threat of one. Its apparent aim is to strengthen global health security, ensuring a more coordinated response to future pandemics. Another theme that both these initiatives have in common is that they arise out of the ‘shortcomings exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic’- the hard lessons that needed to be learned. Will today’s IT outage become the “new normal” or a “Covid-like incident?” Let’s wait and see. One thing that is inevitable- the global elites will undoubtedly have the solution to the crisis. – article

(↑ Updated 20.7.2024)

*) Inside the EU’s war on free speech Elon Musk can’t win this battle

The latest salvo in the ongoing battle between between Elon Musk and the EU came courtesy of the X owner. He revealed that in the run-up to the European elections, X was offered “an illegal secret deal”: if the platform would agree to secretly censoring online speech, then the European Commission wouldn’t fine it for violations of its new online content moderation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA). X refused to cooperate, but all the other major platforms accepted the deal. Musk’s revelation came shortly after Thierry Breton, the EU’s censorship czar, announced the Commission’s preliminary findings that X’s new “blue check” verification system was in violation of the DSA. Given that anyone can now subscribe and obtain a “verified status” — unlike before Musk when the platform arbitrarily decided who was worthy of the coveted blue check — this, he stated, undermines users’ ability to make informed decisions about account authenticity. The Commission also accused X of “fail[ing] to provide access to its public data to researchers”, as mandated by the DSA. It urged the company to address such breaches or face a fine up to 6% of its total worldwide annual turnover, which was approximately $3.4 billion in 2023. Failure to comply could result in X being banned from operating in the EU altogether. The line trotted out by the Commission is that this all about “transparency” and protecting users from deception and disinformation. But the truth, as Musk suggests, is that this is really about the EU’s desire — and the DSA’s ultimate goal — to secretly control the online narrative. So much for transparency. – article

(↑ Updated 22.7.2024)

*) Surveillance Capitalism and PsyWar – Explanation of the central business model of Google, Facebook, and most social media

Key Features of Surveillance Capitalism One-way mirror operations: Surveillance capitalists engineer operations to operate in secrecy, hiding their methods and intentions from users, who are unaware of the extent of data collection and analysis. Instrumentation power: Surveillance capitalists wield power by designing systems that cultivate “radical indifference,” rendering users oblivious to their observations and manipulations. Behavioral futures markets: The extracted data is traded in new markets, enabling companies to bet on users’ future behavior, generating immense wealth for surveillance capitalists. Collaboration with the state: Surveillance capitalism often involves partnerships with governments, leveraging favorable laws, policing, and information sharing to further entrench its power. – article

(↑ Updated 29.7.2024)

(↑ Updated 29.7.2024)

kuva: https://www.business2community.com/

Artikkelikuva bannerissa: https://diginomica.com