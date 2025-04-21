(*Original article in Finnish here)

While ago an evening reading left me with a lot to think about... That was one chapter from John Cafferky’s 2013 book,

‘Lord Milner’s Second War: The Rhodes-Milner Secret Society; the Origin of World War I; and the Start of the New World Order’

Cafferky convincingly demonstrates — drawing, among other things, on primary sources such as correspondence — how a small group of British upper-class political figures first planned and carried out the Boer War, and subsequently played a significant role in bringing about World War I.

An organized media campaign demonizing Germany began 13 years before the actual war.

However, concerns about the dangers of media propaganda had arisen well in advance, as its effects were already quite evident.



Winston Churchill and author J.A. Farrer, who was viewed with distaste by Milner’s group are mentioned in this regard:

Also, The Daily News’ correspondent at the time in Kiel, Germany voiced his concerns:

“The Morocco question” also has familiar echoes. Through diplomatic and geopolitical maneuvering carried out behind the public’s back, Germany — the target of these efforts — was cornered and forced to react. That reaction was then portrayed as unilateral aggression.

A key part of Germany’s demonization campaign was the element of instilling fear in the [British] population. Exaggerating the enemy’s danger and treachery was combined with downplaying the Britain’s own defensive capabilities → which helped sway public opinion in favor of military buildup.

You’d think there would be resources to update the playbook — the one shown here is 120 years old .. On the other hand, this still works — how many people learned about these shenanigans in school [I am writing in Finland]..?

So, this is by no means a new phenomenon. I’ve also written something related about this topic before: ‘Children’s Media Exposure and Watching the News at School?’

The article is in Finnish and details first hand, how children were outright propagandized in school regarding the gas-pipe sabotages on Baltic Sea, before any investigations had taken place.