Original here.

H/T: @CD57227 on X!

Good article, especially in context with the recent monologue by Senator Kennedy.

We read in the article:

Peter Daszak is a zoologist who works in China and runs the EcoHealth Alliance, an organization that studies the connections between human and wildlife health. So coronaviruses, like the new one that’s spreading right now, are one of his areas of expertise.

- No shit..?

A few years back, Daszak was working with the World Health Organization, plotting out what the next global pandemic could look like, when he and some other scientists came up with the idea of “Disease X.”

— Actually makes my blood boil once again; but it is mainstream now - see senator Kennedy 25th of March 2025 in US senate..

The article continues:

And Daszak says that even when this outbreak is contained, it won’t be the last one. We’re going to get bigger pandemics, and they’re going to happen more often. ..

Then we get to the "OneHealth" talk... The whole environment as a source of threat - and the original cause for this: humans.

- Oh Yeah? - How come it wasn't before?

- Well "because of the human activity and the environment and..." etc.

--> This is the narrative that gives justification for Orwellian health surveillance and GoF research they so badly want to do, among other things..

The Article then continues:

Interviewer: There are over a million viruses like the novel coronavirus out there. You’ve found 500 different coronaviruses in bats alone, but it took you 10 years to do that work. Daszak: We need to do that on this scale so that we discover all the rest of those viruses. We need many more groups in many more regions doing this work.

And then we get in to the beef..

We then need to get those sequences we find into the hands of vaccine designers, because what’s the point in spending billions of dollars designing a vaccine to SARS if the virus that emerges this year is 20 percent different, and the vaccine doesn’t work? Let’s have vaccines across the whole group. We’ve heard about the universal flu vaccine. Let’s have a universal coronavirus vaccine. Let’s have a universal Ebola virus vaccine. I think that’s common sense.

I will now insert here an excerpt from Daszak's remarks at the "Enabling Rapid Response and Sustained Capability with Medical Countermeasures (MCM) to Mitigate Risk of Emerging Infectious Diseases." conference in 2015 .. (Dr. David Martin often quotes this)

Image source: Totality of Evidence - Summary report on conference here . You can find Daszak’s statement above here .

Original article continues (and remember - this is in March 2020):

Daszak:

I think we’re going to see things happen that we didn’t expect would happen. I think we’re going to see a personal invasion of our daily lives that we’ve not seen for a long time. And some people disagree, and that will lead to conflicts. How far will public health services go to actually force people to change our behavior? Don’t forget, we’ve got to get ready for the long term here. School closures might work to delay things for a few days or weeks, but at some point, this thing is probably going to be around in our human population for a couple years, maybe indefinitely. At some point, we have to get back to a more-or-less normal society with schools and businesses and global trade and travel. I really hope this is a wake-up call, and that we start to get more proactive on this. But let’s talk in two years and see if that really happens.

Yeah - It is been 5 years now; but yes - we are talking about it, but probably not exactly in manner and from the perspective mr. Daszak was expecting..