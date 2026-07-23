(* The original Finnish article here)

This article is part of a series of articles. The themes and focus areas of the articles in the series are as follows, listed by article and in order:

Revelations by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence [ODNI] (this article) U.S.-funded laboratories around the world Biolaboratories in Ukraine Ukrainian laboratories — propaganda vs. other information? Subcontractors and funders of foreign laboratories Laboratory funding and the bigger picture?

Prologue

I’ve been keeping records on this topic since March 2022, but I haven’t wanted to write about it in the form of an article until now. The reason is simple: when it comes to the Finnish (and western) public, it’s almost pointless to try to inform them about topics that have been directly labeled as Russian propaganda—especially when Russia has used the topic for propaganda purposes, as in this case.

On propaganda

I wrote in an article, a while back:

The core idea of propaganda is, therefore, to get the target audience to believe in the cause or viewpoint promoted by the propagandist, and it generally carries a negative connotation. But what about a situation where facts can be used in the same way as propaganda and still pose a threat to the other side? This opens up an entirely new perspective for the party that is the target of the propaganda.

One of my goals here is also for this article to add more nuance to that discussion.

1. ODNI revelations

Tulsi Gabbard on her YouTube channel on June 12, 2026

The situation has now reached the point where the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has confirmed reports of U.S.-funded biolaboratories in Ukraine. The agency’s director, Tulsi Gabbard, also posted a video on the subject on her own YouTube channel:

On June 12, 2026, the agency published material related, among other things, to biological laboratories in Ukraine:

The material published as such, was sparse in terms of volume, but it nevertheless confirms, above all, that the information about U.S.-funded biolaboratories in Ukraine is anything but a conspiracy theory.

The tone of the ODNI’s official X account indicates that the findings are intended to be understood as significant:

Here is the TRUTH: Dangerous gain-of-function research was funded by the U.S. government around the world, directed and approved by people like Dr Fauci.

Example of the material:

Slide 3: A list of labs and data pulled from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine website that shows U.S. government funding, the contracting company used, and whether or not the lab had a permit for “especially dangerous pathogens.”

* From that you might want to keep in mind the subcontractor Black & Veatch — it’ll come up later.

1.1 Background

The New York Post reported on this topic earlier this spring. At the time, Gabbard told a reporter that her team at the agency intended to “determine where these laboratories are located, what pathogens they contain, and what kind of ‘research’ is being conducted there.” Director Gabbard also emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the potentially catastrophic global consequences of researching dangerous pathogens in biolaboratories.

From the article:

Under new guidance from Gabbard, the US Intelligence Community will review research at all US-funded biolabs, which would include facilities engaged in gain-of-function experiments that could increase the transmissibility of viruses, as well as work for defensive purposes against dangerous pathogens.

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Tulsi Gabbard was also interviewed by Megyn Kelly in May 2025 — more than a year ago. In the interview, she explained the steps she had taken and highlighted, among other things, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the overall scheme of things.

1.2 Executive Order 14292

The actions of the Director of National Intelligence have likely been partly a result of Executive Order 14292, titled “IMPROVING THE SAFETY OF BIOLOGICAL RESEARCH AND SECURITY SYSTEMS” issued by President Trump in May 2025. Among other things, it addressed the cessation of dangerous “gain-of-function” research conducted by foreign actors and the review of related security systems. In practice, it was essentially a 120-day “pause” during which various agencies were tasked with reforming the frameworks for research and its oversight.

1.3 Smearing and Stigmatization of Those Discussing the Issue

In its press release, the ODNI highlights an important point that has been inextricably linked to the debate over Ukraine’s biolaboratories from the very beginning — namely, that those who spoke out on the matter have been stigmatized, smeared, and censored:

Information regarding the existence, history, locations, and funding of these U.S.-funded biolaboratories has been deliberately concealed by influential individuals who falsely claim that they do not exist, and accuse anyone who claims otherwise of being agents of foreign powers and traitors. .. .. politicians, so-called healthcare professionals such as Dr. Fauci, and members of the Biden administration’s National Security Council lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolaboratories and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.

1.4 The entire intelligence community has not been fully on board?

Gabbard has also highlighted the challenges she faced even while serving as Director of National Intelligence. In a speech she gave at a “Faith & Freedom Coalition” event, she recounted, among other things, how her subordinates initially refused to hand over the materials she had requested...

(The issue mentioned in; 3 min 31 sec.)

1.5 Nothing new… or was there?

For many who have been following the issue, a first glance at these revelations from the ODNI may have given the impression that, even though this is a new confirmation from an official source, there isn’t really anything new in them. A closer look, however, reveals that this is not quite the case. The new material maybe does not, in and of itself, broaden the picture, but it does deepen it for sure.

So what new information did we learn from Gabbard’s agency’s recent releases? Let’s take a closer look:

The Dangers of Research - The ODNI has now confirmed that laboratories in Ukraine were conducting gain-of-function research aimed at enhancing viral function. The explanations provided by the DTRA and others regarding “supervised,” “peaceful,” and “public health” research thus quickly ring hollow. Similarly, dangerous pathogens were specifically named in this context. The agency provided detailed, lab-specific estimates of the amount of money spent (subcontractors and addresses were already known) Global scale: “...new evidence that the U.S. government has long funded more than 120 biolaboratories in over 30 countries... ” → A U.S. government agency thus directly confirmed the scope of the operations The cover-up has been deliberate — the press release states directly that:

.. Information regarding the existence, history, locations, and funding of these U.S.-funded biolaboratories has been deliberately concealed [from the public] by influential individuals .. [and] .. politicians, so-called healthcare professionals such as Dr. Fauci, and representatives of the Biden administration’s National Security Council lied to Americans about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolaboratories ..

Clinical trials [=human trials] — According to the ODNI, after Gabbard issued an order to investigate the operations of laboratories located abroad ..

.. The directive already provides new details about clinical trials currently underway at these facilities, which in turn raises significant ethical, economic, and safety concerns regarding these purported public health initiatives and U.S. national security.

So, while the material released by the ODNI appears narrow in scope, it nevertheless clarifies the picture considerably. In the next articles in this series, we will broaden our perspective beyond these publications ordered by Gabbard.

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A Note on This Article

I encourage readers to keep a few points and questions in mind regarding this article:

Why was this information published? How much — and what exactly — was left out? Why? For example, was it due to a cover-up or ongoing investigations or something else?

The revelations came just as Gabbard was stepping down from her position (she had suddenly announced her resignation just weeks earlier, citing family reasons) — is there something bigger behind this?

It is strange that Gabbard, while still serving as DNI, published her video on this information on her personal YouTube channel

It’s important to distinguish between what the articles in this series “directly prove” vs. the picture they paint.

→ It’s also important to understand that if even just some of the darkest speculations are true, the consequences of these revelations would be impossible to predict as they would be so enormous

→ → The interests of entities wielding enormous influence are at stake, so it is equally impossible to estimate the amount of resources available to prevent such revelations.

Next article (coming soon):

Part II | ‘U.S.-funded laboratories around the world’