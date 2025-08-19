Antti Säippä (@SecondRayer) Substack

Prof. Buckhaults: DNA- kontaminaatio ja sen mahdollinen integroituminen ihmisgenomiin? (suom.)

Antti Säippä
Aug 19, 2025
"Ihmisillä on oikeus tietää, mitä heihin pistetään! .. Joten me siis teimme kokeen: voisivatko nuo palaset, jotka siis ovat rokotteessa mitenkään päätyä ihmisgenomiin ja muokata sitä?"

- Prof. Phillip Buckhaults

Katso ja tykkää alkuperäinen:
https://x.com/Humanspective/status/1939512320222437852

Phillip Buckhaults
Professor of Molecular Biology & Genetics,
South Carolina University

Phillip Buckhaults, Ph.D., is an experienced molecular biologist and cancer geneticists who has extensive experience with next-gen sequencing applications for global gene expression analysis and gene mutation detection.


Buckhaults characterized the expression landscapes of colon tumors to identify signatures of recurrence and the mutation landscapes of breast and colon tumors to identify novel cancer genes, and he has profiled cancer gene mutation signatures in melanomas to determine novel therapeutic modalities based on targeting PI3K and BRAF pathways.


Buckhaults uses somatic cell knockout technology to characterized variant alleles in human cells and has discovered novel functions of a polymorphism in the TP53 gene.

https://sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/pharmacy/faculty-staff/buckhaults_phillip.ph

Tekstitys: Antti Säippä

Taustoittava artikkelini (link to English version is included in the article):

Modifioituun mRNA:han pohjautuvien koronainjektioiden kontaminaatio?

Antti Säippä
·
Jan 29
Modifioituun mRNA:han pohjautuvien koronainjektioiden kontaminaatio?

This article tailored for non-Finnish readers in English can be found here.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

