(* This article in Finnish HERE)

This article is part of a series of articles. The themes and focus areas of the articles in the series are as follows, listed by article and in order:

Revelations by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence [ODNI] U.S.-funded laboratories around the world (this article) Biolaboratories in Ukraine Ukrainian laboratories — propaganda vs. other information? Subcontractors and funders of foreign laboratories Laboratory funding and the bigger picture?

1. U.S. -funded biolaboratories around the world?

Although the topic has recently been brought more prominently to the attention of the general public, it has been sparking discussion for years. One journalist who has done groundbreaking work on the subject is Dilyana Gaytandzhieva of Bulgaria.

In 2018, she wrote an in-depth article titled “The Pentagon Bio-weapons.” The article examines research on pathogens funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and conducted abroad through subcontractors, particularly in countries surrounding Russia, such as Georgia and Ukraine. In her video documentary “Diplomatic Viruses” she also interviews — though not always very successfully — American researchers working in Georgia. She also interviews Georgian politicians. (More on the background of the documentary’s title later.)

British journalist Maajid Nawaz interviewed Dilyana on his show “Radical w/Maajid Nawaz” in May 2022. They discussed, among other things, Dilyana’s work and, in particular, the nature of the material she had obtained and its sources.

In my opinion, Maajid’s opening monologue for that interview is excellent — in it, he draws a parallel between the tools of modern bio-warfare and nuclear weapons, in the context of the concepts of “balance of terror” and “mutually assured destruction” - “MAD”:

(Excerpt from the original interview)

A key player in this overseas research effort is the Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP), which operates under the U.S. Department of Defense. Attached is a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Defense (now the Department of War) from 2022 ( Biden administration ) closely related to this topic, titled “Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts with Ukraine, Russia and Other Former Soviet Union Countries”

From the fact sheet:

.. The United States has also worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health, providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories , health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades ..

That press release from Biden’s Department of Defense clearly highlights how important it is to the parties involved that such laboratories are always categorized as “public health” “defense- or security-related” or, as stated there, “peaceful”. In the debate surrounding this topic, however, the role of such qualifications is largely rhetorical — and, as we will see, there is a reason for that.

It must also be acknowledged that, right from the start, the pretext for such activities — that “we want to help those distant countries at risk” — only serves to fuel maybe occasionally felt mild cynicism even further (I confess 😇).

I have written about this topic before, for example, in my article “Gain of Function Research of Viruses — A Short, Reflective Thread on Key Questions Related to the Topic” [*in Finnish] .

To quote myself there:

.. For example, in discussions about Ukraine’s biological laboratories, the argument was sometimes raised that these could not be biological weapons laboratories because they are part of “public health” or “biodefense” programs. .. - In my view, it makes no difference whatsoever what ostensible designation or official purpose is given to the operation of high-risk pathogen labs. If they handle — or, God forbid, create!? — dangerous pathogens, they are immediately relevant from the perspective of biological warfare. One could even twist the old saying and note that in biological warfare, “defense is the best offense” maybe as well...?

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As ODNI publications show, various subcontractors play a key role in this pathogen research conducted abroad. Similarly, funding comes from a variety of sources. One of these is USAID — which made headlines extensively in 2025 when its activities came under scrutiny in connection with the newly augurated Trump administration’s DOGE project.

It has been also denounced as a front organization for the CIA, especially via National Endowment of Democracy (NED).

As per Wikipedia:

In a 1991 interview with the Washington Post, NED founder Allen Weinstein said: "A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA."

I myself wrote about USAID back in the fall of 2021

(in the context of the coronavirus, that is):

Source for USAID doc

BUT - here’s what in that document is most relevant to THIS article, in my opinion:

.. USAID-funded activities carried out by the WIV were consistent with the work performed in other countries that also received related funding. These activities involved testing for viral families (by polymerase chain reaction [PCR]) in samples collected from wild animals and humans ..

We’ll come back to the topic of financing later, though, when we take a look at the various subcontractors.

1.2 Is international interest beginning to grow?

As a side note - it’s worth remembering, however, that the United States hasn’t been the only one supporting this kind of research. A post by Australian Senator Alex Antic on the X-platform provides some insight into this:

(What a signature, by the way! 😏)

2. Research conducted abroad is better hidden from public view and oversight

So what advantages does research conducted abroad offer compared to research conducted at institutions in the United States? One advantage, of course, is privacy. In foreign countries, research institutions operated by subcontractors under bilateral agreements are relatively well shielded from, for example, parliamentary oversight (Congress). It is also easy to understand that the drafting of bilateral agreements offers the contracting parties greater flexibility and opportunities the more corrupt the officials in the host country are, and the weaker the situation in the host countries is — for example, from the perspective of the rule of law.

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva’s documentary also excellently highlights another issue that arises in these projects: the potential abuse of diplomatic status. For example, in Georgia, U.S. officials working at a laboratory drove cars bearing diplomatic license plates and, when asked, apparently falsely claimed to be working at the embassy:

Screenshot from the documentary

(Excerpt from the original documentary)

As an experiment, I ask Grok: What, then, does diplomatic status offer the person who enjoys it?

