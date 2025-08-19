Antti Säippä (@SecondRayer) Substack

COVID era: Changing concepts and definitions?

Aug 19, 2025
Transcript

As a post in X:

https://x.com/SecondRayer/status/1954904450373681434

"The CDC unilaterally redefined 200 yrs of the world's understanding of what constitutes a vaccine without so much as an explanation, public discussion, hearing, or vote."

- Sharyl Attkisson

Hijacked Perception?
- manipulation of collectively observed reality to bolster the "central narrative"
https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/hijacked-perception

--> 4.6 (Sample): Changing concepts and definitions
https://anttisaippa.substack.com/i/116929614/sample-changing-concepts-and-definitions

Sharyl's post:
https://x.com/SharylAttkisson/status/1911142632710979739

