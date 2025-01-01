31.12.2024

Hanna Parikka

The NORTH Group is an international group of medical and other professionals and politicians. On 25 November 2024, the NORTH Group sent a letter of concern to the governments of ten European countries calling for the immediate suspension of modified mRNA vaccines due to serious health concerns. Since the letter was sent, eight new countries have joined the NORTH group and sent a letter to their governments.

The NORTH Group website contains all the participating countries as well as the letter of concern and a scientific lay summary translated into each country's own language. The Finnish letter and lay summary can also be found behind the Finnish flag. Citizens are free to download and share the letter. The website address is www.northgroup.info, where you can choose your preferred language from the menu.

The letter was received in Finland on 25.11.2024 by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Ministers of Social Affairs and Health Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and Kaisa Juuso. The letter was also sent on 25.11.2024 to Taneli Puumalainen (Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, STM), Eija Pelkonen (Finnish Medicines Agency, Fimea) and Mika Salminen (Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, THL). The letter has subsequently been sent by e-mail to all Members of Parliament. In total, the letter sent to the governments of all countries on 25.11.2024 had around 430 signatories, most of whom were professors, doctors, researchers and health professionals. The number of signatories has increased with the accession of new countries and many international organisations.

Letter of concern sent to Finnish ministers on 25.11.2024

(available with signatures at https://www.northgroup.info/finland/pdf/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25_FINLAND.pdf)

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo

Ministers of Social Affairs and Health Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and Kaisa Juuso

25.11.2024

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies of the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom

Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples1 confirming data from France2, Germany3, Canada4, and the USA5.

The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension. We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens.

● COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission6. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

● COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects7, including deaths8. Reproducible analyses of public data9-12 shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

● Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials1-5.

The above points raise critical but unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight. Therefore, on behalf of the public we call for:

● An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

● An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

● Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA.

For more detailed information please see the accompanying scientific summary.

Considering this information, we ask for clear answers to the following questions:

1. What is required to set up an independent and transparent public and forensic inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products?

2. Is there anything that prevents the minister from initiating and prioritizing research into potential links between mRNA vaccines and cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic and genetic diseases.

With this scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations, we have identified the risk. We respectfully ask that you act in the interest of your country’s citizens, upon which you were elected.

With the utmost concern and respect,

NORTH Group

NORTHGroup.info

[Signed by an international group of politicians, doctors, scientists and other qualified professionals]

A scientific lay summary to support the letter of concern

The summary sent with the letter is 10 pages long and includes 35 references (link to the summary in Finnish https://www.northgroup.info/finland/pdf/NORTH_Group_Summary-2024-11-25_FINLAND.pdf)

A response from Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) to NORTH group’s Letter of Concern

An email sent to Representative Pia Sillanpää on 9.12.2024 from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health:

[*clarification - added 2.1.2024: This reply has been received by email, from Taneli Puumalainen, temporary Director General of the Department for Safety, Security and Health (TUTO). There are no any actual signatories as such indicated in the reply.]

BACKGROUND



Pia Sillanpää, Member of Parliament, has approached the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Fimea and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) by e-mail on 25.11.2024. Sillanpää refers to a letter of concern addressed to Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Ministers of Social Affairs and Health Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and Kaisa Juuso, and other prime ministers and administrations in the Nordic and the Baltic countries and the UK regarding the quality and safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. In a letter dated 25 November 2024, a number of politicians, doctors and other interested parties have expressed concerns about the quality and safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.



The letter sets out views on the efficacy and safety of the vaccines:



"Excessive levels of residual DNA have been detected in Australian samples, confirming data from France, Germany, Canada and the United States. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) can damage human DNA, which can lead to genomic instability, cancer and other very serious diseases."





Concerned enquirers are asking ministers for answers on two issues in particular:



1. what is needed to initiate an independent and transparent inquiry into the regulatory processes that led to the approval of these products?



2. Is there anything to prevent the Minister from initiating and prioritising research into the possible links between mRNA vaccines and cancers, infertility or the various chronic diseases to which they have been linked?





REPLY



Question 1: According to THL, the evidence base for the concerns raised about the safety of mRNA vaccines is overstated. The vaccines have undergone a rigorous evaluation process. Vaccines based on mRNA technology have been granted marketing authorisation on the basis of a centralised assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). When a marketing authorisation is granted, the product is subject to an overall assessment where the benefits of the product must outweigh the known harms. The quality of vaccines is verified at several stages before they are introduced. During the marketing authorisation evaluation, a control strategy for the product is evaluated and approved. During production, the manufacturing process and the finished vaccine are subject to extensive monitoring in accordance with the pre-agreed control strategy, also by an independent authority (OMCL laboratory). In the event of anomalies being detected during the manufacturing process or in the final product, the batches concerned are rejected and not released for consumption.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 13 billion doses of mRNA Covid vaccines have been administered worldwide since 2020. Authority surveillance data has shown these vaccines to be sufficiently safe and highly effective in protecting against severe coronavirus disease and deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



In Finland, about 15.7 million doses have been administered since 2020 and about 7,000 serious adverse reaction reports have been received.





As with all vaccines, rare serious adverse events have been reported for Covid vaccines. These adverse events are described in Faksova et al. (2024), a refereed publication in the letter, based on an analysis of data from more than 99 million vaccinees. The publication is the result of the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN), a global vaccine safety research collaboration in which THL is a member. In the light of the published safety signals and benefit-harm analyses repeated on the basis of up-to-date data, Covid vaccination recommendations in Finland have been designed so that the benefits and cost-effectiveness of the vaccine in each SARS-CoV-2 epidemiological setting outweigh the potential serious rare adverse events caused by the vaccine. For example, the mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna was no longer recommended for men under 30 years of age because of the risk of myocarditis, and AstraZeneca's adenovirus vector technology-based vaccine was completely discontinued because of the associated risk of blood coagulation disorders.



Question 2. mRNA vaccine contamination and possible links to cancers, infertility or several chronic diseases have been discussed in detail on the GVDN website (see also Plasmid-gate: Debunking the DNA contamination claims in mRNA vaccines | Global Vaccine Data Network). In Finland, Fimea is responsible for monitoring vaccine safety signals. THL is responsible for the confirmation of signals and further epidemiological studies, if deemed appropriate. This is also the case for Covid vaccines.



In conclusion it can be stated that this so-called Plasmid-Gate (referring to the residual DNA in vaccines) is more an attempt to raise fear than to seek scientifically based answers to the questions raised. Residual DNA in vaccines is a known fact, clarified by the pharmaceutical authorities; the amount of DNA in mRNA vaccines is very small and is not known to pose a safety risk to humans in the light of research. DNA in vaccines is not capable of altering human DNA or causing cancer-like diseases. The human environment is full of DNA from other organisms, which we get through food and water into the microbiome of our bodies.



Response from Finnish Prime Minister?

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has not responded to the NORTH Group's Letter of Concern.

Hanna Parikka, MSc, Biotechnologist

NORTH Group Finland

NORTH.Finland@protonmail.com