Answer:

Official diplomatic status (diplomatic immunity) provides significant benefits and protections, which are based primarily on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) .. 1. Immunity and Inviolability (Protection from Legal Liability) Personal Inviolability: A diplomat may not be arrested or detained. Their freedom of movement may not be restricted. However, the police may, for example, prevent them from continuing to drive while intoxicated (but may not, for example, force them to take a breathalyzer test). Freedom from judicial jurisdiction: Full immunity from criminal courts (in almost all cases). Immunity from civil and administrative courts is broad but not absolute (exceptions include, for example, private property matters). Family members: Spouses and minor children generally enjoy the same privileges. Diplomatic premises, means of transport, archives, and courier mail: Inviolable — authorities may not enter without the consent of the sending state. ..

All of this — especially immunity from prosecution and the ability to use diplomatic courier mail that is .. “inviolable” — would be particularly useful especially in cases where some actions might fall into an “ethically gray area” and where, for example, the host country has made exceptional concessions to the United States — concessions that may not necessarily be in the best interests of this host country’s own citizens, and perhaps for reasons related to corruption.

3. President Obama and the Temporary Freeze on the Dangerous GoF Research

Obama’s White House announced a ban on dangerous “gain-of-function” research in the fall of 2014. An article in *Science* magazine shows that the announcement was met with, at the very least, a mixed reaction — especially within the scientific community.

Incidentally, it sounds surprisingly similar to the executive order issued by President Trump. However, this particular Obama ban was rescinded on January 9, 2017 — following a three-year review process - just 11 days before President Trump took office. The repeal of the moratorium coincided with the publication of new guidelines requiring a multidisciplinary review of proposed studies to ensure that the public health benefits outweigh the risks and that the trials are conducted in facilities with high safety standards.

However, some critics have argued that the ban imposed by the Obama administration actually accelerated the shift of the very research in question to be conducted abroad.

The following is an excerpt from a congressional resolution from the summer of 2024.

(118th CONGRESS, 2d Session, S. RES. 718) :

Adding its own twist to the moratorium debate is a just recently published transcript of a statement made by virologist Ralph Baric (University of North Carolina) to the U.S. Senate in April 2026 — a statement that was also mentioned in that very congressional resolution.

Who is Ralph Baric, anyway?

Ralph Baric, Ph.D., the William R. Kenan, Jr., Distinguished Professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Ralph Baric

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Baric was particularly asked about that Obama moratorium during that Senate hearing last spring. He explains in more detail what was and wasn’t in his view covered by that research ban:

In addition, the discussion highlighted other exceptions that were not covered by the moratorium on gain-of-function research:

Shout-out to Jessica Rose for pointing those out ..

4. The Trump administration formally bans dangerous gain-of-function research (July 28, 2026)

Well now - As I am writing this article, we are receiving this new report from the U.S. Department of State:

.. The release of the United States Government Policy for Stopping High-Risk Life Sciences Research fulfills President Trump’s commitment to ensure that federally supported life sciences research serves the interests of the American people. This policy stops dangerous gain-of-function research that has the potential to threaten lives, disrupt communities, strain public health systems, and undermine America’s economic and national security if not properly restricted and controlled ..

In a way, this feels like a repeat when we recall the opening article of my series and Trump’s EO:

But based on this new announcement, the issue at hand is now supposed to be a formal or “final” ban on the research in question. Let’s take a closer look at just how definitive and final this appears to be:

From announcement:

This policy stops [* - might I add ”certain kind of”?] dangerous gain-of-function research that has the potential to threaten lives

👇

So — and here we recall Ralph Baric’s statement, mentioned just a moment ago, in context of Obama’s ban on gain-of-function research — what are the exceptions this time?

.. The United States will continue to support biomedical research that develops vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other lifesaving medical countermeasures ..

Fair enough. But let me ask this: what about a situation where the development of a vaccine or “countermeasure” WOULD REQUIRE “dangerous gain-of-function research” in someone’s opinion?

Well .. Here’s an excerpt from the actual policy document:

.. This Policy does not prohibit development of essential medical products and medical countermeasures to protect against bioterrorism and biological weapons, nor does it prohibit international collaboration ..

The part highlighted in orange naturally fits the theme of this series of articles like a glove — How could a virus that has been tampered with in human laboratories and then may be spread among the population be categorized?

- a biological weapon ?



And how about the medical response for that

- a countermeasure ?

- What would be the relevance of this “ban” in that situation?

- Have we already been in that situation?

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(Goes away looking for major Murphy’s letter ..)

The above was (re-) published by senator Rand Paul just days ago ..

The release includes .. a Marine Corps DARPA fellow’s inspector general memo alleging that a 2018 EcoHealth Alliance DARPA proposal — never publicly disclosed — describes the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

The materials are available in newly opened “Reading Room”.

* * *

More coming ..

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